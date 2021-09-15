NASCAR shifts season-opening exhibition to L.A. Coliseum
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR will open the 2022 season inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in one of the biggest shakeups to its schedule in years.
The annual exhibition Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, will shift to Los Angeles next year. The invitation-only race was always the kickoff to competitive NASCAR racing and held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500.
The 2022 race will be held Feb. 6, one week after the Super Bowl and two weeks before the Daytona 500. The race will be inside the stadium on a temporary, quarter-mile, asphalt track. The historic Coliseum is home of the University of Southern California football team and seats 77,500.
The announcement made Tuesday night on Fox Sports precedes the release of the full 2022 schedule.
“Los Angeles is synonymous with major sports and entertainment events, so we seized an innovative opportunity to showcase NASCAR at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to take center stage in this market as we get our 2022 season underway.”
NASCAR has run inside stadiums before, including regional events at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem and a Cup race at Soldier Field in Chicago in 1956.
Eligibility for The Clash has not been announced, but the drivers will be using the Next Gen cars that are set to debut in 2022.
Tickets for The Clash at Daytona have been on sale for months and the race had been billed as the opener to six days of racing at Daytona. Tickets for “The Clash at the Coliseum” will go on sale Thursday at $65 for adults and $10 for 12 & under.
LA28 committee chooses marketing chief Carter as new CEO
The organizing committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics elevated its top marketing officer, Kathy Carter, to CEO on Tuesday as it ramps up preparations for the Games that are now less than seven years away.
Carter started work for the committee in 2018 as its chief revenue officer and is responsible for securing key deals with founding sponsors including Delta Airlines and Comcast.
Carter will continue to cut deals in an Olympic landscape that has been altered both by its own attempts to streamline the Games, along with the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on sports and the Olympic schedule itself.
She said one of her key challenges will be “bringing together talent from an experience stand point, but also from a diversity stand point, that allows us to prepare for the known and, more importantly, the unknown.”
With Carter, the committee now has about 10 top executives on board. Casey Wasserman, who drove the bid to bring the games back to LA, is the chair of LA28.
Games organizers have put out a $6.9 billion budget and promised to pay for all expenses through sponsorships, ticket sales, merchandising and other revenue.
A recent study has shown that since 1960, Olympic cities have surpassed their budgets by an average of 172%. Los Angeles thinks it is in a unique position because it doesn’t plan to build massive new venues, and will use UCLA’s campus as the athletes’ village.
US Soccer says it has offered men, women identical contracts
NEW YORK — The U.S. Soccer Federation said it had offered identical contract proposals Tuesday to the players’ associations for the men’s and women’s national teams, and the governing body said it would refuse to agree to a deal in which World Cup prize money is not equalized.
The unions for the men and women are separate. Under federal labor law, they have no obligation to bargain jointly or to agree to similar terms.
The men’s contract expired in December 2018. The women’s agreement runs through this December.
“U.S. Soccer firmly believes that the best path forward for all involved, and for the future of the sport in the United States, is a single pay structure for both senior national teams,” the USSF said in a statement. “This proposal will ensure that USWNT and USMNT players remain among the highest-paid senior national team players in the world, while providing a revenue sharing structure that would allow all parties to begin anew and share collectively in the opportunity that combined investment in the future of U.S. Soccer will deliver over the course of a new CBA.”
The men’s and women’s unions did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the women players suing the federation, declined to comment.
After the USSF asked the men’s union last week to voluntarily equalize World Cup bonus money paid to the federation by FIFA, former men’s national team players declined comment or did not respond to requests for comment.
AP source: 6 Saints coaches have positive COVID tests
Six unidentified members of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, a player and a nutritionist have tested positive for COVID-19, two people familiar with the situation said.
The people spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team and NFL had not made a public statement about the matter. The names of those who tested positive were not expected to be released in the short term because of federal medical privacy laws.
The people said the entire Saints coaching staff had been vaccinated.
It is unclear how long those who tested positive will remain isolated from the team before they may return to the field or in-person meetings.
For now, the entire team is operating under the NFL’s enhanced mitigation protocols, meaning mandatory masking inside facilities, daily testing, no in-person meetings and grab-and-go meals.
The positive tests occurred in the wake of New Orleans’ 38-3 victory over Green Bay on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida, where the game was moved from the Superdome in the wake of damage caused to southeast Louisiana by Hurricane Ida.
The Saints have spent the past two weeks practicing in the Dallas area and are scheduled to continue practicing at TCU this week before traveling to Carolina for their Week 2 game on Sunday. That game remains on track to go ahead as scheduled.
AP source: Seattle Mariners to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game
NEW YORK — The Seattle Mariners will host baseball’s 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.
The team announced a news conference for Thursday at Seattle’s Space Needle with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The purpose of the news conference is to announce that Seattle will be the site of the 2023 All-Star Game, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the subject was not announced.
Seattle will host the All-Stars for the third time. The ballpark, then known as Safeco Field, opened in 1999 and was the site of the American League’s 4-1 victory in 2001, part of a streak of 12 AL wins around the 7-7 tie in 2002. The game marked the final All-Star appearances of Cal Ripken Jr., who homered, and of Tony Gwynn.
The 1979 All-Star Game was at the old Kingdome and was won 7-6 by the NL.
Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez are scheduled to attend the news conference along with Mariners chairman John Stanton and president of business operations Catie Griggs.
This year’s All-Star Game was moved to Denver’s Coors Field from Atlanta’s Truist Park over MLB’s objections to changes to Georgia voting laws that critics have said are too restrictive.
Next year’s All-Star Game will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19. The Dodgers were to have hosted the 2020 All-Star Game, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NBA goes ahead with plan to test unvaccinated players often
For NBA players, the scenario this season is simple: Get vaccinated or get tested, and often.
The league told its teams on Tuesday that it is going ahead with a plan where those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will not need to submit to regular testing. Those who are unvaccinated, however, will undergo rigorous testing — one test on practice or travel days, and at least one test on game days.
Teams were given parameters of the plan earlier this month and the league, in a memo Tuesday obtained by The Associated Press, revealed more details to its clubs about how the testing will work. Many of the tests given this season will be administered through Cue Health, which provides rapid molecular tests and processes them through mobile technology in about 20 minutes.
Tests that will clear an unvaccinated player to be in a game will still be of the PCR variety, the league said.
There will be scenarios where vaccinated players must test, such as when showing potential symptoms of COVID-19. It also remains possible that vaccinated players may have to test weekly during training camp, though talks on that issue are continuing.
The National Basketball Players Association has not mandated to players that they be vaccinated, despite the NBA’s hope that would be the case. All others who will be in the vicinity of players during games this season — coaches, team staff, referees, courtside stat-crew workers and more — will be vaccinated.
The NBA said that about 85% of the league’s players were vaccinated by the end of last season. Teams begin training camps on Sept. 28.
Turner Sports announces NHL game, studio teams for season
ATLANTA — Liam McHugh, Keith Jones and Anson Carter are joining Turner Sports’ NHL coverage, the network said Tuesday as it announced the rest of its coverage team for the upcoming season.
McHugh and Jones come over from NBC, which will not be carrying NHL games for the first time since 2004 after Turner and ESPN won the rights earlier this year. McHugh will host the studio coverage and will be joined by Carter, Rick Tocchet and Paul Bissonnette. The network announced earlier this year that Wayne Gretzky would be a studio analyst for big regular-season games, including the Winter Classic, and the playoffs.
Jones, who was in the studio for NBC, will be an ice-level analyst for select games.
Brendan Burke and Darren Pang will form the second commentary team after it was announced earlier that Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk would be the top team. Pang was ESPN and ABC’s top analyst for 13 years (1991-2004) and did do some games for NBC.
Jennifer Botterill, Jackie Redmond and Tarik El-Bashir have been hired as contributors.
The first games on TNT will be on Oct. 13 when the New York Rangers face the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks take on the Colorado Avalanche.
Buffalo Bills to require proof of vaccination from fans
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills joined the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday as the only NFL teams to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all fans over the age of 12.
The rules will be the same for Buffalo Sabres games at the KeyBank Center when the NHL season gets under way next month.
The change comes after reports from fans about lax mask enforcement during the Bills’ opening game at Highmark Stadium Sept. 12.
Unvaccinated fans were allowed to attend, but were supposed to wear masks at all times under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many at the game said they saw very few face coverings at the packed stadium, including in restrooms and other indoor areas where even vaccinated fans were expected to wear a mask.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the policy shift was a joint decision between the county and Pegula Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Bills and Sabres.
“We believe that the only way to ensure a real safe atmosphere is to actually have people vaccinated,” Poloncarz said.
There will be no option to offer a negative virus test instead of proof of vaccination, as allowed by the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks, the only other two teams to announce vaccination requirements.
During the regular season last year, the coronavirus pandemic had Buffalo playing home games in an empty stadium. The rules were loosened to allow about 6,700 fans — about 10% of the stadium’s capacity — to attend the Bills’ two home playoff games in January.
Under the new policy, vaccinated fans will no longer be required to wear masks at home games but the mask requirement remains in place for children under 12, who are too young to be vaccinated.
Cantlay wins PGA Tour player of the year award over Rahm
Patrick Cantlay closed out another victory, this time without hitting a shot.
Cantlay was voted PGA Tour player of the year by his peers, capturing the Jack Nicklaus Award that could be seen as a referendum on how players value winning the FedEx Cup.
His solid year became so much more over the final two weeks of the season when Cantlay won a six-hole playoff at the BMW Championship over Bryson DeChambeau and then captured the FedEx Cup with a one-shot victory over Jon Rahm in the Tour Championship.
“The fact that it’s voted on by my fellow PGA Tour players, I think that means a lot to me,” Cantlay said Tuesday. “It wasn’t something that I necessarily thought was on the radar middle of the year, but then I closed really well and played a lot of really nice golf towards the end.”
It presumably was a tight race over Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world who won the PGA Tour money title and the Vardon Trophy for the lowest scoring average.
The PGA Tour, however, does not reveal the final vote or even how many players voted, wanting the focus to be more on who won instead of who didn’t.
Brazilian soccer great Pelé leaves intensive care
SAO PAULO — Retired Brazilian soccer star Pelé was moved out of intensive care on Tuesday as he continues to recover from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon.
The 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was in good clinical condition and will remain “from now on recovering in his room” at Albert Einstein Hospital, the Sao Paulo facility said in a statement.
Pelé said he is ready “to play 90 minutes, plus extra time” after leaving intensive care.
“Don’t think for a minute that I haven’t read the thousands of loving messages I’ve received around here,” Pelé wrote on Instagram, smiling in the accompanying photo. “Thank you very much to each one of you, who dedicated a minute of your day to send me positive energy. Love, love and love!”
The tumor was found when Pelé went for routine exams at the end of August. His surgery was Sept. 4 and he had been expected to leave intensive care last week.
Pelé, the only male player to win three World Cups, has had mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012, forcing him to use a walker and wheelchair. In recent years, he has also undergone kidney and prostate procedures.
Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets agree to 4-year, $92 million extension
DENVER — Forward Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract extension.
His agent, Calvin Andrews, confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The deal contains a player option for Gordon for the ’25-26 season.
Gordon was acquired by the Nuggets in a trade deadline deal last March with Orlando to bolster a lineup that included league MVP Nikola Jokic, point guard Jamal Murray and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. Gordon was counted on even more when Murray suffered a torn ACL on April 12 at Golden State.
Gordon, who turns 26 on Thursday, averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 25 games with Denver. In the postseason, he raised his production to 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds as the Nuggets made it to the second round before being swept by the Phoenix Suns.
Gordon’s deal was first reported by The Athletic.
This will be Gordon’s eighth season in the NBA after being picked No. 4 overall by the Magic in the 2014 NBA draft.
Denver locked up Jokic to a five-year deal in ‘18 and Murray in ’19. The next big deal could be for Porter, a long-range threat who averaged 19 points last season.
49ers RB Raheem Mostert to undergo season-ending surgery
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee after getting injured in the season opener.
Coach Kyle Shanahan had said Mostert was expected to miss eight weeks because of chipped cartilage in his knee, but Mostert announced on his Twitter account Tuesday that he will miss the rest of the season.
Mostert said he was “gutted” by the news, but after consulting with multiple doctors felt this was the best decision for his long-term future.
“This gives me, without a doubt in my mind, the best possibility at coming back 110%,” he wrote. “I have ALWAYS come back stronger and I will this time too! ... This is obviously not what I worked so hard for. I wish more than anything I could be out on the field with my brothers!!!”
The injury to Mostert is the second season-ending injury suffered by a key 49ers player already this year after the 2020 season was derailed by injuries. Cornerback Jason Verrett tore the ACL in his right knee in the season opener at Detroit.
After winning the NFC in 2019, the Niners went just 6-10 last year when they played long stretches without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, edge rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, tight end George Kittle, cornerback Richard Sherman and Mostert among others.
Slugger Ryan Braun retires after 14-year career with Brewers
MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun, the Milwaukee Brewers’ home run leader whose production was slowed by injuries during the second half of his 14-year career, announced his retirement on Tuesday.
Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement. The 2011 NL MVP made it official Tuesday in a video the Brewers posted on Twitter.
“While it’s impossible to summarize my emotions right now, what I feel most is one simple thing — gratitude,” Braun said.
Braun, 37, batted .296 with 352 homers and 1,154 RBIs. He ranks second among Brewers in RBIs (1,154), extra-base hits (809), total bases (3,525) and doubles (408). He ranks third in runs (1,080), hits (1,963), triples (49), stolen bases (216) and walks (586). He is fourth in games played (1,766).
Braun became a free agent after the Brewers declined to exercise a $15 million mutual option in his contract last October. The six-time All-Star batted a career-low .233 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 39 games last season while dealing with a back issue.
“I have weighed this decision for many months,” Braun said in a statement released by the team. “While I still love this game very much, the time is right for me to retire from my playing days.”
Braun was one of baseball’s best hitters from 2007-12, but was never the same after he was suspended midway through the 2013 season for using performance-enhancing drugs. He acknowledged that he took banned substances while rehabilitating an injury and apologized.
Royals evaluate stadium options, downtown ballpark possible
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a decade left on their lease at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals are evaluating their options and owner John Sherman said Tuesday one of those could be a new downtown ballpark.
The Royals are tied to the 53-year-old stadium, named after founder Ewing Kauffman, until 2031 under terms of a public-private partnership 15 years ago that helped to fund $250 million in renovations to the quaint but aging ballpark on the outskirts of town.
But the club must make a decision in the next couple of years to press on with more renovations at Truman Sports Complex, which is also home to Arrowhead Stadium and the Kansas City Chiefs, or look elsewhere. The design and construction for a new stadium typically takes up to five years, and securing the necessary funding can sometimes take just as long.
“I get asked this question all the time about where we’re going to play in the future,” said Sherman, who bought the club from David Glass for $1 billion in November 2019. “Since the day we acquired the franchise, trust me, we’ve had a revolving door of people bringing us lots of ideas, some that have been on the shelf for a long time.
“We’ve spent our time listening but we’ve also thought of the future of where we play,” Sherman added. “We’re in a good spot here in Truman Sports Complex but we need to start thinking about our plans for a stadium.”
There was a major push in the early 2000s for a new downtown ballpark, near where city officials managed to build T-Mobile Arena, the home of the Big 12 Conference basketball tournament and other events. That has since served as the cornerstone for the Power & Light District, a robust area of bars and restaurants, and has helped to revitalize downtown Kansas City.
Royals promote Dayton Moore to president, Picollo to GM
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals promoted general manager Dayton Moore to president of baseball operations and elevated longtime assistant GM J.J. Picollo to fill his previous role in a front-office shakeup Tuesday that promises a seamless path forward for the rebuilding organization.
Moore, who has been general manager since 2006, will continue to have final say on trades and other roster moves, but Picollo will have a greater voice in the room when it comes to putting together the team.
“I’m not a micromanager. We’re going to allow people to do their jobs,” Moore said. “It’s very collaborative, as it always has been, and I think the uniqueness of this relationship is we’ve all worked together for so long.”
Indeed, the 54-year-old Moore and the 51-year-old Picollo have worked together for 15 years in Kansas City. Before that, the pair spent time in the Atlanta Braves organization during their heyday in the 1990s.
Pacers lose backup PG Edmond Sumner to torn Achilles tendon
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have lost backup point guard Edmond Sumner indefinitely with a torn left Achilles tendon.
Team officials announced the injury Tuesday by acknowledging Sumner was injured during an offseason workout. They said he had surgery Monday in New York.
The 6-foot-4, 196-pound Detroit native was Indiana’s second-round pick in 2017 but his career has been slowed by a series of injuries including a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during his final season at Xavier.
Sumner slowly played his way into the Pacers regular rotation and appeared poised for a more significant role this season after guard Aaron Holiday was traded to the Washington Wizards this summer.
Jimmy Vesey among 3 vets signed by Devils to tryout deals
NEWARK, N.J. — Former New York Rangers forward Jim Vesey is among three players the New Jersey Devils have signed to tryout contracts.
The Devils also announced Tuesday the signings of center Mark Jankowski and defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon. They will join the team when all players report to the NHL camp on Sept. 22 at Prudential Center.
Vesey skated in 50 games last season with Toronto and Vancouver, collecting five goals and five assists. Since his debut with the Rangers in the 2016-17 season, the 28-year-old has 64 goals and 56 assists in 354 career regular-season games. The Boston native has also played for Buffalo.
Jankowski played last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, appearing in 45 games, notching four goals and seven assists. He was drafted by the Calgary Flames, 21st overall, in the 2012 NHL draft. The 27-year-old played three seasons with Calgary prior to going to Pittsburgh and has 40 goals and 35 assists in 235 regular-season games.
Ulsan beats Kawasaki Frontale in Asian Champions League
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean team Ulsan Horang-i kept its hopes alive for a second consecutive Asian Champions League title on Tuesday by beating Kawasaki Frontale 3-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the quarterfinals.
With the score 0-0 after 120 minutes at an empty Ulsan World Cup Stadium, Yoon Bitgaram scored the decisive spot kick for two-time winner Ulsan with Akihiro Ienaga, Joao Schmidt and Tatsuya Hasegawa all failing to convert for the Japanese champions.
“We didn’t give up and kept going until the end and kept our concentration and got the win,” said Ulsan coach Hong Myung-bo, who was captain of the South Korea team that reached the semifinals of the 2002 World Cup.
It was a dramatic end to an uninspiring game between two continental heavyweights. With little action in the first 90 minutes, there were a few chances in extra time. Yoon shot just over from the edge of the area and at the end of the first period, Kei Chinen’s header produced a leaping save from Ulsan goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo.
Ulsan came the closest when Kim Ji-hyun headed against the post in the final seconds.
