AP Source: Chargers get Mack from Bears for 2 picks
In Khalil Mack, The Los Angeles Chargers have found another pass rusher to pair with Joey Bosa.
The Chargers have agreed to acquire the defensive end from the Chicago Bears in exchange for two draft picks, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade can’t become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.
The Chargers are expected to send a second-round pick this year and a 2023 sixth-round selection to the Bears for the three-time All-Pro defender.
The move will reunite Chargers coach Brandon Staley with Mack. Staley was Mack’s linebacker coach when the Bears acquired Mack from the Raiders during the 2018 preseason.
When Staley was hired as Chargers head coach last January, he credited working with Mack for helping tremendously in his development as a coach.
“I learned a lot more from Khalil Mack than he learned from me,” Staley said at the time. “I drew a lot of confidence being able to coach a guy like him and I think that that first season in Chicago and that first experience, I felt like, you know, I could do this someday.”
Mack, who turned 31 on Feb. 22, will be going into his ninth NFL season. He was the fifth overall pick by the Raiders in the 2014 draft and was The Associated Press’ Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. He was traded to the Bears during the 2018 preseason after a contract dispute.
Osaka outlasts Stephens in 3 sets in return to Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS — Naomi Osaka made a winning return to the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday, rallying to beat Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a first-round meeting of former major champions.
Trailing 2-0 in the third set, Osaka fought off three break points to hold and begin a run of six straight games to close out the match in just under two hours. She broke Stephens three times in the set, including at love in the sixth game.
“That was a really good test for me,” Osaka said.
Cold winds blowing from 20 to 30 mph sent debris swirling around the court.
“I felt like I was fighting for my life. I was fighting against her, I was fighting against the wind. It was crazy,” Osaka said. “I’m really proud with how I handled it.”
Osaka, the 2018 winner at Indian Wells, is back in the desert for the first time since 2019. The Japanese star hasn’t played a tournament since January when she lost in the round of 32 at the Australian Open. Only having played a handful of events last year, her ranking has dropped to 78th in the world.
“I keep taking these long breaks,” she said. “I do need to play a lot more matches and I do need to give myself the opportunity to get more into the swing of things.”
Osaka has said she has faced bouts of depression since winning the U.S. Open in 2018. The four-time major champion withdrew from the French Open last year to preserve her mental health.
Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open winner, lost for the first time in three career meetings with Osaka. The American’s ranking has dropped to 38th, although she was coming off a win in the tournament at Guadalajara, Mexico, last month.
Other first-round winners were Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, Daria Saville and Tereza Martincova. Shelby Rogers, an Indian Wells quarterfinalist last year, needed nearly three hours to get by Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (3).
In men’s first-round matches, Americans Mackenzie McDonald, Jenson Brooksby, Jack Sock and J.J. Wolf all won.
Christopher Eubanks saved three match points in outlasting Maxime Cressy 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4 in an all-American matchup. Nick Kyrgios, who received a wild card, beat Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-0.
Fleetwood, Hoge share early lead at storm-delayed Players
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Tommy Fleetwood needed a round like this. He has gone more than two years without winning, falling so far down the world ranking that he narrowly stayed in the top 50 at the cutoff to qualify for The Players Championship.
Amid two delays, one timely par save and plenty of good shots along the way, Fleetwood opened with a 6-under 66 to share the lead — for now — with Pebble Beach winner Tom Hoge.
And now he waits. Maybe until Saturday.
The PGA Tour’s premier event with a $20 million purse got off to a stop-and-go start because of storms Thursday and a dire forecast for Friday. Only 66 players finished the opening round. Twelve didn’t even hit their first tee shots.
“I’ve got a full round in today. I don’t know when I’ll play next, but I’m happy. I’m done,” Fleetwood said. “I’ve had a really good day. I can sit on that. I can feel happy with my work and go from there.”
The PGA Tour enjoyed ideal weather with no delays for nine weeks in four states across five time zones to start the year. And for the richest event in golf, with the strongest and deepest field of the year, it barely got started.
More than an inch of overnight rain delayed the start by an hour. Storms in the area resulted in another delay of more than four hours.
Jon Rahm finally got his short game and putting to behave, and it carried him to a 69. Particularly pleasing was his birdie-par-birdie finish. Someone asked if he could take that momentum into tomorrow.
“First of all, I don’t even know if I’m going to play tomorrow,” he said.
3 players shoot 9-under 63 to share lead at LPGA Thailand
CHONBURI, Thailand — Nasa Hataoka of Japan birdied four of her final five holes to take a share of the first-round lead with a 9-under 63 at the Honda LPGA Thailand on Thursday.
Hataoka was tied for the lead with Germany’s Esther Henseleit, who birded three of her final four holes, and Australia’s Su Oh.
China’s Lin Xiyu was in fourth place after a 64 on the Siam Country Club’s Old Course at Pattaya.
Brooke Henderson was among six players tied for fifth, two strokes behind. Amy Yang, Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang were among those tied for 11th, three behind the leaders.
“ I hit 14 fairways and 18 greens, so it was a solid round,” said Hataoka, who has two LPGA titles.
Henseleit said her iron play was strong.
“I just didn’t make any big mistakes I think,” she said. “On my first nine I had many tap-in birdies; on the back nine I holed like two longer putts.”
Defending champion and former world No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand got off to a slow start with a 74.
World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, who won the LPGA event last week in Singapore, is not playing this week in the 67-player, no-cut event.
NFL’s Commanders sending care packages to Eastern Europe
LANDOVER, Md. — The NFL’s Washington Commanders are sending 4,000 care packages to troops deployed in Eastern Europe in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The care packages include more than 24,000 hygiene items, such as combs, razors, shaving cream, toothbrushes and toothpaste, as well as snacks and team merchandise.
The team made the donation in concert with the USO.
Owners Dan and Tanya Snyder last week personally donated $300,000 to four nonprofit organizations in support of humanitarian relief efforts.
“As we watch the events unfold in Ukraine, it is important to us to continue supporting response efforts in as many ways as possible,” the Snyders said in a statement. “We hope that these USO Care Packages bring much needed support and encouragement to the brave soldiers who are risking their lives to help those in need.”
New York Giants release punter Riley Dixon after 4 seasons
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have released punter Riley Dixon after four seasons.
The Giants made the move late Thursday night in a decision that will clear roughly $2.8 million in salary cap space.
Dixon had a 45.2-yard gross average and a 40.6-yard net average in four seasons, landing 101 kicks inside the 20-yard line. He had three punts blocked.
Dixon owns the Giants’ two highest single-season net punting averages since that became an official statistic in 1976 with 42.0 yards in 2019 and 41.8 yards in 2018. He struggled this season, finishing with a 39.5-yard net average.
Dixon was acquired by the Giants from the Denver Broncos in a trade for a conditional seventh-round draft choice on April 23, 2018, before his third NFL season.
The Giants have a potential replacement on the roster after recently signing Jamie Gillan, who had a 40.0-yard net average the previous three seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
Titans working on plans to build new stadium next to Nissan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have gone from trying to modernize Nissan Stadium to working on plans for a new stadium right next door after renovation costs more than doubled to $1.2 billion.
Burke Nihill, the Titans’ president, discussed the team’s plans Thursday at a Metro Sports Authority board meeting, according to The Tennessean. The Titans currently are working with Metro Nashville officials on the design and costs of building a new stadium on Nissan’s parking lots between the stadium and Interstate 24.
Nihill noted inflation is driving costs higher, and both Nashville and the Titans want to finish work in time for the 2026 season.
“We’re trying to move wisely but with a sense of urgency,” Nihill said. “There’s a path forward that, if we have alignment by the fall, we could have a new stadium open (by 2026). It’s aggressive, but we believe it’s in play.”
Nashville is among the cities bidding to host the 2026 World Cup with FIFA officials having toured Nissan Stadium and Music City last September.
The Titans originally planned to renovate the stadium built for $292 million that opened in 1999 on a 30-year lease. Nashville officials have been working on plans for a year to redevelop hundreds of acres around Nissan Stadium on the east bank of the Cumberland River.
That included renovating Nissan Stadium, with the first estimate $600 million. That doubled when contractors found issues such as the prefabricated concrete used to build the stadium that is aging and difficult to renovate. Other infrastructure also is wearing out.
Nihill said a new stadium is the better value in the long run.
“This is a very basic building in the eyes of the NFL,” Nihill said. “This is one of the bottom 20% of buildings in the NFL built before 9/11. Security enhancements adopted by the NFL haven’t been added.”
Nihill estimated that reaching a deal for the new stadium, how to pay for it and design the new building could take more than a year. Construction should take 31 months.
AP source: Bills hire architect to design proposed stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a sign the Buffalo Bills are closing in on a stadium deal, the team hired Populous architectural firm to draw up designs for its proposed new facility, a person familiar with discussions confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills and their parent company, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, have not announced the decision. The Athletic first reported the news earlier in the day.
The move comes as the team is in negotiations with the state and county to reach an agreement that would commit hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds to build a stadium across from the Bills’ existing facility in Buffalo’s suburb of Orchard Park. A state study estimated the proposed open-air, 60,000-plus seat stadium would cost $1.354 billion.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul expressed confidence last week that she can have a deal in place before the end of the month to have the project included on the state budget due in April. One outstanding issue she specifically mentioned was the length of the lease to ensure the franchise’s long-term presence in the Buffalo region.
Georgia fires Tom Crean following 26 losses in 4th season
Georgia coach Tom Crean has been fired in a much-anticipated announcement a day after the end of a 26-loss season.
Georgia announced Thursday night Crean will not return for his fifth season. The quick decision comes less than 24 hours after the Bulldogs’ 86-51 to Vanderbilt in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Tampa on Wednesday night.
Georgia (6-26) set a school record for most losses in a season while losing its final 12 games. The Bulldogs won only one SEC game, setting another low for the program.
Crean was 47-75 overall and 15-58 in SEC games in four seasons. He was been unable to duplicate the success he enjoyed at Marquette, where he advanced to the Final Four, or Indiana, where he coached three Sweet 16 teams.
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks thanked Crean and his family for their commitment to the program and said Crean “demonstrated unquestionable effort and enthusiasm in what he has attempted to accomplish at Georgia.
“That said, our expectation is to compete for postseason success in all 21 sports,” Brooks said in a statement released by the school. “We believe a leadership change in men’s basketball is needed to achieve our goals.”
Some former Georgia players already have lobbied for Brooks to hire former Georgia player and assistant Jonas Hayes, the associate head coach at Xavier.
Top 5 Iditarod mushers take a break at race’s halfway point
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The top five mushers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race appear to be taking an extended break in the ghost town of Cripple, Alaska.
All mushers in the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race across Alaska must take three mandatory rest periods: a 24-hour layover at any checkpoint, an eight-hour layover somewhere along the Yukon River and another eight-hour layover at White Mountain, which is 77 miles (124 kilometers) from the finish line.
Five mushers and their dog teams arrived Wednesday, and none had left as of Thursday morning.
Brent Sass was the first musher to reach Cripple Wednesday afternoon, winning $3,000 in gold nuggets for the feat.
He was followed into Cripple about three hours later by defending champion Dallas Seavey, who is trying to win his sixth championship. That would be the most ever by a musher in the world’s most famous sled dog race.
When Seavey arrived in Cripple, he asked race officials where long-term parking was, as he declared he was taking his 24-hour layover there, according to video posted on the Iditarod website.
Other mushers who arrived in Cripple Wednesday night were Hugh Neff, Ryan Redington and Mitch Seavey, a three-time champion and Dallas Seavey’s father.
Eleven other mushers were en route to Cripple from the previous checkpoint of Ophir, where they all had completed their 24-hour layover.
The race started for 49 mushers Sunday in Willow, just north of Anchorage.
Late Wednesday evening, musher Anja Radano of Talkeetna withdrew from the race, saying the decision was in the best interest of her dog team. She scratched at the Nikolai checkpoint, and she had 12 dogs in harness.
The route for the remaining mushers will take them over two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River, along Alaska’s windswept western coast and onto the treacherous Bering Sea ice to the finish line in Nome.
The winner is expected under the burled arch finish line sometime next week.
Golden Knights G Lehner sent home to have injury evaluated
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Vegas Golden Knights sent home starting goalie Robin Lehner to further evaluate a lower-body injury.
Coach Pete DeBoer announced the decision on Thursday, with the Golden Knights preparing to play the Buffalo Sabres in the second stop of a four-game road trip. DeBoer didn’t provide details on the injury except to say it’s not related to the upper-body injury which led to Lehner missing five games late last month.
Lehner is 2-2 since his return and was coming off a 19-save outing in a 2-1 loss at Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Overall, he has a 21-15-1 record since taking over as the starter after Vegas traded Marc-Andre Fleury to Chicago last offseason.
The injury is the latest for the Golden Knights, who sit third in the Pacific Division standings and are in a tightly contested playoff race. The team has five players on injured reserve, including captain Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Martinez.
Laurent Brossoit, who has a 10-6-3 record, is scheduled to start against Buffalo, while Vegas called up Logan Thompson from the minors.
DeBoer said forward Reilly Smith would not play against Buffalo.
Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell out with rib injury
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without No. 1 goaltender Jack Campbell for at least the next two weeks because of a rib injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe said after Thursday’s morning skate.
Keefe said the 30-year-old Campbell “tweaked something” a while ago and then aggravated the issue during a 26-save performance in Tuesday night’s 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken.
“I knew that he was uncomfortable after the game, and (Wednesday) wasn’t feeling a lot better,” Keefe said. “They sent him for some tests and ultimately found out he needs some time.”
Campbell had an excellent start to the season to earn his first All-Star nod but has an .865 save percentage since mid-January.
Petr Mrazek, who signed a three-year contract in free agency in July, will take over in goal. Mrazek, who had a tough start to his tenure with the Maple Leafs after twice being felled by a groin injury, has a 10-5-0 record this season with an .890 save percentage.
The Leafs have recalled Erik Kallgren from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis. The 25-year-old Swede has a 15-8-1 record with a .904 save percentage in his first campaign with the Marlies. He’s expected to serve as Mrazek’s backup Thursday against Arizona.
WVU’s Huggins ejected in first half of Big 12 tourney game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was ejected from the Mountaineers’ quarterfinal game against No. 6 Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament after he was given two technical fouls in quick succession by referee Doug Sirmons.
The Mountaineers were trailing 19-4 and had missed 16 of their first 17 shots when Taz Sherman was given a technical foul for complaining that he was hacked on a shot at the rim. Huggins roared to the defense of his player, was given a technical of his own, then said a few choice words that earned him a second technical foul and an ejection.
Jalen Wilson made five of the six free throws awarded for the three technical fouls with 9:55 left in the first half.
Larry Harrison, the Mountaineers’ longtime associate head coach, took over when Huggins walked to the locker room.
The Mountaineers rallied to beat Kansas State in the opening round Wednesday night.
Cavaliers sign 7-2 center Moses Brown to 10-day contract
CLEVELAND — With All-Star center Jarrett Allen sidelined indefinitely with a broken finger, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed big man Moses Brown to a 10-day contract on Thursday.
The 7-foot-2 Brown, who played for Dallas earlier this season, is expected to be available for Friday’s game in Miami.
Allen broke his left middle finger in Monday’s win over Toronto. The Cavs have not provided a timetable for Allen’s return, and with six games over the next eight days, it was vital they added some frontline help.
Allen’s loss deprives coach J.B. Bickerstaff from using a starting lineup with Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley, three 7-footers who present a major matchup issue for nearly every opponent.
Brown appeared in 26 games for the Mavericks, averaging just 6.5 minutes per game. The 22-year-old showed promise last season with Oklahoma City by averaging 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 22 games.
Brown, who played at UCLA, spent the 2019-20 season with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Cavaliers are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018, when their four-year run to the Finals was followed by LeBron James leaving for the second time as a free agent.
Cleveland currently holds the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference, leading the No. 7 Raptors by three games.
