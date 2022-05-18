McBride scores 24, makes late layup; Lynx beat Sparks
LOS ANGELES — Kayla McBride scored 24 points in her season debut for Minnesota while Sylvia Fowles and Moriah Jefferson each added 20 points to help the Lynx win their first game of the season with a 87-84 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night.
McBride, who missed the first four games of the season finishing up playing in Turkey, made 4 of 7 from 3-point range, Jefferson finished with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals and Fowles added 12 rebounds and two blocks. Jessica Shepard finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Minnesota (1-4) avoided its first season-opening five-game losing streak since 2007. The Lynx began the 2021 season with four consecutive losses before finishing the season with 22 wins, third most in the WNBA.
Nneka Ogwumike missed a driving layup for the Sparks but grabbed her own offensive rebound and kicked it out to Lexie Brown for a 3-pointer to make it 84-all with 53.3 seconds to play. Shepard’s putback off a missed layup by Jefferson put the Lynx back in front 19 seconds later but Liz Cambage was fouled as she hit a shot in the lane with 15.1 remaining. She missed the free throw.
McBride was fouled as she made a reverse layup and converted the three-point play to cap the scoring with 2.1 seconds left.
Ogwumike led Los Angeles (2-3) with 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Cambage and Brown scored 12 points apiece.
Jefferson, who was recently waived by the Dallas Wings, was signed by Minnesota on Friday.
O’s Harvey suspended 60 games by MLB for drug distribution
NEW YORK — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse, a punishment stemming from his admission of providing opioids to a teammate who fatally overdosed.
The former New York Mets star also admitted in February during a federal trial in Texas stemming from Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ death that he used cocaine while in New York and California.
Harvey, a 33-year-old right-hander, agreed last month to a minor league contract with the Orioles that called for a $150,000 salary while in the minor leagues, a $1 million salary while in the major leagues and a $500,000 assignment bonus if traded while under a major league contract. He has been working out at Baltimore’s extended spring training facility and has not pitched in any games.
During the trial of former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay, Harvey, pitchers Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian and first baseman C.J. Cron testified and described recreational drug use allegedly going on in and around the Angels when they played for the team.
After saying he was subpoenaed and testifying only because he had immunity from prosecution, Harvey acknowledged being a cocaine user before and during his season with the Angels in 2019. He said he tried oxycodone provided by pitcher Tyler Skaggs during his season with the Angels and also provided drugs to Skaggs.
Magic Moment: Orlando wins lottery, lands No. 1 pick
CHICAGO — The Orlando Magic won the NBA draft lottery Tuesday night and landed the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since they got Dwight Howard in 2004.
It’s the fourth time lottery luck struck for the Magic, who won in back-to-back years in 1992 and 1993, taking Shaquille O’Neal and then trading the rights to Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway.
Orlando finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 22-60 and missed the playoffs for the eighth time in 10 years. But they got a huge win in the lottery, where they had a 14% chance of winning.
Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are widely considered the most likely candidates to be taken first. The draft is June 23 in New York.
Oklahoma City got the second pick, followed by Houston and Sacramento.
Detroit picks fifth, with Indiana, Portland, New Orleans and Washington rounding out the top 10. The rest of the lottery results are: New York, Oklahoma City, Charlotte and Cleveland.
The lottery, with 14 ping pong balls numbered 1 through 14 placed into a hopper, sets the first four picks. The remainder of the non-playoff teams go in reverse order of their finish.
Houston, Orlando and Detroit had the best odds of winning the lottery at 14%. All three had young teams that finished at the bottom of the NBA.
State Dept pushing to see Griner; NBA Commissioner weighs in
The State Department said Tuesday that it still pushing to have regular contact with WNBA star Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, who has been detained in Russia for nearly three months.
A consular official was able to meet with Griner last week, when her pre-trial detention in Russia was extended for one month. Griner has been detained — wrongfully, U.S. officials have said — since February, after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport in Moscow.
The NBA also weighed in on the matter Tuesday, with Commissioner Adam Silver saying in a televised interview that he is working “side by side” with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to try and bring Griner home.
“That consular official came away with the impression that Brittney Griner is doing as well as might be expected under conditions that can only be described as exceedingly difficult,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington. “But sporadic contact is not satisfactory. It also may not be consistent with the Vienna Convention to which Russia has subscribed.”
The 31-year-old Griner — a two-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. — faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The Biden administration says Griner is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.
Brewers pitcher Mejía banned 80 games for positive drug test
NEW YORK — Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía was suspended for 80 games on Tuesday following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, the second Brewers player disciplined this season under Major League Baseball’s drug program.
A 25-year-old right-hander acquired from Cleveland in November, Mejía had a 23.14 ERA during a pair of relief appearances for the Brewers on May 11 and 14. He had a 0.84 ERA in nine games with Triple-A Nashville.
Stanozolol is a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.
Mejía made his major league debut with the Indians on May 21 last year and went 1-7 with a 8.25 ERA in 11 starts and six relief appearances.
He was placed on the restricted list Tuesday and will lose about half his salary. His contract calls for him to earn $701,900 while in the major leagues and $160,800 while in the minors.
Milwaukee replaced Mejía by selecting the contract of right-hander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Nashville.
Guardians manager Francona still sidelined with COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Guardians manager Terry Francona missed his fourth consecutive game on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
Francona and most of his coaching staff were forced to return from the team’s trip to Chicago and Minnesota after an outbreak in Cleveland’s clubhouse. The series finale against the White Sox was postponed shortly after Francona’s positive test.
First baseman Josh Naylor also remains out following his positive test on Friday.
Pitching coach Carl Willis, who is filling in as manager while Francona recovers, said he has spoken with the 63-year-old several times.
“He’s feeling much better,” Willis said before the Guardians opened a two-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. “I think he’s ready. Again, it’s just a matter of when his numbers or the negative tests come in that he’s cleared to rejoin us. But he’s feeling much better.”
Francona missed most of the past two seasons with serious health issues.
The Guardians did get back hitting coach Chris Valaika, one of five members of Francona’s staff to test positive. Bench coach DeMarl Hale, first-base coach Sandy Alomar and third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh are still out.
Ukraine’s soccer team beats Italian club Empoli in friendly
EMPOLI, Italy — Wearing a message of “United for Ukraine” on their shirts, Ukraine’s national soccer team won its second straight friendly match by beating Italian Serie A club Empoli 3-1 on Tuesday.
Having also beaten German club Borussia Mönchengladbach last week in its first game since the Russian invasion, Ukraine is regaining its form ahead of a World Cup qualifying playoff against Scotland next month.
Roman Yaremchuk, Oleksandr Karavaiev and Oleksandr Pikhalonok scored for Ukraine, while Andrea La Mantia briefly made it 1-1 for Empoli.
The numbers on the back of Ukraine players’ shirts were composed of the names of the country’s cities that have been under attack since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24.
Ukraine next plays Croatian club Rijeka.
If Ukraine beats Scotland in the playoff in Glasgow on June 1, it will face Wales four days later in Cardiff for a place at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.
Maple Leafs say Mitch Marner was victim of a carjacking
TORONTO — Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of a carjacking in Toronto, the hockey team said Tuesday as city police investigated.
Marner was not hurt in the carjacking that took place in east Toronto on Monday evening, the team said.
“He was unharmed in the incident and the Club & Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services’ support,” the Maple Leafs wrote in a statement. “Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Toronto Police Services.”
Police have asked that “neither Marner or the Club comment any further on the details of the incident” as it is under investigation, the Leafs added.
Marner’s teammate, Jason Spezza, reflected on the carjacking Tuesday morning.
“It’s scary, that’s life. That’s not hockey,” Spezza said.
The carjacking comes a day after York Regional Police released a video about car hijackings being on the rise in the Greater Toronto Area.
In the video, the force in the region north of Toronto says thieves are typically following cars when they park, ambushing drivers when they exit their cars and stealing their car keys by force.
Marner and the Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday night in Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Marner had 35 goals and 97 points in 72 games for the Leafs in the regular season and added two goals and six assists against the Lightning.
Mets’ Marte loses grandmother 2 years after wife’s death
NEW YORK — New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte was placed on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother, which came nearly two years to the day after his wife died of a heart attack.
Mets manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Marte’s grandmother, Ponga Brigida, died unexpectedly. Marte was raised by his grandmother in the Dominican Republic after his mother died when he was 9.
Wednesday will mark two years since Marte’s wife, Noelia, died of a heart attack.
“It was heart-wrenching talking to him yesterday,” Showalter said. “I don’t think most people realize, he’s had a tough go.
“He’s home for as long as he needs to be there,” he added.
Marte can stay on the bereavement list for three to seven days after being added Monday. Showalter said the team would figure out a way to let him grieve longer if needed.
Fire’s Shaquiri becomes MLS’s highest-paid at nearly $8.2M
NEW YORK — Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is Major League Soccer’s highest-paid player, jumping past Los Angeles FC attacker Carlos Vela and breaking Zlatan Ibrahimović’s league record.
The 30-year-old Swiss international, who joined Chicago this season from Lyon, has a base salary of $7.35 million and total compensation of $8,153,000, according to figures released Tuesday by the Major League Soccer Players Association.
He is expected to be passed by Italian winger Lorenzo Insigne, who joins Toronto this summer from Napoli.
Ibrahimović had the previous high of $7.2 million with the LA Galaxy in 2019.
Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez began this season in second at $6 million and Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín third with a $5.1 million base and $5,793,750 in total compensation.
Medvedev loses to Gasquet in Geneva in return from injury
GENEVA — Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev lost his comeback match Tuesday after a six-week injury layoff, beaten 6-2, 7-6 (5) by Richard Gasquet in the second round at the Geneva Open.
Medvedev, who underwent hernia surgery last month, cautioned Sunday he was often a slow starter on clay courts. So it proved in his first match on the surface this season, in the last tournament before the French Open.
Medvedev double-faulted for the seventh time on Gasquet’s first match point.
Unlike Medvedev, Gasquet has won titles on clay in his career and the 35-year-old Frenchman frustrated his top-seeded opponent in an assured first set.
Medvedev had three double-faults when his serve was broken to open the second set, and he broke a racket on the court in the next game.
Medvedev leveled at 3-3 and clinched the next game at love with a second-service ace.
Battle of Alberta allegiances split NHL fans across province
RED DEER, Alberta — The old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting fans during the Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late 1980s.
Calgary Flames fans on one side. Edmonton Oilers fans on the other.
NHL allegiances, after all, are split in the community of just over 100,000 people that sits just about halfway between the two cities on Highway 2, about 95 miles (152.9 kilometers) from each. The Flames host the Oilers in Game 1 to kick off the second round of the NHL playoffs on Wednesday night in a Battle of Alberta with stakes not seen in decades.
“To see both fan bases totally engaged in playoffs is something that has just never happened in a lot of people’s lifetimes who are under the age of 40,” said Merrick Sutter, senior vice president of the Red Deer Rebels and nephew of Flames coach Darryl Sutter. “We see it every day in Red Deer, just the sheer nature of being exactly in the middle.”
Th Oilers and Flames have met five times in the postseason, but not in 31 years. Three of the series went seven games and the Oilers won four of them.
Tiger Woods says he’s all about majors, a Mickelson rebuke
TULSA, Okla. — Tiger Woods is all about majors and legacy, a point he drove home Tuesday in a sharp rebuke of Phil Mickelson and his support of a Saudi-funded golf venture that led to Lefty not defending his title at the PGA Championship.
Even as Woods resumes a remarkable return from a car crash 15 months ago that nearly led to his right leg being amputated, the PGA Championship cannot escape the absence of Mickelson and speculation about who might sign up for Greg Norman’s new Saudi-backed golf series.
Woods said he has not tried to reach out to Mickelson since his self-imposed hiatus from golf three months ago, mainly because of their difference of opinion on how golf should be run.
“I understand different viewpoints, but I believe in legacies. I believe in major championships. I believe in big events, comparisons to historical figures of the past,” Woods said.
“There’s plenty of money out here,” he said. “The tour is growing. But it’s just like any other sport — it’s like tennis — you have to go out there and earn it. You’ve got to go out there and play for it. We have opportunity to go ahead and do it. It’s just not guaranteed up front.”
That was a reference to some of the Public Investment Fund money out of Saudi Arabia being offered to players to join Norman and his LIV Golf Investments. According to various reports out of Britain, some top players were being offered more than the $120 million Woods has made in career PGA Tour earnings.
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen injured during streamed workout
Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, now a free agent, apparently suffered an injury during a training session being live-streamed on his Instagram account.
The hard-luck player, released in March by the Bears due to past injuries, grabbed the back of his leg after going down during the workout. The incident was seen on Instagram Live, with Cohen falling to the floor after back-peddling.
Cohen played three full seasons with Chicago but made it to only three games in 2021 before tearing knee ligaments. He missed the rest of that season and then was released by the Bears.
A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Cohen had a strong rookie year as a running back and kick returner. He made All-Pro as a punt returner in 2018 when he led the NFL with 33 runbacks for 411 yards.
Austria stuns Czechs, Sweden routs Britain at hockey worlds
TAMPERE, Finland — Austria pulled off a major upset at the ice hockey world championship on Tuesday, stunning the Czech Republic 2-1 after prevailing in a penalty shootout.
It was Austria’s first victory over the Czechs at a major tournament. Austria’s Peter Schneider was the only player to convert his penalty in the shootout.
It was Austria’s first win of the tournament after two losses, moving the team up to fifth place in Group B with three points, trailing the Czechs in fourth by a point.
Czech Captain Roman Cervenka had put his team ahead in the opening period but Brian Lebler equalized with 38 seconds remaining.
The Czechs are hoping David Pastrnak will boost their attack when he arrives in Finland after his Boston Bruins were eliminated from the NHL playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes. He should be available for the next game against Latvia on Thursday.
In another Group B game, Anton Bengtsson had two goals and an assist and Rasmus Asplund scored twice as Sweden routed Britain 6-0 to join Finland atop the standings. Britain is last with one point.
In Group A in Helsinki, Switzerland made it three wins from three by defeating Kazakhstan 3-2 to join Canada on nine points.
Ohio principals reject endorsement deals for prep athletes
CLEVELAND — High school principals in Ohio have overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to allow prep athletes to sign deals cashing in on their name, image and likeness, the Ohio High School Athletic Association said Tuesday.
In voting that began May 1 and finished Monday, principals from OHSAA member schools voted 538-254 to not allow the marketing deals for high school athletes. Students would lose their athletic eligibility were they to sign such a deal.
The principals could vote again on the deals at a later date.
“If NIL is going to enter the Ohio interscholastic landscape, we want the schools to be the ones to make that determination,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute in a statement. “Whatever we do moving forward, it will include discussion on this issue with our school administrators, Board of Directors, staff and leaders of other state high school athletic associations.”
OHSAA spokesperson Tim Stried previously said the organization opposed marketing deals for high school athletes.
While there are exceptions, the amounts college athletes are earning from NIL deals are small. According to data gathered by Opendorse Deals, the average payout since July for large-school Division I athletes is $664. It’s just $59 for Division II athletes and $43 for Division III athletes.
Seville on alert: 150,000 expected for Europa League final
SEVILLE, Spain — More than 5,000 police officers and security personnel are on high alert in Seville as the Spanish city braces for up to 150,000 supporters of Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt arriving for the Europa League final.
Streets are being closed, barriers are being erected around monuments and security has been heightened in subway stations and at the city’s main squares to try to maintain order among the throngs of Scottish and German fans who are expected in the city ahead of Wednesday’s match.
National Police Chief Juan Carlos Castro said 50,000 Frankfurt fans and up to 100,000 Rangers fans could make it to the city ahead of the final at Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.
Both clubs are hoping to end decades of European despair by winning the final of the second-tier continental competition. Frankfurt hasn’t won a European trophy in more than 40 years, while Rangers’ last European title came 50 years ago.
The winning club will also secure a coveted automatic spot in the group stage of the Champions League next season. Rangers last played in the group stage of the top European club competition in 2010-11, while Frankfurt hasn’t played in the tournament since losing the European Cup final to Real Madrid in 1960.
Olympic luge champion Johannes Ludwig of Germany retires
OBERHOF, Germany — Olympic champion Johannes Ludwig had the best luge season of his life, then decided that would be the perfect way to end his career.
The German veteran has announced his retirement from competitive sliding, doing so after winning two gold medals — one in men’s singles, the other in the team relay — at the Beijing Games in February. He also was the overall World Cup champion this past season.
“A hard and successful path comes to an end,” Ludwig said in his retirement announcement.
The 36-year-old Ludwig spent three decades competing in luge. He said he will remain connected to the sport as an ambassador for next season’s world championships on his home track in Oberhof, Germany.
Eritrea’s Girmay takes Giro leg in win for African cycling
JESI, Italy — It’s been a season of firsts for Biniam Girmay, and the Eritrean rider added a stage victory in the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday in his first Grand Tour to raise the profile of African cycling.
The 22-year-old Girmay outsprinted none other than Mathieu van der Poel — one of the top riders in the sport — to win the 10th stage.
Now he’s the first Black African to win a stage at the Giro, and second African overall after Alan van Heerden won in nearby Pesaro in 1979.
“I realize I’m making history but it’s thanks to my team and my family,” Girmay said. “I’m really grateful to them.”
Girmay was then taken to a local hospital after getting injured when he popped a champagne cork into his eye during the podium celebration.
Spanish rider Juan Pedro López of the Trek-Segafredo team maintained his 12-second lead over João Almeida in the overall standings as the three-week race approached the half-way stage. Romain Bardet is 14 seconds back.
In March, Girmay became the first rider from a sub-Saharan country to win a single-day classic when he triumphed in the Gent-Wevelgem race.
