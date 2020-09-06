Chargers sign Allen to $80.1 million extension
COSTA MESA — Keenan Allen has signed a four-year extension with the Los Angeles Chargers that will make him the league’s second-highest paid receiver in average money.
A person familiar with the deal says it is worth $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not released by the Chargers on Saturday.
It has been a busy preseason for general manager Tom Telesco. The Chargers came into training camp with comfortable salary cap space and have used that to extend their top players. They started camp by signing defensive player Joey Bosa to a five-year extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player at $135 million. They also guaranteed defensive end Melvin Ingram’s $14 million salary for the upcoming season.
“Want to thank the organization..Tom Telesco especially for giving me a opportunity! Super juiced about this,” Allen said on his Instagram account.
Allen is going into his eighth season and has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons. He had 104 receptions last season, breaking his own franchise record for single-season catches. He tied for the AFC lead in catches and was second in yards (1,199).
The 28-year old Allen, New Orleans’ Michael Thomas and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins are the only players in the league with more than 300 catches and 3,700 yards receiving over the past three seasons.
Los Angeles moves into SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this season and is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 5-11 season after making the playoffs in 2018. The Chargers open the season on Sept. 13 at Cincinnati.
Brandon Jones takes lead late to win Darlington Xfinity race
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Brandon Jones swept past leaders Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin two laps from the end to take the Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.
Jones looked like he’d simply be a spectator to the up-front battle over the final 20 laps between Chastain and Hamlin, who had moved up from starting last to contend for the victory.
Hamlin had cleared Chastain two laps from the end when Chastain bumped him from behind, opening things up for Jones to slide in front.
That was all Jones needed for the win, his third of the season and fourth of his career.
It sure didn’t look that way as Hamlin kept charging from behind in seeking his sixth career Xfinity win at Darlington.
Hamlin quickly moved behind Chastain after a final restart with 21 laps left. The NASCAR Cup Series driver stalked Chastain much of the way, several times pulling alongside before falling back to second.
Hamlin finally grabbed the lead with two laps left. Chastain wasn’t done, bumping Hamlin from behind to cause both to lose momentum — enough for Jones to push on past for the victory.
Dodgers blast 3 homers in 8th, surge past Rockies 10-6
LOS ANGELES — AJ Pollock, Joc Pederson and Mookie Betts homered in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers shrugged off Kevin Pillar’s dramatic grand slam moments earlier to claim their sixth straight victory, 10-6 over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.
Pillar put the Rockies ahead 6-5 in the eighth and set off a wild dugout celebration with his second career grand slam. That lead lasted six pitches against the relentless Dodgers, who have won 19 of 22 overall after pounding out five homers and a season-high 15 hits.
Cody Bellinger singled off Carlos Estévez (1-1) before Pollock drove his eighth homer to right-center, and Pederson followed with his sixth homer. Betts then capped his three-hit game with his 13th homer, a two-run shot off Jeff Hoffman.
Will Smith hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh for the major league-leading Dodgers (30-10). Max Muncy also homered, and Corey Seager drove in two runs in Los Angeles’ 11th consecutive win at Dodger Stadium.
Watson agrees to 4-year, $160 million extension with Texans
HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans.
Watson announced the signing on Twitter on Saturday.
“As a child growing up in Georgia, it was always my dream to play in the NFL,” Watson wrote in the post. “Today, I couldn’t be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston, the city that I’ve grown to love so much and now call my home.”
The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July.
McCoy runs for three touchdowns and Army wins 42-0
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Sandon McCoy ran for three first-half touchdowns and Army opened its season with a 42-0 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
McCoy scored on runs of 1, 2 and 4 yards, twice finishing drives that began after Blue Raiders turnovers.
Quarterback Christian Anderson added a 24-yard run up the middle in the third quarter and Anthony Adkins’ 22-yard run completed a 99-yard drive for the Black Knights’ final score in the fourth quarter. Army’s longest touchdown came on a 43-yard interception return by Jon Rhattigan.
Marshall rolls 59-0 in dazzling debut for QB Wells
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Grant Wells threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns to set and tie school records for a debut quarterback and Marshall rolled past Eastern Kentucky 59-0 on Saturday in both teams’ season opener.
Wells, a redshirt freshman, was 16-of-23 passing with his 307 yards besting Stan Hill’s 202-yard game in 2002, and his four touchdowns tying another mark.
Marshall scored on every possession — eight touchdowns and a field goal — except those cut short the half and the game’s end.
Wells threw touchdown passes in the first half ranging from 2 to 42 yards to Xavier Gaines, Talik Keaton, Garet Morrell and Jaron Woodyard. Brenden Knox ran for another TD and Shane Ciucci added a field goal for a 38-0 halftime lead.
Tour de France: Peters wins Stage 8 in Pyrenees
LOUDENVIELLE, France — On a day of mixed feelings for the home nation, Nans Peters won the eighth stage of the Tour de France following a long breakaway in the Pyrenees, while fellow Frenchman Thibaut Pinot saw his hopes of winning the race vanish.
Peters was part of a group of 13 riders who broke away Saturday in the early stages of the punishing 141-kilometer (87.5-mile) stage to the town of Loudenvielle.
Peters and Ilnur Zakarin moved away from their breakaway companions in the grueling Port de Bales climb. Peters then dropped his Russian rival in the descent and never looked back.
Yellow jersey holder Adam Yates and other Tour contenders, including defending champion Egan Bernal and favorite Primoz Roglic, rode some seven minutes further back.
Featuring three punishing ascents, the stage destroyed Pinot, who cracked in the Port de Bales.
Johnson turns rough day into 1-shot lead at East Lake
ATLANTA — Dustin Johnson went the last three hours over 13 holes without hitting from the fairway and still manged to hang on to the lead Saturday after two rounds at the Tour Championship.
Johnson could at least see his entire golf ball from the first cut on the par-5 18th at East Lake, setting up a two-putt birdie for an even-par 70 and a one-shot lead lead over Sungjae Im.
The big picture going into the final two rounds is all about opportunity.
As well as Johnson has been playing — two runner-up finishes and an 11-shot victory in his last three starts — there was a chance he could have started with that two-shot lead and created some big separation.
Instead, nine players are separated by five shots heading for the Labor Day finish.
Im, the budding star from South Korea whose game had gone lukewarm coming out of the three-month shutdown, birdied three of his last four holes for a 64 and will be in the final group with Johnson.
Xander Schauffele, who won the Tour Championship as a rookie in 2017, ran off three straight birdies late in his round for a 65 and was two shots behind. Another big move came from PGA champion Collin Morikawa, whose 66 put him in range.
Vegas’ Reaves suspended for West final Game for hit to head
EDMONTON, Alberta — Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves will miss the opener of Western Conference final against Dallas after the NHL suspended him a game for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver’s Tyler Motte.
Reaves hit Motte in the jaw with a check late in the second period of Game 7 on Friday night and was penalized and ejected. The league suspended him Saturday for Game 1 after a hit it considered avoidable but not intentional.
Some family joins bubble, NHL waiting on Canadian government
EDMONTON, Alberta — The NHL is allowing some family members to join the Edmonton playoff bubble but is waiting on the Canadian government on the possibility of adding more.
Deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Saturday that Canadian family members of players, coaches and staff on the teams that reached the conference finals are free to enter the bubble immediately as long as they adhere to quarantine regulations spelled out before the start of the playoffs. Daly said the league hasn’t yet heard back from the government on additional exemptions for family members who are not Canadian citizens.
Players, coaches and staff have been quarantined away from family for six weeks now. The NHL had planned on welcoming family members to the bubble when it was down to the final four teams for the conference final round that starts Sunday.
NFL, union extend daily COVID-19 testing into regular season
Daily testing for COVID-19, except on game days, has been extended into the regular season by the NFL and the players’ union.
All players and other team personnel categorized in Tiers 1 and 2 will continue to be tested each day, a process that has worked relatively well for the league as it approaches the first game on Thursday night in Kansas City. With no testing on game days, the pregame coronavirus exams will be conducted on the day before the game and must be completed before a club travels.
NFL Players Association President JC Tretter of the Cleveland Browns recently called for a continuation of daily testing.
Judge won’t let Kansas golfers play while lawsuit proceeds
OLATHE, Kan. — Five high school golfers who sued after their suburban Kansas City districts put the brakes on fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic have failed to convince a judge to let them play while the case works its way through the courts.
The golfers, all girls, and their parents sued the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley school districts Tuesday, arguing that they should be allowed to play because golf poses a lower risk of spreading the virus than other sports, The Kansas City Star reports.
Blue Valley officials on Friday, though, announced the district would resume high school sports this weekend. Attorney John Duggan, who is representing the families, was not immediately available to comment on how Blue Valley’s decision will affect the lawsuit.
Hamilton sets fastest lap in F1 history to take Monza pole
Lewis Hamilton set the fastest Formula One lap ever to grab pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, nudging Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just 0.069 seconds on Saturday.
But Ferrari’s troubles deepened as both drivers failed to qualify inside the top 10 at the team’s home circuit for the first time since 1984, with Sebastian Vettel not even making it out of Q1.
Defending champion Hamilton raced around the 3.54 miles (5.79 kilometers) of asphalt at the so-called Temple of Speed in the fastest lap recorded in the sport at 164.267 mph (264.362 kph). That eclipsed Kimi Raikkonen’s one-lap record of 163.785 mph, set by the former world champion on his way to pole at Monza two years ago.
Nationals give multiyear extension to GM Mike Rizzo
ATLANTA — The Washington Nationals and general manager Mike Rizzo finalized a multiyear contract extension Saturday.
Manager Dave Martinez hopes he is next up.
The 59-year-old Rizzo, who also holds the title of president of baseball operations, built the team that won the 2019 World Series championship. The Nationals have won four NL East titles, most recently in 2017. They won the last season’s World Series after making the playoffs as a wild card.
Rizzo’s contract was set to expire at the end of this season. Martinez said his boss earned his new deal.
Catlin holds 2-shot lead at Andalucía Masters
SOTOGRANDE, Spain — American golfer John Catlin will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Andalucía Masters.
Overnight leader Catlin shot two birdies and three bogeys in a third round 1-over 72 on Saturday, with Martin Kaymer (69) in second place.
Jamie Donaldson (73) and Lorenzo Gagli (71) are both three strokes behind Catlin at Valderrama, the notoriously tough 1997 Ryder Cup venue.
Mbappé, Sterling rediscover scoring touch in Nations League
Kylian Mbappé and Raheem Sterling have started their new seasons a lot better than they finished their last.
With an individual goal that combined fortune and inspired impudence, Mbappé earned France a 1-0 win at Sweden in the Nations League on Saturday.
Earlier, Sterling converted a penalty in second-half stoppage time to give England a 1-0 victory at Iceland in their first meeting since the tiny Nordic nation’s shock win at the European Championship four years ago.
Both forwards were making their first appearances after a shortened offseason break that was further truncated owing to their involvement in the closing stages of the Champions League last month.
Union Berlin hosts 4,500 soccer fans amid pandemic
BERLIN — Union Berlin welcomed 4,500 fans to its 2-0 win over Nuremberg on Saturday in the biggest attendance so far for a soccer team in Germany during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bundesliga was suspended in March. No supporters had been allowed when the league resumed and completed its season after a two-month break.
Union fans welcomed the chance to attend the preseason friendly match against Nuremberg.
US star Mewis makes winning start in Women’s Super League
BIRMINGHAM, England — United States midfielder Sam Mewis had a winning start for Manchester City in the Women’s Super League as the competition got underway in England on Saturday.
Mewis played the full game — and almost scored in second-half injury time — in City’s 2-0 victory at promoted Aston Villa.
Mewis is one of a number of high-profile international players signed up to Super League teams this season. Her U.S. teammate, Rose Lavelle, has also joined City — she didn’t play against Villa because she is still in quarantine — while Chelsea signed Denmark captain Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg for what the German club said was a record transfer fee for the women’s game.
New York Red Bulls make Bradley Carnell interim coach
HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls promoted Bradley Carnell to interim head coach Saturday, a day after firing Chris Armas.
A former South African international who played in the World Cup, Carnell will make his debut Sunday when the struggling Red Bulls host the Philadelphia Union.
Carnell has been an assistant coach with the Red Bulls since 2017. He had previously worked as an assistant in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League.
7,000 fans to be allowed at French league game next weekend
PARIS — The French soccer league has praised a decision to allow 7,000 fans in the stadium for a second division match between Auxerre and Clermont next weekend.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, a maximum of 5,000 spectators are allowed at games, unless clubs get a special dispensation from their local authority.
Auxerre obtained dispensation from the prefecture, making the September 12 match the first one with more than 5,000 fans since the rule was put in place for this season.
