Authentic set as 9-5 favorite at masked Preakness draw
Kentucky Derby winner Authentic was installed as the 9-5 morning line favorite for the Preakness and drew the No. 9 post position at the draw Monday that lacked the usual fanfare of owners and trainers packing into a crowded tent in the infield at Pimlico Race Course.
Authentic’s trainer, Bob Baffert, is undefeated taking the Derby winner to the Preakness, which will be run Saturday without fans. Baffert is looking for his record-breaking eighth Preakness victory.
Track announcer Dave Rodman announced the post positions for the field of 11 horses wearing a mask, while those pulling the pills to determine them were seated — socially distanced and masked — nearby.
Art Collector, who was scratched from the Derby, appears to be the biggest threat to Authentic and is the 5-2 second choice on the morning line out of post No. 3.
Baffert’s other entry, Thousand Words, and filly Swiss Skydiver are next at 6-1. Thousand Words drew the No. 5 post and Swiss Skydiver the No. 4 as she looks to be the sixth filly to win the Preakness and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009.
Kurt Busch ends 0-for-21 skid to finally win at home track
LAS VEGAS — Luck finally fell Kurt Busch’s way at his home track, where he pulled out an upset Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to sneak his way into the third round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
Busch ended an 0-for-21 losing streak at Las Vegas with good timing and then three tremendous restarts. He entered the race 12th in the standings and in danger of elimination from title contention, but the victory earned him an automatic berth into the next round.
The win, the first of the season for the 2004 Cup champion, was celebrated alongside younger brother, Kyle. The reigning NASCAR champion slammed doors with his big brother on the cool-down lap. Busch then took the checkered flag to the finish line and smacked it on each of the letters in Las Vegas.
“This is what kids grow up when they are racing,” Busch said. “They grow up dreaming of winning on their home track and for two decades it has kicked my butt.”
It was the first win of the year for Chip Ganassi Racing and the first in the playoffs for a Chevrolet driver.
Galaxy fall to Sounders
CARSON — Cristian Roldan scored his first two goals of the season, Jordan Morris added a goal and an assist, and Seattle beat Los Angeles.
Seattle (7-3-3) has won three of its last four games.
Sebastian Lletget scored in the 88th for LA (4-6-3), which has lost three in a row and is winless in its last four.
LAFC loses close one to San Jose
LOS ANGELES — Jackson Yueill’s tap-in goal in extra time lifted San Jose past LAFC.
Christian Espinoza set up Yueill’s goal, weaving through defenders to the left of the goal for a perfect center to Yueill in the 93rd minute.
San Jose (3-6-5) knotted it in the 80th minute when Shea Salinas stopped his run driving to the left, crossed over to the right and sent a blast past the keeper.
Mark-Anthony Kaye scored his third goal of the season at the 45th minute to put LAFC (5-6-3) on top.
Packers remain undefeated with win over Saints
NEW ORLEANS — Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and Green Bay remained unbeaten with a win over New Orleans.
Allen Lazard caught six passes for 146 yards for Green Bay (3-0), including gains of 48 and 72 yards on throws deep downfield that each set up touchdowns.
Rodgers’ scoring passes went for 5 yards to Lazard, 18 yards to tight end Marcedes Lewis and 1 yard to tight end Robert Tonyan. Lazard’s longest catch set up Aaron Jones’ 1-yard TD run.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara built on a sensational start to the season, gaining 197 yards from scrimmage and scoring twice on short passes from Drew Brees, with shifty, tackle-slipping runs after the catch.
Brees completed 29 of 36 passes for 288 yards and three TDs. Emmanuel Sanders caught a 10-yard scoring pass at the end of the first half that gave the Saints a 17-13 lead.
Wil Lutz kicked three field goals for the Saints (1-2).
Filly Swiss Skydiver to run against males in Preakness
BALTIMORE — Swiss Skydiver will become the second filly since Rachel Alexandra won in 2009 to run against males in the Preakness on Saturday.
Trainer Kenny McPeek confirmed the decision on Sunday. Jockey Robby Albarado, who won the 2007 Preakness aboard Curlin, will replace Tyler Gaffalione on Swiss Skydiver.
In her only other start against males, Swiss Skydiver finished second to potential Preakness rival Art Collector in the Blue Grass Stakes on July 11. She won the Grade 1 Alabama at Saratoga on Aug. 15 and finished second in the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4.
Five fillies have won the Preakness, including Rachel Alexandra, who went on to become Horse of the Year in 2009. In all, 55 females have run in the 1 3/16-mile race. Ria Antonia was the most recent, finishing last in 2014.
“I know she will make the distance without any problem,” McPeek said. “It was a tough call between racing against straight 3-year-olds or older fillies and mares or turf, which was briefly thought about. I think she will handle it fine.”
The draw for the 145th Preakness is Monday.
The field for the final leg of the reconfigured Triple Crown series is expected to include Kentucky Derby winner Authentic. Belmont winner Tiz the Law is skipping the Preakness.
US to play Canada, Martinique in 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup
MIAMI — The United States was drawn to play Canada, Martinique and either Barbabos, Bermuda, Haiti or St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the group stage of next summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, a tournament many top players are likely to skip.
The Confederation of North American and Caribbean Football Association Football held its first draw for the tournament Monday night rather than its past practice of announcing the group stage matchups.
The tournament originally was scheduled for July 2-25 but was pushed back to July 10 to Aug. 1, with three nations to advance from a preliminary round on July 2-6. Many top Europe-based players from CONCACAF nations will have reported to their clubs for preseason by the knockout stage and will not return to national teams until World Cup qualifiers during the international fixture window starting Aug, 30.
CONCACAF has not announced sites of the tournament.
Mexico is defending champion. Qatar, the Asian Cup champion and host of the 2022 World Cup, is an invited guest.
The draw:
Group A: Curaçao, El Salvador, Mexico, qualifier from among Cuba, French Guyana, Montserrat, Trinidad and Tobago
Group B: Canada, Martinique, United States, qualifier from among Barbabos, Bermuda, Haiti, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Group C: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname, qualifier from among Bahamas, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana
Group D: Grenada, Honduras, Panama, Qatar
