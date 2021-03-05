LA Galaxy sign defender Derrick Williams from Blackburn
CARSON — The LA Galaxy have signed Irish international defender Derrick Williams.
The Galaxy announced the move Thursday for Williams, who made 10 appearances this season for Blackburn Rovers in England’s second division.
The 28-year-old Williams joined Blackburn in 2016, following three seasons with Bristol City. He underwent surgery on his quadriceps last December to repair an injury that was expected to sideline him for a few months, but the Galaxy said Williams has passed his medical exams and finished the mandated quarantine period.
Williams was born in Germany to two American parents, so he won’t occupy an international roster spot for the Galaxy. He plays for Ireland internationally through his mother’s heritage, and he scored his first goal for the senior team in November 2019.
Williams agreed to a two-year deal with an option year with the Galaxy, who have struggled defensively throughout the past half-decade. The five-time MLS Cup champion franchise has made just one playoff appearance in the past four years, finishing a miserable 10th in the Western Conference last season.
Although the Galaxy have spent several months attempting — and so far failing — to secure the return of star winger Cristian Pavón from Argentina’s Boca Juniors, they have made several promising changes to their defense.
Along with Williams, LA added defender Jorge Villafaña in January in a trade with Portland and signed MLS veteran defender Oniel Fisher in February. The Galaxy also acquired English goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.
Steelers, Roethlisberger agree to new deal for 2021 season
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger is returning for an 18th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is taking a pay cut to do it.
The team and the two-time Super Bowl winner announced on Thursday they have agreed on a new contract that assures the 39-year-old will be back in 2021.
Financial details were not immediately available, though the Steelers made no secret of the need for Roethlisberger to take a pay cut to ease some of the burden of his NFL-high $41.25-million salary-cap hit scheduled for 2021.
NFL Network, citing anonymous sources, said Roethlisberger’s new deal will essentially pay him $14 million this season and adds four voidable years to spread out the dead money.
“I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success,” Roethlisberger said in a statement. “I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go.”
Roethlisberger passed for 3,803 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games in 2020 after missing almost all of 2019 with a right elbow injury. The Steelers won their first 11 games on their way to a 12-4 record and captured the AFC North title but were stunned at home by Cleveland in the first-round of the playoff game thanks in part to four Roethlisberger interceptions.
Boone discharged from hospital, day after getting pacemaker
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was discharged from St. Joseph’s Hospital on Thursday, a day after having a pacemaker installed.
Boone is on a leave of absence from the Yankees and intends to return to work in a few days.
The 47-year-old is entering his fourth season as Yankees manager. He had open-heart surgery in 2009.
Bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over as acting manager for Wednesday night’s 4-1 win over Toronto in Tampa and Thursday’s 15-0 loss to Philadelphia in Clearwater.
Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after COVID-19
Heart inflammation is uncommon in pro athletes who’ve had mostly mild COVID-19 and most don’t need to be sidelined, a study conducted by major professional sports leagues suggests.
The results are not definitive, outside experts say, and more independent research is needed. But the study published Thursday in JAMA Cardiology is the largest to examine the potential problem. The coronavirus can cause inflammation in many organs, including the heart.
The research involved professional athletes in the U.S. and Canada who play in major league football, hockey, soccer, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball. All tested positive for COVID-19 before October and were given guideline-recommended heart tests, nearly 800 total. None had severe COVID-19 and 40% had few or no symptoms — what might be expected from a group of healthy elite athletes with an average age of 25. Severe COVID-19 is more common in older people and those with chronic health conditions.
Almost 4% had abnormal results on heart tests done after they recovered but subsequent MRI exams found heart inflammation in less than 1% of the athletes. These five athletes all had COVID-19 symptoms. Whether their heart problems were caused by the virus is unknown although the researchers think that is likely.
Coming off victory, Nelly Korda shares the lead on LPGA Tour
OCALA, Fla. — Nelly Korda didn’t miss a beat four days after her first LPGA Tour title on U.S. soil, outplaying her sister and the world’s No. 1 player for a 5-under 67 to share the lead at the Drive On Championship.
Former NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho managed a 67 despite playing most of the back nine with a migraine that blurs her vision. Austin Ernst also had a 67 at Golden Ocala.
The third-ranked Korda was part of a featured group that played early before the cool morning yielded to warm sunshine. She played alongside her older sister, Jessica, who had a 69; and Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women’s golf who had a 75.
Cardinals to increase attendance
The St. Louis Cardinals say they’ve received approval from the city to fill Busch Stadium at 32% capacity starting with their April 8 home against the Milwaukee Brewers.
That could mean 14,500 fans at Busch Stadium, which has a capacity of 45,538.
City health director Dr. Fredrick Echols says new COVID-19 infections have been declining and the positivity rate in St. Louis dipped below 5% for the first time since mid-September.
“The Cardinals organization has worked diligently to ensure they are able to create and maintain a safe environment for staff and fans. Wearing a face covering, social distancing, cleaning, and other infectious disease control measures they have in place for the stadium should keep us moving in the right direction,” Echols said in a news release.
Season ticket holders will get the first crack at tickets for the first two homestands, then the general public if tickets remain. The Cardinals said fans will be seated in pods of four or fewer with at least 6 feet of space between pods. Masks will be required except when eating or drinking.
MLB’s Royals to allow limited fan attendance
The Kansas City Royals plan to allow a limited number of fans to return to Kauffman Stadium when the baseball season begins next month, the team announced Thursday.
The Royals will initially have 10,000 fans per game, sitting in socially distanced, pod-style arrangements. The number of fans will increase monthly if it’s safe to do so, the Royals said in a news release.
Team officials have worked for months with Kansas City health officials and the Jackson County Sports Authority to ensure fans will have a safe experience, the team said.
Royals Manager Mike Matheny said he and his team are thrilled to have fans back after playing in front of empty stadiums last season.
“Words cannot describe how excited all of us are to be able to open at home ... in front of as many of our blue-clad fans that the protocols will allow,” he said. “It will be a completely different environment than last year and bring a little more normalcy to our sport and lives.”
The Royals open the season April 1 at home against the Texas Rangers.
USC routs Stanford to stay in hunt for Pac-12 title
LOS ANGELES — Tahj Eaddy scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Southern California routed Stanford 79-42 on Wednesday night, snapping a two-game skid and keeping the Trojans in the hunt for the Pac-12 title.
Drew Peterson had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Trojans (20-6, 14-5 Pac-12), who notched their 20th win for the fifth time in six seasons under coach Andy Enfield. They trail first-place Oregon by percentage points with one game remaining for each team.
Stanford (14-12, 10-10) was dealt its biggest loss of the season and has dropped a season-worst four in a row. The Cardinal sorely missed Oscar da Silva, the Pac-12’s second-leading scorer who sat out his third consecutive game with a lower extremity injury. They were led by Spencer Jones and reserve Brandon Angel with nine points each.
The Trojans got the blowout going from the opening tip. They began with a 17-2 run that included 15 straight points as Stanford went 9:20 without a basket. Evan Mobley dunked twice and Peterson put down a one-handed jam for the Trojans, who quickly stretched their lead to 25-6.
Oregon beats UCLA 82-74, moves into first in Pac-12
EUGENE, Ore. — Chris Duarte scored 23 points, LJ Figueroa added 18 on 8-of-11 shooting, and Oregon rallied to beat UCLA 82-74 on Wednesday night in a matchup between two of the top teams in Pac-12.
Eugene Omoruyi and Will Richardson scored 15 points apiece for Oregon (18-5, 13-4).
The Ducks, who moved a half-game ahead of UCLA and Southern California in the Pac-12 standings, play at Oregon State in the regular-season finale Sunday with a chance to clinch the conference title. The Beavers beat a short-handed Oregon 75-64 on Jan. 23. Duarte, Richardson and Figueroa missed the game for various reasons.
Junior Jules Bernard had a career-high 23 points for UCLA, but was scoreless over the final 13 minutes as the Ducks erased a nine-point deficit.
Slumping Kings beat short-handed Lakers 123-120
SACRAMENTO — Buddy Hield shook off a sore ankle to score 29 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 123-120 on Wednesday night.
Hield’s status for the game was in doubt because of a sprained right ankle but he decided to play through it and helped the Kings win for just the second time in the past 12 games.
They took advantage of a banged-up Lakers team missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis to bounce back from Sunday’s late-game collapse against Charlotte when they missed five foul shots in the final 69 seconds to blow an eight-point lead.
Sacramento held on at the end to win this one with Harrison Barnes’ layup giving the Kings a 121-120 lead with 30.1 seconds remaining after De’Aaron Fox had just fouled out.
Dennis Schröder and Montrezl Harrell then both missed short shots at the other end and Sacramento got the ball back with 3.0 seconds to play.
Coyotes ride 3-goal 2nd period to 3-2 win over LA Kings
LOS ANGELES — Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz scored power-play goals in the second period, and Antti Raanta made 40 saves in the Arizona Coyotes’ 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.
Johan Larsson scored 13 seconds after Schmaltz’s goal, and the Coyotes snapped a two-game skid by hanging on in the final minute of their only road game in a 27-day span.
Drew Doughty scored a power-play goal and Jonathan Quick stopped 20 shots for the Kings, who couldn’t recover from a terrible 3½-minute stretch of the second period. Gabriel Vilardi added a goal in the third, but the Kings took a late penalty and couldn’t get a last-ditch equalizer.
Los Angeles returned home from a successful six-game road trip and failed to earn a point for only the second time in 10 games. The Kings have lost three straight after a six-game winning streak.
Power play sends Blues to 3-2 win over skidding Ducks
ANAHEIM — Jordan Binnington made 27 saves and the St. Louis Blues scored on all three of their power plays Wednesday night in a 3-2 victory over the skidding Anaheim Ducks.
Oskar Sundqvist, Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford each had a goal for St. Louis, which is 6 for 10 with the man advantage against Anaheim this season. Overall, the Blues have converted on just 17.1% of their power plays — which ranks 24th in the NHL.
St. Louis has won all four meetings against the Ducks this year and six of their last seven dating to last season.
Max Comtois and Rickard Rakell scored for Anaheim, which is 0-6-2 in its last eight games. John Gibson stopped 18 shots.
AP source: Bradley agrees to $24M, 2-year deal with Brewers
MILWAUKEE — Free-agent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is joining the Milwaukee Brewers, agreeing to the parameters of a $24 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the details of the agreement were still being negotiated and the deal is subject to a successful physical.
Bradley would have the right to opt out after one year and $13 million, allowing him to become a free agent after after this season.
The Boston Globe first reported Bradley’s decision,
Bradley will join the Brewers will into spring training, which started in mid-February. Opening day is April 1.
Bradley turns 31 on April 19 and is regarded as a top defensive center fielder. He had spent his entire career in Boston and batted .283 with seven homers and 22 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He had a .364 on-base percentage and an .814 OPS in 55 games last season.
Davis, Olsen signing 1-day contracts to retire as Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Linebacker Thomas Davis and tight end Greg Olsen are signing one-day contracts to retire as members of the Carolina Panthers.
Davis spent 14 seasons with the Panthers before finishing his career with Washington last year. Davis is the team’s franchise leaders in tackles with 1,258 and played more games than any defensive player in team history. He also had 28 sacks and 24 takeaways.
Olsen spent nine of his 14 NFL seasons with the Panthers. He had 524 catches for 6,463 and 39 touchdowns during his time in Carolina, including three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Olsen finished his playing career last season with the Seattle Seahawks.
UConn’s Bueckers is Big East player, freshman of the year
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — UConn freshman guard Paige Bueckers was named the Big East’s player and freshman of the year on Thursday, joining Maya Moore in 2007-08 as the only women’s basketball players to earn both honors in the same season.
Bueckers leads the top-ranked Huskies in scoring (19.8 points per game), assists (6.2 per game) and steals (2.4 per game), while shooting 47.6% from 3-point range.
She was the conference’s freshman of the week eight times and the player of the week twice.
Her coach, Geno Auriemma, was named the Big East’s coach of the year after leading the Huskies to a 21-1 record, including 18-0 in league play. UConn won its 27th regular-season conference championship and its 20th as a member of the Big East.
Drake’s DeVries is MVC coach of year 2nd time in 3 seasons
ST. LOUIS — Drake’s Darian DeVries has been named Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball coach of the year for the second time in his three seasons at the school.
The Valley announced Thursday that DeVries earned 32 of 50 first-place votes and edged Porter Moser of regular-season champion Loyola-Chicago.
DeVries guided the Bulldogs to 24 wins to tie for the third most in program history along with his 2018-19 team. DeVries also was coach of the year that season.
Drake has posted three straight 20-win seasons for the first time in 50 years. The Bulldogs finished second in the Valley, tying the school record for league wins with 15 while navigating late-season injuries and playing a condensed schedule in which they played 14 games in 32 days.
Drake got out to an 18-0 start and was among three unbeaten teams in the nation before the first of its three losses.
Auburn’s fires women’s basketball coach Williams-Flournoy
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn has fired women’s basketball coach Terri Williams-Flournoy after she finished without a league win in her ninth season.
Athletic director Allen Greene announced the decision on Thursday, a day after the Tigers were knocked out of the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament by Florida.
Auburn went 5-19 and lost all 15 league games, finishing on a 17-game skid.
Williams-Flournoy went 140-138 overall and 48-96 mark in SEC play. She led Auburn to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
Major League Baseball to hold first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will hold its first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, adding Gehrig to Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente on the short list of players honored throughout the big leagues.
Each home team will have “4-ALS” logos in ballparks to mark Gehrig’s No. 4, and all players, managers and coaches will wear a Lou Gehrig Day patch on uniforms and may use red “4-ALS” wristbands. Teams that are off on June 2 will observe Lou Gehrig Day on June 3.
MLB said Thursday that the day will focus on finding cures and raising money for research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, which is known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, the legacy of Gehrig and others who died of the progressive disease that attacks nerve cells controlling muscles throughout the body.
Women’s tennis tour weighs changing ‘frozen’ COVID rankings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The women’s professional tennis tour is considering whether to make changes to its “frozen” ranking system adopted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
WTA CEO Steve Simon said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press the tour is “currently reviewing if any further adjustments to the rankings process will be made.”
As things stand, the WTA is allowing players to count the points from their top 16 tournament results since March 2019. That allows someone such as No. 1 Ash Barty to avoid being penalized for sitting out most of 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak took hold.
Barty, for example, did not defend her 2019 title at the French Open in October, but still gets credit for the previous year’s championship.
The ATP announced Wednesday that it is tweaking its rankings rules with an eye to restoring the regular 52-week system fully by August 2022. The men’s tour also said it will add about $5 million to prize money being offered between now and June at some smaller tournaments by increasing payouts that had been cut to 50% because of the pandemic.
Oklahoma State AD Holder to step down; Weiberg to take over
Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder will step down this summer after 16 years and will be replaced by deputy AD Chad Weiberg.
Oklahoma State said Thursday the moves will be effective July 1.
Holder took over in 2005. During his tenure, significant upgrades to T. Boone Pickens Stadium were completed and Oklahoma State became a perennial Top 25 football program under coach Mike Gundy. The Sherman E. Smith Training Center and the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center opened on his watch. The $70 million O’Brate baseball stadium opened last week.
“It is hard to describe the magnitude of the impact Mike Holder has had on Oklahoma State athletics during his 16-year tenure,” said Rick Davis, chair of the OSU/A&M regents. “He has elevated our athletic program to a level once unimaginable in national prominence and prestige by developing and building athletic facilities on par with any in the nation.”
Holder will continue to support the athletic department as a special advieor, continue to raise funds and work on facility development. Oklahoma State President Burns Hargis said he will recommend Holder’s appointment as athletic director emeritus.
Capitals’ Ovechkin fined $5K for spearing Bruins’ Frederic
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Thursday for spearing Boston Bruins rookie Trent Frederic, an amount that is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
Ovechkin delivered a spear in an upward direction to Frederic’s groin with five minutes left in the third period of the teams’ game Wednesday night in Boston. Ovechkin was given a minor penalty for slashing and Frederic one for cross-checking on the play.
Asked about the fine after practice Thursday, Frederic said: “It’s out of my pay grade. The NHL does a good job in all that stuff, so I just leave it up to them.”
Mariano Duncan bench coach for Ed Blankmeyer with Cyclones
NEW YORK — Former big leaguer Mariano Duncan will be bench coach for the New York Mets’ Class A Brooklyn Cyclones under new manager Ed Blankmeyer.
Blankmeyer left St. John’s in January 2020 after 24 seasons as coach to become manager of the Cyclones, but the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Blankmeyer wound up leading the Mets’ alternate training site in Brooklyn, where players stayed in shape as they awaited callups.
The Cyclones were promoted to the full-season High A North League from the short-season New York-Penn League as part of Major League Baseball’s takeover and reorganization of the minor leagues.
Duncan, who turns 58 on March 13, played in the major leagues from 1985-97. He is in his third season with the Mets and was bench coach at Kingsport of the Appalachian League.
Royce Ring will be pitching coach, the Cyclones said Thursday. The 40-year-old has worked in the Mets’ system since 2014 and was with the Cyclones from 2017-18. He spent 2019 at Class A Columbia, South Carolina, and was to have worked at Class A St. Lucie last year.
Women’s hockey world championships scheduled for May
The International Ice Hockey Federation has tentatively scheduled the women’s world championships for mid-May after canceling the 2020 tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The IIHF pushed back the 10-team women’s worlds from April 7-17 to May 6-16 in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia. IIHF president Rene Fasel told The Associated Press on Monday the organization was considering a delay in the hopes of restrictions being relaxed by then.
“Our organization knows it will have strict support from all participating federations as it relates to adhering to the final health and safety plan that will focus on quarantining, COVID-19 testing, single-room isolation, masking, proper hygiene and social distancing,” Hockey Canada president and CEO Scott Smith said Thursday. “Hosting a successful world championship this season means ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved, which continues to be our top priority.”
Top seeds Svitolina and Pliskova upset at Qatar Open
DOHA, Qatar — The top two seeded players at the Qatar Open were eliminated in the quarterfinals as Victoria Azarenka played through pain to win against Elina Svitolina and Jessica Pegula defeated Karolina Pliskova on Thursday.
Azarenka held off a late comeback from top-seeded Svitolina, her doubles partner this week, to seal a 6-2, 6-4 win on her third match point.
Azarenka managed an apparent lower back problem with stretches and help from a physiotherapist.
“In the warmup, I just felt a very sharp pain and I was very worried,” she said. “I tried my best. I really tried to just focus on what I could do and not think about anything else.”
The Belarusian will play Garbine Muguruza, who ousted Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-1. Muguruza last reached the Doha final in 2018, losing to Petra Kvitova. Sakkari landed only 57% of first serves to 82% for Muguruza, and was broken five times.
Pegula continued her blistering start to 2021 by beating second-seeded Pliskova 6-3, 6-1, breaking the big-hitting Czech player’s serve five times.
Tsitsipas beats Hurkacz to reach Rotterdam quarters
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a stubborn challenge from Hubert Hurkacz to reach the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win on Thursday.
Hurkacz saved a match point 5-4 in the decider and then came within two points of forcing a tiebreaker. Tsitsipas is 8-1 in matches in 2021, with his sole loss coming to Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open semifinfinals.
Tsitsipas will next face Russian player Karen Khachanov, who spent Thursday playing doubles after beating Cameron Norrie in the second round Wednesday.
Qualifier Jeremy Chardy upset sixth-seeded David Goffin 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) to progress to his third tour quarterfinal this season. That’s a big improvement for the French player after Chardy went all of 2020 without recording back-to-back wins on tour in a 3-7 season. Chardy plays fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev.
Golubic upsets 3rd-seeded Garcia to reach Lyon Open quarters
LYON, France — Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland used a strong serve to stun third-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-2 and reach the Lyon Open quarterfinals on Thursday.
Golubic, a qualifier ranked 129th, won nearly 80 percent of her first-serve points and did not concede a single break point.
She broke Garcia’s serve five times to set up a meeting with unseeded Belgian player Greet Minnen, who beat eighth-seeded Russian Arantxa Rus 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in another upset.
Fourth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic — Garcia’s doubles partner when they won the Fed Cup final in a decisive match two years ago — advanced 6-4, 6-2 against Margarita Gasparyan, breaking her Russian opponent’s serve four times.
She next faces seventh-seeded Paola Badosa of Spain, who won 6-2, 6-4 against unseeded Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland.
Clara Burel also advanced with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-0 win against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a match where both struggled on serve, combining for 14 breaks and seven double-faults.
Portugal moves ‘home’ World Cup qualifier to Turin
LISBON, Portugal — Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to stay at home in Turin when Portugal begins its World Cup qualifying program at a neutral venue in Italy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Portuguese soccer federation said Thursday its “home” game against Azerbaijan on March 24 was moved to the home of Juventus, Ronaldo’s club.
Portugal’s players, including several with Premier League clubs, face quarantine issues upon returning if they visit their home country. Portugal also has games at Serbia on March 27 and Luxembourg three days after that.
FIFA has extended an exemption of its mandatory release rules that allows clubs in some cases to refuse letting their players join up with national teams.
Portugal is the second of the 55 European national teams to move a home game to neutral ground. Norway decided last month to host Turkey on March 27 in Malaga, Spain.
Alessandro Del Piero joins ESPN as soccer analyst
BRISTOL, Conn. — Former Italy and Juventus star Alessandro Del Piero is joining ESPN as a soccer analyst.
The 46-year-old Del Piero, who retired after the 2014 season, will debut on ESPNFC this Saturday during postgame coverage of the Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio.
Del Piero scored 27 goals in 91 appearances from 1995-2008, helping Italy in the 2006 World Cup title. He played for Padova (1991-93), Juventus (1993-12), Sydney (2012-14) and Delhi Dynamos (2014).
He becomes part an ESPN soccer analyst group that includes Jürgen Klinsmann, Frank Lebeouf, Kasey Keller and Taylor Twellman.
Brazilian soccer under pressure to stop as COVID-19 surges
SAO PAULO — Three Brazilian states have halted their professional soccer local leagues due to a spike in hospitalizations and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The state government of Ceará, in northeastern Brazil, on Thursday ordered the local league to stop playing, but is still allowing its clubs to take part in the Brazilian Cup. The soccer bodies in Paraná and Santa Catarina, both in the country’s south, also suspended their leagues.
Almost 260,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, whose death toll is second only to the United States. Many Brazilian governors expect the next two weeks to be the deadliest in the South American nation since the pandemic hit one year ago.
A handful of coaches and players have started a public debate on whether soccer should be stopped all together. Lisca, the coach of recently promoted America, was the most vocal proponent for a suspension of play.
Boston Marathon plan to hand out 70,000 medals roils runners
BOSTON — Distance running, traditionally one of the world’s most genteel sports, has been roiled by an ugly mid-pandemic squabble over who should get a shot at a coveted Boston Marathon medal.
Rival camps in the running world began snapping at each other’s heels this week. It began after the Boston Athletic Association, which still hopes to hold a truncated in-person edition of the planet’s most prestigious footrace in October, said it will award medals to up to 70,000 athletes if they go the distance wherever they are.
Practically within minutes of the BAA’s announcement greatly expanding its virtual version of the race, a boisterous social media maelstrom ensued.
On one side: Runners who’ve spent years training to qualify to run the real thing, including some who complain that mailing medals to people who run the 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers) in Dallas or Denver will cheapen the iconic Boston experience.
Tickets sold to vaccinated, recovered fans for F1 Bahrain GP
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Tickets will be sold to fans for Formula One’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix providing they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or prove they recovered from it, organizers said Thursday.
The Bahrain International Circuit said tickets will sold at a single discounted price of 100 Bahraini Dinars ($265) for the March 26-28 event.
Fans attending must show that two weeks have elapsed since they had a second vaccine jab or since the date they tested positive for the virus.
24 Hours of Le Mans postponed from June to August
LE MANS, France — The 24 Hours of Le Mans race was postponed from June to August in the hope that fans can attend by then, organizers said on Thursday.
The iconic race was scheduled to take place on June 12-13 but was moved to Aug. 21-22.
“Although it was a tough decision to make, it is the right one. Holding the 24 Hours of Le Mans behind closed doors for the second year running would be unthinkable,” said Pierre Fillon, the president of race organizer the Automobile Club de l’Ouest. “We are working very hard to put on a safe event, with all the necessary health precautions in place.”
The race was first held in 1923, and in 2019 it drew 252,500 spectators.
There were none in 2020 when the race started three months late because of the coronavirus pandemic.
