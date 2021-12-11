Chargers coach: Allen will miss Sunday’s game vs Giants
COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Allen tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and entered league protocols.
Coach Brandon Staley was optimistic throughout the week that Allen could return, but said on Friday that Allen will be out. Allen, who is in his ninth season, is tied for second in the NFL with 86 receptions and is 71 yards away from his fourth 1,000 yard season in the past five years.
Staley added that wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who were close contacts, are trending toward coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. The five-day quarantine period for both players started Monday. If they have five straight days of negative tests, they can be activated.
Williams, who is in his fifth season, already has a career high with 55 receptions. He had his third 100-yard receiving game in last week’s 41-22 victory over Cincinnati with five catches for 110 yards. Williams also leads the league with seven catches of at least 40 yards.
Jalen Guyton and rookie Joshua Palmer will have additional snaps in Allen’s absence. Guyton had four receptions for 90 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown, against the Bengals.
Los Angeles (7-5) goes into Sunday’s game in possession of the AFC’s first wild-card spot, but hasn’t won consecutive games since early October.
The Chargers have had a recent run of COVID-19 cases. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph missed the last three games, while defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, Christian Covington and linebacker Drue Tranquill missed at least 10 days last month. Linebacker Joey Bosa sat out five days and tested negative leading up to the Nov. 21 game against Pittsburgh because he was an unvaccinated close contact.
Backup center Scott Quessenberry will also miss the game after being placed in protocols on Thursday.
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is AP coach of the year, Fickell 2nd
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title in 17 years and a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Harbaugh is the first Michigan coach to win the AP Coach of the Year Award presented by Regions Bank, and the first from the Big Ten since Penn State’s Joe Paterno in 2005.
“It’s a tremendous reflection on the entire staff, players,” Harbaugh told the AP. “Everybody shares in it. A rising tide lifts all ships.”
He received 22 of 53 first-place votes and 103 points from a panel of AP Top 25 voters to finish ahead of Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, who had 16 first-place votes and 88 points.
Baylor’s Dave Aranda was third and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker was fourth. Georgia’s Kirby Smart was fifth with a first-place vote and Utah State’s Blake Anderson was sixth, receiving three first-place votes.
Alabama’s Nick Saban and Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson also received first-place votes.
Michigan is the first school to sweep the AP coach of the year in football and men’s basketball in the same calendar year since the football award was established in 1998. Juwan Howard won coach of the year in men’s basketball for the 2020-21 season.
Bettman: NHL still planning to have players go to Olympics
The NHL is sticking to its plan to allow its players to compete in the Beijing Olympics.
For now.
Speaking at the conclusion of the board of governors meeting in Florida, Commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday the league will continue to honor its commitment to giving players the opportunity to compete for gold in February.
But there is still no clarity on what happens if an NHL player tests positive for COVID-19 in China, including the length of a potential quarantine and if the individual will be allowed to leave the country during that period. Any significant disruption to the NHL schedule also could alter the league’s thinking on the Olympics.
“We made a promise,” Bettman said during a news conference at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa following the board’s first face-to-face meeting since 2019. “It’s not like we haven’t expressed our concerns. But in the final analysis, subject to some caveats, with all of the issues that are being raised ... the players, for the most part, seem to continue to be saying they want to go.”
The league made that promise to the NHL Players’ Association when the extension to the current collective bargaining agreement was signed ahead of pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season. The two parties then inked a deal with the International Ice Hockey Federation on the Games in September.
“Our concerns have only been magnified,” Bettman said of going to Beijing. “But ultimately, we made a commitment.”
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner became the first player to opt out earlier this week.
“We have concerns, and we’ve expressed those to the players’ association,” Bettman said. “We’ve seen that a number of players are now expressing concerns. We’ll have to see how this ultimately plays out.”
Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the league could pull out of the Olympics at any point because of COVID-19, but Jan. 10 is the deadline to nix the plan without financial penalty.
The NHL went to every Olympics from 1998 through 2014 before declining to send its players to the 2018 Games in South Korea.
Autopsy: Heat main factor in Omaha football player’s death
OMAHA, Neb. — An autopsy showed excessive heat was the main factor in an Omaha high school football player’s death during practice in August, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said that while the autopsy showed the primary cause of death as hyperthermia, it also showed 16-year-old Drake Geiger suffered from heart problems that contributed to his death.
Geiger’s father, Scott Hoffman, had previously told the World-Herald and the autopsy confirmed that the teen was 6-foot-3 and around 400 pounds. He had no known medical conditions prior to his death, his father said.
Geiger had been practicing with the Omaha South football team the afternoon of Aug. 10 when he collapsed. The temperature was 91 degrees with a heat index of 105 at the time Geiger collapsed, and the National Weather Service had issued a heat advisory for the day.
Geiger was one of several high school football players around the country in the weeks before his collapse to die during a practice or conditioning session, according to media reports.
Fake slides now against rules after Pickett’s trick vs Wake
The fake slide Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett used to help clear his path for a long touchdown run in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game is against the rules in college football — effective immediately.
National coordinator of officials Steve Shaw has instructed all officials to blow a play dead at the spot where a ball carrier fakes a slide to cause defenders to back off from making a tackle.
“As far as the fake slide play from the ACC Championship Game, there is concern that QBs could be rehearsing their ‘fake slide’ for their post season game,” Shaw wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Friday.
Shaw said a rule change was not needed and a new rule was not implemented. The change is a new interpretation of the existing rules regarding when to call a play dead.
“I know people think the rule book covers every imaginable scenario, but it does not,” Shaw said. “In a season I will typically have one, two or maybe three of what we call play interpretations.”
“It just usually doesn’t happen this publicly,” Shaw added.
Shaw noted the intent of the slide rule was to protect sliding ball carriers who are deemed defenseless. The ball is spotted where the ball carrier starts the process of the slide.
NCAA puts Auburn hoops on 4 years probation, suspends Pearl
The NCAA has placed the Auburn men’s basketball program on four years probation for unethical conduct involving former associate head coach Chuck Person and imposed a two-game suspension on coach Bruce Pearl for failing to monitor his assistant and adequately promote compliance.
An NCAA Committee on Infractions panel issued its findings Friday. The NCAA, however, mostly accepted Auburn’s self-imposed penalties in the case dating back to September 2017, when FBI agents arrested Person as part of a wide-ranging investigation into corruption in college basketball.
Pearl will be suspended the next two games for the 18th-ranked Tigers, Saturday against Nebraska in Atlanta and next Tuesday against North Alabama.
The report released by the infractions committee panel said Pearl “violated head coach responsibility rules because he did not adequately monitor the associate head coach and failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance.
“Further, when the head coach became aware of potentially problematic situations involving the associate head coach, he failed to ask reasonable and pertinent questions. These shortcomings allowed violations to go undetected.”
Pearl has had previous run-ins with the NCAA. Tennessee had fired Pearl in 2011 after the NCAA charged him with unethical conduct and then additional violations surfaced.
Fregosi Jr, scout and son of former manager, dies at 57
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jim Fregosi Jr., a special assistant in the Kansas City Royals’ front office and a son of the longtime major league manager, has died. He was 57.
Fregosi died Thursday in Los Angeles, the Royals said.
Fregosi spent 17 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies as an area scout, scouting cross-checker and major league scout over two stints around time with the Colorado Rockies in 1999 and 2000. He joined the Royals after the 2011 season.
“Jimmy was an amazing baseball man who had a passion and love for this game,” Royals President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore said in a statement. “His desire to compete, his strong conviction and keen eye for players separated him as an evaluator. But above all, he was our friend.”
Taken by St. Louis with the 42nd overall pick in the 1985 amateur draft, Fregosi spent five seasons in the minor leagues with the Cardinals and Montreal Expos, advancing as high as Double-A.
He joined the Phillies in 1992. When he returned to Philadelphia, he spent seven years as amateur scouting coordinator, then became a major league scout after the 2008 season.
Giants QB Jones out again, Glennon likely despite concussion
TUCSON, Ariz. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his second straight game with a neck injury, and backup Mike Glennon will start despite sustaining a concussion in his start last weekend against Miami.
The Giants (4-8) ruled out Jones on Friday after doctors said he was not cleared for contract. The 2019 first-round draft pick was hurt in a start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28.
Roughly an hour after Glennon practiced fully on Friday, the team said he was no longer in the concussion protocol and he was removed from the injury list. Coach Joe Judge has said all week the 31-year—old veteran would start against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday if cleared by the doctors.
Glennon was 23 of 44 for 187 yards and an interception in the Giants’ 20-9 loss to the Dolphins. He was sacked three times. His concussion was not diagnosed until after the game.
New York has struggled on offense this season and fired offense coordinator Jason Garrett after a loss to Tampa Bay on Nov. 22. It has scored a total of 22 points in the last two games with Freddie Kitchens calling the plays.
The Giants have trained in Tucson this week with five quarterbacks. Jake Fromm was signed off the Buffalo practice squad last week and he probably will back up Glennon. The former Georgia star has never played in a regular-season NFL game.
Rookie Mills will start at QB for Texans for rest of season
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have benched veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Davis Mills and coach David Culley said Mills will start for the rest of the season, beginning Sunday against Seattle.
Culley benched Taylor for Mills in the third quarter of last week’s defeat with the Texans (2-10) trailing 21-0 in what ended up a 31-0 loss to the Colts. Culley evaluated the position this week before announcing his decision Friday.
“He gives us the best chance to win,” Culley said of Mills.
Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, threw eight interceptions with seven touchdowns in 6½ games filling in when Taylor was injured. Taylor has five interceptions with just two TD passes in the four games since returning from a strained hamstring.
Taylor opened the season as Houston’s starter with Deshaun Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. Taylor led the Texans to a win in the opener against Jacksonville before injuring his hamstring on a touchdown run in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland Sept. 19, and Mills took over after halftime.
Virginia names Clemson’s Tony Elliott as next football coach
Virginia didn’t have to extend its search for a new football coach beyond the Atlantic Coast Conference as the Cavaliers announced Friday they had tabbed longtime Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to fill their vacancy.
Cavaliers athletic director Carla Williams announced Virginia was hiring Elliott, who will be introduced at a news conference next week. No details of his contract were released though Elliott earned about $2 million a year at Clemson.
“Coach Elliott is a winner, in every sense of the word. He is known for his character, humility, work ethic, skill set and passion for education,” Williams said in a release. “Coach Elliott is an exceptional leader of young men and he is highly regarded across college football as a talented teacher and coach. He is an outstanding recruiter who has been responsible for recruiting, signing and developing scholar-athletes while competing for and winning championships.”
Elliott will replace Bronco Mendenhall, who stunned the school on Dec. 2 by announcing he is stepping down after Virginia’s bowl game. In six seasons, Mendenhall has led the Cavaliers to four bowl games — they opted out after last season — and their first ACC championship berth in 2019. Virginia lost 62-17 in that matchup against Elliott and eventual national champion Clemson.
The 42-year-old Elliott has been the Tigers’ sole offensive coordinator since 2019. He was co-offensive coordinator from Clemson’s 2014 bowl game until Jeff Scott, with whom he shared the role, left to become the head coach at South Florida.
A recipient of the prestigious Frank Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in college football in 2017, Elliott oversaw an offense led by future No. 1 overall NFL draft choice Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and All-American tailback Travis Etienne.
Colts owner donates $3 million for mental health studies
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has donated $3 million to fund a new research institute at Indiana University.
The Irsay Family Research Institute will be located on the university’s main campus in Bloomington and will focus on mental health and the complications it can create with other illnesses.
It’s the the latest effort in Irsay’s campaign to raise mental health awareness. Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard also has played a key role in the effort.
“The stigma surrounding mental health is a matter of life and death, and we must do everything possible to lessen that stigma and remove this obstacle to people getting the help they need,” Irsay said in a statement. “Indiana University already has been one of the world’s leaders in studying mental health, and we’re so pleased this outstanding resource is in our home state so together we can advance this important conversation.”
The list of priorities includes providing direct support and development of research and researchers, and producing more graduates capable of working in the mental health industry.
In May, the Colts raised $4.5 million for grants and to fund institutions that provide mental health treatments.
Full share on World Series champion Braves worth $397,391
NEW YORK — A full postseason share on the World Series champion Atlanta Braves totaled $397,391 from a record player pool of $90.47 million.
The Braves split $32.57 million into 66 full shares, 14.25 partial shares and 38 cash awards, the commissioner’s office said Friday. The amount of the winners’ share was the third-highest behind $438,902 for Houston in 2017 and $416,838 for Boston in 2018.
A full share for the AL champion Astros came to $258,373. Houston divided $21.71 million into 67 full shares, 16.59 partial shares and three cash awards.
The players’ pool broke the previous mark of $88 million in 2018.
Full shares this year were worth $137,644 for Boston, $112,701 for the Dodgers, $43,729 for the Chicago White Sox, $38,336 for San Francisco, $33,973 for Tampa Bay, $27,561 for Milwaukee, $17,048 for St. Louis and $15,928 for the New York Yankees.
Carlisle to miss Mavs matchup after positive COVID-19 test
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle will miss Friday night’s game against Dallas after testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will take over in Carlisle’s absence.
It was unclear how many games Carlisle will miss, but the Pacers expect it to be more than one.
The announcement comes one day after team officials canceled Thursday’s practice for precautionary reasons, citing the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
“There was a lot of precautionary steps by the organization and then it was just a matter of what to do next,” Pierce said. “We came in between 8 and 9 this morning and tested — anyone they recommended for testing and pretty much anyone else we thought needed to be tested.”
Guard Justin Holiday is the only Pacers player who won’t play because of COVID-19. He entered the protocol on Nov. 30 and was listed as out before Friday’s game.
Carlisle’s absence comes as he was about to face his former team just four days after passing Larry Brown for second all-time in victories during Indiana’s NBA history. A second straight victory Wednesday gave Carlisle 192 career wins with Indiana.
Study: Racial gap in grad rates narrows for bowl teams
The racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams in college football has shrunk, with a study pointing to gains by Black athletes for pushing that improvement.
The study from the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida reported that the overall Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for bowl-bound teams had increased to 81.3%, up from 78% for 2020. Yet the racial gap fell as the average GSR for Black athletes rose from 73.4% in 2020 to 78% this year while white athletes remained steady at 89.7%.
The gap of 11.7 percentage points was down from a 16.3-point gap in 2020.
“The fact that it stayed the same for white student-athletes, that could be totally cyclical,” TIDES director and lead report author Richard Lapchick said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But narrowing the gap this much is significant from my point of view, because for me, that’s why we do the graduation-rate study.”
The study cited GSR, a methodology developed in 2002 and used by the NCAA to consider athlete transfer patterns that can affect graduation. The study noted that the GSR of both white and Black football players stood significantly higher than the graduation rate of non-athlete students, and the racial gap between white and Black non-athletes was much higher at roughly 25 percentage points.
Death spurs Nevada boxing panel to eye amateur events issue
LAS VEGAS — Nevada boxing regulators plan to take up the question of oversight of amateur boxing events on Monday following the death last month of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas student competitor at a fraternity charity boxing event.
Nevada Athletic Commission Chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck declined to outline recommendations ahead of a meeting of the five-member panel.
The focus will be on a state law that exempts from commission oversight competitions involving students and conducted by schools, colleges, universities and associated organizations.
Nathan Valencia, 20, was hospitalized and died from head injuries four days after collapsing following his bout at a Nov. 19 charity boxing match sponsored by school-sanctioned fraternity Kappa Sigma.
The school’s oldest fraternity had hosted the event for at least 10 years without Athletic Commission oversight. It has been suspended by UNLV and its national organization pending investigations.
Beijing Games relying on charters, temporary flights
BEIJING — Already roiled by the pandemic and a partial diplomatic boycott, the Beijing Winter Olympics face another challenge in finding airplane seats for all of the athletes and officials.
Ensuring the smooth arrival of participants has “become everyone’s concern” because of a reduction in regular passenger flights because of COVID-19, Zhang Liang, director of the organizing committee’s Arrival and Departure Center, said Friday.
The committee and civilian aviation authorities have “established the principle that chartered and temporary flights will be the main means, supplemented by commercial flights,” Zhang said at a media briefing.
He said 17 domestic and foreign carriers have signed on to provide temporary flights, adding 15 inbound flights departing from more than a dozen worldwide hubs every day, along with 13 outbound flights .
“The flight plans have been confirmed and the flight schedules have been released,” Zhang said.
While China has largely controlled widespread virus infections since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, it has maintained a strict “zero-tolerance” approach on pandemic restrictions.
Zhang said participants should be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before their departure for Beijing and monitor their health daily. They also need to take two nucleic acid tests with 96 hours of boarding their flights and receive a green health code issued by the Chinese government showing they are virus-free. Another test will be administered when they arrive in Beijing, Zhang said.
NBA fines Wizards’ Kuzma $15K; Grizzlies’ Brooks docked $25K
The NBA has fined Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan and Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $25,000 for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.
The announcements were made Friday by Byron Spruell, the president of league operations.
Kuzma’s incident took place in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 119-116 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Kuzma hit a 3 with 0.6 seconds left in overtime to lift the Wizards to the victory and hand the Pistons their 10th straight loss.
Brooks was assessed his second technical foul with 27.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 104-96 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at FedExForum. He had to be restrained by coaches and then directed to the locker room.
Brooks was unhappy with what he called “inconsistent” officiating during the game. He said in a news conference the officials were calling “ticky tack” fouls in the first half, then calling nothing in the second half.
Oregon coordinator Ken Wilson named new Nevada head coach
RENO, Nev. — Nevada has hired Oregon co-defensive coordinator Ken Wilson as the Wolf Pack’s new head coach.
Nevada athletic director Doug Knuth announced Friday that Wilson will take over the program after Jay Norvell accepted the head coaching job this week at Colorado State.
Wilson, 57, was the linebackers coach at Washington State for five years before he accepted the same job at Oregon in 2019 and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator for the Ducks this season. Before that, he served as an assistant at Nevada for 19 years, most recently as associate head coach in 2012.
Iowa RB Tyler Goodson will declare for NFL draft, skip bowl
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa running back Tyler Goodson announced Friday he will declare for the 2022 NFL draft and won’t play in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky on Jan. 1.
“Similar to a lot of young kids growing up, I have always dreamed of the opportunity to play in the National Football League and I am beyond grateful that the time is quickly approaching,” Goodson tweeted. “I will forever consider myself a Hawkeye and look forward to making my family, friends and Hawkeye Nation proud at the next level.”
Goodson has led Iowa in rushing the past three seasons. He ran for 1,151 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 and 2,551 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career.
Hamilton, Williams to skip Irish bowl game for NFL draft
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams and Kyle Hamilton, two junior star players for No. 5 Notre Dame, announced Friday they will not play in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 9 Oklahoma State so they can instead prepare for the 2022 NFL draft.
The two were Associated Press preseason first-team All-Americans, running back Williams as the all-purpose player and Hamilton at safety They were also two of Notre Dame’s seven captains during an 11-1 season.
New Oklahoma coach Venables hires Lebby, Roof as assistants
NORMAN, Okla. — New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables hired Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Ted Roof as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on Friday.
No. 14 Oklahoma made the announcement a few days after Venables replaced Lincoln Riley.
Lebby is a former Oklahoma offensive lineman who put together high-scoring units as offensive coordinator at Ole Miss (2020-21) and Central Florida (2019). He was a semifinalist in 2020 for the Broyles Award, which is presented to the nation’s top assistant coach.
“We’re thrilled to welcome to our staff maybe the hottest offensive coordinator in college football,” Venables said in a statement. “The more thoroughly we scouted Jeff, the more we became convinced that he has the character and ability we need and want at OU.”
Lebby was on staff at Baylor from 2008 to 2016. He coached running backs from 2012 to 2016 and was the passing game coordinator and offensive recruiting coordinator for the 2015 and ’16 seasons.
Duke hires Texas A&M coordinator Mike Elko as football coach
Duke is turning to Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko to turn around its football program after a two-year slide and a winless Atlantic Coast Conference record.
The school announced Elko’s hiring Friday night, ending a nearly two-week process to hire the replacement for David Cutcliffe. The school announced Nov. 28 that Cutcliffe wouldn’t return following the first winless league mark of his 14 seasons. Yahoo! Sports first reported that Duke had reached an agreement with Elko.
Elko, 44, has spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Texas A&M, he has also worked as a coordinator at Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Bowling Green in the past decade. This will be his first college head-coaching job.
Eileen Gu gets halfpipe win on road to Beijing Olympics
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — Eileen Gu won the U.S. Grand Prix halfpipe contest Friday, setting up a chance to sweep all three freeskiing disciplines in the span of less than a month en route to the Olympics.
Gu, who was born in San Francisco but will compete for her mother’s home country of China at the Beijing Games next year, is in the mix to become the first action-sports athlete to win three gold medals at the same games.
She won the big air contest in Steamboat last week, and is expected to compete in slopestyle and halfpipe at the Dew Tour next week. Defending Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe of Canada finished sixth.
The Grand Prix served as the second of six qualifying events in a competitive race for spots on the U.S. Olympic halfpipe team. Brita Sigourney and Hanna Faulhaber finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Sigourney, who finished third at a Grand Prix last winter, is the only American woman with a podium after the first two events.
On the men’s side, 2018 Olympic silver medalist Alex Ferreira notched a victory that all but wraps up his spot on the U.S. team.
Day, Leishman lead Aussies to 1-shot lead at Tiburon
NAPLES, Fla. — Jason Day and Marc Leishman had 12 birdies, two eagles and finished one shot short of the record for the scramble format, posting a 16-under 56 that gave the Australian duo a one-shot lead Friday in the QBE Shootout.
Day is making his first start in the unofficial event hosted by Greg Norman since he teamed with Cameron Tringale to win in 2014. Leishman played last year with Cameron Smith.
They were one shot ahead of Corey Conners and Graeme McDowell and the defending champions, Harris English and Matt Kuchar. They are trying to become the first team to win back-to-back in 17 years.
Lexi Thompson, the only LPGA Tour player in the field, teamed with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson for a 59, tied for fifth along with Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na.
Each of the 12 teams had 62 or lower. The record for a scramble format — players pick the team’s best shot and each plays from there, including putts — is 55. Among those who hold the record are Day and Tringale.
Florida DE Zach Carter opts out of Gasparilla Bowl vs UCF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida defensive end Zach Carter is opting out of the team’s bowl game to begin preparing for the NFL draft.
Carter made his announcement on social media Friday, thanking coaches from two regimes, fans, teammates and relatives.
The Gators (6-6) will play UCF (8-4) in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23 in Tampa. It would have been another homecoming for Carter, who grew up not too far from Raymond James Stadium. Carter and the Gators played South Florida in that stadium in September.
Instead, he won’t risk injury before performing for NFL coaches, general managers and scouts at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, in early February.
The fifth-year senior led the Gators with 11½ tackles for loss, including eight sacks, this season. He also had 32 tackles and one forced fumble. He finished his college career with 107 tackles, including 28½ for loss and 17½ sacks.
Carter is unlikely to be the last Florida player to opt out of the bowl game being playing with a lame-duck coaching staff. The Gators also will be without leading receiver Jacob Copeland, who entered the transfer portal earlier this week.
COVID-19 boosters on backburner for most pro sports leagues
The push to get vaccine booster shots is not an immediate priority in most of the top sports leagues in North America even with delta and omicron variants spreading.
The NFL and NHL have no current plans to follow the NBA’s lead and require players, coaches and staff to get a COVID-19 booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated under league protocols — even as cases continue to crop up.
Five NHL games have been postponed so far this season, with two teams getting briefly shut down to quell outbreaks, and high-profile vaccinated stars like Joel Embiid and Ben Roethlisberger have missed action after testing positive. It is a far cry from 2020 when the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball rescheduled dozens of games, but the pandemic is still proving disruptive.
NFL and NHL officials are instead touting current vaccination rates above 90% as the reason virus cases so far have largely been mild or asymptomatic. MLB is in a lockout that has cut off contact with players, but even before that there was no vaccine mandate or road map to add boosters.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has recommended booster shots for those 16 and older. None of the major four North American pro sports leagues has a vaccine mandate.
Lens lets 2-goal lead slip and loses at Nantes 3-2 in France
NANTES, France — Moses Simon scored late for Nantes to come from two goals down and beat Lens 3-2 in the French league on Friday.
Randal Kolo Muani started Nantes’ second-half comeback with two goals as Lens again paid the price for conceding late goals. The northern team was on the verge of beating Paris Saint-Germain last weekend, but conceded in injury time and drew 1-1.
Lens also let leads slip to draw with both Clermont and Angers in previous games, while its winless run stretches to five games going back to the 4-0 defeat at Brest.
Early goals from David Costa and Arnaud Kalimuendo put Franck Haise’s team in what should have been a comfortable position in Nantes, but Kolo pulled one back three minutes after halftime, then equalized from close range in the 56th minute.
Quentin Merlin set up Simon to shoot to the top right corner for the winner in the 89th.
Lens missed the chance to retake third place ahead of the rest of the 18th round, while Nantes climbed to 10th – just two points behind Lens – with its seventh win of the season.
Mallorca draws with Celta 0-0 in windswept home match
MADRID — Mallorca needed its goalkeeper to salvage a scoreless draw at home with Celta Vigo in a Spanish league match affected by high winds on the Balearic Islands on Friday.
Celta was without top scorer Iago Aspas due to a suspension for accumulation of yellow cards. The visitors then lost striker Santi Mina early when he had to be helped off the field after a powerfully struck ball hit him in the head.
But Celta had all the clear scoring chances anyway. Thiago Galhardo, who replaced Mina, Nolito Agudo and Brais Méndez all drew saves from Mallorca’s Manolo Reina.
Gusting winds altered the trajectory of long passes, and players taking corner kicks sometimes had difficulties keeping the ball in place next to the corner flag.
“If there is one thing players don’t like it is wind,” Reina said. “In the second half we tried to send the ball forward, but the wind ended up pushing us back. It made it very difficult to play.”
Mallorca, which stunned defending champion Atlético Madrid 2-1 in the last round, remained in 12th place.
Augsburg beats Cologne 2-0 for first away win in Bundesliga
COLOGNE, Germany — Niklas Dorsch scored late for struggling Augsburg to finish off Cologne 2-0 on Friday and claim its first win away from home in the Bundesliga this season.
André Hahn grabbed the other goal as the visitors ended Cologne’s status as the only team unbeaten at home in the league. Augsburg hadn’t won any of its 13 previous away games.
Cologne had more of the ball in the first half, but the visitors created the better chances thanks to their speed on the break. Augsburg’s Michael Gregoritsch had an early goal ruled out for offside.
The home team started with more intent after the break, when Anthony Modeste drew a good save from Rafał Gikiewicz, but further chances were squandered due to imprecise play.
Hahn scored against the run of play in the 72nd minute when goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe could only palm Ruben Vargas’ cross to the Augsburg forward’s feet. Hahn reacted faster than any Cologne defender could, to prod the ball in.
Dorsch sealed the win in the 88th with a brilliant strike from outside the penalty area to inside the top left corner.
It lifted Augsburg out of the relegation zone to 14th in the 18-team division ahead of the rest of the 15th round. Cologne remained ninth after its first defeat in five games.
