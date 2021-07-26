Zolotic earns US its first gold in women’s taekwondo
TOKYO — Anastasija Zolotic won the United States’ first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina 25-17 on Sunday to claim the featherweight division title.
The 18-year-old Zolotic lets out a primal scream as she pulls on her helmet before each round. The Largo, Florida, native has been telling friends and family since early childhood that she would be an Olympic champion, and she needed only one trip to the Games to make it happen.
“My 8-year-old self was running around the school yard saying I was going to be Olympic champion but she could never have imagined what this moment is like,” Zolotic said. “It’s unbelievable. It really hasn’t sunk in yet.”
Zolotic and Minina had a high-scoring first round and a tactical second but Zolotic picked apart her Russian opponent in the third with two-point body kicks after nursing a one-point lead into the final round.
Zolotic was only the fourth American to reach an Olympic taekwondo final and only the second woman. Steven Lopez won the U.S. team’s only two previous Olympic golds in taekwondo.
“Isn’t that amazing? I’m just glad I can do something to raise its profile in the US,” she said. “I just want the country to be proud of me, to share this flood of emotions.”
Kiefer earns 3rd American fencing gold ever with foil win
TOKYO — Lee Kiefer won the third gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and the third fencing gold in the country’s history by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women’s foil final.
Mariel Zagunis is the only other U.S fencer to earn gold, winning the saber events at the 2004 and 2008 Games.
Kiefer ripped off her mask after the final point and shouted “Oh my God!” She placed fifth at the 2012 London Games and was 10th at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
A four-time NCAA champion at Notre Dame, Kiefer is now a medical student at the University of Kentucky. Her husband, Gerek Meinhardt, won bronze with the U.S. team in foil at the 2016 Olympics.
“It’s such an incredible feeling that I share with my coach, I share with my husband, with my family, just everyone that’s been a part of this,” she said, her gold medal hanging from her neck. “I wish I could chop it up in little pieces and distributed it to everyone I love.”
Champ takes 3M Open
BLAINE, Minn. — Cameron Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66 on Sunday, winning the 3M Open by two strokes for his third career victory.
The 26-year-old Champ had five birdies in a bogey-free round to finish at 15-under 269 at TPC Twin Cities. Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel tied for second.
Champ jumped from 142nd to 49th in the FedEx Cup standings, with the top 125 getting into the playoff opener.
Oosthuizen shot 66, too, in a much stronger finish than the previous weekend at the British Open, where his 54-hole lead turned into a tie for third after a fourth-round 71.
Playing six pairs ahead of Champ, Oosthuizen birdied three of the last four holes to give himself an outside chance. His approach to the 18th green almost yielded an eagle on the PGA Tour’s hardest par-5 hole, but the ball lipped out. He made a 2½ foot putt for birdie instead.
Dodd wins Senior British Open with last-hole birdie
SUNNINGDALE, England — Stephen Dodd birdied the final hole for a one-stroke victory in the Senior British Open, holding off challenges from Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke to secure his first major title.
Dodd closed with a 2-under 68 at Sunningdale for a 13-under 267. The 55-year-old Welshman hit his approach from the right rough to about 10 feet on the par-4 18th. and holed the putt to earn a spot next year in the British Open at St. Andrews.
Jimenez, the 2018 winner, shot a 65 to finish second. Clarke was another shot behind after a 67.
Elvira dedicates playoff win at Wales Open to slain golfer
NEWPORT, Wales — Nacho Elvira of Spain beat Justin Harding with a par on the first hole of a playoff in the Wales Open after blowing a six-stroke lead.
Elvira finished regulation with a bogey for an even-par 71 and a 16-under 268 total at at Celtic Manor. Harding, from South Africa, shot a 65.
Elvira dedicated the victory to Celia Barquin Arozamena, the Spanish player who was murdered in 2018. Barquin, who won the European Ladies’ Amateur Championship in 2018, was a student at Iowa State University when she was found dead on a course in the state in September that year.
Browns rookie LB Owusu-Koramoah placed on COVID-19 list
CLEVELAND — Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the start of his first NFL training camp after being placed on the COVID-19 list Sunday,
The second-round pick from Notre Dame reported Saturday with the team’s other first-year players and quarterbacks. Cleveland’s first practice is Wednesday and the first one open to the public is Friday.
Owusu-Koramoah will have to be quarantined and remain on the reserve for at least 10 days if he tested positive and is symptomatic. NFL teams are not permitted to disclose if a player has either tested positive or is vaccinated.
The league has been pushing to get players vaccinated, and last week said teams may have to forfeit games if any games are postponed due to a virus outbreak. Protocols are not as stringent this year for vaccinated players. They can return to the team after two negative tests in a 24-hour span.
Unvaccinated players must continue to wear masks inside team facilities and are not permitted to eat with vaccinated teammates.
Owusu-Koramoah is expected to compete for a starting job. He was projected to be a first-round pick, but slid back because he’s viewed as undersized and some teams were scared off by a reported heart condition.
The Browns liked his versatility and moved up in the second round to select him with the No. 52 overall pick.
The Browns were hit hard by the coronavirus last season.
All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett missed two games after falling ill and he struggled with his conditioning after he returned. First-year coach Kevin Stefanski missed Cleveland’s first playoff win since 1994 after testing positive.
Mack Motzko, 20, son of Minn. hockey coach, dies after crash
MINNEAPOLIS — The 20-year-old son of Minnesota hockey coach Bob Motzko has died of injuries from a car crash, after the speeding vehicle he was riding in went off the road in a Minneapolis suburb.
Mack Motzko, who played junior hockey last season, died at a hospital after being taken there from the crash Saturday in Orono, near Lake Minnetonka. One of the other two people in the vehicle, a 24-year-old male in the front passenger seat, died at the scene. The 51-year-old male driver was critically injured, according to Orono police.
Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle issued a statement Sunday asking for privacy for the families. Mack was one of three children of Bob and Shelley Motzko, who also have an older daughter and a younger son.
“We are devastated for Bob, Shelley, their family and all involved. This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we will do everything we can to support those affected,” Coyle said.
The crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. after the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck multiple trees. Orono police said alcohol and speed appeared to be contributing factors. The crash remained under investigation.
Mack Motzko was a senior on the St. Cloud Cathedral team that reached the semifinals of the Minnesota state high school tournament. He played in 14 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL and 25 games for the New Mexico Ice Wolves in the NAHL last season at the junior level.
Bob Motzko has been with the Gophers for the last three seasons, after 13 years as the head coach at St. Cloud State.
Red Wings re-sign Marc Staal; Canucks to buy out Virtanen
Defenseman Marc Staal is staying put in Detroit, while the Vancouver Canucks placed forward Jake Virtanen on waivers on Sunday for the purpose of buying out the final year of his contract.
The Red Wings announced reaching an agreement with Staal. A person with direct knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it’s a one-year deal worth $2 million. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team did not release the contract’s value.
The 34-year-old Staal returns to Detroit for a second year after spending his first 13 NHL seasons with the New York Rangers. He had three goals and 10 points in 56 games last season, and is highly valued for his experience and leadership overseeing a young, rebuilding team.
The Canucks are parting ways with the under-performing Virtanen after six seasons. He was placed on leave on May 1 after being accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a women four years earlier.
The Canucks are on the hook for paying a third of Virtanen’s remaining $3 million base salary, while freeing up $2.5 million in cap space.
Virtanen had five goals in 38 games last season, a year after scoring a career-high 18 goals in 69 games. Overall, Vancouver’s 2014 first-round draft pick has 55 goals and 100 points in 317 games.
Rider, 14, dies in crash during motorcycle race in Spain
MADRID — A 14-year-old Spanish rider died after being struck by another rider in a motorcycle race in Spain on Sunday, organizers said.
Hugo Millán was run over after going down in the middle of the track on the second lap of the European Talent Cup race at the MotorLand Aragón Circuit.
Although a few riders were able to avoid Millán as he tried to get up and move out of the way at the exit of a turn, organizers said Oleg Pawelec on the No. 5 bike hit him straight on.
Millán, who had started in second place, stayed motionless on the ground as other riders went by. He had just avoided falling a few turns earlier but eventually lost control and went down while in second position.
Pawelec was not seriously injured and left the track on his own.
Millán was attended to by doctors for several minutes before being taken to the track’s hospital in an ambulance. He was later transported to another hospital in a helicopter.
“We are deeply saddened to report that Hugo Millán succumbed to his injuries after a crash in the HETC race,” organizers FIM CEV Repsol said on Twitter.
Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez was among the top riders who reacted to Millán’s death.
“RIP, Hugo Millán,” Márquez said on Twitter. “My most sincere condolences to his family, friends and team.”
