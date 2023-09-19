Denis Bouanga scores 2 goals in LAFC’s 4-2 rivalry victory over the LA Galaxy
LOS ANGELES — Denis Bouanga broke a tie with his second goal in the 75th minute and Los Angeles FC rallied for a 4-2 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night in another thrilling edition of the El Tráfico rivalry.
Bouanga had another standout game against LAFC’s archrivals, scoring on a header in the first half before pouncing on Chris Mavinga’s giveaway for the go-ahead goal. Timothy Tillman added an insurance goal on the break in the 84th minute for the defending MLS champions, who snapped their three-game skid and moved up to second place in the Western Conference standings.
LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau earned the victory in his long-awaited season debut, getting his first game action since breaking his leg in the MLS Cup final. Ryan Hollingshead also scored for LAFC.
Billy Sharp scored an early goal and Maya Yoshida got the tying goal early in the second half for the 13th-place Galaxy, who put up a solid fight in front of another raucous crowd. The Los Angeles area’s two MLS teams split their four matchups in 2023, with the Galaxy winning 2-1 at the Rose Bowl on July 4 in front of an MLS-record 82,110 fans.
Crépeau became an LAFC hero last November when the Canadian keeper broke his leg while stopping a challenge from Philadelphia late in regulation extra time. Backup John McCarthy made two saves in the title-deciding shootout and won the game’s MVP award before becoming LAFC’s solid starter this season, but Crépeau is finally back 10½ months after his injury.
Jonathan Bond made several big saves for the Galaxy, but was left with little help on three of LAFC’s four goals.
Red Stars come from behind to tie Angel City
The Chicago Red Stars came from behind twice to earn a draw against Angel City at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.
Laura Ricketts was on hand to watch Ava Cook and Cheyna Matthews score the equalizers in Chicago’s first home match since Ricketts led a group that took over ownership of the club on Sept. 1.
Ali Riley got things started for Angel City in the 39th minute. Amandine Henry got her head on a corner kick, and while her shot was saved by Alyssa Naeher, Riley was there to pounce on the rebound.
Chicago had much of the momentum before Riley’s goal, and in the 22nd minute, Ella Stevens redirected Bianca St-Georges’ cross with her head, but DiDi Haracic pushed it out for a corner. St-Georges got into space again in the 64th minute, but Haracic made a diving save on her shot.
The next three goals all came from substitutes.
Cook equalized with her first touch in the 68th, winning a loose ball and driving into the center of the box before sliding her shot into the right corner.
Jun Endo answered quickly on the next play, connecting with Claire Emslie’s cross from close range to put Angel City up again.
Matthews equalized for Chicago just four minutes later, using her body to win the ball off an Angel City defender at the top of the box before finishing into the lower left corner.
Madison Hammond had a chance to put Angel City (6-6-7) ahead with just a minute remaining, as Alyssa Thompson cut a ball back to her in front of the goal, but her shot went right to Naeher, who finished with seven saves.
The draw kept Angel City’s unbeaten streak alive. The team hasn’t lost a match in eight straight league games and now sits one point out of sixth place.
Chicago (6-10-3) has only lost once in its last six regular-season games.
A’ja Wilson scores career playoff high 38, Aces beat Sky 92-70 to sweep first-round series
LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson scored a playoff career-high 38 points to help the defending-champion Las Vegas Aces finish off a first-round sweep of the Chicago Sky with a 92-70 victory on Sunday.
The Aces, who beat Chicago 87-59 in the first game of the best-of-3 series, will play either the No. 4 seed Dallas Wings or the fifth-seeded Atlanta Dream in the semifinals. Game 1 will be played in Las Vegas next Sunday. The Wings lead their series 1-0 with Game 2 on Tuesday in Dallas.
Wilson sank 15 of 23 shots from the floor and made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. She added 16 rebounds for her first double-double this postseason — after notching six in last year’s championship run — and three steals. Jackie Young pitched in with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Alysha Clark totaled 14 points and six boards, while Kelsey Plum scored 10.
Wilson had 10 points, Young scored seven and Las Vegas took a 23-14 lead after one quarter and never looked back. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft had 19 points and nine rebounds by halftime and the Aces led 44-29. Las Vegas finished 5-0 against the eighth-seeded Sky this season.
Kahleah Copper had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Chicago. Dana Evans came off the bench to score 22. Marina Mabrey added 15 points.
Sahith Theegala wins the Fortinet Championship in Napa for his first PGA Tour victory
NAPA — Sahith Theegala finally captured his first PGA Tour title on Sunday, building a big lead early and closing with a 4-under 68 in the Fortinet Championship to win by two shots over S.H. Kim.
With nearly three dozen family members and friends from Southern California cheering him on, Theegala started at Silverado with a two-shot lead and birdied three of the opening five holes. No one got close to him the rest of the way.
Justin Thomas, playing for the first time in six weeks, birdied the last hole for a 72 and finished alone in fifth. This was his only tuneup ahead of the Ryder Cup that starts Sept. 29 in Rome. Two-time defending champion Max Homa shot 69 and tied for seventh.
Theegala made a bogey on the final hole of the BMW Championship that kept him out of the Tour Championship, ending his season on a sour note. Even though he already is set for all the $20 million signature events next year, he wanted to play at Silverado because he loves the tournament and competition.
It paid off in a big way. The victory gets him into the Sentry Tournament of Champions and assures his spot in the Masters.
Phil Mickelson says he’s done gambling and is on the road to being ‘the person I want to be’
Phil Mickelson won’t be betting on football this year — much less the Ryder Cup — saying in a lengthy social media post Monday that he previously crossed the line from moderation into addiction and “it wasn’t any fun.”
“The money wasn’t ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened, but I was so distracted I wasn’t able to be present with the ones I love and caused a lot of harm,” Mickelson wrote in the post.
His public admission of a gambling addiction comes more than a month after renowned gambler Billy Walters wrote in his book that Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion over the last three decades and wanted to place a $400,000 bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup while playing for Team USA.
Mickelson denied ever betting on the Ryder Cup, which starts next week outside Rome.
Mickelson has been relatively quiet since Walters did a media tour in August for his book, “Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk.” He returns to competition this week with Saudi-backed LIV Golf outside Chicago.
Walters said he formed a gambling partnership with Mickelson in 2008 that lasted until 2014.
Two years later, Walters was indicted in an insider trading case that partly involved stock tips that prosecutors alleged he passed to Mickelson. Walters says he never gave Mickelson inside information and could have avoided prison if Mickelson had only testified on his behalf.
Mickelson appears to reference Walters in his post.
“If you ever cross the line of moderation and enter into addiction, hopefully you won’t confuse your enablers as friends like I did,” he wrote. “Hopefully you won’t have to deal with these difficult moments publicly so others can profit off you like I have.
“But hopefully you WILL have a strong and supportive partner who is willing to help you through being your worst self, and through your worst moments like I have in Amy,” he said of his wife.
“I couldn’t have gotten through this without her. I’m so grateful for her strength in helping us get through the many challenges I’ve created for us. ... Because of her love, support and commitment, I’m back on track to being the person I want to be.”
SEC suspends Florida’s George, Mazzccua and Zanders along with Tennessee’s Norman-Lott for fight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Southeastern Conference suspended three Florida players and one Tennessee player for their roles in a fight that started on what was supposed to be the last play of their game Saturday night.
The half-game punishments were doled out Monday after video review and consultation between the league office and both universities.
No. 25 Florida will be without right tackle Damieon George, guard Micah Mazzccua and tight end Dante Zanders on Saturday for the first half against Charlotte in Gainesville. Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott will miss the first half of No. 23 Tennessee’s game against UTSA on Saturday in Knoxville.
The fight started when Florida quarterback Graham Mertz was slow to take a knee on a fourth-and-16 play with 9 seconds remaining in the Gators’ 29-16 victory in the Swamp. Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas bumped into Mertz as he finally took a knee, and Florida left tackle Austin Barber took exception.
Benches cleared, and Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden and Florida’s Mazzccua squared off like boxers. Mazzccua eventually threw a punch that missed.
George was initially flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and Thomas for targeting. But neither flag was enforced. Officials forced the teams to return to the field to play one more down.
Replays showed George shoving Thomas and then landing a punch that knocked off Norman-Lott’s helmet. Norman-Lott had previously swung at Barber.
“We got staff members that probably need to be disciplined as well,” Florida coach Billy Napier said Monday before the discipline was announced. “Ultimately, that’s a teachable moment. It’s an opportunity for us to talk about composure and poise, ego, temper.”
Even after coaches and officials separated the teams, Florida center Kingsley Eguakun could be seen going after his staff members who broke up the skirmish.
Chiefs, Mahomes agree to restructured deal to include big pay raise, AP source says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes agreed to a restructure of his 10-year, $450 million contract that gives him a substantial boost in pay over the next four seasons, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Monday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the contract.
Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott, who has helped to represent Mahomes going back to his draft year, told ESPN that he will make $210.6 million from this season through the 2026 season, the most ever for a four-year span. That would represent a substantial increase over the salary on his latest deal, which ties him to the Chiefs through the 2031 season.
Cabott also said that the two sides were planning to revisit the contract once the next four seasons are played out.
Mahomes set the market with his original contract with Kansas City, but rapidly escalating salaries have continually pushed him down the list of the highest-paid at his position.
The Bengals’ Joe Burrow shot to the top of the list when he signed his five-year, $275 million deal before the season, which equates to an average of $55 million per year.
Mahomes, a two-time MVP, won his second Super Bowl ring with a comeback win over Philadelphia in February.
Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark chosen WNBA Sixth Player of the Year
HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas forward Alysha Clark was selected WNBA Sixth Player of the Year on Monday after averaging 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds this season for the top-seeded Aces.
Clark, who made 44.4% of her field goals that included 38.6% from 3-point range, is the fourth Las Vegas player in the past five years to win this award. Dearica Hamby won it in 2019 and 2020 and Kelsey Plum in 2021.
No other team has had more than three winners.
Clark received 35 of 60 votes from a national media panel. Connecticut Sun forward DiJonai Carrington was second with 13 votes, and Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans was third with nine votes.
The Aces defeated the Sky 92-70 on Sunday to advance to the WNBA semifinals. They await the winner of the Dallas Wings-Atlanta Dream series. The teams meet Tuesday in Dallas with the Wings up 1-0.
Cowboys release RB Ronald Jones as he finishes 2-game suspension over performance-enhancers
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ronald Jones on Monday, the day he was eligible to rejoin the team after a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.
Jones practiced with the Cowboys through training camp and the preseason, but the 26-year-old became expendable with rookie Deuce Vaughn showing enough promise to get snaps in the regular season.
Rico Dowdle and Vaughn are behind Tony Pollard on the depth chart, and the Cowboys also have undrafted rookie fullback Hunter Luepke on the active roster.
Dowdle had seven carries for 26 yards in a 30-10 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Vaughn ran three times for 16 yards and had three catches for 16 yards as well.
Jones signed with the Cowboys as a free agent after spending 2022 with Kansas City. Drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round in 2018, Jones has 2,244 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns in five NFL seasons.
Kuss secures Spanish Vuelta victory to become first American to win a Grand Tour race in a decade
MADRID — A decade later, the United States has a Grand Tour winner again.
Sepp Kuss won the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday to become the first American to win one of cycling’s top races since Chris Horner earned the Vuelta victory in 2013. The other Grand Tour events are the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France.
Kuss had effectively secured the victory ahead of Sunday’s largely ceremonial stage, when rivals in the Spanish capital respected his lead and did not launch any attacks as per cycling tradition.
It was a surprising victory for Kuss, who entered the race in a supporting role to his Jumbo-Visma teammates Jonas Vingegaard — the two-time Tour de France winner — and Primoz Roglic, a three-time Vuelta winner.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has new twin boys
CINCINNATI — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and wife Allie have a new pair of twins.
Allie gave birth to two boys on Sunday night, the team announced.
“Talk about being committed to your job! Congratulations to the Baldelli family on welcoming Twin boys to the family,” the team posted along with a photo.
It was unclear whether the boys had been named. The Baldelli’s have a daughter, 2-year-old Louisa.
Baldelli left the team following Saturday’s game at the Chicago White Sox to go home for the births.
“They have two healthy baby boys,” said bench coach Jayce Tingler, who is interim manager. “Mom is healthy. I talked to Rocky today. Everybody is doing well.”
It wasn’t clear when Baldelli will return to the team, which opened a three-game series in Cincinnati on Monday.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a sprained right ankle, AP source says
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a sprained right ankle and his status for Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers is uncertain, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Monday.
The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because coach Brian Daboll had said earlier in the day he did not know the extent of the injury. Daboll said the team’s medical staff would update him later Monday. The second-year coach has been the only one to speak about injured players during his tenure. He will talk again on Tuesday in Tempe, Arizona, where the Giants are preparing for Thursday’s game.
Daboll had said Barkley was being sent for further tests but his availability would probably be a game-time decision.
Barkley, who is playing on a one-year contract worth up to $11 million, was injured with 1:12 to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. One play before he was hurt, Barkley had a 16-yard run to get the Giants into position for the go-ahead field goal. The 26-year-old was stopped for a loss on first down and then had to be helped to the bench.
Three plays later, Graham Gano converted a 34-yard kick that gave the Giants a 31-28 victory.
Barkley played 66 of the Giants’ 68 offensive snaps. The No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year ran for 67 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 29 yards and another TD. If he cannot play, either Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell or rookie Eric Gray will start.
Barkley was bothered by ankle injuries in his second season and missed three games. He suffered a torn ACL early in the 2020 season.
Michigan State tells football coach Mel Tucker it will fire him for misconduct with rape survivor
Michigan State informed suspended football coach Mel Tucker on Monday that he will be fired without compensation for misconduct involving activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy in a sordid case that dates back more than a year.
“The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause,” athletic director Alan Haller said in a statement released by the school.
If Tucker does not present “sufficient reasons to dispute” multiple contract violations, the school will fire him Sept. 26, three days after the program’s Big Ten opener in what was hoped to be a bounce-back year for the Spartans.
Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract and if he is fired for cause, the school would not have to pay him what’s remaining on his deal. Tucker, his agent and his attorney did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Haller said the decision does not affect the ongoing investigation into Tracy’s allegations of sexual harassment, which is being handled by the school’s office for civil rights.
Tracy said Tucker sexually harassed her during a phone call in April 2022. Several months later, Tracy filed a complaint with the school’s Title IX office and the investigation was completed in July. A hearing is scheduled for the week of Oct. 5 to determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy and a ruling could take up to 60 days.
Blue Jackets executive admits a ‘major misstep’ in hiring Mike Babcock, who was forced to resign
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets owners and executives on Monday were contrite over the forced resignation of controversial coach Mike Babcock days before the opening of training camp and eager to move on from the turmoil that engulfed the organization.
“All we can do now is learn from it and do everything we can to help our coaches and players get ready for the season,” said John Davidson, the Blue Jackets’ president of hockey operations. “I know this is a major misstep that we have to move past.”
Babcock resigned on Sunday after requesting to view photos on players’ cellphones as part of a bonding effort led to an investigation last week by the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association. He was gone after two months on the job, with assistant Pascal Vincent tapped to replace him and given a two-year contract.
Despite the misstep, Davidson and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen remain in charge of hockey operations, with ownership confirming that in a statement.
“We do not anticipate further changes to our hockey leadership team at this time,” the owners, led by John P. McConnell, said. “Additional disruptions would be detrimental to our players and coaches as they prepare for the opening of training camp in two days.”
Kekalainen said he met with players Monday and apologized for the situation.
“At the end of the day, I believed that Mike Babcock deserved another opportunity to coach,” Kekalainen said at the team’s previously scheduled media day. “Obviously, that was a mistake, and that responsibility is mine.”
Babcock’s conduct was under the microscope given his history of polarizing, old-school coaching techniques, many of which came to light after he was fired by Toronto in 2019. This was his first NHL job since.
Clemson starting receiver Cole Turner lost for season with injury
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson starting receiver Cole Turner will miss the rest of the season after tearing three abductor muscles in his team’s 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic this past Saturday night.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney detailed Turner’s injury on Sunday.
Turner is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound second-year freshman from Vestavia Hills, Alabama, who started the opener at Duke and again against the Owls. He missed the second game against Charleston Southern due to a lower body injury.
Turner had three catches for 28 yards in his two appearances this season. He played in three games a year ago, catching eight passes for 162 yards before redshirting.
Turner had Clemson’s only 100-yard receiving game last season when he had three catches for 101 yards in the team’s ACC Championship win over North Carolina last December.
Swinney said he feels bad at losing Turner, “a kid that we felt like was on his way to a big-time year this year.”
The Tigers face No. 4 Florida State at Death Valley on Saturday.
