Cincinnati-Tulsa football game canceled
The regular-season football finale between No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 18 Tulsa has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Bearcats’ program.
The American Athletic Conference made the announcement on Tuesday.
The teams are scheduled to play in the AAC title game on Dec. 19. Both teams have perfect league records.
The winner of Saturday’s game in Tulsa would have hosted the title game. Now, the host will be the team that’s ranked higher in the College Football Playoff rankings being released Tuesday, per the American’s tiebreaking procedure. Last week, Cincinnati was No. 7 and Tulsa was No. 24.
Sounders score twice late, stun Minnesota United 3-2
SEATTLE — Gustav Svensson scored off a corner kick in the final moments of second-half stoppage time, and the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 3-2 on Monday night to advance to the MLS Cup final.
Seattle scored three times in the final 15 minutes of regulation and stoppage time to stun Minnesota and claim the Western Conference championship for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
Seattle will travel to Columbus to face the Crew in the MLS Cup final on Saturday.
Will Bruin scored in the 75th minute to pull Seattle within 2-1 and set the stage for the wild final moments when the Sounders scored twice off corner kicks. Raul Ruidiaz had a fortunate bounce fall at his feet before he beat goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to pull the Sounders even at 2-2 just before the end of the 90 minutes.
Allen throws for 4 TDs, Bills beat 49ers 34-24 in Arizona
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The passes zipped through the air one by one, almost always finding their intended target right on the hands and in stride.
By the time Josh Allen was done, the quarterback had finished one of the best games of his young NFL career, and the Buffalo Bills once again looked like one of the league’s elite teams.
Allen threw for 375 yards and tied a career high with four touchdown passes as the Bills stayed in sole possession of first place in the AFC East with a thoroughly impressive 34-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Buffalo (9-3) moved a step closer to winning its division for the first time since 1995 thanks to a nearly flawless performance from Allen. The 24-year-old completed 32 of 40 passes with no interceptions.
He threw touchdown passes to Cole Beasley, Dawson Knox, Isaiah McKenzie and Gabriel Davis as the Bills built a 17-7 halftime lead and controlled the majority of the second half.
Tide, Irish, Tigers, Buckeyes hold steady atop CFP rankings
For the third straight week, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The selection committee’s second-from-last rankings had only a little movement in the top 10. Texas A&M is still fifth and Florida held at sixth.
Iowa State moved up a couple of spots to seventh after earning a spot in the Big 12 title game. Cincinnati slipped a spot to eighth after an idle week because of COVID-19 issues in the program.
The Bearcats also will not play this week against Tulsa, the committee’s 24th-ranked team. Those two schools are scheduled to meet Dec. 19 in the American Athletic Conference title game.
Ohio State is also currently without a game this weekend after Michigan had to cancel because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Georgia is ninth and Miami is 10th.
Coastal Carolina, coming off a big victory against BYU, jumped five spots to No. 13.
AP source: NHL players balk at changing CBA, league moves on
NHL players have balked at changing the collective bargaining agreement and the league is preparing to open the season Jan. 13 after starting training camp on New Year’s Day, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Owners and players, with the hopes of getting back on the ice next month, have moved past financial negotiations in light of the CBA extension reached over the summer., said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because talks between union and the league are private.
The two sides are discussing scheduling, testing protocols and some of the other obstacles that need to be overcome to start the season after revenue concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic briefly stalled progress.
“We are certainly continuing to work through all the issues we would need to resolve to start a season,” Deputy NHL Commissioner Bill Daly said.
The league and union agreed to a CBA over the summer that included a 10% salary deferral for the 2021 season and a cap on money left in escrow. That agreement remains in place moving forward, though Commissioner Gary Bettman last week warned that the long-established 50-50 split of hockey-related revenue could mean players paying owners back in the future.
Players walk off in protest against alleged racism in Champions League
In a powerful protest against alleged racism, players from Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir walked off the field during a Champions League game on Tuesday and didn’t return after a match official was accused of using insulting language about a Black coach.
On a night when English giant Manchester United was eliminated after a 3-2 loss at Leipzig, the PSG-Basaksehir game in the same group never finished as the players from the visiting Turkish team refused to come back out on the field because the same group of officials would still be in charge.
The remaining minutes of the match will be played on Wednesday with a new set of match officials, UEFA said, following discussions with the clubs after one of the most controversial incidents in the competition’s history.
The score was 0-0 after 14 minutes when the game was stopped because Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo accused the fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu of Romania, of using a racial term to describe him. It sparked a commotion in the technical area that led to Webo being sent off by the referee.
Players and coaches discussed the incident in heated fashion on the field — Basaksehir striker Demba Ba asked the fourth official whether he would have referenced a player’s color if he was white — before the referee pointed for the players to leave for the locker room.
UEFA said it would be looking into the matter, while stating the match would restart with a different fourth official inside an empty Parc des Princes stadium.
That never happened.
“A thorough investigation on the incident that took place will be opened immediately,” UEFA said in a second statement that announced the remainder of the match was being pushed back a day.
A top official at anti-discrimination network Fare, which helps UEFA investigate cases, said the decision by players to walk off “lays down a marker in Europe.”
“Many players are fed up with half measures to tackle racism,” Piara Powar, Fare’s executive director, told The Associated Press.
PSG’s players will return to their stadium knowing they have already qualified for the knockout stage. That’s because United was beaten by Leipzig and dropped to third place in Group H — tied for points with PSG, regardless of its result against Basaksehir, but behind the French team courtesy of an inferior head-to-head record.
In a result that weakens Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position as manager and further damages United’s financial state amid a pandemic, his team made a customary slow start and was 2-0 down after 13 minutes. When Justin Kluivert added a third in the 69th, Leipzig looked certain of advancing but United pulled goals back through Bruno Fernandes in the 80th and Paul Pogba in the 82nd.
NFL union sees no current need for bubble to slow COVID-19
The NFL players believe the season can be completed on time without the league moving into a version of a postseason bubble like other sports have as long as everyone follows the rules already in place meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
NFLPA President JC Tretter and Executive Director DeMaurice Smith held a virtual news conference on Tuesday to discuss the challenges the players have felt this season while playing during a global pandemic and address how things will change in the future.
Both Tretter and Smith said that the rules in place requiring players and staff to be tested daily, wear masks, socially distance and have tracers for contact tracing have helped prevent the spread of the virus.
They believe if everyone adheres to those rules over the next two months there would be no need for teams to sequester in hotels to avoid contact with the public.
UCLA will be outfitted by Nike, Jordan Brand starting in ‘21
LOS ANGELES — UCLA will be outfitted by Nike beginning next year under a six-year deal announced Tuesday.
The Bruins football and men’s and women’s basketball teams will be outfitted under the Jordan Brand. UCLA will be the first Pac-12 school to wear the “Jumpman” logo on its uniforms and will join Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma and North Carolina as programs under the Jordan Brand for football and both basketball teams.
The new deal starts next July 1. Until then, UCLA’s 25 programs will be outfitted by Under Armour even though the university is suing the apparel company for breach of contract.
“Going into this process, our top priority was to secure the best quality and most innovative products to help our student-athletes and coaches compete for championships,” athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement regarding the agreement with Nike. “As we build upon our rich history and strive for greater heights, this transformative collaboration is a signal of the future.”
Under Armour announced in June that it was ending its contract with UCLA, citing unforeseeable circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic as one of the reasons. The two sides were four years into a 15-year deal worth $280 million, which was the highest in college athletics.
Harden in Houston for COVID tests after missing camp’s start
HOUSTON — James Harden is back in Houston after missing the start of Rockets training camp and was going through the NBA’s COVID-19 testing protocols on Tuesday.
Coach Stephen Silas said after Houston’s practice that the disgruntled superstar had arrived in the city and was getting tested but didn’t have much information beyond that.
“That’s pretty much all I know right now,” he said. “It’s kind of some moving parts to it, I assume. But him getting tested in Houston is good for everybody.”
Silas said he hadn’t spoken to Harden and had no comment on reports that the All-Star wants to be traded.
“I don’t have anything to do with that,” Silas said. “But him being here shows a level of commitment to what we have going and what we have going forward. And that’s that.”
Harden’s absence comes after the Rockets traded Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round draft pick last week. The Rockets have expressed no interest in trading Harden despite months of reports that he wants to leave the team.
Eagles going with Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts will start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, sending Carson Wentz to the bench.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Tuesday on the team’s website.
“We’re not where we want to be as an offense,” Pederson said. “I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump, to try to get everybody playing better.”
Pederson insisted Monday the decision was his, even though Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract begins in 2021. Hurts replaced Wentz in the third quarter of a 30-16 loss to Green Bay and completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown, one interception and took three sacks.
Fitzgerald activited from COVID list
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after a two-game absence.
The 37-year-old Fitzgerald, who went on the list on Nov. 26, has caught 43 passes for 336 yards this season in 10 games.
His presence will be welcome as the Cardinals try to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the New York Giants on Sunday. Arizona has a 6-6 record and is two games behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks for the top of the NFC West.
Wake Forest running back opting out of season
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson says running back Kenneth Walker III has informed the coaching staff that he plans to opt out of the remainder of the season.
Walker is the Demon Deacons’ No. 2 rusher at 579 yards and has 13 rushing touchdowns. His decision comes as Wake Forest prepares to play its first game in nearly a month this weekend at Louisville after being on hold due to coronavirus issues.
Clawson said Tuesday some players had decided to opt out and later changed their minds. He said the team would be open to Walker returning if he changed his mind and went back through required safety protocols to rejoin the team.
“But we’re expecting to play the rest of the year without him at this point,” Clawson said.
Clawson said the sophomore has indicated he plans to return to the team in the spring semester.
Christian Beal-Smith had split work with Walker this season, rushing for a team-best 592 yards. Clawson said reserves Justice Ellison and Ahmani Marshall could see more work in Walker’s absence.
No. 8 Indiana pauses football activities
No. 8 Indiana canceled Tuesday’s practice and has paused all football-related activities because of an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program.
The announcement came about five hours after Purdue announced it also had canceled Tuesday’s practice to “evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing.”
The in-state rivals are scheduled to play Saturday for the Old Oaken Bucket. Indiana officials said no decision has yet been made about the game.
Indiana said in a statement that all players, coaches and Tier 1 staff members had PCR tests.
“The health and safety of our students, coaches and staff is paramount,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said. “In consultation with our medical experts, we decided this is the appropriate decision at this time. We will continue to assess the situation moving forward.”
Indiana (6-1, No. 12 CFP) has clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten East and would qualify for next week’s conference championship game if No. 4 Ohio State (5-0, No. 4) is deemed ineligible because it failed to meet the league’s minimum requirement of playing at least six games to qualify.
Purdue football cancels practice after testing
Purdue says it has canceled Tuesday’s football practice to “evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing.” Athletic department officials provided no additional comment.
The Boilermakers are scheduled to renew their rivalry with No. 8 Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers won last year’s game in overtime to reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket.
Indiana (6-1) already has locked up the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten East and has met the minimum standard of playing six games to be eligible for the conference championship game.
Purdue (2-4) has lost four straight and has had some issues with COVID this season. Coach Jeff Brohm missed the season opener after testing positive and all-conference defensive end George Karlaftis sat out the last two games after also testing positive. The Boilermakers also had their Week 3 game at Wisconsin canceled because of a COVID outbreak.
Big East Conference makes changes to opening night men’s basketball schedule
The Big East Conference has switched a couple of opening night men’s basketball games because of COVID-19-related concerns.
St. John’s is now scheduled to visit Seton Hall on Friday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The game will start at 4:30 p.m. Eastern and be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
St. John’s was originally scheduled to welcome UConn back into the Big East on Friday in Storrs, Connecticut, and Seton Hall was to play host to DePaul. But UConn and DePaul are both dealing with COVID-19 issues.
DePaul announced Tuesday it was pausing all team activities this week following positive COVID-19 tests involving its program, two days after a similar announcement from UConn.
Also, the start time of Friday’s Villanova-Georgetown game has been changed from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
NFL announces new batch of positive tests for virus
The NFL says there were 18 new confirmed positive COVID-19 tests among players and 27 among other personnel in the latest round of testing, which concluded Saturday.
The weeklong program included 16,475 tests administered to 2,427 players and 25,194 given to 4,585 team personnel.
Since testing began in August, 173 players and 297 other personnel have been confirmed positive cases out of more than 757,000 tests given.
NASCAR changing 2021 schedule
NASCAR already has started adjusting the 2021 calendar.
The first three races of the season, which begins Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500, all will be held in Florida now.
NASCAR shifted the February race scheduled for Fontana, California, to the road course at Daytona International Speedway. It swapped the Fontana date to make it the second race of the season and follow the Daytona 500 at the same track.
The race at Homestead-Miami Speedway originally scheduled as the second event of the year was moved into Fontana’s original slot and will be run Feb. 28.
Homestead said its race weekend will have limited spectators. NASCAR said the schedule after Homestead will continue as previously announced with the fourth race of the season.
Black Players for Change group wins MLS Humanitarian award
Black Players for Change, a group formed by Major League Soccer players to confront racial injustice, has earned the league’s Humanitarian of the Year award.
The group, which came together following the death of George Floyd, set out to create positive change within MLS and in local communities. Among its accomplishments was an extensive get-out-the-vote effort and the construction of a mini-pitch for underserved youth in New Jersey.
Black Players for Change involves 170 players and league staff.
“We’ve had some successes, we’re still fighting some battles, and we’ll continue to fight those battles,” said Toronto defender Justin Morrow, the group’s founder. “We’re making sure that we will not go away and this organization will be here for future generations.”
Black Players for Change has three goals: to give black players a voice in the league; to encourage black representation in the players’ association and higher levels of MLS; and to help local communities.
Portland’s Jeremy Ebobisse, Chicago’s CJ Sapong, Nashville’s Jalil Anibaba and Philadelphia’s Ray Gaddis are among the players involved. In recognition of the group’s efforts, MLS WORKS will donate $5,000 to the organization.
Kenin voted WTA Player of Year; Azarenka gets Comeback honor
Sofia Kenin collected the WTA Player of the Year award on Tuesday after winning the Australian Open in January for her first Grand Slam title and finishing as the runner-up at the French Open in October.
The 22-year-old from Florida went 16-2 at the three major tournaments played in 2020 — Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic — and ended the abbreviated season with a career-best ranking of No. 4.
In other honors announced Tuesday and based on voting by international media members, Victoria Azarenka was picked as Comeback Player of the Year, Iga Swiatek was named Most Improved Player, Nadia Podoroska was the Newcomer of the Year and Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were the Doubles Team of the Year.
Swiatek’s coach, Piotr Sierzputowski, earned the Coach of the Year award.
In two categories decided by a players’ vote, Marie Bouzkova was the recipient of the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award, and the 10 members of the WTA Players’ Council shared the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award.
Monte Morris agrees to 3-year, $27M extension with Nuggets
DENVER — Guard Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Denver Nuggets.
His agent, Ron Shade, confirmed the deal Tuesday. It’s fully guaranteed with incentives that can move it closer to $9.5 million per year.
Morris is coming off a regular season in which he averaged 9 points and 3.5 assists per game. He played a big role during Denver’s postseason run to the Western Conference finals, where the Nuggets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 25-year-old Morris was a second-round draft pick in 2017 out of Iowa State. He has become a reliable part of coach Michael Malone’s rotation over the past few seasons.
Royals, 1B Carlos Santana agree to $17 million, 2-year deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and veteran first baseman Carlos Santana have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract that plugs one of their biggest offensive holes while providing some clubhouse leadership for a rebuilding club.
MLB Network was first to report that the sides had reached an agreement Tuesday.
The 34-year-old Santana was an All-Star two years ago in Cleveland, when he hit a career-best .281 with 34 homers and 93 RBIs. But he slid to .199 with eight homers and 30 RBIs while playing 60 games during the shortened 2020 season, resulting in the Indians declining his $17.5 million option for the upcoming season.
The Royals were middle-of-the-road with a .244 team average last season, but they hit just 68 home runs and were tied with — coincidentally — the Indians for the sixth-worst scoring offense in the majors.
Rangers trade RHP Lance Lynn to White Sox
The Chicago White Sox acquired a big workhorse for their starting rotation.
Lance Lynn was traded from the Texas Rangers to the White Sox on Tuesday for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems. The deal was agreed to at the end of the first day of Major League Baseball’s virtual winter meetings.
Lynn was be reunited in Chicago with new manager Tony La Russa. Lynn was a rookie pitcher for the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals, who beat the Rangers in seven games in the last season La Russa managed in the big leagues before returning to the White Sox this offseason.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Lynn was 22-14 in 46 starts the past two seasons for the Rangers, with 335 strikeouts over 292 1/3 innings. The right-hander has an $8 million salary in 2021, the final season of a $30 million, three-year contract he signed with Texas two winters ago.
AP Exclusive: Qatar to allow rainbow flags at 2022 World Cup
Rainbow flags will be allowed in stadiums at the 2022 World Cup as Qatar said anti-LGBTQ laws would not be enforced at matches to comply with FIFA regulations promoting tolerance and inclusion.
With less than two years until the tournament, though, concerns persist about the treatment facing gay fans in Qatar due the conservative religious code prohibiting same-sex relations that conflict with FIFA’s stance against homophobia.
FIFA said it was determined to push Qatar on staging a “tournament that is inclusive” when the World Cup heads to the Middle East for the first time.
4 arrests made linked to soccer match-fixing in Moldova
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Five of the 10 soccer teams in the Moldovan league have been involved in match-fixing linked to organized crime this season and four arrests have been made, the Europol police agency said Tuesday.
A crime syndicate suspected of earning hundreds of thousands of dollars from bets on about 20 games has been dismantled in the operation, Europol said in a statement.
Qatar links into Euro World Cup qualifying for friendlies
Qatar will gain more match experience ahead of hosting the 2022 World Cup by effectively joining the qualifying group featuring European champion Portugal to play friendlies.
The arrangement provides Qatar with 10 friendlies in Europe, with the results not counting in Group A as the Asian champions qualify as World Cup hosts.
The other opponents in Group A are Serbia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.
Millwall fans respectfully observe players taking a knee
LONDON — Three days after jeering teams who took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, fans of English soccer club Millwall respectfully observed the same gesture made by players before another match in the second-tier Championship.
Upon entering the stadium ahead of their team’s home game against Queens Park Rangers, Millwall’s supporters received a printed statement that read: “The eyes of the world are on this football club tonight — your club — and they want us to fail.”
That was after booing was heard from some Millwall fans as players from the London club and Derby took a knee before their game on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Millwall’s players were applauded when they lined up holding a banner which read “Inequality — united for change”. As previously announced, they linked arms — instead of taking a knee — and wore the logo of anti-discrimination group Kick It Out on the front of their jerseys.
QPR players opted to take a knee, having chosen in recent weeks not to make the gesture as they felt it only diluted the BLM movement. There were no audible jeers from Millwall’s supporters.
