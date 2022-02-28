Ducks miss chance to help case for NCAA bid
Oregon has spent February trying to overcome shaky losses on its NCAA Tournament resume and bolster its chances of securing a bid.
Coach Dana Altman and the Ducks missed a big chance to help themselves significantly in the past week, too.
Oregon (18-11, 11-7 Pac-12) beat No. 12 UCLA on Thursday but couldn’t follow that with another ranked win in Saturday’s 70-69 loss to No. 16 Southern California. Those marked the last two headlining games on the regular-season schedule for the Ducks, who visit Washington and Washington State this week before the league tournament.
“I’m not going to talk to them about that,” Altman said Saturday when asked about postseason implications. “We’ve got to get better. … (Players) look at that stuff, they know where we’re at. They know what we need to do.”
The Ducks entered Sunday ranked 58th in the NET rankings and sitting on the wrong side of the bubble according to BracketMatrix, which had them appearing on just 14 of 98 projected brackets as of Sunday afternoon.
The Ducks are 3-6 in Quadrant 1 games that headline any resume, with the sweep of the Bruins and a January win against the Trojans sitting at the top of the list. Oregon’s nonconference losses have come by 29 points to No. 14 Houston and by 12 to No. 23 Saint Mary’s in the Maui Invitational, by 32 to BYU in the Phil Knight Invitational and 78-70 to reigning national champion Baylor.
Oregon also has just a 3-3 record in Quadrant 3 games, including home losses to Arizona State (No. 105 in the NET) and California (No. 131).
Next weekend’s finale at Washington State will offer one more Quadrant 1 opportunity before the Pac-12 Tournament.
“They know we’re not in very good shape,” Altman said after the UCLA win. “Our only hope is to keep winning games. Nothing else. … We’ve got some bad losses that we’ve got to try to overcome.”
Euro backlash as FIFA refuses to expel Russia from football
LONDON — FIFA drew a swift backlash from European nations for not immediately expelling Russia from World Cup qualifying on Sunday and only ordering the country to play without its flag and anthem at neutral venues under the name of its federation — the Football Union of Russia.
Protesting against FIFA’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Poland said it would still refuse to play the country in a World Cup playoff semifinal, which is scheduled for March 24.
“Today’s FIFA decision is totally unacceptable,” Polish football federation president Cezary Kulesza tweeted. “We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances. Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will NOT PLAY with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is.”
The unanimous ruling by the FIFA Bureau, featuring the six regional football confederation presidents, said the Russian flag and anthem can’t be associated with the team playing as “Football Union of Russia (RFU).”
“FIFA will continue its ongoing dialogue with the IOC, UEFA and other sport organizations to determine any additional measures or sanctions,” FIFA said in a statement, “including a potential exclusion from competitions, that shall be applied in the near future should the situation not be improving rapidly.”
McLaughlin wins 1st IndyCar race in St. Pete season opener
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Scott McLaughlin at last showed his long move from Australia to the United States was worth the gamble, getting his first IndyCar Series win on Sunday in the season-opening race through the downtown streets of St. Petersburg.
Now the New Zealander will have to see how far his first victory will take him: IndyCar’s season-opening winner has gone on to claim the championship the last three years.
McLaughlin, the three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion, made his IndyCar debut at St. Pete in the 2020 season finale and declared the experience “far out!” and “the best day of my life apart from my wedding,” even after a crash caused his early exit. In his third trip back, he made qualifying his priority and was rewarded with his first career pole.
He led 49 of the 100 laps but had to hold off reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou over the closing laps to secure the victory. McLaughlin was held up by rookie Devlin DeFrancesco, the last car on the lap, on the final trip around the track, which gave Palou the chance to take one look at a pass for the lead. Palou couldn’t get close enough and McLaughlin followed DeFrancesco across the finish line for another win for Team Penske.
McLaughlin stood atop his car in victory lane to celebrate but then tumbled off it to the ground in his excitement. He was greeted with a hug by team owner Roger Penske, who just one week ago celebrated his 85th birthday with Austin Cindric’s win in the Daytona 500.
“Thank you to Roger Penske for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to come here. He’s the one that calmed me down last year. He said, ‘Hey, it’s a long story, not a short one,’” McLaughlin said as he sat on his car trying to catch his breath.
Bucs Pro Bowl OL Ali Marpet announces retirement at age 28
TAMPA, Fla. — Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ali Marpet caught the Tampa Bay Buccaneers off guard Sunday, announcing his retirement from the NFL at age 28.
A second-round draft pick out of tiny Hobart College in 2015, Marpet became a starter at right guard as a rookie. He transitioned to center the following season and later settled in at left guard, where he helped the 2020 Bucs win the Super Bowl and was a first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021.
Marpet announced the decision on Instagram. He did not give a reason for the surprising move.
“After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much. This organization and the people surrounding it have helped build me into the person I am today,” Marpet wrote.
“To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me,” Marpet added. “I’m eternally grateful. Thank you, Tampa Bay.”
The move comes just weeks after quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement after 22 seasons. It also means the Bucs potentially may have to replace three offensive lineman this winter, with Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen and right guard Alex Cappa set to become free agents in March.
Galloway, ex-NBA star Johnson lead US over Mexico in rematch
WASHINGTON — Even without a roster full of current NBA stars, the United States breezed through this World Cup qualifying window.
It hasn’t always been that easy.
Langston Galloway scored 16 points and former pro standout Joe Johnson added 14 to lift the U.S. to an 89-67 win over Mexico on Sunday in qualifying for next year’s World Cup. The Americans avenged their lone loss of this qualifying round, routing the previously unbeaten Mexican team in a game that wasn’t close after the first few minutes.
The U.S. led 48-21 at halftime.
“We started this camp with Mexico on our heart. They humbled us in Mexico, and we were ready to play against them,” coach Jim Boylen said. “They beat us from the 3-point line down there, and they beat us bad, and so I have to give our guys credit. They came prepared.”
With the NBA season taking place at the same time as these qualifying games, most of the U.S. players came from the G League. Still, all the Americans (3-1) need to do is avoid finishing last in their four-team group to advance to the next round of qualifying. They would be assured of that if Puerto Rico beats Cuba later Sunday.
Hight races to second straight Funny Car win to open season
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Robert Hight raced to his second straight Funny Car to open the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, beating Matt Hagan on Sunday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals.
In a matchup of two three-time season champions at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Hight had a 3.837-second run at 330.39 mph in as Chevrolet Camaro SS. He edged No. 1 qualifier Hagan to deny Tony Stewart his first victory as an NHRA team owner. Hight has 55 career victories.
“We’ve got a lot of great guys on this team, and it was such a team effort,” Hight said. “(Crew chief) Jimmy Prock, Chris Cunningham and all these guys worked hard all winter and it’s all coming together. It’s so hard to win one of these, much less two in a row. This is amazing and a big win for this team.”
Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Aaron Stanfield in Pro Stock.
Salinas powered to his fourth career victory and second in the last five races. He beat Clay Millican with a 3.751 at 318.24. Stanfield picked up his fifth career victory, topping Troy Coughlin Jr. with a 6.526 at 210.50 in a Camaro.
Spain’s Martinez beats Argentina’s Baez to win Chile Open
SANTIAGO, Chile — Spain’s Pedro Martinez won the Chile Open clay-court tournament on Sunday with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Argentina’s Sebastian Baez, Martinez’ first professional title.
Martinez lost last year’s Kitzbuhel Open in Austria in another clay-court tournament. Baez was also attempting to win his first pro title.
Martinez’ path to the title included victories against his countryman Jaume Munar, Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann and Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo.
“I have competed, competed and at last I made it,” Martinez said. “This is a new step in my career. And I am ready for whatever comes next.”
Baez said he was happy with the week despite his loss in the final.
“In the important moments Pedro was better than me today,” the Argentinian said. “Maybe he was more focused. I will work on that and come back better next year.”
