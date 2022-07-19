Trout placed on IL; will captain Team USA in WBC
LOS ANGELES — Mike Trout will not play in the All-Star Game, but the Los Angeles Angels slugger is hoping to be healthy enough not only for the second half of the season but also next year’s World Baseball Classic.
Trout said Monday he will play in the WBC for the first time and he will serve as captain of Team USA.
“It means a lot. I missed an opportunity the first time and I knew this was one I couldn’t miss,” Trout said. “I’ll be able to ramp it up a little bit quicker. I’m looking forward to playing for our country.”
Trout was also placed on the Angels’ 10-day injured list with left ribcage inflammation. He missed the Angels’ final four games before the break due to upper back spasms. With the move being retroactive to July 12, he will be eligible to come off the IL on Saturday during the Angels’ series in Atlanta.
The 10-time All-Star selection dropped out of Tuesday’s All-Star Game to rest his injury but was at Dodger Stadium on Monday to take in the festivities.
“It’s just one of the things that’s got to get right before I start swinging,” Trout said. “It is frustrating for sure. I can’t really pinpoint what caused it. It just started to bother me.”
Los Angeles Olympics to begin July 14, 2028
LOS ANGELES — The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics kicked off a six-year countdown on Monday with the announcement of the dates for the Games’ return to the city.
The opening ceremony will be July 14. Competition will run through July 30. The Paralympic Games will be Aug. 15-27.
“This milestone makes the games real for every athlete actively training for their LA28 dream and the fans who follow the journey,” said LA chief athlete officer Janet Evans, a five-time Olympic medalist swimmer.
Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1984 and 1932.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was on hand for the announcement. He visited future venues and met with LA28 leadership.
“I have been really impressed by the progress and creativity of the LA28 team,” Bach said. “They are using the power of the Olympic Games to inspire young people to get involved in sport.”
The Games will use existing stadiums and venues across the region. The organizing committee said 15,000 athletes are expected to compete in both the Olympic and Paralympic games.
Red Sox lefty Sale has finger surgery
BOSTON — Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale had surgery on his broken left pinkie finger on Monday, a day after it was hit by a line drive in a game against the New York Yankees.
The team called the surgery successful but did not give a timetable for his return. A broken bone usually takes 4-6 weeks to heal, which would allow Sale to return before the end of the season.
In the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Yankees — just his second start since returning from a broken rib — Sale was hit in the hand by Aaron Hicks’ 106 mph line drive. The Red Sox starter screamed in pain and walked immediately off the field.
“One look at this finger, I knew (it was broken) immediately,” Sale said on Sunday. “That feeling of just that kind of cold water rushing through your body when something like that happens. I soon as I hit the ground, I looked down, the finger is gone.”
A seven-time All-Star with the potential to be a staff ace if healthy — and vaccinated — Sale broke a rib while working out on his own during the lockout. He returned on Tuesday and pitched five scoreless innings against Tampa Bay.
Sale, 33, has thrown just 48.1 innings for the Red Sox since the end of the 2019 season. Last season, he went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in nine starts in his return from Tommy John surgery.
He is in the third year of a five-year, $145 million deal.
Staley upset Gamecocks’ Aliyah Boston not invited to ESPYs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s Dawn Staley has called out ESPN and its ESPY awards show for not inviting national player of the year Aliyah Boston to its ceremonies on Wednesday night.
Staley mused publicly on social media how the people who planning the ceremonies decided “it was a great idea not to invite” the woman who won several national awards as one of the best players in women’s college basketball last season.
“Not one person was able to see the uproar this would cause? There’s definitely something wrong with the make up of the room,” she said on Twitter.
Boston, a 6-foot-5 rising senior, captured the Wooden Award and AP honors as player of the year. She was also named Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four after the Gamecocks defeated Louisville and UConn on the way to the title.
Boston is nominated for “Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports,” with Florida State soccer player Jaelin Howell, Oklahoma softball player Jocelyn Alo and Boston College lacrosse star Charlotte North. The award is being given out on the ESPY’s Preview Show before the main broadcast.
ESPN and the ESPYs have “the utmost respect” for Boston, Staley, and the Gamecocks, according to a statement provided by ESPN Senior Director of Communications Jay Jay Nesheim. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions and a new venue with less seating capacity, organizers “prioritized athlete invitations to focus on specific awards that will be handed out during the broadcast.”
South Carolina women’s basketball spokeswoman Diana Koval said that as of Monday, Boston had not been invited. Staley had not planned to attend the ceremonies.
Japan’s Hanyu expected to retire from competitive skating
TOKYO — Two-time Olympic gold-medal figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu is expected to step away from competitive figure skating.
He was expected to confirm his plans late on Tuesday at a news conference in Tokyo. His management company announced the event but did not confirm more details.
Japan’s Kyodo news agency cited unnamed sources “close to the matter” in reporting Hanyu’s decision.
He won back-to-back gold medals in 2014 in Sochi and in 2018 in Pyeongchang. But he finished fourth in the Beijing Winter Games five months ago and has been noncommittal since about his future.
The 27-year-old Japanese star is also a two-time world champion, but he failed in Beijing to become the first to land a quad Axel in competition.
Hanyu has little left to prove. He has been the world’s most watched skater for almost a decade and the sport’s standard for excellence. He was the first Asian man to win gold in Olympic figure skating.
His road to Beijing was fraught with injury. Hanyu acknowledged having a difficult time finding the same motivation for Beijing that carried him to his two Olympic gold medals.
Khachanov, Krejcikova win opening matches in Hamburg
HAMBURG, Germany — Karen Khachanov saved two match points as he won his first-round match at the Hamburg European Open on Monday, while Botic van de Zandschulp had a surprise loss and Barbora Krejcikova won her opener in the women’s draw.
The seventh-seeded Khachanov won against Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) after twice saving match point at 6-5 down in the decider before forcing a tiebreak.
Van de Zandschulp, seeded fifth, was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who goes on to play Slovakian qualifier Jozef Kovalik.
In the women’s draw of the clay-court event, last year’s French Open champion Krejcikova, seeded third, broke Suzan Lamens’ serve four times in a 6-2, 6-4 win to set up a second-round match with Magdalena Frech.
Fourth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich won against Nastasja Schunk 6-1, 6-4, while Anastasia Potapova upset sixth-seeded Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 6-3.
Andrea Petkovic won an all-German match with Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-3.
Bucks sign Pat Connaughton to multiyear contract extension
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has signed a multiyear contract extension after scoring a career-high 9.9 points per game this past season.
“Pat is a key contributor to our success with his energy, toughness, teamwork and 3-point shooting,” general manager Jon Horst said Monday in a statement. “Pat has continued to embrace our fans and the city of Milwaukee, and we’re glad to have agreed to an extension with him.”
The 29-year-old Connaughton played 26 minutes per game and made 2.2 3-pointers per game this past season to set career highs in both categories. He made 39.5% of his 3-point attempts.
He also had 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
Connaughton has been with the Bucks for four seasons after three with the Portland Trail Blazers. He has career averages of 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 417 regular-season games.
Seeds Zhang, Sorribes Tormo recover from scares in Palermo
PALERMO, Sicily — Third-seeded Zhang Shuai recovered from a scare early in the second set to advance to the second round of the Palermo Ladies Open on Monday.
Zhang was broken twice at the start of the second set before rallying to beat Rebeka Masarova of Spain 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7).
The Chinese player will face Jasmine Paolini after the Italian eased past Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 6-1.
Fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo is also safely through to the round of 16, with the Spanish player recovering to beat Ana Bogdan 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
The match had to be halted three times, for a medical timeout apiece, and another one due to extreme heat in what was the first match of the day.
Sorribes Tormo will next face Leolia Jeanjean, who beat Ylena In-Albon 6-2, 6-4.
Sixth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania defeated Marina Bassols Ribera 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to set up an encounter against Océane Dodin of France.
Dodin beat 19-year-old Matilde Paoletti 6-4, 7-5. It was Paoletti’s first WTA main draw match and the Italian is assured of moving up around 200 places in the rankings from No. 920.
Duke, Arizona agree to basketball series for 2023 and 2024
Puerto Rico team operator files antitrust suit vs league
The former operator of the Cangrejeros de Santurce baseball team has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Puerto Rican winter league, alleging it colluded with Puerto Rico Mayor Miguel Romero to remove him from the franchise.
Cangrejeros investor/operator Tom Axon was suspended for two years and fined $5,000 by the league in March after he criticized Romero for poor conditions at the team’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium and threatened to move the club to Humacao.
Axon’s lawsuit, filed in federal district court in Puerto Rico on Monday, demands that control of the franchise be returned to Axon’s companies along with triple damages from Liga de Béisbol Profesional de Puerto Rico Inc., operators of the league’s other teams and Impulse Sports Entertainment Corporation, which assumed control of the Cangrejeros after Axon was removed.
“I am bringing this litigation because of my passion for Puerto Rican baseball and my desire to restore the Cangrejeros franchise and all of Puerto Rican baseball to its former glory, for the benefit of players, fans and the entire community,” Axon said in a statement. “No sports business is above the law.”
Axon claims he offered to invest $2 million in repairs for Hiram Bithorn Stadium but said his efforts were opposed by the league and Romero.
Romero said at a news conference this month introducing Impulse Sports and Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee as the Cangrejeros’ operators that the team would remain at Hiram Bithorn Stadium and that upgrades were being made at the facility.
The Cangrejeros have employed some of the best players in baseball history, including Hall of Famers Roberto Clemente, Willie Mays, Orlando Cepeda, Frank Robinson, Reggie Jackson, Robin Yount and Satchel Paige.
The league did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Clemson’s top scorer PJ Hall to have right knee surgery
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s top scorer PJ Hall will need right knee surgery and there’s no timetable yet for when he might return to the court, the school said Monday.
Hall is a 6-foot-10 rising junior who averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds last season, and led Clemson with 38 blocks — nearly half of the team’s 77.
He had an MRI on Friday that revealed a subluxation of the patella, meaning his right kneecap had slid out of place.
Hall had surgery on one of his feet in the offseason to correct a problem that had lingered much of last year.
“It’s unfortunate, but you can’t change it,” Hall said in a statement. “Not every road is paved perfectly.”
Hall was expected to take another big step forward for the Tigers next season. Coach Brad Brownell said Hall will stay engaged throughout his latest rehab and help the team will his leadership.
“I know he will attack this latest obstacle with the same grit and determination that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from him,” Brownell said.
