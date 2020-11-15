Heisman Trophy to be awarded Jan. 5; Finalists on Dec. 24
The Heisman Trophy will be presented Jan. 5, but without the usual ceremony held in New York City, and the finalists will be revealed on Christmas Eve.
The reworked Heisman schedule was revealed Saturday on ESPN. The deadline for Heisman voters to submit their ballots is now Dec. 21, two days after the conference championship games are scheduled to be played.
Before college football schedules were revised because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heisman was set to be handed out Dec. 12. Now it will be awarded during the 10 days between the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1 and the championship game on Jan. 11.
The Tuesday night presentation ceremony on ESPN will originate from the network’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. The finalists will appear via satellite.
ESPN also announced it has agreed to a new multiyear deal to continue as the broadcast home of the Heisman. This will be the 27th year ESPN has broadcast the Heisman presentation.
Swimmer Ryan Lochte miffed at his times in return to racing
Ryan Lochte is mad, and that’s rare.
The 12-time Olympic medalist known for his goofy smile and laid-back attitude was ticked off about his performances in the pool at the U.S. Open, the first major meet in America since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in mid-March.
Lochte finished third in the 200-meter individual medley with a time 2 minutes, 1.05 seconds on Friday — well behind winner Chase Kalisz in 1:59.72. He was 26th in the 200 freestyle and 51st in the 100 backstroke. Lochte swam the 200 back on Saturday and dropped the 100 free. Times from all nine meet sites were combined to determine overall placement.
“This is probably going to go down as my worst meet that I’ve ever had,” he said by phone from Sarasota, Florida. “I do not like swimming this bad. When I get back (home), I’m going to start turning it up again.”
Lochte’s former U.S. national teammate Dara Torres endured her own setbacks in qualifying for a fifth Olympic team in 2008.
Pitino calls for delayed start to basketball
Iona coach Rick Pitino is calling for a delayed start to the college basketball season as COVID-19 cases rise across the country.
“Save the Season,” Pitino tweeted on Saturday. “Move the start back. Play league schedule and have May Madness. Spiking and protocols make it impossible to play right now.”
NCAA vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said this week that he’s fully confident there will be a season, but an increase in coronavirus cases have led to multiple cancelations in football and caused uncertainty about basketball.
Many schools are still trying to fill out schedules with the season set to start on Nov. 25.
Haener, Cropper have career days in Fresno State’s 35-16 win
LOGAN, Utah — Jake Haener and Jalen Cropper enjoyed career days and Fresno State beat winless Utah State 35-16 on Saturday.
Haener had thrown three touchdown passes, including a 71-yarder to Josh Kelly, by halftime for a 28-16 lead. He finished 29 of 38 with career highs of 422 yards and four touchdowns. Cropper had a career-high 202 yards receiving with three scores, including a personal-best 59-yard TD.
Haener is the first Bulldogs quarterback to pass for over 400 yards since Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr while Cropper is the first to exceed 200 yards receiving since Green Bay Packers receiver Devante Adams, also in 2013.
Ronnie Rivers rushed for 132 yards on 25 carries and scored for the 12th straight game to tie the Fresno State (4-1, 4-1 Mountain West) record of 44 career touchdowns set by Anthony Daigle (1991-93).
Bills’ Norman ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be one of four players and one assistant coach not traveling with the team for its game at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
The AFC East-leading Bills announced Saturday the NFL had told them about Norman’s positive test.
The team also ruled out tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe by placing them on the reserve-COVID-19 list. The three were deemed to have been in close contact with Norman.
Defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson also will not travel with the team.
The developments deplete Buffalo’s secondary at the starting spot opposite Tre’Davious White.
Browns activate RB Chubb after knee injury, will face Texans
CLEVELAND — The Browns can hand off the ball to Nick Chubb again.
Cleveland activated the star running back from injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to play Sunday against Houston after missing four games with a sprained right knee.
Chubb practiced this week for the first time since hurting his knee while blocking early in an Oct. 4 win over Dallas. The Browns (5-3) were leading the NFL in rushing when Chubb got hurt, but Cleveland’s offense hasn’t been the same without the 2019 Pro Bowler.
Chubb looked quick and made all his cuts without any setbacks this week, but coach Kevin Stefanski waited to talk to the team’s medical staff before deciding to put him back on the roster.
France beats Portugal, clinches Nations League finals spot
LISBON, Portugal — The winner-takes-all showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and world champion France on Saturday was decided by one of the least likely scorers on the quality-packed pitch at Lisbon’s Stadium of Light.
Midfielder N’Golo Kanté, whose prowess is tackling, not scoring, notched the only goal of a 1-0 win that ended Portugal’s bid to defend its Nations League title and sent the French into the final-of-four.
Joining the fray in a crowded area in search of a loose ball or rebound, Kanté was rewarded when goalkeeper Rui Patricio fumbled a ball into his path for him to finish off in the 54th minute.
It was Kanté’s second international goal in his 44th appearance for France. His other strike came in 2016 in a friendly against Russia.
France clinched a first-place finish in Group 3 with three more points than Portugal and the tiebreaker on head-to-head goals with one game to play. Portugal won last year’s inaugural Nations League.
Ramos misses 2 penalties, Spain draws with Switzerland 1-1
BASEL, Switzerland — Sergio Ramos had two penalty kicks saved in his European record 177th game for Spain before a late goal by Gerard Moreno earned a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday.
Both Ramos spot kicks in the 57th and 80th minutes were saved by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer diving to his right. The second was a softly struck chip shot that stayed low.
Werner scores 2, Germany beats Ukraine 3-1 in Nations League
LEIPZIG, Germany — Timo Werner scored twice to help Germany beat a coronavirus-weakened Ukraine 3-1 in the Nations League on Saturday.
Leon Goretzka set up Leroy Sané, and then Werner for Germany’s second goal after Roman Yaremchuk gave the visitors a shock lead. Werner sealed the result with his second goal in the 64th minute.
There were doubts about whether the game could go ahead at all after four Ukraine players – Andrii Yarmolenko, Serhii Sydorchuk, Viktor Kovalenko and Viktor Tsyhankov – and staff member Vadym Komardin tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. But another round of tests for the rest of the squad on Saturday returned negative results and Leipzig health authorities said the game could proceed.
Alaska Anchorage halts hockey season; program likely done
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Alaska Anchorage will not field a men’s hockey team this season, likely ending the Seawolves’ status as an NCAA Division I program.
Alaska Anchorage notified the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on Friday that it is opting out of this season, part of the university’s decision to halt all indoor winter sports due to health risks and protocol restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alaska Anchorage announced earlier this year it plans to drop its men’s hockey, men’s and women’s skiing and women’s gymnastics teams to save money.
The Seawolves were supposed to open the season against in-state rival Alaska in Fairbanks on Dec. 4. The WCHA gave member institutions until Nov. 17 to notify the league if they intend to opt out.
Alaska Anchorage’s departure leaves the WCHA with nine teams in what could be its final and 70th season. Seven of those schools — Bemidji State, Bowling Green State, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State and Northern Michigan — will bolt next spring to start the new Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
Jockey Rosario earns 3,000th career win in race at Aqueduct
NEW YORK — Jockey Joel Rosario earned his 3,000th career victory in a race at Aqueduct in New York.
The 35-year-old rider reached the plateau in Friday’s first race, guiding Hit the Woah to a 1 1/4-length victory. He rode his first winner in 2006 and has compiled at least 150 wins every year since 2007.
Rosario won the 2013 Kentucky Derby with Orb and won the Belmont Stakes in 2014 and 2019. He has 13 Breeders’ Cup victories.
“Coming from the Dominican Republic, I’m very thankful to all the people who got me to where I am today,” Rosario said. “All the support from the owners and trainers and all the good horses they’ve given me.”
Cheeks returns to hometown as assistant to Bulls’ Donovan
CHICAGO — Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks is returning to his hometown to serve as an assistant under new coach Billy Donovan, the Chicago Bulls announced Saturday.
Cheeks, who grew up on Chicago’s South Side, was on Donovan’s staff in Oklahoma City the past five seasons. The Bulls hired Donovan in September to replace the fired Jim Boylen.
A steady point guard who won a championship playing alongside Julius Erving and Moses Malone in Philadelphia, Cheeks spent most of his 15-year playing career with the 76ers. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.
Cheeks compiled a record of 305-315 as the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, the Sixers and Portland Trail Blazers.
Bidding at Johnny Bench auction ends at just under $2M
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Personal memorabilia from the career of Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench was auctioned for just under $2 million.
The sale that involved live and online bidding ended Saturday at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Kentucky, not far from where Bench was a 14-time All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds during his 17-year major league career.
David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, said bidding easily exceeded pre-sale estimates.
Bench’s 1976 World Series ring and trophy sold for $146,875 each. His 1975 World Series ring went for $135,125. The trophy from the Big Red Machine’s title that year sold for $88,125.
Bench’s plaque for being the 1970 National League MVP was bought for $135,125. His Reds home jersey from 1983 sold for $105,750.
Bench, who turns 73 in December, told The Associated Press last month that he planned to use the auction proceeds to fund his youngest children’s college educations. He lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with 30-year-old son Bobby and sons Justin, 14, and Josh, 11, from Bench’s fourth marriage.
Stroll takes pole at wet Turkish GP, struggling Hamilton 6th
A rare sight in Formula One qualifying saw record-breaking Lewis Hamilton struggle and Lance Stroll tame a treacherous track to claim his first pole position on Saturday.
Not only did Hamilton miss out on a 98th career pole, the championship leader qualified only sixth at the Turkish Grand Prix as his Mercedes skidded around on a resurfaced and rain-soaked circuit not used in F1 since 2011.
Sinner earns first ATP title after winning Sofia Open
SOFIA, Bulgaria — Italian player Jannik Sinner earned his maiden ATP title after beating Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the Sofia Open final on Saturday.
At 19, Sinner became the youngest man to capture an ATP title in more than 12 years, after Kei Nishikori, then 18, in 2008 at Delray Beach. Sinner is the youngest player in the top 100, and will crack the top 40 for the first time in the rankings update on Monday.
“It is special,” Sinner said. “Playing finals like this, 7-6 in the third ... is always tough. But when you win, it is an even better win than winning 6-1 6-1.”
Pospisil was also trying to win his maiden title but the Canadian lost a second final this year beside the Open Sud de France in February.
Sabalenka, Mertens win to advance to Linz final
LINZ, Austria — Top-seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens had three-set wins to advance to the final of the season-ending Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Saturday.
The 11th-ranked Sabalenka outlasted Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, and Mertens rallied to defeat Ekaterina Alexandrova 2-6, 6-1, 7-5.
By reaching the final, Sabalenka will enter the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time, overtaking Serena Williams.
Sabalenka and Mertens are regular doubles partners on the tour.
Sabalenka is after her eighth career title and third of the season. Apart from Simona Halep, no other player has won three events in the shortened 2020 season.
The 21st-ranked Mertens could win her sixth title, but first of the year.
In the second semifinal, Sabalenka led by a set and a break in the second when Krejcikova battled her way back into the match.
Heath begins comeback, Man United holds Man City 2-2 in WSL
MANCHESTER, England — American World Cup winner Tobin Heath’s stunning strike began Manchester United’s comeback to draw with Manchester City 2-2 in a Women’s Super League derby on Saturday.
City led in the ninth minute after United failed to clear a corner and Chloe Kelly flicked the ball into the top corner.
A powerful shot from Laura Coombs doubled the FA Cup winners’ advantage going into the break.
United hit back early in the second half through Heath taking advantage of a lapse in City’s defense to beat goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck from distance in the 54th.
Fellow Americana Christen Press did try to create an equalizer before Kirsty Hanson did produce one in the 74th in a scramble near the goalline from a corner.
The draw kept United unbeaten at the top of the league. City, which played American duo Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis, was five points behind United.
Brazil leads WCup qualifying group, Uruguay beats Colombia
SAO PAULO — Brazil unconvincingly beat Venezuela 1-0 at home, but that was enough for coach Tite’s team to take the lead in South American World Cup qualifying with nine points from three matches.
The winning goal in Sao Paulo was scored by Roberto Firmino from close range in the 67th minute.
Brazil did not have six players from its original squad for the match, including injured superstar Neymar. They will also be absent for Tuesday’s clash at Uruguay, which earlier beat Colombia away 3-0.
Uruguay is in fourth position after the win in Barranquilla with six points, one behind second place Argentina.
The top four teams will automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The fifth-place team will go into an inter-continental playoff.
