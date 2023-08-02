Angels place right-hander Canning on IL, recall Adams for outfield defense
ATLANTA — The Los Angeles Angels placed right-hander Griffin Canning on the 15-day injured list with right calf tightness before their game Tuesday night at Atlanta.
The Angels recalled right-hander Victor Mederos from Double-A Rocket City. They also recalled outfielder Jordyn Adams from Triple-A Salt Lake. Infielder Michael Stefanic was optioned to Salt Lake after Monday night’s game.
Manager Phil Nevin said Adams is needed to provide support for outfielder Mickey Moniak, who is trying to continue playing with a bruised foot. Moniak fouled a ball off his foot last weekend.
“He’s grinding through this,” Nevin said, adding that Adams could be a late-game defensive replacement for Moniak or possibly give him a day off.
“We really needed another outfielder who can play defense,” Nevin said. “Jordyn brings that.”
Outfielder Jo Adell (left oblique strain) was transferred to the 60-day IL. He has been out since July 14.
Nevin said Canning (6-4, 4.46 ERA in 16 starts) felt the calf tightness during his last start.
“We feel confident there’s not any damage in there and it won’t be too long,” Nevin said.
The Kansas City Royals acquired left-hander Tucker Davidson from the Angels for cash in a trade on Tuesday. Davidson had a 6.54 ERA and two saves in 18 games with the Angels before being designated for assignment on Thursday.
Davidson, 20, made his major league debut with Atlanta in 2020.
Angels cap busy trade deadline by landing reliever Dominic Leone from Mets
ATLANTA — The Los Angeles Angels capped a busy trade deadline on Tuesday by acquiring reliever Dominic Leone from the New York Mets for minor league shortstop Jeremiah Jackson.
The 31-year-old Leone was 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 31 games with the Mets. The right-hander is 22-23 with a 3.75 ERA for his career, which began in 2014 with Seattle.
Jackson, 23, was hitting .248 with 15 homers, 56 RBIs and 21 stolen bases for Double-A Rocket City. He was a second-round draft pick by Los Angeles in 2018.
The Angels also received cash from the Mets in the deal.
Also on Tuesday, the Angels sent left-hander Tucker Davidson to the Kansas City Royals for cash. Davidson had a 6.54 ERA and two saves in 18 games with Los Angeles before being designated for assignment on Thursday.
Los Angeles reacquired slugger C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk in a trade with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, after getting pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox.
The Angels are making a push to end their MLB-worst streaks of seven consecutive losing seasons and eight straight non-playoff seasons. They also have acquired veteran infielders Mike Moustakas and Eduardo Escobar since late June.
“We all appreciate the faith and trust in us to get the job done,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said before Tuesday night’s game in Atlanta.
Dodgers acquire Yarbrough from Royals after missing out on Tigers ace Rodriguez
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Ryan Yarbrough from the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday after being rebuffed in their pursuit of Detroit Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez.
Rodriguez used his no-trade clause to block a trade, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
“To have a chance to come to a team with guys that he’s familiar with, on a team that’s playing for a championship, it’s surprising,” Roberts said.
The Dodgers traded for pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly last week, but mdidn’t land any of the biggest names available at the deadline.
“The top end of the market, we were aggressive in pursuing,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “The group below that, kind of the versatile arm, floor-raiser, someone that fits in well with our existing group and helps augment our depth, we were more price-sensitive on.”
The Dodgers are waiting on three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw to return from a shoulder injury, as well as lefty Julio Urías to overcome an issue with the index finger on his throwing hand.
“I like our ballclub,” Roberts said. “You’re always trying to get better, but as it stands right now we just got to get our guys back to health. It’s still a very, very talented ballclub.”
Los Angeles is hoping Walker Buehler returns in September after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
In exchange for Yarbrough, the Dodgers sent minor league infielders Devin Mann and Derlin Figueroa.
The 31-year-old Yarbrough was 4-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 14 appearances, including seven starts, with the Royals. The left-hander helped the Royals sweep Minnesota on Sunday.
Yarbrough has spent parts of six seasons in the majors, having also pitched for Tampa Bay from 2018-2022. He has a career mark of 44-36 with a 4.32 ERA.
Roberts said he wasn’t sure whether Yarbrough would be a starter or work out of the bullpen.
“A versatile arm that fits in with our group and helps stabilize,” Friedman said.
In other moves, the Dodgers sent righty Phil Bickford and lefty Adam Kolarek to the New York Mets for cash.
Bickford was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. He was 2-3 with a 5.14 ERA in 36 games this season.
Kolarek spent most of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was 0-3 with a 2.40 ERA in 33 games.
UCLA promotes Georgeton to assistant, hires 2 more assistant basketball coaches
LOS ANGELES — UCLA has promoted Nate Georgeton to assistant on coach Mick Cronin’s basketball staff and added two assistants.
Georgeton has spent the last four seasons at UCLA as video coordinator and the team’s director of student-athlete development. He replaces Ivo Simovic, who left after one year to be an assistant with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.
Nemanja Jovanovic and Brendyn Taylor were added to the staff.
Jovanovic will serve as both an assistant and director of international recruiting. He has had stints at UT Arlington, DePaul and SMU.
Taylor spent the last two seasons as a grad assistant at St. John’s. At UCLA, he will help with player development, scouting and oversee a mentoring program for incoming freshmen. Taylor played basketball at Southern California and professionally in Germany.
The NCAA in January approved an increase of two basketball coaches who can participate in skill instruction but may not recruit off campus.
USC promotes Desmon Farmer and Kurt Karis to assistant basketball coaches
LOS ANGELES — Desmon Farmer and Kurt Karis have been promoted to assistants on coach Andy Enfield’s basketball staff at Southern California.
Farmer spent the last two seasons as the team’s director of scouting after serving as a graduate assistant for one season. He previously worked with pro and elite youth athletes on skill development.
Farmer played for USC from 2001-04, scoring 1,606 points that still ranks fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list. He helped the Trojans reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament as a freshman.
Karis spent the last three seasons as director of scouting after working two seasons as a graduate assistant. He played the 2017 and 2018 seasons for the Trojans after starting his career at Chicago State. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from USC.
Defending champion Clemson picked to win the ACC again
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Defending champion Clemson was picked to win its eighth Atlantic Coast Conference football title in the past nine years in a preseason vote released Tuesday.
The Tigers received 103 first-place votes and 2,370 points overall from the panel of 176 media members who took part. They finished in front of Florida State, which got 67 first-place votes and 2,304 points. Because the ACC abandoned its Atlantic and Coastal divisions this season, the top two finishers will meet in the championship game next December.
North Carolina, which received five first-place votes, was picked third and North Carolina State, with one vote for first, was selected fourth.
Miami was picked fifth with Duke and Pitt, the only other team to win the ACC championship during Clemson’s run, tied for sixth.
Louisville was selected eighth followed by Wake Forest, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Virginia.
CBS and Nickelodeon team up for NFL’s biggest game
SpongeBob and Slimetime are coming to the Super Bowl.
The NFL and CBS Sports announced Tuesday that this season’s Super Bowl will have a kids-centric presentation on Nickelodeon, marking the first time the Super Bowl has had an alternate telecast on another network.
CBS has the rights to Super Bowl 58, which will be played in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.
“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present the first alternate telecast of the Super Bowl,” NFL media executive vice president Hans Schroeder said in a statement. “Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game. We’re excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl 58 and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world’s most popular sporting events.”
This will be the fourth season that CBS and Nickelodeon have teamed up, but the first time it will do more than one broadcast. For the second straight year, Nickelodeon will have a game on Christmas when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Super Bowl broadcast will mark the third time an NFL playoff game has aired on Nickelodeon. It had a wild-card round game during the 2020 and ’21 seasons.
The Nickelodeon presentations — which feature eye-popping graphics that feature slime-filled end zones or SpongeBob SquarePants between the goalposts on field-goal attempts — have also received plenty of acclaim for its ability to introduce a younger age group to the basics of the game but also focused on the action happening on the field to keep parents interested.
The first broadcast, which featured the New Orleans Saints against the Chicago Bears in a 2020 NFC wild-card round game, averaged 2.06 million fans. Last season’s Christmas game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams averaged 906,000.
Iowa St QB Dekkers accused of betting on Cyclones sports, charged with tampering in gambling probe
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been accused of gambling on Cyclones sports events, including a football game, and was charged Tuesday with tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling.
The criminal complaint said Dekkers placed 366 online bets worth more than $2,799. According to documents, those bets included 26 Iowa State athletic events and a 2021 football game with Oklahoma State when Dekkers was a backup. He did not play in the game.
The Des Moines Register was first to report the charge against Dekkers.
In May, officials Iowa State and the University of Iowa announced they were cooperating with state gaming regulators who were investigating illegal online gambling on their campuses. Iowa said it identified 26 athletes in various sports that might have also compromised their NCAA eligibility. Iowa State at the time said about 15 athletes across three sports were suspected of violating gambling rules.
There were three other current or former Iowa State athletes facing the same charge, according to Iowa state online court records. Those included former Cyclones defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, who was drafted by Denver in 2022 and was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for betting on Broncos games during his rookie season.
“We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time,” Iowa State senior associate athletic director Nick Joos said in a statement.
Documents said Dekkers participated in a scheme with his parents, Scott Dekkers and Jami Dekkers, to conceal his online gambling and made it appear that bets placed by Hunter Dekkers were made by Jami Dekkers.
The 22-year-old Dekkers started all 12 of Iowa State’s games last season. He could face loss of eligibility under NCAA guidelines against athletes from wagering on their own games or other sports at their own schools.
Three other current and former Iowa State athletes were also charged with tampering of records connected to the investigation, according to state online records.
Offensive lineman Dodge Sauser and Iowa State wrestler Paniro Johnson were also charged with tampering with records in the investigation.
