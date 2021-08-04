Carmelo Anthony to join LeBron, Lakers on 1-year deal
LOS ANGELES — Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James have long wanted to be on the same team. They will finally get their chance after Anthony agreed to a one-year deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.
Anthony broke the news on social media by posting a video that included his nickname, “Melo,” and the Lakers logo. Free agent deals can’t become official until Friday.
Anthony and James have been friends since high school and were part of a star-studded draft class in 2003. James went first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers out of high school while Anthony was the third pick by the Denver Nuggets after leading Syracuse to its first NCAA title.
The 37-year-old Anthony joins his seventh team while entering his 19th season. He averaged 13.4 points and made 40.9% of his 3-pointers coming off the bench for Portland last season.
The Lakers, who won the NBA title in 2020 but were eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs by Phoenix this past season, could have eight players age 32 or older on their opening night roster.
Anthony will be the oldest. James, Marc Gasol and Trevor Ariza are all 36.
Rams’ Stafford stops passing after hitting thumb on helmet
IRVINE — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford stopped passing after hitting the thumb of his throwing hand on the helmet of a defensive player near the end of Monday’s practice. Coach Sean McVay is hopeful it is nothing serious.
Stafford was looked at by trainers but did not resume throwing in practice. He was able to grip a towel and his helmet, which is why McVay was hopeful.
“I think he’ll be OK. We’ll just see what happens. That’s part of the game,” McVay said.
The thumb is the same one that Stafford had surgery on during the offseason after he played most of the second half of last season with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb.
McVay said even though those are the types of things that can inevitably occur during practice or a game, he might look at tweaking some things during practice. The Rams are supposed to practice in pads on Tuesday at UC Irvine.
“I’ve seen some teams around the league that have those shells on their helmets where you can at least soften the blow when you come down on the top of it,” McVay said. “What you say is hopefully you don’t have to learn the hard way, and you start implementing things like that to try to just minimize the risk for injury.”
Stafford, the top overall pick in the 2009 draft, spent 12 seasons in Detroit but requested a trade during the offseason after another coaching change. The Rams traded Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round selection to Detroit for Stafford when the new league year began March 18.
AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliance
The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 met Tuesday to discuss how the conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging.
Two people with knowledge of the meeting said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and George Kliavkoff from the Pac-12 were discussing the potential for strategic planning between the two conferences.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the leagues were not immediately sharing details of internal discussions. The Athletic was first to report the meeting.
The Big 12 is trying to regroup after being stunned by Texas and Oklahoma’s decision to move to the Southeastern Conference. For now, the move is scheduled for 2025, but the Big 12 has to start looking at how to move forward without their flagship programs immediately.
The remaining eight Big 12 schools — Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia — are facing a huge drop in the value of their next television contract without Texas and Oklahoma in the conference.
The Big 12’s current TV deal runs out in 2025. Bowlsby told Texas lawmakers at a hearing in Austin on Monday that losing Texas and Oklahoma could slash the conference’s television revenue by about 50%. He said the TV deals accounted for about $280 million in revenue distributed to the schools.
The Pac-12’s current television deal is similar in value to the Big 12’s and expires in 2024.
Kilavkoff, a former MGM executive who took over as Pac-12 commissioner on July 1, has said the conference is in no rush to add members to a 12-member league that includes Southern California, Oregon, Stanford and Washington.
A full merger of the Big 12 and Pac-12 would create a 20-team conference with schools in every major U.S. time zone.
The conferences could also consider an scheduling agreement or alliance that creates regular nonconference matchups in high-profile sports of football and basketball as a way of potentially increasing the value of each league’s next TV deals, one of the people familiar with the meeting told AP.
Best race ever? Warholm wins record-setting hurdles race
TOKYO — When brash Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm led the field to the starting line on a steamy afternoon at Olympic Stadium, he and his seven opponents had every reason to expect they’d be part of something special.
It turned out to be more than that.
This gathering of the world’s best 400-meter hurdlers Tuesday produced a gold medal for Warholm, a world record, a masterpiece and slice of history. It also might have been one of the best races ever run.
“I never thought in my wildest imagination that this would be possible,” Warholm said after smashing his own world record in a time of 45.94 seconds.
In deciding where the race stands in the annals of Olympic history, there is a lot to consider:
—The man who finished behind Warholm, Rai Benjamin, ran more than half a second faster than any other hurdler in history: 46.17. Had anyone dared tell him he would run that fast and finish second, Benjamin said, “I would probably beat you up and tell you to get out of my room.”
—The third-place finisher, Alison dos Santos of Brazil, finished in 46.72, which would’ve been a world record five weeks earlier.
—The man who finished seventh in the eight-man field, Rasmus Magi of Estonia, was barely in the frame of photos taken from behind the finish line. But he was one of six to set either a world, continental or national record.
Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home
MOSCOW — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games said Tuesday that they “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government that has relentlessly stifled any criticism.
Waiting to leave Japan to seek refuge in Europe, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she hopes she can continue her career, but for now her safety is the priority. After she criticized the management of her team on social media, she accused officials of hustling her to the airport and trying to put her on a plane back to Belarus.
In the dramatic standoff, several countries offered help, and Poland granted her a humanitarian visa Monday. She plans to fly to Warsaw later in the week.
US goalkeeper Naeher out for the bronze medal match
TOKYO — U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher hyperextended her right knee in the Olympic semifinals and will not be available for the bronze medal match against Australia on Thursday.
Naeher also sustained a bone contusion in the first half of the 1-0 U.S. loss to Canada on Monday. An MRI did not show ligament damage.
She was injured when she went up for the ball and came down awkwardly. She was treated for more than five minutes on the field and tried to continue. Naeher was replaced by Adrianna Franch in the 30th minute.
Naeher, who is in the midst of the season with her professional team, the Chicago Red Stars, will be sidelined for several weeks, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.
Brazil to play Spain in men’s Olympic soccer gold-medal game
SAITAMA, Japan — Defending champion Brazil will face Spain for the Olympic gold medal in men’s soccer on Saturday.
Spain beat host Japan 1-0 Tuesday with Marco Asensio scoring a curling shot in the 115th minute in Saitama. The 25-year-old Real Madrid winger is one of three players in the squad over the age of 24 permitted at the Olympics. Spain benefits from being able to secure the release of players from its top clubs for an additional tournament squeezed into the season.
This time, the Brazilians don’t have Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, whose penalty clinched gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in a penalty shootout against Germany. But they still won a shootout in Kashima, beating Mexico 4-1 on penalties after a scoreless draw in the semifinal.
Brazil goalkeeper Santos stopped Mexico’s first penalty from Eduardo Aguirre, and Johan Vasquez’s attempt then hit the post. Reinier converted the winning kick to send Brazil into a third successive Olympic final.
Mexico will play Japan for the bronze medal in Saitama on Friday. The gold-medal match is set for the following day in Yokohama.
“Spain is coming with its maximum force,” Brazil coach Andre Jardine said. “They’ve formed a strong team over the course of the tournament.”
Spain’s only Olympic title came at home — at the 1992 Barcelona Games. The country’s last final was at the 2000 Sydney Games, losing to Cameroon.
Deal allows Ohio State players to profit from jersey sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Football players and athletes in Ohio State’s other 35 sports now will be able to make money off the sale of Buckeyes jerseys bearing their names and numbers.
The school said Tuesday it entered into a group licensing agreement allowing athletes who opt in to the program to share in the profit from jerseys bearing Ohio State trademarks and their names and numbers.
Last month, the NCAA lifted its longtime ban on athletes being compensated for their names, images and likenesses.
The Ohio State program, run by The Brandr Group — a brand management, marketing and licensing agency — will create opportunities for current Ohio State athletes to join a group licensing program of three or more athletes from the same team or one with six or more athletes from any combination of teams, according to a release from the school. While the deal won’t guarantee NIL opportunities, it will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the athletes.
NIL opportunities have already started to change college sports.
Goalie gang: Longan, US women beat Canada 16-5 in quarters
TOKYO — Amanda Longan knows the deal. She is one of the world’s best goalkeepers sitting behind the world’s best goalkeeper in women’s water polo.
So she waited patiently for an Olympic debut that she knew might never come. She was active for two U.S. games in group play, but didn’t get in. Coach Adam Krikorian put her back on the roster for the quarterfinals, and this time, it worked out.
Longan relieved Ashleigh Johnson and played the fourth quarter as the U.S. rolled into the semifinals of the Tokyo Games with a convincing 16-5 victory over Canada. She finished with three saves on five shots and an experience that she will never forget.
“Honestly, I thought when I would get my chance I would be super, super nervous,” Longan said. “But honestly, today, I was just more happy and grateful to have that time than anything.”
Maggie Steffens, Makenzie Fischer and Alys Williams each had three goals as the U.S. stayed in the hunt for its third consecutive gold medal. The Americans improved to 21-1 this year, with their lone loss coming against Hungary last week.
Jets lineman Cameron Clark in hospital with neck injury
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a hospital by ambulance after injuring his neck during practice Tuesday.
The team had no immediate word on his status.
The 23-year-old Clark, a fourth-round draft pick last year out of Charlotte, went down during team drills. He didn’t appear to be moving before trainers and medical personnel rushed to him.
Coach Robert Saleh was unclear how the injury occurred, saying he saw the play only out of the corner of his eye.
“It looked like he was in protection,” Saleh said, “and then he was on the ground.”
He said the team doctors told him Clark did have “some” movement, but “as far as the details and all that stuff, we’re going to wait for further evaluation.”
Clark was put on what appeared to be a spinal board and then carted to an ambulance at the side of the field.
Saleh immediately called off practice, the team’s first in full pads this summer. Many players watched in silence as Clark was taken to the ambulance. Saleh said there was just one more practice period scheduled.
Panthers receiver carted off; player who hit him is cut
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice Tuesday, carted off the field and taken away by ambulance. The player who struck him was kicked out of practice and waived.
Kirkwood sustained a concussion, was released from the hospital and is back with the team on the Wofford College campus, a Panthers spokesman said.
Coach Matt Rhule called the hit by rookie cornerback J.T. Ibe “unacceptable.”
“It’s obviously precautionary and we will wait and see after he’s looked at what exactly (the injury) is,” Rhule said after the team’s first padded practice. “That was just the early signs. ... I’m anxious to see what they say.”
Rhule was clearly upset when talking about the play by Ibe.
The collision halted practice for more than 10 minutes as the medical staff tended to Kirkwood on the field. Rhule gathered the players on an adjacent field and spoke to them while Kirkwood was placed in the ambulance.
“It’s completely unacceptable to do something like that,” Rhule said. “There are bang-bang plays that will happen and guys will hit the ground, but you can’t tee off on somebody. That’s not what we do and that is undisciplined by us and can’t happen.”
Rhule spoke just moments before it was announced the team had waived Ibe. The Panthers have not released a statement from Rhule or general manager Scott Fitterer on the decision.
Ibe spent four seasons at Rice and two seasons at South Carolina and was trying to make the Panthers roster as an undrafted free agent. He had signed with Carolina in April.
US women’s volleyball likely down 2 starters for quarters
TOKYO — The U.S. women’s volleyball team will likely be without two starters when the Americans face the Dominican Republic in the Olympic quarterfinals.
Setter Jordyn Poulter and opposite Jordan Thompson were limited at practice on Tuesday after rolling their right ankles during pool play and aren’t expected to be available in the quarterfinals. The Americans are still holding out hope that both could return later in the tournament if the U.S. wins on Wednesday.
Poulter got hurt when she landed on a teammate’s foot during a win over Italy on Monday that helped the U.S. clinch the top spot in Pool B. Thompson got hurt in similar fashion on Saturday in a loss to the Russians, sidelining one of the top scorers in the tournament.
The Americans have been able to overcome those injuries so far thanks to the play of backup setter Micah Hancock and opposite Annie Drews.
Drews led the team with 22 points in the five-set win over Italy in her first Olympics.
Coach Karch Kiraly said it was a difficult choice whether to start Drews or Thompson to begin the tournament, so he was not surprised about how little drop-off there has been.
Gourde excited for chance in Seattle even with start delayed
SEATTLE — After winning two straight Stanley Cup titles, Yanni Gourde has one of the more impressive resumes among the players selected by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL expansion draft.
But instead of being one of Seattle’s top forwards to start the team’s first season, Gourde is going to be stuck as a spectator when the puck finally drops after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
“It’s been a complicated situation because it’s been bugging me for over 18 months. There’s a lot of stuff in that left shoulder that didn’t work right and everything was caused by the labrum tear,” Gourde said Tuesday. “We kind of found that out when I went to see the doctor for surgery and that’s what came out of it.”
Seattle was fully aware of Gourde’s surgery when it selected the talented forward in the expansion draft. The Kraken see Gourde as one of their top centers as he comes off Tampa Bay’s run to another title, a year during which he had 17 goals in the regular season and another six in the playoffs. He’s tied to Seattle through the 2024-25 season.
But the news of the surgery put a damper on the excitement. Gourde said he’s been told recovery should be four months, which on the optimistic end would cause him to miss about six weeks of the regular season.
Throwback champ Iglesias wins his 2nd boxing gold for Cuba
TOKYO — Roniel Iglesias simply appeared to be fighting on a higher level than his opponents.
Right through to his one-sided gold medal victory over British star Pat McCormack, Iglesias moved and punched his way through Tokyo with a grace to which everyone else in his division could only aspire.
A stellar Olympic performance by a classical Cuban boxer ended in the usual way Tuesday night in Tokyo: With a gold medal around the neck of a fighter from the nation that has practically perfected amateur boxing.
Iglesias claimed his second Olympic gold and his third overall medal in Tokyo, adding it to his bronze from Beijing in 2008 and his championship from London in 2012, both at light welterweight. He lost in the welterweight quarterfinals in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and subsequently went through significant injury problems, but Iglesias said his focus never wavered.
Foot injury to keep Colts lose All-Pro guard out 5-12 weeks
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts’ injury list keeps getting longer — and more baffling.
Three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson was added Tuesday after suffering the same foot injury as new quarterback Carson Wentz, who had a fragment from the metatarsal bone removed Monday. Nelson was scheduled to undergo the same procedure with the same doctor Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Both are expected to miss five to 12 weeks, putting their availability for the Sept. 12 season-opener against Seattle in jeopardy..
There was one significant difference in the diagnosis: Wentz’s injury appeared to be the result of an old injury that flared up when he planted his foot for a throw last Thursday while Nelson’s, coach Frank Reich said, appeared to be the result of a condition he was born with. He got hurt Monday when a teammate apparently stepped on his foot.
Both injuries are another blow for a team that thought it could make a deep postseason run — if it could stay healthy.
The loss of Nelson could be huge.
He didn’t missed a start in his first three NFL seasons while earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors every year. Nelson is widely regarded as the NFL’s most dominant guard and has been a key component in making Indy’s offensive line one of the league’s best since general manager Chris Ballard traded back three spots and selected Nelson at No. 6 overall pick in 2018.
Eriksen returns to Milan after cardiac arrest at Euros
MILAN — Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen is back in Italy for the first time since his near-tragic collapse at the European Championship.
Italian media reports Eriksen landed in Milan on Tuesday and has already met with Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta.
In one of the scariest scenes in soccer history, Eriksen fell face-first onto the field during Denmark’s opening match against Finland on June 12. His teammates formed a protective wall around him as medical workers resuscitated him with a defibrillator.
The 29-year-old Eriksen spent a week in the hospital, where he had a type of pacemaker fitted, before going home to Denmark to recover. He has also undergone a raft of medical tests to discover the cause for the cardiac arrest.
Eriksen will undergo further tests in Italy and is not expected to be back on a soccer field for at least six months.
Cavaliers acquire point guard Ricky Rubio from Timberwolves
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers filled one of their biggest needs, acquiring veteran point guard Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Cleveland sent forward Taurean Prince, a 2022 second-round draft pick and cash to Minnesota for the 30-year-old Rubio, who has spent 10 years in the NBA.
The teams agreed to the deal last week before the draft, but had to wait for league approval and because Rubio was in Japan at the Olympics. He scored 38 points in a quarterfinal loss to the U.S. on Tuesday.
Rubio’s point total is a Spanish men’s Olympic record, and the most ever scored by a U.S. men’s Olympic opponent, breaking the mark of 35 by Puerto Rico’s Butch Lee in 1976.
The Cavs were desperate to find a dependable backup point guard for Darius Garland. Matthew Dellavedova served in that role last season, but he missed much of the year after a concussion.
Dellavedova recently signed a three-year deal in Australia.
Browns LB Walker out with knee injury, Owusu-Koramoah back
BEREA, Ohio — Browns starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will not need surgery but is expected to miss an extended period with a right knee injury sustained on a noncontact play in training camp.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that Walker, one of Cleveland’s biggest free agency acquisitions, dodged an operation. Stefanski did not provide a definitive time frame for the 25-year-old’s return.
“It’s a week-plus,” he said. “But we’ll see.”
Walker’s knee was heavily wrapped as he watched his teammates during their pre-practice walk-through.
Walker got injured during Monday’s workout. He limped off the field and pointed to the back of his leg while being examined. He was escorted back to the team’s facility by Joe Sheehan, the team’s head athletic trainer.
Culley won’t say why Watson missed practice with Texans
HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson missed practice on Tuesday for the first time since Houston Texans’ camp began, but coach David Culley refused to explain why.
“Nothing new on Deshaun,” he said.
Watson was on the field for the team’s first five practices but only participated in individual drills while the other three quarterbacks took snaps during team drills.
On Tuesday that changed when he did not take the field when the team donned pads for the first time this year and he was not seen during the almost two-hour practice.
Watson’s future is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.
Ross Chastain to drive No. 1 for NASCAR’S Trackhouse Racing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Trackhouse Racing has signed Ross Chastain as its second Cup Series driver in a multiyear deal announced Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Chastain currently drives the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing. Trackhouse purchased the Ganassi operation in late June in a deal that takes effect at the end of this season and includes both of Ganassi’s Cup Series charters.
“It’s really indescribable what that means,” Chastain said. “It means the world.”
Trackhouse founder Justin Marks said Chastain will join the No. 99 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Suárez when Trackhouse expands to a two-car team next season. That leaves former Cup champion Kurt Busch, currently the driver of Ganassi’s No. 1, as a free agent in the hunt for a new ride.
Busch has 33 career wins, including the 2017 Daytona 500, and won the Cup Series title in 2004.
In his brief career of 101 races, Chastain drove for Premium Motorsports, Spire Motorsports, and Roush Fenway Racing before signing with Ganassi this season. In 22 Cup races this year, Chastain has two top-five finishes, including a runner-up finish at Nashville Superspeedway, and seven top 10s.
Marks has had a decade-long relationship with Chastain and said he’s been impressed.
FIFA bans former stand-in president Issa Hayatou for 1 year
ZURICH — FIFA banned its former interim president Issa Hayatou on Tuesday for alleged wrongdoing in a commercial deal for African soccer.
Hayatou, who was Confederation of African Football president for 29 years until 2017, was banned for one year for a breach of “duty of loyalty” rules, FIFA said in announcing the ruling of its ethics committee.
He was also fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($33,000) though it is unclear how FIFA can enforce payment.
The FIFA investigation concluded Hayatou negotiated and signed CAF “into an anti-competitive agreement with Lagardère Sport,” a media rights agency based in France.
The 12-year deal was worth a reported $1 billion and gave exclusive rights to CAF competitions including the African Cup of Nations and African Champions League through 2028. It was later canceled.
