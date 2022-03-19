Dodgers sign LHP Tyler Anderson, trade OF Raley to Tampa Bay
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed veteran left-hander Tyler Anderson to a one-year contract.
Los Angeles also acquired minor league pitcher Tanner Dodson from Tampa Bay in a trade for outfielder Luke Raley on Friday.
The 32-year-old Anderson split last season between Pittsburgh and Seattle, going a combined 7-11 with 4.53 ERA in 31 starts with solid control and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. He was 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA for the Pirates and 2-3 with a 4.81 ERA for the Mariners.
Anderson should be a candidate for a rotation spot for the Dodgers, who aren’t as deep as usual on the mound to start this season without Max Scherzer, Trevor Bauer and Dustin May.
Andrew Heaney, Tony Gonsolin and David Price are among the candidates for the remaining rotation spots behind Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías.
Raley batted .182 with two homers and four RBIs in 33 games for the Dodgers last season after making his major league debut April 9. He was pulled from the Los Angeles lineup Friday shortly before the Dodgers’ spring training opener against Milwaukee.
Dodson went a combined 5-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 64 strikeouts last season between High-A Bowling Green and Double-A Montgomery. He was the 78th overall pick in the 2018 draft out of California.
Angels add Archie Bradley to bolster long-struggling bullpen
TEMPE, Ariz. — Right-hander Archie Bradley has agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year deal to bolster the Los Angeles Angels’ bullpen, and more help is on the way.
Bradley went through his first workout with the Angels on Friday. The veteran reliever is the latest addition by general manager Perry Minasian to the Angels’ long-struggling pitching staff, and more help is on the way.
Los Angeles also will add veteran right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera after a roster spot is cleared for him.
Bradley went 7-3 with a 3.71 ERA and 40 strikeouts last season for Philadelphia. The eight-year major league veteran has a career 3.89 ERA and experience as a starter and a closer with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Bradley was at home in Oklahoma when the Angels’ pursuit of him became serious. He is eager to team up with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to provide part of what the Halos have lacked for years.
“From the outside looking in, you’ve always been like, ‘Man, if the Angels just had some pitching,’” Bradley said. “When you look at what they’ve added, you really start to turn your head and get excited and look at what could be for this upcoming season.”
Kotsay a winner in his 1st exhibition game as A’s manager
MESA, Ariz. — It was a day of firsts for the revamped Oakland A’s, under first-year manager Mark Kotsay. Although the defensive highlight was something familiar: a powerful throw from the warning track by suspended center fielder Ramón Laureano to veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus, whose relay to catcher Sean Murphy cut down the Angels’ Jake Gatewood at the plate.
An enthusiastic Cactus League crowd of 7,724 welcomed the return of baseball just eight days after the 99-day lockout ended. While the Angels did not bring superstars Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani over from Tempe, rising star Jo Adell connected off Brett Honeywell Jr. for a two-run homer in the first inning of a 10-8 A’s victory.
For Honeywell, among a plethora of A’s newcomers acquired via three major trades, free agency and the waiver wire, it was an opportunity to focus on performance rather than health. Following his fourth elbow surgery, Honeywell was limited to 1 2-3 innings in 2021 for Tampa Bay, who traded him to the A’s in November.
The former Top 20 prospect showed that he’s quickly ramped up for the condensed 3½-week spring training, facing 13 hitters and allowing seven hits, including Adell’s 491-foot drive.
“I think he did what he was supposed to do,’’ Honeywell said. “I threw it right down the chute, and those tend to leave the yard.’’
NeSmith ties course records at Innisbrook for 2-shot lead
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Matthew NeSmith has been working so hard and getting so little out of his game that he tried to get out of his own way. He wound up in the record book Friday at the Valspar Championship.
No more worrying about whether his drives would find the fairway, his approach shots would land on the green instead of the bunkers, whether his putts would lip out instead of curl in.
NeSmith crafted a 10-under 61 to tie the Copperhead course record at Innisbrook set 10 years ago by three-time major champion Padraig Harrington. He missed one fairway and two greens, and there was a stretch late in his round when it seemed he couldn’t miss a putt.
Adam Hadwin of Canada, whose lone PGA Tour victory was five years ago at Innisbrook, had a 66 and was two shots behind.
Burns remained in the hunt in the title defense of his first PGA Tour victory. He recovered from a rugged start to post a 67 and was three shots behind with Scott Stallings (66).
Justin Thomas was four behind.
AP source: Chiefs agree with Smith-Schuster on $10.75M deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a $10.75 million deal for next season, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract is pending a physical, which should be completed soon.
Smith-Schuster wasted little time in announcing the move himself, tweeting to Chiefs fans: “Let’s Go!”
The Chiefs have been searching for a high-profile wide receiver to take the pressure off Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce in the passing game. They tried several bargain options last season, including Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle, but nobody has been able to fill the role since Sammy Watkins left for Baltimore after the 2020 season.
Pringle signed a $6 million deal with the Bears for next season on Thursday.
The 25-year-old Smith-Schuster, who caught 323 passes for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns during his first five seasons in Pittsburgh, should fill the void nicely. And he comes on a relatively low-risk one-year contract after he sustained a shoulder injury in Week 5 last season that ultimately limited him to just 15 catches for 129 yards in five games.
Warriors’ Curry to miss at least 2 weeks with hurt foot
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least two weeks with a sprained ligament in his left foot.
The reigning scoring champion underwent an MRI exam that revealed the injury and he is scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team said Friday.
A two-week absence for Curry would sideline him until the final five games of the regular season for Golden State, which is third in the Western Conference.
Curry went down with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter of a 110-88 home loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night when Marcus Smart made a diving lunge and landed on the two-time MVP’s lower leg. Curry grimaced in pain and hobbled along before exiting on the next dead ball moments later at the 4:09 mark.
Golden State coach Steve Kerr didn’t like the move by Smart, calling it a “dangerous” play.
Curry was coming off a 47-point performance on his 34th birthday in a win Monday against the Wizards.
Jets assistant coach charged with DUI in New Jersey
NEW YORK — Jets assistant coach John Benton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in New Jersey after being pulled over for a vehicle violation, police said.
Benton was suspected of being under the influence late Thursday while driving a Lincoln Navigator in Morris County, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
Benton, 58, was released pending a future court date, police said.
A New York Jets spokesperson said “We are aware of the situation and have no further comment.”
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Benton had hired an attorney.
Benton has been an NFL assistant since 2003, when he began his pro career as the St. Louis Rams’ offensive line coach. He has also served as an assistant in Houston, Miami, Jacksonville and San Francisco. Benton came to the Jets last season to join head coach Robert Saleh’s staff after they spent four years coaching together as assistants with the 49ers.
With New York, Benton oversees the Jets’ offensive line and the running game for coordinator Mike LaFleur.
Benton began his coaching career in 1987 at Colorado State, his alma mater, spending 11 years there during two stints. He also was at California University in Pennsylvania for five years.
Fritz rising, Rublev rolling into semifinals at Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS — Taylor Fritz defeated Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1 Friday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open for the second time in five months.
The 24-year-old American is in the midst of the best stretch of his young career, and it all began in the desert in October. That’s when the tournament was held last year, pushed out of its traditional March spot because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, Fritz came into Indian Wells ranked 39th in the world. He beat top-10 players Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev before losing in the semis to Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.
He’s now No. 20 — having reached a career-high 16th in February — and is 24-8 since last year’s tournament. He’s made the quarterfinals in five tournaments and reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in January at the Australian Open.
“Things are starting to come together,” he said. “I feel like my level as a player has gone up a ton.”
Creighton center out after knee injury in 1st-round victory
FORT WORTH, Texas — Creighton sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner will miss the rest of the NCAA Tournament, though coach Greg McDermott said the knee injury wasn’t as significant as had been feared after he got hurt in the Bluejays’ first-round win.
McDermott said Friday that Kalkbrenner had some damage in his left knee, but that it was not an ACL injury and will not require surgery. The Big East defensive player of the year will still need two to three months to recover from the injury.
Ninth-seeded Creighton will try to get to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row when it plays top-seeded Kansas in a second-round Midwest Regional game Saturday.
Kalkbrenner had 16 points and 10 rebounds before getting hurt in overtime against San Diego State on Thursday night. He had initially tried to get up, but then fell back on the floor and and was clearly in pain when he grabbed his knee. He put no weight on his left leg when he was helped off the court.
McDermott said Kalkbrenner is expected to be able to work out with his teammates this summer.
Dest out of US World Cup qualifiers, replaced by Bello
CHICAGO — Sergiño Dest will miss the United States’ last three World Cup qualifiers after straining his left thigh and was replaced on the roster Friday by left back George Bello.
Dest, the top American choice at right back, was hurt Thursday during Barcelona’s Europa League win at Turkey’s Galatasary.
His injury left DeAndre Yedlin and Reggie Cannon as the top picks to start at right back in next Thursday’s match at Mexico. The U.S. then hosts Panama on March 27 and finishes qualifying at Costa Rica three days later.
Bello transferred in January from Atlanta to Germany’s Arminia Bielefeld, debuted on Feb. 7 and made his first start Sunday. He likely will be a backup to Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, the probable left back starter for the U.S. Dest was Robinson’s cover.
“We also see Kellyn Acosta potentially being able to play left back, but with him having minutes in midfield, it may not be ideal,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said.
Bello has made six international appearances, including a start against Mexico in last summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup final. Berhalter said Thursday that he also was considering Joe Scally, Shaq Moore and Sam Vines.
Gascon set to become 3rd female goalie to play in QMJHL game
GATINEAU, Quebec — Eve Gascon is set to become the third female goalie to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game when she takes the ice Saturday for the Gatineau Olympiques against the Rimouski Oceanic.
The 18-year-old Gascon, from Laval, Quebec, will join Manon Rheaume and Charline Labonte as the only women to see action in a regular-season QMJHL game.
The first female player to play midget triple-A hockey in Quebec, Gascon was called up by the Olympiques last week from the St-Laurent Patriotes of the CEGEP men’s league. She is filling in for injured Gatineau starter Remi Poirier.
“We are all excited and know that we are part of something special, but in the end, there’s equity right now in sports and we’re really grateful for it,” Olympiques coach and general manager Louis Robitaille said. “She deserves that shot — not because she’s a woman but because she’s a really, really good goalie.”
Gascon attended the Olympiques’ training camp and made 34 saves in a 12-1 preseason victory over the Victoriaville Tigres. With the Patriotes, she was 10-5-0 with a 2.81 goals-against average.
“She had an outstanding training camp, she performed, she grew through that camp,” Robitaille said. “We knew when we let her go at the end of the camp maybe it was a matter of time to see her back in the uniform.”
Penn State widens lead in NCAA wrestling championships
DETROIT — Penn State advanced six wrestlers to the semifinals of the NCAA championships Friday and opened a double-digit lead over Michigan in the team race.
The Nittany Lions had 73 points after the quarterfinals. Michigan had 62.5 and Arizona State 53.
Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis stayed on track to become a three-time individual champion. Top-seeded at 149 pounds, he had a 6-3 decision over Iowa’s Max Murrin.
Minnesota heavyweight Gable Steveson, the defending champion and 2020 Olympic gold medalist, was challenged in his quarterfinal against No. 9 Lucas Davison of Northwestern. Steveson trailed for the first time this season after Davison scored an early takedown, but he came back to earn a 10-5 decision.
Penn State’s four defending individual champions moved on.
Roman Bravo-Young, the top seed at 133 pounds, became a four-time All-American with a 13-6 decision over No. 25 seed Brian Courtney of Virginia. Nick Lee, No. 1 at 141, pinned No. 8 Grant Willits of Oregon State to become Penn State’s first five-time All-American.
Carter Starocci, No. 1 at 174, had a 6-1 decision over No. 9 Mikey Labriola of Nebraska. Aaron Brooks, No. 2 at 184, had a 13-2 major decision over No. 7 Kaleb Romero of Ohio State.
Max Dean, No. 1 at 197, scored a third-period takedown for a 4-3 decision over No. 8 Lou Deprez of Binghamton. Greg Kerkvliet, No. 4 at heavyweight, had a 7-1 decision over No. 12 Christian Lance of Nebraska.
Penn State is trying to win its ninth team championship in 11 years after finishing second to Iowa last year.
Michigan, which has five wrestlers in the semifinals, won the Big Ten Tournament over Penn State and is going for its first national title in the sport.
Arizona State has four wrestlers in semifinals as it pursues its first national title since 1988.
Voit traded by Yanks to Padres for minor league pitcher
TAMPA, Fla. — First baseman Luke Voit was traded from the Yankees to the San Diego Padres on Friday, a day after New York completed a two-year contract with Anthony Rizzo.
New York received 20-year-old right-hander Justin Lange, the 34th overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft.
Voit, a 31-year-old right-handed hitter with power, led the major leagues with 22 home runs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he hit .277 with 52 RBIs.
He made four trips to the injured list last year, three stints because of a left knee that had surgery on March 29 to repair a torn meniscus: March 31 to May 11 while recovering, then July 16 to Aug. 8 and Sept. 30 through the postseason because of inflammation. He also was on the IL from May 27 to June 22 with a strained right oblique.
Voit hit .239 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs In 68 games with the Yankees last season, including five home runs in the eighth inning or later. New York acquired Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the trade deadline, seeking a left-handed-hitting first baseman.
Lange was 0-3 with a 6.95 ERA in nine starts last season for the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Padres, striking out 29 and walked 15 in 22 innings.
To clear a roster spot, San Diego placed right-hander Michel Baez on the 60-day injured list.
Rays star Franco pranked after parking in wrong space
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Young Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco has a big new contract and a promising future.
What the 21-year-old shortstop doesn’t have is permission to park in a spot reserved for one of his bosses without becoming the subject of a light-hearted spring training prank.
When Rays baseball operations president Erik Neander arrived for work at Charlotte Sports Park on Friday, he found his parking space occupied by a Range Rover driven by Franco, who signed a $182 million deal after helping Tampa Bay reach the playoffs as a rookie last season.
Players were stretching on the main field at the club’s spring training base, preparing for batting practice when Franco’s vehicle slowly rolled to a resting spot in the outfield — without the surprised Franco behind the wheel.
Manager Kevin Cash, who was in on planning the fun, joked that the Ranger Rover was going to be used for target practice.
A smiling Franco apologized, then exchanged a hug with Neander. His car was moved back to the parking lot — into a space set aside for team owner Stuart Sternberg.
Bills cut Star Lotulelei after restocking defensive line
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills released starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on Friday in a move which frees up much-needed salary cap space at a position the team spent restocking in free agency this week.
The ninth-year player, who sat out the 2020 season for COVID-19 reasons, had two seasons left on a five-year, $50 million contract he signed with Buffalo in free agency in 2018. Lotulelei was Buffalo’s primary run-stuffer, and had 40 starts in 43 games with the Bills.
He was limited to playing just 11 games last season, including missing three on the COVID-19 list. Lotulelei spent his first five NFL seasons in Carolina.
Cutting Lotulelei was an expected move, and came a day after coach Sean McDermott would only say, “we’ll see,” when asked how the player fit into Buffalo’s revamped defense. The Bills also lost fellow starting defensive tackle Harrison Phillips in free agency.
Aside from signing edge rusher Von Miller to a six-year contract this week, Buffalo restocked its defensive line by adding free-agent tackles Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones.
The Bills also announced the signing of linebacker Marquel Lee to a one-year contract. Lee has four seasons of NFL experience since the Raiders selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He appeared in 11 games last season, and has 19 starts in 45 games.
Blackmore 1st female jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup
CHELTENHAM, England — Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup when she rode A Plus Tard to victory on Friday.
A Plus Tard, a 3-1 favorite, stormed up the hill for a comfortable victory as the pair avenged last year’s second-place finish behind fellow Henry de Bromhead-trained runner Minella Indo.
Minella Indo led by about three lengths at the penultimate fence but A Plus Tard closed the gap and took the lead on the final jump before winning by 15 lengths.
Alex Ferguson-owned Protektorat nosed out Galvin for third, about two lengths behind Minella Indo.
Last season, the 32-year-old Blackmore became the first woman to win the Champion Hurdle and Grand National.
“I’ve had so many special days. I wouldn’t swap the Grand National for anything but this is the Gold Cup,” the Irish jockey told ITV Racing. “I wish I had something better to say right now. I just can’t.
“You have all these plans about how things are going to work out,” Blackmore continued. “Racing doesn’t let that happen all the time and for some reason it’s happened to me today. I just can’t explain how lucky I feel.”
Being attached to De Bromhead’s stable “is just absolutely phenomenal,” she said.
“To give me this horse is unbelievable,” Blackmore said. “I don’t know what to say.”
Part of Ukraine-US ticket revenue in BJK Cup to relief fund
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A portion of ticket revenue from the Billie Jean King Cup matches between Ukraine and the United States next month will go to a relief fund to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Friday it will donate 10% of ticket revenue, and local sponsors also will make contributions.
The best-of-five-match series will be held April 15-16 on an indoor hard court in Asheville, North Carolina. The winning country will advance to the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
The U.S. roster includes 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, Top 20 player Jessica Pegula, Shelby Rogers and Desirae Krawczyk.
Ukraine’s players are Elina Svitolina — a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist who has been ranked as high as No. 3 — Marta Kostyuk, Katarina Zavatska, Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok.
Stacey Allaster, the USTA’s chief executive for professional tennis, said the event will be used “to continue advocating for peace, along with providing aid and support for the people of Ukraine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.