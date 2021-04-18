Two Twins-Angels games postponed by Minnesota’s COVID-19 woes
ANAHEIM — The Twins’ games against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night and Sunday have been postponed due to Minnesota’s COVID-19 problems, including at least four positive tests in the past week.
Kyle Garlick, another unnamed Twins player and a team staff member tested positive in the two days before the postponements, manager Rocco Baldelli said Saturday. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons already hadn’t made the trip to Anaheim after testing positive early in the week, and he hadn’t been around the team since Tuesday.
“There’s not one person in our group who’s not frustrated,” Baldelli said. “Does everyone have that general frustration just having to deal with this in a grander sense? Absolutely. And then there are probably people who are frustrated about particular aspects of that.”
Saturday’s game was “postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Twins organization,” the league said in a statement.
The Twins are undergoing more testing this weekend in Anaheim, and they’re uncertain when they’ll be allowed to play again. They haven’t had any more positive tests from another round Saturday, but Baldelli knows that could be false hope.
“It’s a difficult time, and we all know the timelines on these things,” Baldelli said. “If someone had been exposed, (the results) are not necessarily immediate. We’re going to return to the hotel and we’re going to await further instructions.”
Garlick played when Minnesota lost 10-3 to the Angels on Friday night. Minnesota’s next scheduled game is in Oakland on Monday night.
Some Twins personnel isolated themselves at the team hotel Friday, according to Baldelli, who said he had a false positive himself Thursday morning.
Some of the infected Twins had “very minor symptoms ... just mild fatigue, headache, scratchy throat, all that,” Baldelli said.
Attorney apologizes for assault accusation against Donald
PITTSBURGH — The attorney for a man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity.
Attorney Todd Hollis, who represents DeVincent Spriggs, told Pittsburgh reporters Friday that his client mistook someone else for Donald during the altercation. He said his client had believed Donald was responsible, but after reviewing the tapes, “I realized that it was not Aaron Donald.”
“I certainly extend an apology to Aaron for any problems this may have caused him,” Hollis said. “Aaron has certainly been through enough so we want to put this to rest.”
Earlier, an attorney for the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman said witnesses and surveillance video refuted the accusation. Attorney Casey White told WPXI-TV that the video indicated that Donald did not assault anyone but was trying to save Spriggs.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in the city’s South Side. White said the men were at a private party in an apartment, and that after the initial confrontation, Donald and another person encountered Spriggs in a back alleyway.
Donald, 29, was named the Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year in February and played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.
Ko wins Lotte Championship with tournament-record 28-under
KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Lydia Ko is golfing like she is a kid again. In other words, she’s tough to beat.
No one came close at this week’s Lotte Championship. Ko torched Kapolei Golf Club and tournament records in the process. A final-round 65 Saturday left her at 28-under 260 and seven shots ahead of everybody.
It brought back vivid memories of the teenager from New Zealand who became the youngest golfer — female or male — to rise to No. 1 the world in 2015. She is the LPGA’s youngest-ever winner, major winner, Rookie and Player of the Year.
Ko, who turns 24 next Saturday, won 14 times in her first 81 starts, including twice as an amateur in 2012 and ’13. But she had only won once since — three years ago — until Saturday.
“When it doesn’t happen you do doubt,” Ko said. “If I said I didn’t doubt myself at all it would be a lie. I wondered if I’d ever be back in the winners circle, but obviously I’m grateful for all that’s happened in my career so far.
“It’s been a fun week in Hawaii and to be back in this position is obviously super cool.”
Ko came up three strokes shy of the LPGA record of 31 under. That was set by Sei Young Kim, who finished tied with Inbee Park, 22-year-old Nelly Korda and Irish rookie Leona Maguire at 267.
Park and Kim, both from South Korea, are ranked 2-3 in the world and Korda is fourth. Kim beat Park in a Lotte playoff six years ago, while Maguire was in the midst of a brilliant college career at Duke.
Park, who vacationed in Hawaii as a child, now has five Top-Five finishes at Lotte, but no wins. With her 63, she shared low-round honors Saturday with Jenny Shin.
Shin tied for sixth another two shots back with Wei-Ling Hsu, Sarah Schmelzel, reigning U.S. Women’s Open champ A Lim Kim and 19-year-old Yuka Saso, making her sixth LPGA start.
Nemechek outruns boss to win NASCAR truck race at Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — John Hunter Nemechek passed teammate Chandler Smith with 17 laps to go and outran team owner Kyle Busch to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday.
Nemechek, already the series points leader, gave Kyle Busch Motorsports its fourth consecutive victory in the series but deprived Busch of a victory at the only track where he hasn’t won in the Truck Series. Busch also was trying to become the only driver to win in all three of NASCAR’s top series on the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval.
Tyler Ankrum passed Smith to take third, with Johnny Sauter fifth.
Nemechek, who was second behind Grant Enfinger in the first stage and won the second, led a race-high 114 laps and became the first repeat winner in the series this year. He’s also won six of the 12 stages in the first six races of the season.
“Coming from 18th to second in the first stage was pretty good,” Nemecheck said, adding that seeing Busch right behind him for the last several laps was unnerving.
“He definitely tried in turn three. He got to my bumper and got me loose, but I knew he wasn’t going to wreck me,” Nemechek said.
After Nemechek won at Las Vegas, Busch won at Atlanta and Martin Truex Jr. won in a Busch-owned truck on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Todd Gilliland was sixth, followed by Ben Rhodes, Enfinger, Sam Mayer and Austin Hill.
Seager’s homer in 12th sends Dodgers to 11-6 win over Padres
SAN DIEGO — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer on Tim Hill’s first pitch of the 12th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 11-6 Friday night in a tense, entertaining first matchup this season between NL West rivals who have visions of deep playoff runs.
It took 4 hours, 57 minutes to decide this one, which ended early Saturday morning. The benches emptied after Dodgers reliever Dennis Santana hit Jorge Mateo with a pitch to put runners on the corners with one out in the 10th. Trent Grisham walked to load the bases, but Santana struck out Fernando Tatis Jr. to escape.
The teams met for the first time since the Dodgers swept San Diego in their Division Series last year en route to winning the World Series. The Padres responded by beefing up their rotation, trading for Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove. Darvish and Snell are scheduled to pitch in the final two games of the three-game series.
Seager homered to center field, his second, with Mookie Betts on second base after making the last out of the 11th. The Dodgers added three more runs in the inning, including a sacrifice fly by reliever David Price (1-0) that was caught by Musgrove, who took over in left field after the Padres ran out of relievers.
Left fielder Jurickson Profar moved to second base as infielder Jake Cronenworth came in to pitch. He got the final two outs, including striking out Betts to end the inning.
Justin Upton’s grand slam powers Angels past Twins, 10-3
ANAHEIM — Justin Upton hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, and Jared Walsh homered and drove in three runs in the Los Angeles Angels’ 10-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.
Mike Trout delivered a go-ahead, two-run single as the Angels returned from a .500 road trip and opened a six-game homestand with a prolific offensive performance.
Upton’s eighth career slam off Caleb Thielbar was part of a six-run, six-hit rally in the seventh. After the Twins intentionally walked Trout to get to Upton, Walsh immediately followed Upton’s drive with his fourth homer in 12 games to start the season.
Walsh had an early two-run single and David Fletcher drove in another run for the Angels.
Mitch Garver had a two-run double and Josh Donaldson added a go-ahead single in the sixth for the Twins, who opened a six-game California road swing with their sixth loss in seven games.
Andrew Heaney pitched two-hit ball into the sixth for Los Angeles, allowing two runs with six strikeouts.
No. 7 Delaware beats 10th-ranked Villanova for CAA title
PHILADELPHIA — Nolan Henderson threw two touchdown passes, and No. 7 Delaware beat rival and 10th-ranked Villanova 27-20 on Saturday, snapping an eight-game losing streak to the Wildcats and winning the Colonial Athletic Association season title.
The Blue Hens (5-0, 4-0) clinched one of 10 automatic bids into the FCS playoffs while Villanova (2-2, 2-2) most likely ends it season. The Division I Football Championship Committee will release the 16-team playoff bracket on Sunday.
The Wildcats had possession at their 23 with 1:08 to play, but Nijuel Hill intercepted Daniel Smith’s overthrown ball on first down to seal it. Villanova had committed only one turnover this season and had gone four straight games against Delaware without one.
It was the first time since 1998 that both teams were ranked in the top 10. Villanova entered having won 12 of the last 13 “Battle of the Blue” games.
Henderson was 20-of-24 passing for 270 yards. He threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jourdan Townsend with eight seconds remaining in the first half that gave the Blue Hens a 13-7 lead. Henderson’s 18-yard TD pass to Bryce De Maille stretched it to 20-10 late in the third.
Khory Spruill’s 3-yard touchdown run made it 27-10 with 8:20 remaining. The drive included Henderson’s 45-yard pass to Thyrick Pitts, who surpassed 1,000 career yards receiving on the play. Pitts finished with five catches for 104 yards.
US women’s hockey coach steps down due to COVID-19 concerns
Assistant coach Joel Johnson is taking over the United States women’s national hockey team after Bob Corkum abruptly stepped down while citing COVID-19 protocol concerns less than three weeks before the world championships open in Canada.
“I was not comfortable with the protocols,” Corkum wrote in a text sent to The Associated Press on Saturday without specifying his concerns.
“It was a difficult decision to make, but one that I am at peace with. The team will not miss a beat. They are in great hands,” he added, referring to Johnson and his two assistants.
Corkum reached his decision on Friday as he and players gathered in Maine for the start of training camp in preparation for the world championships in Nova Scotia, which run from May 6-16.
USA Hockey had no comment on Corkum’s response, except to refer to a release it issued announcing the change on Friday night.
“Bob put his heart and and soul into continuing to build on the legacy of our women’s national team program over the past three seasons, and we’re grateful for all he did,” USA Hockey’s director of women’s national team programs Katie Million said. “While he’s stepping away, he’ll always be a big part of the USA Hockey family and we’ll certainly miss him.”
Otherwise, Million did not provide a reason for Corkum’s departure.
Last weekend, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association — which includes members of the U.S. national team — postponed its Dream Gap Tour stop in St. Louis as a result of players being exposed to COVID-19.
The St. Louis stop followed a national team evaluation camp held 10 days earlier in Minnesota.
USA Hockey would not say whether any of its players tested positive.
Sean Kazmar makes it back to majors after 13-year absence
CHICAGO — Sean Kazmar Jr. returned to the major leagues after an 13-year absence, pinch hitting for the Atlanta Braves and grounding into a double play on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.
The 36-year-old infielder’s contract was selected by the Braves from their alternate training site before the game. He pinch hit in the fifth inning grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.
Kazmar had not played in the major leagues on Sept. 23, 2008, with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in 19 games that season for his only previous major league action, and had since played in Triple-A for the Padres, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets and Braves, plus Double-A for the Mets — a total of 1,106 minor league games,
“That was probably one of the greatest moments I’ve had as a manager at all the levels, quite honestly,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of informing Kazmar of his return. “It’s amazing. You go from ’08 to 2021, in between, you’ve got to be kidding me, to have the perseverance and the dedication and the drive.”
The gap between big league appearances was the greatest since that of right-hander Ralph Winegarner, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Winegarner played on June 23, 1936, for the Cleveland Indians and did not return to the majors until July 7, 1949, with the St. Louis Browns— a span of 13 years, 14 days.
The Braves also placed left-hander Jesse Biddle on the active roster, recalled right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson, placed left-hander Sean Newcomb on the injured list, and put outfielder Ender Inciarte on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring on Saturday morning before their game against the Chicago Cubs.
Ko pushes ahead at Kapolei in bid for 1st win since 2018
KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Lydia Ko again put herself in position for her first win in three years, shooting a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Lotte Championship.
Nelly Korda, who went back and forth with Ko for the lead throughout the third round, finished with a 63 and was one shot back. Ko pushed ahead one last time by rolling in the last of her seven birdies on the par-4 18th.
“It wasn’t a flying start compared to the other two days, but I stayed patient,” Ko said. “I had lots of looks but they just didn’t drop. When it’s that kind of day, you just have to be committed and do a good job on the next one and not be too worried.
“The last three days have been so much fun. That’s my mindset tomorrow and I’ll see where it gets me the end of the day.”
Ko is 21 under through three rounds at Kapolei Golf Club, which has offered little resistance this week even in windy conditions. She has played her last four rounds in 31 under, having fired a 62 last Sunday at the ANA Inspiration for her second runner-up finish of the year.
Ko’s earlier runner-up was in February at the Gainbridge LPGA, where she finished three shots behind Korda.
The 23-year-old former world No. 1 has 16 LPGA victories and two majors but has slumped since her last win in 2018. However, her game began to rebound last summer when the LPGA returned from its pandemic pause. Ko had the 54-hole lead at the Marathon LPGA Classic in Ohio last July but shot a final-round 73 to finish a shot behind winner Danielle Kang.
Couples, Karlsson tied for lead at Chubb Classic in Florida
NAPLES, Fla. — Fred Couples took 11 holes before making a birdie Saturday and then made birdie on his last two holes for a 3-under 69 and a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson in the Chubb Classic.
Karlsson, the former Ryder Cup player from Sweden, hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 ninth hole at Tiburon Golf Club and nearly holed his approach on the 11th for a tap-in birdie. That carried him to a 66.
They were at 12-under 132.
One shot behind was the group of Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker (67), Berharnd Langer (68) and Alex Cejka, whose 65 was the low score of the second round on the Black course.
Langer had a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th that would have tied him for the lead.
Eight players were separated by four shots going into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions event. That group included Kevin Sutherland, the Charles Schwab Cup leader, who had a 66 and was at 8-under 136.
Shcherbakova seals Russia’s first World Team Trophy victory
OSAKA, Japan — World champion Anna Shcherbakova won the women’s free skate on Saturday to seal Russia’s first-ever victory at the figure skating World Team Trophy.
First after the short program, the 17-year-old Shcherbakova opened with a quadruple flip and followed with a triple flip-triple toe loop combination en route to a score of 160.58 points.
Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto moved up to second place with 150.29 points after an impressive Matrix routine that included five triple jumps.
Russia’s Elizaveta Tuktamysheva was third with 146.23 points.
The result of the women’s free skate ensured Russia, with 125 points, would win its first World Team Trophy. The United States — the defending champion — was second with 110 followed by Japan with 107.
Only the United States and Japan have won previous World Team Trophy competitions, first held in 2009. Team USA has four victories and Japan has two.
The biennial World Team Trophy features the six best figure skating teams from the 2020-21 season.
“To finally be in first place means a lot to us,” Tuktamysheva said. “This is a little practice (for) the Olympic Games. It is important to have World Team Trophy before the Olympic Games, now we know what to do.”
U.S. national champion Bradie Tennell delivered a solid performance but under-rotated a few jumps. She placed fourth with 133.19 points. Compatriot Karen Chen finished sixth with 127.24 points.
Tsitsipas and Rublev win to reach Monte Carlo Masters final
MONACO — Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas swatted aside unseeded Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Monte Carlo Masters final for the first time and stay on course for a first title this year.
The big-serving Greek’s opponent will be sixth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, who beat unseeded Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5. Rublev aims for his second title of the year, his first at Masters level and ninth overall in his career.
They are level at 3-3 heading into their seventh meeting, including 1-1 on clay. Tsitsipas beat him in the quarterfinals at last year’s French Open, and is the fresher player for Sunday’s final.
“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling energized. I still have plenty of gas and energy left in me,” Tsitsipas said. “I was able to have all of my matches done in two sets, so that is a big plus. I’m really focused for tomorrow.”
Evans beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the third round. But he failed to threaten Tsitsipas in the same way and the match quickly slid away when he was serving at 3-2 down.
Tsitsipas broke his serve five times and remains on track for a sixth career title.
“I am pleased with the performance. It was really difficult to maintain my level of consistency and I am really happy I managed to deal with all the different moments,” Tsitsipas said. “I had a lot of opportunities to hit the forehand, and think how I wanted to construct the point.”
He won his last title in February last year at the Open 13 indoor tournament in Marseille — just weeks before France went into lockdown for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hamilton takes pole for Emilia-Romagna GP ahead of Red Bulls
IMOLA, Italy — World champion Lewis Hamilton edged out the Red Bull duo to claim pole position for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday.
It was Hamilton’s 99th career pole and although there is a Red Bull directly behind the Mercedes driver, it will be Sergio Perez rather than Max Verstappen.
A brilliant first lap in the final segment of qualifying saw Hamilton edge Perez by .035 seconds. The British driver was .087 faster than Verstappen, who is expected to be his main challenger this season.
Márquez 6th in qualifying for Portugal on return from injury
PORTIMAO, Portugal — Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez clocked the sixth-fastest time in qualifying on Saturday for the Portuguese Grand Prix, his first race since breaking his arm in July.
The 28-year-old Márquez had been sidelined since he fractured his upper right arm when he crashed out of the Spanish Grand Prix last summer. The Spaniard had to undergo three separate surgeries to finally heal the injury and be cleared to race again.
Márquez was applauded by his Honda staff when he returned to the pit lane after his best lap at the Algarve International Circuit. Márquez’s effort was 0.25 seconds slower than pole sitter Fabio Quartararo.
Sabres Okposo to miss rest of season with broken cheekbone
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left cheek, the team announced Saturday.
Okposo was hurt after being struck by teammate Matt Irwin’s shot in the first period of a 5-2 win at Washington on Thursday.
Okposo joins a growing list of injuries for the last-place team that is one loss from being mathematically eliminated from contention for the Stanley Cup playoffs and matching an NHL record 10-year playoff drought. The Sabres are already minus captain Jack Eichel, starting goalie Linus Ullmark and defenseman Jake McCabe.
Okposo is a 14-year NHL veteran who is completing his fifth season in Buffalo. He has two goals and 11 assists in 35 games this year.
Okposo has filled a valuable leadership role and has been a stabilizing voice for a team that went through an 18-game winless skid this season, which matched the 14th longest in NHL history.
Butler calls struggling Heat ‘soft,’ urges ‘bully ball’
MIAMI — The Miami Heat are losing, and their highest-paid player isn’t happy.
Jimmy Butler labeled the reigning Eastern Conference champions as “soft” after a loss in Minnesota on Friday night, Miami’s third straight defeat and one that dropped the Heat to 28-28 with 16 games left in the regular season.
It was Miami’s 10th loss in its last 16 games.
“It’s not frustrating because we do it so often,” Butler said. “It’s almost like it’s expected, in a bad way to put it. We just think we’re such a good team, and then reality hits us, we’re humbled. And I’m glad because that’s what this game does for you. Home, away, no matter what opponent you’re playing against, you just stroll into the game thinking you’re nice, you’re good, this is what happens.
“I’m glad it happened to us,” he added. “And if we don’t fix it, I hope it continues to happen to us.”
Minnesota entered Friday with the NBA’s worst record. The 119-111 win allowed the Timberwolves to pass Houston and escape the league’s basement for the first time since Jan. 5. Minnesota outrebounded Miami 45-33 and outscored the Heat 23-5 in second-chance opportunities.
Tanaka allows 2 homers, loses in return to Japanese baseball
Masahiro Tanaka allowed Sho Nakata’s two-run homer in the first inning of the pitcher’s return to Japanese baseball, a 4-1 loss for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles to the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday.
The 32-year-old right-hander signed with the Pacific League club in January after completing a $155 million, seven-year contract with the New York Yankees.
Tanaka (0-1) allowed three runs and four hits in five innings with five strikeouts and a walk. He also gave up Kazunari Ishii’s home run in the second.
Kaymer shares Austrian Open lead with Canizares
ATZENBRUGG, Austria — Martin Kaymer joined Alejandro Canizares on 9 under after the third round to share the lead at the Austrian Open as both players seek their first European Tour title since 2014.
Two-time major champion Kaymer carded a 69 on Saturday to make up his one-stroke deficit on the Spaniard, who has led since opening day.
Maximilian Kieffer had a 68 and was one stroke back in third, followed by John Catlin (71), who went 7 under. Former winner Joost Luiten (69) was part of a group of three at 6 under.
“Mentally I’m really excited about tomorrow,” Kaymer said. “It doesn’t really matter what happens tomorrow, if you win or not, it’s nice to be in that position to have an opportunity to win a golf tournament.”
Kaymer has been after his 12th tour title since winning the U.S. Open seven years ago.
Canizares won the last of his two titles at the Trophée Hassan II in Morocco in 2014 and had to fight his way through the last two qualifying schools.
Chelsea ends Man City’s quadruple bid, reaches FA Cup final
LONDON — Manchester City’s quadruple dream has been extinguished by Chelsea. Even more concerning could be the injury to Kevin De Bruyne for the ongoing pursuit of a treble.
Chelsea will be back at Wembley Stadium next month for the FA Cup final after a 1-0 victory over City was clinched by Hakim Ziyech on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola will return even sooner next Sunday with City for the League Cup final but with doubts over whether De Bruyne will be fit to face Tottenham.
“It doesn’t look quite good,” Guardiola said. “But we will see tomorrow.”
The influential Belgian playmaker hobbled off with an apparent ankle injury just as City is entering a crunch period of the season.
A 11-point Premier League lead makes collecting that trophy a near-certainty but there is also a first Champions League semifinal with City for Guardiola against Paris Saint-Germain in what remains the priority title for the club.
“We started the game a little bit slow and struggled a bit in the first half,” City midfielder Fernandinho said.
While Guardiola has been in charge almost five years at City, Thomas Tuchel has only been at Chelsea three months.
After picking up the pieces following the firing of Frank Lampard, the German now has a shot at a trophy in the FA Cup final against Leicester or Southampton next month. And like City, Chelsea remains in Champions League contention with Real Madrid awaiting in the last four.
Messi nets 2, Barcelona beats Bilbao 4-0 to win Copa del Rey
If Lionel Messi isn’t happy at Barcelona, it was impossible to tell on Saturday when he scored two goals in another masterful performance to brush aside Athletic Bilbao and win the Copa del Rey.
Messi climbed into the tribune after leading the 4-0 win and lifted the trophy high above his head and turned to his team on the pitch below.
For his teammates, coach, and millions of anxious fans, it was easy to read so much into that broad grin, that vigorous shake of the huge cup.
Was Messi finally seeing the folly of ever thinking he could find a better home?
Or was the club’s all-time leading scorer relieved that he could give Barcelona at least one more title before saying goodbye?
Messi did not mention his future after he received the trophy from Spain’s King Felipe VI, one of the few dignitaries along with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in attendance at a stadium closed to fans due to coronavirus restrictions.
Instead, Messi focused on those who were not able to share in the celebration.
Bayern closes in on title as Flick says he wants to leave
BERLIN — Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala starred for the Bavarian powerhouse to go seven points clear in the Bundesliga on Saturday before coach Hansi Flick said he wanted to leave at the end of the season.
Musiala scored two goals and was involved in the other as Bayern held on for a 3-2 win at third-place Wolfsburg. Following Leipzig’s scoreless draw with Hoffenheim the night before, it meant Bayern is closing in on a record-extending ninth consecutive title with just five rounds of the season remaining.
That’s not enough to convince Flick to stay.
“I would like to get out of my contract at the end of the season. That’s a fact,” Flick told Sky Sports Germany after the game.
Flick has a contract with Bayern to 2023 but has clashed with sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić. He has also been linked with the Germany national team job, which will be vacant once Joachim Löw steps down after this summer’s European Championship.
The 18-year-old Musiala opened the scoring in the 15th minute when he eluded three Wolfsburg defenders before squeezing his shot under goalkeeper Koen Casteels.
Marseille beats Lorient in stoppage time, rival Rennes wins
PARIS — Spanish right back Pol Lirola grabbed his second goal during injury time as Marseille beat Lorient 3-2 at home on Saturday to maintain its push for a Europa League place next season.
Rennes won 3-0 at midtable Angers in the early French league game to join Marseille and rival Lens in the hunt for fifth place with five games left.
Sixth-place Marseille moved level on points with fifth-place Lens, which is away to Brest on Sunday, while Rennes is one point behind Marseille in seventh.
Lorient is 17th, but has much improved in recent weeks and faced a side missing central defenders Alvaro Gonzalez and Duje Caleta-Car through suspension.
That weakness showed on both Lorient goals, which were scored on counterattacks and expertly finished by Nigerian striker Terem Moffi from Yoane Wissa’s astute passes.
After Moffi put the visitors 1-0 up at Stade Velodrome in the 18th minute, playmaker Dimitri Payet equalized in the 52nd with a superb right-foot volley from 20 meters after striker Arkadiusz Milik headed the ball sideways to him.
