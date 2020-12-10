Purdue-Indiana football game canceled
Indiana and Purdue have canceled Saturday’s football game because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at each school.
It’s the first time since 1919 that the annual in-state rivalry will not be played.
Both teams canceled practices Tuesday, pausing all team activities. On Wednesday, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski mutually agreed to cancel the game.
“We’re certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game,” they said in a joint statement, referring to the trophy that goes to the winner.
Indiana will keep the trophy for another year after winning last year’s game in overtime. The Hoosiers (6-1) had already clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten East. Purdue (2-4) has lost four in a row.
Abdul-Jabbar reveals past prostate cancer diagnosis in essay
NEW YORK — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar revealed he had prostate cancer in a magazine article he wrote about health risks faced by Blacks.
Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s career scoring leader, provided no other details about that illness in the piece he wrote for WebMD that first appeared Wednesday. A publicist for Abdul-Jabbar said this is the first time he has spoken about the prostate cancer.
Abdul-Jabbar, now 73, was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008.
In his article, titled “Black Lives Matter,” Abdul-Jabbar writes that Blacks are at higher risk for heart problems and cancer, and said he also had heart bypass surgery. He said he’s been able to get better care than many Blacks, in part because of his celebrity and also because two sons work in the health care profession.
Marshall/Charlotte football game canceled
Marshall says Friday’s regular-season football finale against Charlotte has been canceled due to injuries and a lack of available Thundering Herd players at key positions, which it attributed to COVID-19 issues.
“Due to the developments this week, myself and our medical team felt that it was unsafe to put the team on the field Friday evening,” Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said in a statement.
SEC championship game to have crowd of 16,500
The Southeastern Conference championship game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Florida will be played before a socially distanced crowd of 16,500 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The game is set for Dec. 19 at the 75,000-seat, retractable-roof facility. All tickets have been sold, according to the SEC.
Face coverings must be worn inside the stadium at all times. Tailgating will be allowed up to five hours before the 8 p.m. kickoff, but one empty space must be maintained between each vehicle.
This will be the largest crowd to attend a football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since the pandemic began. The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons have been playing before a restricted capacity of less than 10,000 fans.
This will be the ninth time Alabama and Florida have met in the SEC title game, which has been played in Atlanta since 1994.
LSU self-imposes bowl ban for current season amid NCAA probe
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is self-imposing a one-year ban on postseason play for this season as part an effort to cooperate with an NCAA probe into rules violations.
Much of the NCAA’s investigation of LSU’s football program pre-dates the promotion Ed Orgeron to head coach during the 2016 season and hiring of current athletic director Scott Woodward in 2019.
Evan Mobley’s double-double leads USC over UC Irvine 91-56
LOS ANGELES — Evan Mobley had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Southern California routed UC Irvine 91-56 on Tuesday night.
San Jose State transfer Noah Baumann added 18 points for the Trojans (4-1). Isaiah Mobley had nine points and six rebounds, giving the Mobley brothers 17 of USC’s 42 rebounds.
Evan Mobley, last week’s Pac-12 freshman of the week, did a little bit of everything. He had a monster one-handed dunk that drew a technical for celebrating. Minutes later, he hit a 3-pointer before picking up his third foul. The Trojans’ celebrated recruit dunked early in the game and his older brother fed him for a 3-pointer.
The Trojans led 58-30 on another 3-pointer by Evan Mobley, who followed teammate’s Tahj Eaddy’s trey.
The Anteaters (2-3) got seven straight points from Austin Johnson and a basket by Andre Henry to close to 58-41. But they got no closer.
Jackson, Ravens run past Cowboys 34-17 to end 3-game slide
BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson ran for 94 yards and a touchdown as the focal point of a relentless rushing attack that amassed 294 yards, and the Baltimore Ravens emerged from a COVID-19 outbreak to beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 on Tuesday night.
Returning from a one-game absence after testing positive for the potentially deadly virus, Jackson carried 13 times and threw for two scores. He was one of 23 Ravens to spend time on the reserve/COVID-19 list while four different strains of the virus swept through the organization.
The game was played on Tuesday night because Baltimore’s previous game — against Pittsburgh last Wednesday — was pushed back three times while the Ravens had at least one player test positive for 10 consecutive days.
Gus Edwards ran for 101 yards on just seven carries and rookie J.K. Dobbins — who also missed time on the COVID-19 list — added 71 yards rushing with a TD to help Baltimore (7-5) break a three-game skid and stay alive in its quest to reach the postseason for a third straight year.
Dallas came in with the worst rush defense in the league, and it showed. The Ravens averaged 7.9 yards per carry and prevailed despite getting only 107 yards passing from Jackson.
The last-place Cowboys (3-9) have lost six of seven. Andy Dalton went 31 for 48 for 285 yards and two touchdowns, and Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 77 yards.
NFL moves Week 15 Browns-Giants game to Sunday prime time
NEW YORK — The NFL has moved the Cleveland-New York Giants game on Dec. 20 from Sunday afternoon into prime time.
Under its flex policy, the league has switched the original night game, San Francisco-Dallas, to 1 p.m. EST. Neither the 49ers nor the Cowboys are in serious playoff contention, while the Giants lead the NFC East and the Browns are closing in on an AFC wild-card spot.
One other change has the New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams matchup switching to Fox at 4:05 p.m. EST. There also are two Saturday games, previously announced: Buffalo will play at Denver at 4:30 p.m. EST, followed by Carolina at Green Bay at 8:15 p.m. EST.
Utah/Colorado football game moved to Saturday
The kickoff between Utah and No. 21 Colorado in Boulder, Colorado, has been moved to Saturday morning.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday night. It was moved to take the place of the Michigan-Ohio State game, which was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines’ program. The Utah-Colorado game will start at 12:05 p.m. EST.
Colorado said in a release this will be the earliest kickoff time in Folsom Field’s 97-year history. The previous mark was set when Nebraska and Colorado began at 12:09 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2007.
NFL says COVID hit Panthers during bye week
NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills says the Panthers’ COVID-19 transmission was linked back “to some gathering of players outside the team facility” during Carolina’s bye week. The Panthers placed eight players on the COVID-19/reserve list on Monday, forcing the team to close its facility for two days.
The NFL has worked with the club and the players involved and Sills said he thinks there will be improvement with repeated messaging about what players should and shouldn’t be doing away from the team’s facility.
Carolina reported no additional positive tests on Wednesday and eligible players returned to practice.
The Panthers potentially face fines and a loss of a draft pick. The Las Vegas Raiders were fined $500,000, coach Jon Gruden was docked $150,000 and the team lost a sixth-round pick for its COVID-19 protocol violations in about a month ago following a repeat offense.
Al Michaels voted Frick winner for baseball’s Hall of Fame.
NEW YORK — Former ABC baseball commentator Al Michaels has been voted the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence by baseball’s Hall of Fame.
Michaels, 76, will be honored during the Hall of Fame induction weekend in July.
Michaels became lead broadcaster on ABC’s “Monday Night Baseball” telecasts in 1983. He was in the booth when an earthquake struck at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park in 1989.
Michaels also worked games for the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.
Washington football pauses activities
Washington has paused football activities after a rise in positive COVID-19 cases within the Huskies’ program, putting in doubt the fate of its game this Saturday against Oregon.
Washington did not reveal the number of cases but said it would not practice Wednesday while undergoing additional PCR testing.
The school said it would announce the status of the Oregon game when more information becomes available. Should the game be played, the winner of the Washington-Oregon matchup will be Pac-12 North champions and play in the conference title game on Dec. 18.
Andrea Lee withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open
Andrea Lee has withdrawn from the U.S. Women’s Open after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Lee tested negative in a pre-arrival test by the USGA last week in Dallas while playing an LPGA Tour event. She traveled to Houston and tested positive, with mild symptoms.
The U.S. Women’s Open, the final golf major of the year, starts Thursday. Lee, who is eligible for next week’s CME Group Tour Championship, was replaced by Ayaka Watanabe of Japan.
Former Alabama, NFL coach Ray Perkins passes away
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama and NFL head coach Ray Perkins died Wednesday morning in Tuscaloosa. He was 79.
The school announced his passing on Wednesday, and daughter Rachael Perkins posted news of his death on her Facebook page. No other details were immediately available.
“He served the University of Alabama with great class and integrity,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday on the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference. “He was a great coach and had a tremendous impact on the game, and he was a really, really good person and a really good friend.”
Perkins left a head coaching job with the NFL’s New York Giants to replace Bear Bryant following the 1982 season. He left to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1987-90 and later spent one season leading the Arkansas State program before working as an assistant for several NFL teams.
He won three bowl games at Alabama and was 32-15-1 but also went 5-6 in 1984, the program’s first losing season since 1957, the year before the school hired Bryant. He also served as athletic director during that period.
No. 24 Buffalo officially declared MAC East champions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Mid-American Conference made it official Wednesday by declaring No. 24 Buffalo as winners of the East Division title.
The announcement came after the Bulls (4-0) appeared to clinch the title outright once their game against Ohio (2-1) last Saturday was canceled and declared a no-contest. That decision was made because the Bobcats’ roster was depleted due to COVID-19.
Ohio was the only team left with a mathematical chance to win the title before the cancelation occurred in the second-to-last week of the regular season.
Buffalo closes its season by hosting Akron (1-4) on Saturday and then advances to the MAC championship game to be played in Detroit on Dec. 18. The winner of Saturday’s game between Western Michigan and Ball State earns the West Division title.
Like teams, NBA refs have new health and safety protocols
NBA referees will have to adhere to many of the same new health and safety protocols as coaches and players are this season, all part of the league’s plan to try to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Referees will be tested daily, just like players and coaches, and will have to comply with new league rules about avoiding bars, lounges, clubs, public gyms and many other indoor gathering spots. The league is also coming up with methods designed to reduce referee travel, some of which is still evolving.
Coach Ed Orgeron: LSU tight end Arik Gilbert opting out
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU freshman tight Arik Gilbert, who entered this week leading all active Tigers in receiving, has decided to opt out for the remainder of the season.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced Gilbert’s decision on Wednesday and the coach could not say for certain whether Gilbert intended to return next season or transfer elsewhere.
Orgeron said the 6-foot-5, 249-pound Gilbert told him he was opting out because “his body was hurting and he had some things he had to take care of.”
Broncos’ A.J. Bouye suspended six games for PED violation
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A.J. Bouye’s six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances caps a disheartening first season in Denver for the eight-year veteran and leaves the Broncos without their top three cornerbacks.
Bouye’s suspension is the latest blow in a disappointing season rocked by an injury epidemic and the coronavirus pandemic that’s snared a wide swath of players, coaches and team executives.
“It’s obviously upsetting what happened, but it’s 2020,” quarterback Drew Lock said. “I mean, you can expect anything to happen this year and that’s what we’re doing and when something does pop up, we roll with it and keep moving on.”
Bouye has already appealed his punishment that was announced on Wednesday and a ruling from the arbiter is expected later this week.
Bouye received the supplement in question from the same medical professional that led to Will Fuller and Bradley Roby of the Houston Texans getting suspended for six games last week, KOA NewsRadio in Denver reported. Fuller and Roby said last week they had been assured the product was safe, but it turned out to contain a substance on the league’s banned list.
Jets WR Mims dealing with personal issue, could miss game
NEW YORK — New York Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims is dealing with what coach Adam Gase called “a personal issue” and could miss the game Sunday at Seattle.
Gase wouldn’t detail the situation involving Mims on Wednesday since it’s a personal matter, but it is believed the receiver could need to travel home to Texas to handle a family matter.
Because Mims would then need to go through the NFL’s extensive COVID-19 protocols before being allowed back into the team’s facility, that could prevent him from being fully cleared before the game against the Seahawks.
USA Swimming to start 2021 with meet at 3 sites
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The first TYR Pro Swim Series event next year will be held in three cities and include about 600 swimmers, with results from each site combined to determine winners.
The meet from Jan. 14-17 will be in San Antonio, Texas, Richmond, Virginia, and pending local approval, Irvine, California. The main site in Texas will feature an invitation-only field of the top-ranked U.S. swimmers.
The sites in Virginia and California will host up to 100 women and 100 men based on current U.S. Olympic Trials time standards.
St. George selected to host 2 Ironman championships in 2021
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A city in southwestern Utah has been named the next location for two Ironman championship competitions next year, including the 70.3 world championships which have not been raced in North America since 2013.
St. George was selected to host the 2021 Ironman 70.3 North American and World Championships in May and September, respectively, The Spectrum reported Tuesday.
The North American championships are scheduled for May 1, officials said. The triathlon course will start with a 1.2-mile (1.9-kilometer) swim at Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane, which then proceeds into a 56-mile (90-kilometer) bike through Washington County into the climb through Snow Canyon State Park. Athletes will finish with a 13.1-mile (21-kilometer) run. The 70.3 World Championships are scheduled for Sept. 17-18.
Leeds without injured Robin Koch for up to 3 months
LEEDS, England — Leeds center back Robin Koch could miss the next three months after undergoing knee surgery.
The Germany defender has been playing with a knee problem since arriving at the promoted Premier League club in the offseason from Freiburg. He damaged it further in the 3-1 loss at Chelsea on Saturday.
Koch had an operation on Tuesday, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said Thursday.
Koch has broken into the Germany team, starting its last three games.
Maile gets deal with Brewers that pays $825,000 in majors
MILWAUKEE — Free agent catcher Luke Maile and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a one-year contract Tuesday that pays an $825,000 salary while in the major leagues and a $275,000 salary in the minors.
The 29-year-old can earn $75,000 in performance bonuses in the majors for games played: $25,000 each for 65, 85 and 105 games.
Maile signed with Pittsburgh last Dec. 16 but never played in a game during the pandemic-shortened season. He broke his right index finger when hit by a pitch from Geoff Hartlieb during an intrasquad game on July 16, was operated on the next day by Dr. Ed Birdsong and spent the season on the injured list.
Outfielder Brian O’Grady agrees to deal with Padres
SAN DIEGO — Brian O’Grady and the San Diego Padres agreed Tuesday to a contract that pays $650,000 in the majors and $300,000 in the minors.
The 28-year-old outfielder was 2 for 5 with a double in two games last season with the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays in early August. He spent most of the season at their alternate training site.
O’Grady was selected by Cincinnati on the eighth round of the 2014 amateur draft from Rutgers and has a .213 batting average (10 for 47) with two doubles and three RBIs in 30 games with the Reds in 2019 and the Rays last season.
Morikawa, Reed bid to become America’s first European No 1
Collin Morikawa hasn’t hit a golf shot in Europe this year. Indeed, he has only visited the continent twice in his life, both times in 2018.
On Sunday, the American could be crowned as European No. 1 for the 2020 season.
Go figure.
At a time of growing co-operation between the tours on both sides of the Atlantic, it would be fitting if a player who has virtually played solely in the United States becomes the first American to win what was formerly known as the Order of Merit title on the European Tour.
Haas condemns new F1 driver Mazepin for social media video
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Haas condemned recent hire Nikita Mazepin on Wednesday for an “abhorrent” video showing the driver apparently groping a woman in the back seat of a car.
The 21-year-old Russian was announced last week as a driver for the American Formula One team in 2021. He posted the video on Instagram Stories and it quickly circulated across social media before Mazepin deleted the clip.
“Haas F1 Team does not condone the behaviour of Nikita Mazepin in the video recently posted on his social media. Additionally, the very fact that the video was posted on social media is also abhorrent to Haas F1 Team. The matter is being dealt with internally,” the team said in a statement.
Tennis line judge Rocher banned for betting on matches
LONDON — Tennis line judge David Rocher was banned for 18 months on Wednesday, with four months suspended, for betting on matches.
The Tennis Integrity United said the Frenchman was sanctioned for placing 11 bets from January to October 2019 and for also not cooperating with the body’s gambling investigation.
Rocher admitted to making the bets but contested the non-cooperation charge, the TIU said.
The ban runs from Dec. 6, 2020, to February 6, 2022.
