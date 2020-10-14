Disc golf at The Hangar
Tee times are available on Oct. 15 and 16 to play two rounds of disc golf at the temporary six-hole course in and around The Hangar.
The tee times are from 3 to 5:40 p.m. for up to four people at a cost of $80, which includes the two rounds, a 90’s style JetHawks cap for each person and $20 stadium cash for the team store ($5 per person). All tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets/tee times will be sold on the day of the event.
Participants will be required to wear masks and have to bring their own discs. Outside food and beverages are allowed, although alcohol is prohibited. Comfortable shoes are recommended, but no cleats are allowed.
Visit www.mlb.com/lancaster/events/disc-golf for more information or to reserve a tee time or call Katie at (661) 726-5400.
Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: MLB American League Championship Series: Astros vs. Rays.
Jets surprisingly cut Le’Veon Bell after exploring trades
NEW YORK — The New York Jets have surprisingly released disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons.
The team issued a statement from general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday night in which he says the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the last few days and exploring trade options.
“We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success,” Douglas said.
MLS suspends Rapids’ games for 10 days
NEW YORK — Major League Soccer said Monday all Colorado Rapids’ matches have been postponed for 10 days.
The league said the move was being made even though there had been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus among Colorado players or staff. The MLS said the postponements were the result of the number of cases within the organization, and the decision was made in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The Rapids have not played since a 5-0 win over San Jose on Sept. 23 and have already had four games postponed.
The MLS said it is working on rescheduling the games postponed by the 10-day order. Those games were against Seattle (Oct. 14), Real Salt Lake (Oct. 18) and Sporting KC (Oct. 21).
Florida halts meetings, practices amid 19 new COVID cases
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players,” putting Saturday’s home game against defending national champion LSU in jeopardy.
The Gators had 19 positives following Tuesday morning testing, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because of privacy laws. The Independent Florida Alligator first reported the total number of positives.
Athletic director Scott Stricklin said the decision to halt meetings and practices was made “out of an abundance of caution.” Stricklin added that coach Dan Mullen has spoken with players and parents and that he told last week’s opponent, Texas A&M, and Saturday’s opponent, the Tigers.
Stricklin said the situation “will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday.”
The shutdown came three days after Mullen’s eyebrow-raising comments about wanting 90,000 fans at Florida Field to create a better home-field advantage against the Tigers. Mullen didn’t double down Monday, but he didn’t back down, either.
Meghan Duggan, a champion across women’s hockey, retires
In the midst of the U.S. women’s hockey national team fighting for better wages and equitable support, Meghan Duggan got on the phone with every player to explain what it was all about.
With the world championships on home ice weeks away and the stakes high, Duggan felt it was her duty as captain.
“When you think of a captain on your team and a leader on your team, you want someone that’s willing to do things that no one else is willing to do,” teammate Monique Lamoureux-Morando recalled.
Duggan did that on and off the ice, leading the U.S. to the 2018 Olympic gold medal and spearheading the wage boycott. A year earlier, that fight led to a new contract and a brighter spotlight on the sport.
“We were able to work through that and move through things together and be on the right side of history,” Duggan said Tuesday in announcing her retirement after 11 years with the national team. “That experience brought us together as a team, it empowered us and it encouraged us to be even better moving forward.”
Duggan was the first American men’s or women’s player to win seven consecutive world championship gold medals, two silver medals at the Olympics and one at worlds and the title in South Korea in her final international tournament. She said family, teammates, coaches, staff, fans and the next generation changed her life.
Dustin Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive coronavirus test
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Dustin Johnson became the most prominent player since golf resumed in June to test positive for the coronavirus, the result forcing him to withdraw from the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek on Tuesday.
The PGA Tour said in a statement that Johnson notified officials he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and was given another test that came back positive.
Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world and the reigning PGA Tour player of the year after winning the FedEx Cup for the first time. He has not played since he tied for sixth at the U.S. Open last month.
Saints explore moving home games to LSU so fans may attend
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans have begun discussions with LSU about holding future Saints home games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, a team spokesman said Tuesday.
“LSU has been gracious and enthusiastic regarding hosting our future games and we very much appreciate their partnership,” said Greg Bensel, the Saints’ senior vice president for communications. “We have also discussed the possibility of moving our home games to LSU with the NFL and they are aware of our exploring this option.
“Obviously, our overwhelming preference is to play our games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with partial fan attendance but there has been no indication from the city on when, or if, this might be approved,” Bensel added.
The Saints have played three of eight scheduled regular season home games in the Superdome so far this season with no ticketed fans in attendance. The few hundred in attendance consisted primarily of privately invited family members of players, coaches or staff.
The Saints had place a request with New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell to allow ticketed fans to occupy about 25% percent of the Superdome’s 73,000 seats while wearing masks and following other social distancing guidelines during Monday Night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. But the Mayor denied that request.
Argentina beats host Bolivia in World Cup qualifier
SAO PAULO — Argentina beat Bolivia 2-1 on Tuesday in the second round of South American World Cup qualifiers — the second consecutive victory for Lionel Messi’s team and its first in the altitude of La Paz since 2005.
Marcelo Martins opened the scoring for the hosts with an easy header in the 24th minute, raising the specter of another bad Argentina performance 3,600 meters (11,800 feet) above sea level in the Bolivian capital.
But in first-half stoppage time, Bolivia defender José Carrasco failed in a clearance only a meter away from the goal line. The ball accidentally hit the right leg of Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez and went into the net.
The goal made Martinez the first Argentina player other than Messi to score in a World Cup qualifier since a 3-0 home win against Colombia in 2016. Seven matches took place in between.
Setbacks for Spain, Germany in Group 4 of Nations League
MADRID — Spain and Germany both had setbacks in the Nations League on Tuesday, with Spain losing to Ukraine for the first time ever and Germany being held to a draw by last-place Switzerland.
Spain kept the group lead despite a 1-0 loss in Kyiv in a match attended by about 15,000 fans. Germany went two goals down in the first 30 minutes and couldn’t manage more than a 3-3 draw against the Swiss in Cologne.
Spain has seven points from four matches, one point more than Germany and Ukraine, followed by Switzerland with two points.
In the final round in November, Spain visits Switzerland and then hosts Germany. Ukraine visits Germany and Switzerland.
Bowden says he is improving after contracting COVID-19
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden, hospitalized last week after contracting COVID-19, says he is feeling better and hopes to go home soon.
Bowden, 90, told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday, “I am doing good. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts, I really do.”
Bowden was hospitalized last week in Tallahassee after contracting the virus. He told the newspaper he has been able to walk around his hospital room. Bowden recently spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and rehab after contracting a leg infection.
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
LISBON, Portugal — Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest high-profile soccer star to test positive for the coronavirus.
The Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday that Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms after he tested positive while with his country’s national team.
He was in isolation and was dropped from the country’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday in Lisbon.
Ronaldo, one of the most prolific goal scorers in the sport’s history, played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday and in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week.
On Monday, the Juventus forward posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram showing him and the rest of the Portugal squad having a meal together. The players were all close to each other at a table, with a smiling Ronaldo apparently taking the photo himself at the front end.
Cowboys sign QB Gilbert from Browns after Prescott injury
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert off Cleveland’s practice squad Tuesday after Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury.
Gilbert played at Texas and SMU before he was drafted by the Rams, who were then in St. Louis, in the sixth round in 2014. Dallas is the seventh organization for Gilbert, who has played in six games and thrown six passes in his career.
The son of former NFL quarterback Gale Gilbert played parts of five games behind Baker Mayfield in Cleveland last season. His other game was with Carolina in 2018, when he had the only two completions of his career.
At Cologne Indoors, Verdasco extends Murray’s losing run
COLOGNE, Germany — Andy Murray suffered another first-round elimination Tuesday, this time at the Cologne Indoors at the hands of out-of-form veteran Fernando Verdasco.
Verdasco exploited Murray’s fragile serve to win 6-4, 6-4 in a match which finished after midnight German time. Verdasco, at 36 one of the few players older than the 33-year-old Murray in the tournament, broke Murray’s serve four times — once to love and three times to 15.
Murray lost in the second round of the U.S. Open and in the first round of the French Open. He used wild cards for both of those Grand Slam tournaments and again in Cologne for his first loss on an indoor hard court since the 2015 tour finals.
Verdasco ended a four-match losing run going back to January in the Australian Open. It was the Spanish player’s second match since the tour resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic, his first being a one-sided loss to Damir Dzumhur in qualifying for the Rome Masters last month.
Champions Hockey League cancels season because of pandemic
ZUG, Switzerland — The Champions Hockey League, one of Europe’s leading ice hockey competitions, canceled its 2020-21 season Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The CHL was due to begin next month in an already shortened format with a knockout bracket and no round-robin.
League CEO Martin Baumann said the board decided Tuesday to cancel because of quarantine rules for international travelers and the recent rise in coronavirus cases across Europe.
AP source: Dolphins DT Godchaux expected to be out 3 months
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is expected to be sidelined for three months with a biceps injury, a person familiar with the situation said Tuesday, meaning he will likely miss the rest of the season.
The person confirmed Godchaux’s injury on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn’t addressed it publicly. Godchaux received a second opinion and hopes to return before the end of the season, the person said.
The injury will end Godchaux’s streak of 41 consecutive starts Sunday when Miami plays the New York Jets. This year he has 16 tackles and one tackle for a loss.
Bruins’ Pastrnak, Marchand could miss start of next season
The Boston Bruins could be without two-thirds of their top line when the next NHL season starts after the team said Tuesday that David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each underwent surgery last month.
Pastrnak isn’t expected to be fully recovered and able to play until mid-February after an operation to repair a torn labrum in his right hip Sept. 16 in New York. Pastrnak shared the Rocket Richard Trophy by tying for the league lead with 48 goals last season and missed some time in the playoffs because of injury.
Marchand won’t be good to go until roughly mid-January after having a sports hernia repaired Sept. 14 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was the NHL’s first-team All-Star left wing in the postseason voting after having 87 points on 28 goals and 59 assists in 70 games when play was halted.
Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Sept. 8 and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.
Marleau returns to Sharks in pursuit of games played record
Patrick Marleau is back with the San Jose Sharks.
Marleau rejoined San Jose on Tuesday, signing a one-year deal worth the league minimum of $700,000. The 41-year-old can now break Gordie Howe’s NHL games played record in the Sharks uniform he has worn for the vast majority of his career.
Brown quits as coach of Australian men’s team for Olympics
SYDNEY — Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown won’t be guiding the Boomers at the Tokyo Olympics after informing Basketball Australia he can no longer commit to the job.
Sagan wins 10th stage as Giro hit by virus positives
TORTORETO, Italy — Peter Sagan won the hilly 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia, which was contested Tuesday despite two teams withdrawing from the race because of coronavirus cases.
Sagan, a three-time world champion who is racing the Giro for the first time, was desperate for a win after three second-place results in the race. He now has won stages in all three Grand Tours — the Giro (1), Tour de France (12) and Spanish Vuelta (4).
And the Slovakian rider did it in style on Tuesday, getting into an early breakaway and then launching a solo uphill attack in the final stages on roads made treacherous by rain. It was Sagan’s first win of the season.
Rublev, Khachanov into round 2 of St. Petersburg Open
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Andrey Rublev swept past Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 6-4 at the St. Petersburg Open on Tuesday to win his first match since breaking into the top 10 on the back of strong showings at the U.S. Open and French Open.
The 22-year-old Russian had to rely on his second serve to beat Pospisil after landing just 46 percent of first serves in the opening set. He plays either Ugo Humbert of France or Russian qualifier Pavel Kotov in the second round.
Rublev is seeded third in St. Petersburg and entered the top 10 of the ATP rankings Monday, helped by recent runs to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open and French Open, as well as winning the Hamburg title last month.
There will be an all-Russian second-round match after fourth-seeded Karen Khachanov beat Australian James Duckworth 6-4, 6-4 to set up a meeting with wild card Aslan Karatsev.
Cecchinato, Sonego advance at Sardegna Open
SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, Sardinia — Former French Open semifinalist Marco Cecchinato beat Gianluca Mager 5-7, 7-6 (7), 6-2 in the first round of the Forte Village Sardegna Open on Tuesday.
In another all-Italian matchup, fifth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego defeated local wild card Giulio Zeppieri 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the 18-year-old Zeppieri’s first match on tour.
Sonego was coming off a fourth-round appearance at the French Open — where Cecchinato reached the last four in 2018.
Also, sixth-seeded Pablo Andujar eliminated Slovakian qualifier Jozef Kovalik 7-5, 7-5; Federicio Delbonis beat Andreas Seppi 7-5, 7-6 (6); and Laslo Djere defeated Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-1.
English FA head says clubs threaten breakaway in power grab
The head of English soccer said he walked away from talks about a reshaping of the leagues being spearheaded by Liverpool and Manchester United over their pursuit of more power and threats to break away from the Premier League.
Greg Clarke, the chairman of the Football Association, on Tuesday acknowledged his part in discussions about “Project Big Picture,” which only become public on Sunday.
