Chargers place Pouncey on IR; center will have hip surgery
COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the season because of a hip injury.
General manager Tom Telesco said Thursday that Pouncey will undergo surgery before the end of the month.
Pouncey is in his 10th season and is in the final year of his contract. He played in only five games last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He was released by the Miami Dolphins in 2018 before signing with the Chargers. He was a Pro Bowl selection for the fourth time in his career in his first season in LA.
“On top of being a Pro Bowl talent, he’s the ultimate captain, teammate and competitor. Quite simply, he’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around,” Telesco said. “I’m happy he’ll remain around the team throughout the season, and all of us wish Mike a successful procedure and speedy recovery.”
The 31-year old Pouncey missed most of 2016 with the Dolphins because of hip issues. He has had surgery on both hips in recent years as well as stem cell therapy. He told Miami reporters in 2017 that doctors expected him to need hip replacement surgery in five to 10 years.
Dan Feeney will remain at center while Forrest Lamp becomes the regular left guard.
Pouncey becomes the second significant Chargers starter to be lost for the season. Safety Derwin James suffered a tear to his right meniscus during training camp.
Fullback Gabe Nabers has been promoted from the practice squad. He saw time on offense and special teams during last week’s win at Cincinnati after being elevated to the active roster before the game.
North Charlotte, No. 12 UNC game canceled due to 49ers quarantine
Saturday’s game between No. 12 North Carolina and Charlotte has been canceled after the 49ers announced contact tracing had depleted the offensive line.
Charlotte announced the decision Thursday, two days before the Conference USA program was to visit Chapel Hill for the first meeting between the schools.
The school said in a statement there had been three positive Coronavirus cases among football players discovered through regular testing during the past two weeks. The school didn’t specify how many offensive linemen were affected by contract tracing, saying only it was “several.”
“We’re extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game at North Carolina,” athletic director Mike Hill said. “While I know our team is heartbroken, due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play. We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina working with us to schedule this game.”
UNC and Charlotte announced Aug. 8 that they would meet six weeks later. That came after the Atlantic Coast Conference revamped its scheduling model when it decided to go forward with football, allowing for 10 league games and one nonconference matchup played in the home state of the member school.
The Tar Heels opened last weekend with a win against Syracuse, but now has two straight open weekends on the schedule for now. North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said the school will look for a replacement game on Sept. 26 while coach Mack Brown said the Tar Heels “completely understand and appreciate Charlotte’s transparency” in the decision.
Chiefs fan at season opener tests positive for virus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten fans who attended the Kansas City Chiefs game last week have been told to quarantine after one fan tested positive for COVID-19, Kansas City health officials announced Thursday.
A person who watched the game from the group’s box in Arrowhead Stadium’s lower level tested positive the day after the game, the health department said.
The health department and Chiefs organization worked together to track down those who had contact with the person.
The Chiefs said in a statement Thursday that contact tracing protocols it had in place showed the people involved were wearing masks when they entered the stadium, as required by the organization.
The contact tracing allowed the team to identify those sitting with the infected person, service staff who might have had contact with the person, and others near the person when he or she entered the stadium, the team said.
The Chiefs opened the NFL season last week against the Houston Texans with only 22% capacity — about 17,000 fans — at Arrowhead. Fans were required to wear masks and social distance and other safety precautions were in place.
NCAA D1 Council proposes framework for fall sports in spring
INDIANAPOLIS — National tournaments will have fewer teams and fewer sites for preliminary rounds under the NCAA Division I Council’s proposal for fall sports that were pushed to the spring because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The council approved recommendations from the spring sports’ competition committees on Wednesday and will forward them to the Division I Board of Governors for approval.
For team sports, the field for national tournaments will be reduced to 75% of the normal number of teams. The Board of Governors has directed that the number of preliminary-round sites be reduced to support health and safety and operational management of the championships this spring.
Proposed structures for each spring sport:
Cross country: Jan. 30-March 5 regular season; 255 men’s runners and 255 women’s runners will compete at nationals March 15. The sport’s competition committee could revisit the schedule because of concerns about overlapping with track season.
Field hockey: Feb. 12-April 23 regular season; 12-team national tournament (10 automatic qualifiers, 2 at-large); championship match May 9.
Men’s soccer: Feb. 3-April 17 regular season; 36-team national tournament (24 automatic qualifiers, 12 at-large); championship match May 17.
Women’s soccer: Feb. 3-April 17 regular season; 48-team national tournament (31 automatic qualifiers, 17 at-large); championship match May 17.
Women’s volleyball: Jan. 22-April 3 regular season; 48-team national tournament (32 automatic qualifiers, 16 at-large); championship match April 25.
Calhoun, Peralta power Diamondbacks past Angels
ANAHEIM — Kole Calhoun hit his third homer in two games against his former Angels teammates, and David Peralta homered and drove in two runs in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 9-6 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Nick Ahmed had a two-run single during Arizona’s four-run second inning against Dylan Bundy (5-3), who had the shortest start of his outstanding season for the Angels. The right-hander yielded five earned runs on six hits and two walks while getting chased in the third.
Calhoun connected for a two-run shot in the seventh after homering twice Tuesday night in his first game back at Angel Stadium, where he spent eight seasons as the Angels’ right fielder before leaving last winter.
Calhoun went 2 for 5, giving him five hits and seven RBIs in two games against his old teammates.
Peralta followed with a homer in his second straight game while getting three hits for the Diamondbacks, who have won four of six.
Max Stassi, Jared Walsh and Justin Upton homered for the Angels, who have lost two straight at home after an 8-3 surge briefly invited hopes of playoff contention.
Wilson earns WNBA’s Most Valuable Player award
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson is the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player, the league announced Thursday.
The No. 1 overall pick three years ago led the Aces to an 18-4 record during the shortened season and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks this year for the Aces. She received 43 of the 47 first-place votes in easily outpacing Breanna Stewart, who finished second and Candace Parker who was third.
Wilson was surprised with the award on Thursday by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. The Aces player thought she was going to a meeting with league referees when Engelbert surprised her.
The 24-year-old is the first player from the franchise to win the award going back to when the team was in San Antonio and before that Utah.
The league also announced that Minnesota’s Crystal Dangerfield was the league’s rookie of the year and Cheryl Reeve earned coach of the year honors. Dangerfield was the runaway winner for rookie of the year.
Pole vaulter Duplantis breaks Bubka’s outdoor world record
ROME — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor world record on Thursday.
Duplantis cleared 6 meters, 15 centimeters at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meet in Rome with his second attempt, besting Bubka’s mark of 6.14 meters set in Sestriere in July 1994.
The 20-year-old Duplantis, who was born and raised in the United States, had come close on his first attempt.
Nicknamed “Mondo,” Duplantis also broke the indoor world record twice this season, clearing 6.18 meters in Glasgow in February.
Duplantis was a child prodigy who broke age-group records on his way to joining the pole vaulting elite. He chose to compete internationally for Sweden, his mother’s home country. He won the silver medal at last year’s world championships.
Roglic tightens grip on Tour lead as Ineos gets first win
LA ROCHE-SUR-FORON, France — Paris, and victory at the Tour de France, are almost within reach for Primoz Roglic.
The Slovenian rider safely negotiated the last truly mountainous stage of this year’s race on Thursday, moving a big step closer to adding what would be his first Tour win to the Spanish Vuelta title he conquered last year.
Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski won the saw-tooth Stage 18, up and down over a leg-burning succession of five Alpine ascents. His first stage victory at the Tour was also the first at this race for his Ineos Grenadiers team, a consolation prize after its leader, 2019 Tour champion Egan Bernal, withdrew Wednesday having struggled since the weekend.
By avoiding any mishaps on a brutal stage that included a treacherous stretch of gravel path that punctured the thin front tire of another top contender, Australian Richie Porte, Roglic has just two more stages to digest before being able to ride into Paris on Sunday with the yellow jersey on his shoulders to the finish.
Phils’ Arrieta out for regular season with hamstring injury
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta will not pitch again in the regular season because of a strained right hamstring.
Arrieta (4-4, 5.08 ERA) was injured against the Mets on Tuesday night. Manager Joe Girardi said on Thursday that Arrieta could return to the rotation if the Phillies make the playoffs.
The Phillies are chasing their first playoff berth since 2011. Arrieta walked off the mound of his last start, grabbing the back of his right leg, after hitting Andres Gimenez with a pitch to load the bases.
Arrieta said after the game “there’s no question in my mind” he would return for the playoffs. Now, he faces the prospect that he could have made the last start of his Phillies career. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner is in the final season of a $75 million, three-year contract.
The 34-year-old is 110-79 with a 3.76 ERA dating to 2010 with Baltimore, the Cubs and Phillies.
Fed Cup changes name to honor tennis great Billie Jean King
The Fed Cup is changing its name to honor tennis great Billie Jean King, the woman whose lifelong battle for equality and social justice laid the foundation for generations that followed.
The Billie Jean King Cup will become the first major global team competition to be named after a woman, the International Tennis Federation said Thursday.
“I’m still in shock,” the 76-year-old King said of the tribute. “It’s really a privilege, and it’s also a responsibility. It’s wild, it’s great, it’s wonderful.”
The rebranding follows earlier changes to bring prize money in line with the men’s Davis Cup and coincides with the 50th anniversary of King’s pioneering effort to launch a women’s pro tennis circuit.
No fans for junior hockey worlds in Edmonton
The 2021 world junior hockey championship will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, with no fans because of the pandemic.
The event was originally scheduled for Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, from Dec. 26, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021. No dates have been confirmed for the revamped 2021 event.
Organizers now say the event will return to those two cities — with the hope of having fans — in 2022.
Gothenburg, Sweden, which was to host the tournament in 2022, will now do so in 2024. Novosibirsk, Russia, will host the 2023 event.
Rangers TV broadcaster Nitkowski tests positive for COVID-19
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers television broadcaster C.J. Nitkowski has tested positive for COVID-19, a move that led the team using a simulcast of its radio network’s call on the regional cable telecast for Thursday night’s series finale in Houston.
The Rangers said they received notification Thursday of the positive test for Nitkowski, a former major league pitcher who played for eight different teams between 1995-2005.
Nitkowski had been working only on the broadcast level at the new Rangers ballpark, where all of their broadcasts originated, whether home or way. He had no access to Tier 1 and 2 restricted areas or any other locations at Globe Life Field. The team said the broadcast level, including all broadcast booths, was thoroughly sanitized and disinfected Thursday.
Coyotes tab Armstrong as next general manager
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have hired St. Louis assistant GM Bill Armstrong as their next general manager.
Armstrong arrives in the desert after spending the past two seasons as the Blues’ assistant GM and director of amateur scouting. He replaces John Chayka, who resigned on the eve of Arizona’s first postseason appearance in eight years.
Vikings put RG Pat Elflein on injured reserve
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings placed starting right guard Pat Elflein on injured reserve on Thursday, meaning the fourth-year player will miss at least three games.
The Vikings did not disclose the injury for Elflein, who has not appeared on the injury report this season. NFL Network reported that Elflein hurt his thumb in practice on Thursday.
The Vikings play at Indianapolis on Sunday. Elflein is in his first season at right guard, after playing left guard last year and center his first two seasons.
Jets WR Crowder sits out practice, could miss 49ers game
NEW YORK — The New York Jets’ struggling offense could be without wide receiver Jamison Crowder against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Crowder sat out practice Thursday with a hamstring injury, leaving his availability for the game uncertain. Crowder was limited at practice Wednesday, but the Jets want to be cautious with their leading receiver.
Sounders bring back defender Brad Smith for MLS stretch run
SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders are bringing back Australian defender Brad Smith after signing the left back to a new contract Thursday.
Smith spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Seattle on loan from English club Bournemouth and had eight assists in 35 appearances for the Sounders while helping to solidify their back line. Smith returned to England after Seattle won the MLS Cup last season and completed his contract while on loan to Cardiff City.
After US Open run, Shapovalov piling up more wins in Rome
ROME — From singles to doubles, hard courts to clay courts, North America to Europe, Denis Shapovalov just keeps playing — and, for the most part, winning.
After spending more than 22 hours on court over the previous two weeks at the U.S. Open, where he reached the quarterfinals in both singles and doubles, Shapovalov is still going strong after crossing the Atlantic.
The Canadian recovered from an early break in the second set to beat Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-4 Thursday and reach the third round of the Italian Open.
Maximum number of fans at French Open reduced to 5,000 daily
PARIS — The number of fans allowed to attend the upcoming French Open was reduced to 5,000 per day on Thursday amid concerns over the Coronavirus pandemic.
The French Tennis Federation had initially planned for 11,500 spectators spread over three courts for the clay-court major, which starts Sept. 27 in western Paris, but it reduced the number following consultation with authorities.
Moscow tennis tournament canceled over Coronavirus cases
LONDON — The Kremlin Cup tennis tournament has been canceled because of a rising number of Coronavirus cases in Moscow, the ATP and WTA tours said Thursday.
The men’s tournament had been scheduled to start Oct. 19, with the women’s event set for the following week.
Tottenham, AC Milan advance in Europa League qualifying
LONDON — Tottenham needed two late goals to secure a 2-1 victory over nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Europa League qualifying on Thursday, while AC Milan and Rangers also advanced.
Tottenham went 1-0 down in the 71st minute but Harry Kane equalized from the penalty spot 10 minutes from time before substitute Tanguy Ndombele netted the winner five minutes later to send Spurs through to the third qualifying round.
Plovdiv had two players sent off in the incident that led to Kane’s penalty, as Dinis Almeida was given a straight red for handball before Birsent Karagaren was shown a second yellow for dissent.
Milan beat Shamrock Rovers 2-0 in Dublin with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring the opener in the first half before Hakan Calhanoglu completed the victory in the second.
Wolves eliminated from League Cup after 1-0 loss to Stoke
WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Wolverhampton was eliminated from the English League Cup after a 1-0 home loss to second-tier club Stoke on Thursday.
Jacob Brown scored in the 86th minute for Stoke after being set up by fellow substitute Steven Fletcher.
Wolves’ record signing Fabio Silva made his first start for the club and had a chance to put his team ahead with 15 minutes left but shot wide from six yards out.
Earlier Thursday, Burnley advanced to the third round after beating fellow Premier League side Sheffield United 5-4 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.
Saint-Etienne beats Marseille to go top of French league
PARIS — After the emotional high of getting a first win against bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain in nine years, Marseille was given a reality check on Thursday.
Marseille lost 2-0 at home against Saint-Étienne, missing a chance to go top of the league.
Instead it’s Saint-Étienne leading after securing a third straight win thanks to goals from winger Romain Hamouma in the sixth minute and forward Denis Bouanga in the 75th.
Substitute Marley Aké hit the crossbar and midfielder Morgan Sanson fluffed a chance as Marseille missed chances early in the second half.
Marseille beat PSG 1-0 in Paris last Sunday in a game that saw five players sent off in injury time as tempers flared.
Fans barred from Bundesliga opener at Bayern Munich
MUNICH — Fans will not be allowed into the stadium when Bayern Munich hosts the opening game of the Bundesliga season because of a local spike in Coronavirus cases, the mayor of Munich said Thursday.
Bayern had hoped to have 7,500 supporters at the Allianz Arena to face Schalke on Friday with social-distancing measures in place as part of a nationwide six-week trial to allow fans at up to 20% of stadium capacity.
It would have been the first German league game with fans since March.
Brown, attorneys reach settlement in women’s sports fight
Brown University and attorneys for student-athletes who challenged the Ivy League school’s decision to reduce several women’s varsity sports teams to club status announced a proposed settlement Thursday.
In addition to restoring the women’s equestrian and women’s fencing teams to varsity status, the sides also said that a 1998 legal agreement ensuring gender equity in varsity sports at Brown would end on Aug. 31, 2024. The school would still be subject to the federal Title IX law requiring equal opportunities for women in sports.
Until that date, the Providence, Rhode Island, school will continue to comply with the 1998 agreement’s maximum 2.25% difference between the percentage of female varsity athletes and full-time female undergraduates, and will not reduce the status of — or eliminate — any women’s varsity teams and will not add any new men’s varsity teams, the sides said in a joint statement.
Diack’s son calls French sentences ‘denial of justice’
DAKAR, Senegal — The son of former IAAF President Lamine Diack said Thursday from Senegal that his father’s conviction and four-year prison sentence handed down in France was a “denial of justice.”
Papa Massata Diack, who was also convicted by the French court in absentia and sentenced to five years, condemned the judicial proceedings while addressing journalists in the Senegalese capital, Dakar. Senegal declined to extradite him after an international arrest warrant.
