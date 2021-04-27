Both parties back bill for image rights for college athletes
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a former Ohio State football player, reintroduced on Monday a bipartisan bill that would give college athletes the right to earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals.
Gonzalez, R-Ohio, and Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., co-sponsored the Student Athlete Level Playing Field Act, which would give college athletes the right to be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness.
In a statement, the NCAA said it valued the bipartisanship of the bill.
“Their House bill will strengthen the college athlete experience and support the NCAA and its members to modernize name, image and likeness rules but not pay student-athletes or turn them into employees of their college or university,” the NCAA said.
It is the third bill related to NIL compensation in college sports to be introduced during this Congress, but the first with support from Democrats and Republicans. Six other lawmakers have signed onto the bill, three from each party.
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., introduced the Amateur Athletes Protection and Compensation Act in February. Earlier that month, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., introduced the College Athlete Economic Freedom Act.
Malathaat is 5-2 choice in Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Malathaat is the 5-2 morning-line favorite and will start from the No. 10 post for Friday’s 147th Kentucky Oaks.
The race for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs comes a day before the Kentucky Derby.
Trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by John Velazquez, Malathaat has won all four starts. Pletcher is going for his fourth Oaks victory and first since 2013 with Princess of Sylmar.
“I’m basically fine with the draw,” Pletcher said. “I probably would have preferred to be a bit more toward the middle. But if it was a case of drawing inside or outside, I’ll take the outside. It’ll work out fine.”
Search Results, winner of all three races and trained by Chad Brown, and Travel Column, trained by Brad Cox, are co-second choices at 3-1. They drew, respectively, the No. 12 and No. 6 posts Monday for the 1 1/8-mile race. Clairiere, trained by Steve Asmussen, is the 5-1 third choice from the No. 3 post in the $1.25 million race.
Browns QB Mayfield on recent UFO sighting: ‘I believe’
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield’s offseason has included running, lifting, getting a guaranteed $18 million and a celestial close encounter he won’t forget.
Mayfield said he saw a UFO. Nothing has changed his mind.
“I’m a firm believer in UFOs and Sasquatch,’′ Mayfield said with a smile Monday on a Zoom call with reporters. “It’s real. I saw it. I’m glad the Navy finally confirmed some more pictures. Now everybody doesn’t think I’m as crazy.
“I believe.”
The Browns believe in Mayfield, which is why they exercised the fifth-year option on the quarterback’s rookie contract last week, a decision that gives him at least two more years in Cleveland — an $18.8 million paycheck in 2022 — and could lead to a long-term extension.
Mayfield is now eligible for a longer deal, and the Browns are expected to offer one in the coming months to the 25-year-old after he led them to their first postseason appearance in 18 years last season and has them thinking Super Bowl.
“I’m truly thankful for them taking the chance, (General Manager) Andrew (Berry) and the Haslam family, for picking up that fifth-year option and making it one more year in Cleveland, extending this journey that we started three years ago today,” Mayfield said on a Zoom call. “I’ve been kind of thinking about that all day, so I’m very happy about that.
“In terms of long-term deals or all that, I’m taking it one day at a time. I’ve still got two seasons left on this full rookie contract now to see what happens.”
AP sources: Turner Sports gets rights to second NHL package
Turner Sports is the surprise winner of the National Hockey League’s second television package.
The two sides have agreed on a seven-year contract that includes three Stanley Cup Finals, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract had not been finalized.
Turner Sports and the NHL had no immediate comment on the deal, which was first reported by Sports Business Journal.
The agreement with Turner will give the NHL two network partners in the United States for the first time since 1998-99. The league reached agreement with Walt Disney Corp. last month that includes four Stanley Cup Finals, 25 regular-season games on ESPN and ABC, the NHL All-Star game and comprehensive streaming rights.
The NHL received $350 million in broadcast revenue from NBC ($250 million) and Disney Streaming Services ($100 million for digital rights) this season. The upcoming deals will average $635 million per year ($410 million from Disney and $225 million from Turner).
It marks the first time since Turner aired Atlanta Flames games in the late 1970’s that the cable giant will air hockey. It also gives Turner its second championship property (it alternates the men’s Final Four with CBS). It also gives Turner the rights to three of the four major North American sports; NBA games air on TNT while baseball is on TBS.
When the Stanley Cup Finals air on Turner in 2023, it will mark the first time since 1994 that they will be only on cable. Turner will also air regular-season games, half of the first- and second-round playoff games as well as a conference final series.
The agreement also means NBC’s run of covering the league will end after this season’s playoffs. NBC has aired games since 2005 and is in the final season of a 10-year contract.
Super Bowl champs exercise fifth-year option on DT Vita Vea
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have exercised the fifth-year option on the contract defensive tackle Vita Vea signed as the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft.
The 6-foot-4, 347-pound tackle has started 29 of 34 regular-season games he’s played with the Bucs, compiling 7½ sacks and 19 quarterback hits while contributing to the success of a pass rush led by linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul.
Vea was sidelined most of 2020 after breaking a leg in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears. He returned to play an important role in the playoffs, though, appearing in Tampa Bay’s wins over Green Bay in the NFC championship game and Kansas City in the Super Bowl.
General manager Jason Licht said last week that the club planned to pick up the option on Vea’s contract.
“When he’s in there, a lot of things happen for not just him, but everybody else around him,” Licht said.
Vea has started 21 games over the past two seasons, helping the Bucs lead the NFL in rushing defense each of those years. Over that span the Super Bowl champs have allowed a league-low 77.2 rushing yards per game and just 3.43 yards per rushing attempt.
Broncos promote Brittany Bowlen, hire new VP of diversity
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have promoted Brittany Bowlen to senior vice president of strategy and hired China Jude for the newly created position of V.P. of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Jude, who had been associate athletic director at the University of Wyoming since 2018, will report to Bowlen.
Bowlen, daughter of late team owner Pat Bowlen, rejoined the team in December 2019 as vice president of strategic initiatives and over the last year spearheaded the organization’s COVID-19 task force.
During a news conference about the team’s COVID-19 vaccination day last week, Bowlen reiterated her desire to eventually replace her father as the team’s controlling owner.
“It’s no secret to any of you this is my dream job,” Bowlen said. “I want to have a career in football. I’m going to do everything to make that possible.”
Bowlen is the preferred choice of the trustees that have run the organization for several years, but with a family feud heading to court this summer, team President Joe Ellis has said a sale of the franchise is a possibility.
Jude, who has 23 years of college athletic administration and coaching experience, was hired after a national search that began last fall.
Magic’s Cannady has surgery to repair dislocated right ankle
ORLANDO, Fla. — Devin Cannady of the Orlando Magic underwent surgery on Monday to clean out his dislocated right ankle, though tests showed he did not fracture it as originally feared.
A series of exams including X-rays, a CT scan and MRI showed that Cannady’s bones and cartilage remained intact, the Magic said. Cannady dislocated the ankle during Sunday night’s game against Indiana, a gruesome injury after which he needed to be removed from the court on a stretcher.
Magic teammate Mo Bamba removed his own jersey and draped it over Cannady’s ankle as his teammate lay on the court writhing in pain, an effort to shield the scene from the view of others — Cannady included.
“I just did what he would probably do for me,” Bamba said. “I didn’t want him to see it.”
Cannady will not play again this season. The Magic said a plaster splint was applied to the ankle on Monday and that the former Princeton guard is expected to make a full recovery.
Cannady appeared in eight games for Orlando this season, averaging 4.3 points. He was the MVP of this season’s G League playoffs, after helping the Orlando-affiliated Lakeland Magic to that league’s championship.
Cowboys’ Lee retires after 11 mostly injury-plagued seasons
Sean Lee retired Monday after the linebacker spent all of his 11 mostly injury-plagued seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
The 34-year-old said in a letter released by the club that it was “my time to walk away.” Lee is eighth in team history with 995 tackles.
A second-round pick out of Penn State in 2010, Lee led all NFL linebackers in interceptions through his first six seasons with 12, despite missing all of 2014 after tearing a knee ligament in the first offseason practice.
Lee is fourth among Dallas linebackers with 14 interceptions and holds the club record for tackles in a game with 22 against the New York Giants in 2016, his only All-Pro season.
Injuries ending up defining Lee’s career. He missed the final 10 games of 2012 with a toe injury and five of the final six games the next year with hamstring and neck issues before the season-ending knee injury in the 2014 offseason.
The only years in which Lee didn’t miss at least one game with injuries were 2016, when the two-time Pro Bowler helped the Cowboys reach the divisional round of the playoffs, and 2019. Hamstring injuries sidelined Lee frequently later in his career.
Blackhawks’ Andrew Shaw retires after latest concussion
CHICAGO — Andrew Shaw was the scrappy “mutt” on a star-studded team, a gritty fan favorite who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups. Now, he is calling it a career.
Shaw announced his retirement Monday on the advice of doctors after multiple concussions over the course of his career.
The forward from Belleville, Ontario, played 10 seasons in the NHL, seven with Chicago sandwiched around three with Montreal. In all, the fifth-round draft pick in 2011 piled up 116 goals, 131 assists and 573 penalty minutes as he brought a grinding, pesky presence to the front line. The stats he was likely most proud of: A career plus-24 and 14 game-winning goals.
“I was always told I was never good enough, never big enough, never fast enough, never skilled enough,” Shaw said. “I’m just grateful for the time I had — 10 years, two Stanley Cups, over 500 games. I have a lot of memories. Maybe people saying all those things put a chip on my shoulder and made me want to prove them wrong. But the reason I think I eventually made it is for the love of the game.”
It was because of that love of the game the 29-year-old Shaw hoped he would be able to play again after he suffered his latest concussion Feb. 9 against Dallas. He also realized at the time he might have to retire. He wound up appearing in 14 games this season, scoring two goals.
“Though he has recovered, given the potential long-term consequences of repetitive concussions, we have advised him to discontinue his career as a professional hockey player,” team Dr. Michael Terry said. “The Blackhawks are very supportive of his decision to prioritize his long-term health.”
Cavs’ Nance breaks thumb, 2 others concussed against Wizards
CLEVELAND— Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. broke his right thumb in Sunday’s loss at Washington and likely will miss the remainder of the season.
Nance’s injury was one of several suffered by Cleveland players and will leave the Cavaliers short-handed for Monday night’s game against Toronto in Florida.
Guard Matthew Dellavedova is out with a neck strain and after receiving four stitches when he was accidentally head-butted. Also, center Isaiah Hartenstein and forward Lamar Stevens suffered concussions against the Wizards.
Leading scorer Collin Sexton missed the game with a concussion he got last week in Charlotte. He also has been ruled out again, and there’s no timeline on a return.
The broken thumb is the latest medical setback for Nance, who missed seven games recently with an undisclosed illness and more than a month with a broken left hand.
The 28-year-old Nance is averaging 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in 35 games.
Cleveland has 12 games left in a season that has been marred by injuries.
F1 to debut sprint qualifying format at 3 races
LONDON — Formula One will debut sprint qualifying races at three grands prix after an agreement with all 10 teams and governing body the FIA.
The sprints will be over 100 kilometers on the Saturdays and will replace the standard qualifying, determining the starting grid for the following day’s grand prix.
F1 said on Monday two European venues and one non-European are set to stage the shorter format, though they were yet to be announced. The two European ones are likely to be Silverstone and Monza. Interlagos could stage the other sprint qualifier if Brazil’s high COVID-19 infection rates do not scupper the Brazilian Grand Prix in November.
“I am pleased to see that Formula One is seeking new ways to engage with its fans and enlarge the spectacle of a race weekend through the concept of sprint qualifying,” FIA president Jean Todt said.
A qualifying session on the Friday after the first free practice will determine the grid for Saturday’s sprint qualifying. The top three finishers will also receive points toward the championship. The first place will receive three points, second place two points, and third place one point.
UEFA investigates Ibrahimovic over links to gambling company
NYON, Switzerland — Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being investigated by UEFA for his “alleged financial interest in a betting company,” European soccer’s governing body said on Monday.
Swedish daily Aftonbladet reported this month that the 39-year-old AC Milan striker was a partner in Bethard, a Malta-based gaming company.
UEFA’s disciplinary regulations state that players should not have a financial interest in betting.
Ibrahimovic has represented Milan in UEFA’s Europa League. He came out of international retirement last month after an absence of nearly five years to play for Sweden in two World Cup qualifiers.
“A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations by Mr. Zlatan Ibrahimović for having an alleged financial interest in a betting company,” UEFA said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.