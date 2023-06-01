Fan voting starts for MLB All-Star Game in Seattle on July 11
NEW YORK — Online voting began Wednesday for starters in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game at Seattle on July 11.
An individual may cast up to five votes per 24-hour period through noon EDT on June 22 on MLB.com, the 30 team websites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App.
The top two players in each league at each position other than outfield plus the top six outfielders in each league will be announced on June 22 starting at 6 p.m. EDT on the MLB Network. The top overall vote-getter in each league will start in the All-Star Game and bypass the second round of balloting.
The second phase of voting, which does not carry over from the first round, runs from noon EDT on June 26 through noon EDT on June 29. An individual can vote once per 24-hour period.
Remaining starters will be announced on June 29 beginning at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN. Pitchers and reserves will be announced on July 2 starting at 5:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN.
Holiday Bowl sues Pac-12, UC Regents after UCLA pulled out of 2021 game
SAN DIEGO — The organization that runs the Holiday Bowl is suing the Pac-12 Conference and the University of California Regents because UCLA backed out of the 2021 game citing COVID-19 concerns.
The San Diego Bowl Game Association is seeking a minimum of $3 million in compensatory damages in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in California Superior Court in San Diego County.
UCLA announced less than five hours before it was supposed to kick off against North Carolina State on Dec. 28, 2021, that it was pulling out of the game after three defensive linemen tested positive for COVID-19.
The 10-page filing comes more than 17 months after negotiations between the bowl organization and the Pac-12 failed to come to a resolution. The filing by the bowl organization alleges “a failure of defendants to accept responsibility and accountability for their conduct, which caused substantial damages to plaintiff.”
The bowl game organization says it lost nearly $8 million due to the cancellation, including $3.6 million in ticket revenue and $1.4 million that had to be returned to the game’s title sponsor.
The bowl organization has not paid Oregon or the Pac-12 the $2.45 million it owes for the Ducks’ participation in the 2022 game, saying it would be applied toward damages for the cancellation of the 2021 game.
The Pac-12 said in a statement: “Despite the Pac-12’s good faith efforts to find an amicable and fair resolution, the Holiday Bowl filed a lawsuit this week seeking to leverage for its own financial gain the global COVID-19 pandemic which led to the cancellation of the 2021 Holiday Bowl. The Holiday Bowl is now also refusing to pay the fees it owes the Pac-12 for our member institution’s participation in the 2022 Holiday Bowl, in clear breach of our agreement.
“The Pac-12 plans to vigorously defend against the lawsuit, which is wholly without merit, and to seek the monies owed by the Holiday Bowl under our agreement.”
UCLA representatives declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Pistons reach agreement to hire former Suns coach Monty Williams, AP sources say
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement to hire former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, according to two people familiar with the situation.
One of the people, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced, told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that Williams agreed to a six-year contract.
Phoenix fired Williams two-plus weeks ago, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he won the league’s coach of the year honors.
The 51-year-old Williams won 63% of his games over four regular seasons with the Suns, but Phoenix was eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals two years in a row after losing to Milwaukee in the 2021 NBA Finals.
The Pistons would be thrilled to approach that level of success anytime soon under Williams.
Detroit won an NBA-low 17 games last season, losing 30% or fewer games for the fourth straight season under Dwane Casey, who stepped down as coach with one year left on his contract to take a role in the front office.
The Pistons did not have good fortune in the draft lottery, landing the No. 5 pick overall for the second straight year and missing out on an opportunity to draft Victor Wembanyama.
Detroit, a three-time NBA championship franchise, has earned a spot in the playoffs just twice in 14 years.
Fan whose car was damaged by flying tire at Indianapolis 500 will receive new ride
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis 500 fan whose vehicle was damaged when a tire flew off a racecar and out of the track during the race will receive a new car, an Indianapolis Motor Speedway spokesperson said.
The spokesperson told The Indianapolis Star that Penske Entertainment will provide fan Robin Matthews, who is from Indianapolis, with a new car following the incident.
“I didn’t see it come down,” she said. “I came down and they said, ‘Robin, it’s your car!’ I thought, ‘No.’ I thought somebody was pranking me. It’s a car. It’s fine.”
The wheel came off with less than 20 laps to go in Sunday’s race when Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood collided. Kirkwood’s left rear tire bounced off the track and over the fence and the corner of the grandstand in the second turn before landing in a parking lot. It traveled about 350 yards (320 meters) before crashing into the front of Matthews’ parked Chevrolet.
A red flag halted the race after the crash, and two more red flags followed before Josef Newgarden won by beating Marcus Ericsson in a one-lap shootout.
One spectator received treatment at the infield medical center with minor injuries related to debris flying. An IMS spokesman said at the time that there were no injuries related to the tire.
Florida beats Georgia Tech 3-1 to win 5th NCAA men’s golf championship
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Individual NCAA champion Fred Biondi beat Hiroshi Tai 1 up with a par on the 18th hole and Florida won its fifth men’s national golf title with a 3-1 victory over Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
Florida’s Yuxin Lin won the opener 4 and 3 over Christo Lamprecht, but the remaining matches went down to the wire in the strongest wind of the week at Grayhawk Golf Club.
John DuBois closed out Connor Howe 1 up to put Florida up 2-0. Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester then beat Matthew Kress on the second extra hole after blowing a 2-up lead with two holes left.
Biondi had a 1-up lead after a conceded birdie on the par-4 17th, then Tai’s second shot from the left rough on 18 plugged in the greenside bunker. He hit to about 10 feet, but Biondi two-putted from 35 feet to become the first player to win individual and team championships in the same season since Oregon’s Aaron Wise in 2016.
Florida’s Ricky Castillo led Ross Steelman 1 up on 18 when Biondi secured the Gators’ first national title since 2001.
After losing an early 2-up lead, DuBois won his match on 18 with a par after Howe hit his second shot well left of the green and pitched off the green.
Forrester appeared to be in control of his match, going 2 up after his tee shot on 16 hit the flagstick and dropped to 2 feet for a conceded birdie. Kress stayed alive when Forrester three-putted from 25 feet on 17, then sent the match to extra holes by hitting it to a foot on the long par-4 18th.
After matching pars on No. 10, Kress hit his tee shot on 18 left into the desert and was forced to take a drop. He took a double bogey and Forrester won it with a two-putt bogey.
Lin took advantage of Lamprecht’s wild drives and made the turn 4 up after a birdie on No. 8. A couple of bogeys by Lin allowed Lamprecht to cut the lead to 2 up, but Lin curled in a birdie putt to win the 14th after hitting his tee shot into the left rough.
Lin closed it out by getting up and down for par from a tough spot right of the 15th green after Lamprecht’s three-putt bogey.
Broncos sign kicker Elliott Fry after dumping veteran Brandon McManus
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Elliott Fry will get the first chance to serve as Brandon McManus’ successor in Denver after the Broncos signed the third-year kicker who has appeared in three career NFL games games with the Falcons, Chiefs and Bengals.
The Broncos cut ties with McManus on May 23, and coach Sean Payton indicated last week that money was a driver in the decision. They saved $3.75 million in salary and $2.5 million in cap space by dumping McManus.
The last holdover from the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50-winning team, McManus took out a full-page advertisement in the Denver Post last weekend thanking “Broncos Country” and listing more than 150 members of the organization.
McManus quickly signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after his nine-year career in Denver came to a close with him as the second-leading scorer in team history, highlighted by his 10-for-10 run through the playoffs on the way to the franchise’s third Super Bowl title. He connected on a franchise-most 42 field goals of 50 or more yards in the regular season and playoffs.
Gael Monfils withdraws from French Open with wrist injury
PARIS — A thrilling five-set victory took a toll on Gael Monfils, whose withdrawal from the French Open on Wednesday night handed No. 6 Holger Rune a walkover to the third round.
The 36-year-old Frenchman said he has a strained left wrist and can’t continue.
He battled Sebastian Baez for nearly four hours on Court Philippe Chatrier before beating the Argentine 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 in a first-round match that ended at 12:18 a.m. local time Wednesday.
The victory was Monfils’ first at tour level this year, as the veteran was coming back from heel surgery.
“Actually, physically, I’m quite fine. But I had the problem with my wrist that I cannot solve,” he said. “The doctor say was not good to play with that type of injury. Yesterday was actually very risky, and then today definitely say I should stop.”
Monfils reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2008 and made it to the quarterfinals on three other occasions.
Predators come full circle with Andrew Burnette hired as 4th coach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — David Poile built the Nashville Predators from the bottom up as their first general manager for the expansion franchise.
Now the man Poile hired as his first coach here has brought back another original Predator. Incoming general manager Barry Trotz announced the hiring Wednesday of Andrew Brunette, who scored Nashville’s first-ever goal, as the fourth head coach in franchise history.
The Predators’ circle is complete again.
“He knows how our organization works and is run from top to bottom, understands what we are trying to do with this club,” Trotz said Wednesday at a news conference introducing Brunette. “We’re trying to get younger. We’re trying to retool, build a team that can win a Stanley Cup.”
Trotz, announced in February as Poile’s replacement starting July 1, has been evaluating the franchise for months working with Poile. Trotz fired John Hynes and assistant Dan Lambert on Tuesday with a year left on their contracts. Trotz credited Hynes with doing a great job with the roster he had.
Maple Leafs hire Brad Treliving as team’s new general manager
TORONTO — Brad Treliving has a new job.
And the Maple Leafs have a new plan.
Treliving was hired as Toronto’s general manager Wednesday, less than two weeks after firing Kyle Dubas.
The 53-year-old Treliving left the Calgary Flames in April following nine seasons that included five playoff appearances and two 100-point seasons.
“Brad brings a wealth of knowledge from his years of experience as a general manager and hockey executive in Calgary, Arizona and beyond,” Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement. “He has earned tremendous respect amongst his peers throughout his years in the NHL and has built excellent relationships at all levels within the game.”
Treliving joins the Leafs at a crucial juncture in the wake of Shanahan’s stunning dismissal of Dubas on May 19.
The Original Six franchise, whose Stanley Cup drought stands at 56 years, won a playoff series for the first time in nearly two decades with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning this spring, but then lost to the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers in five games.
Dubas, who had been Toronto’s GM since 2018 and didn’t have a contract beyond June 30, suggested at an end of season news conference May 15 he wasn’t sure he wanted to remain in the role — at least in part because of the stress on his young family.
North Carolina sports, horse-race betting legislation backed by Senate in key vote
RALEIGH, N.C. — Legalized sports gambling in North Carolina cleared what could be one of its final legislative hurdles on Wednesday as a measure to authorize and regulate betting and tax revenues received a strong affirmative vote in the Senate.
Senators voted 38-11 for the chamber’s version of the measure, which also would authorize adults over 21 to bet on live horse racing in the state or elsewhere.
The bill needs one more Senate “yes” vote on Thursday before it gets sent to the House, which passed a version in March that omitted horse racing and directed the state to levy a lower tax on gambling operators who receive licenses to offer the games.
Seattle Kraken sign GM Ron Francis to 3-year extension through 2026-27 season
SEATTLE — Ron Francis was initially approached about extending his stay as the general manager of the Seattle Kraken back in the winter, but putting finality to the decision took longer than expected.
The Kraken kept winning and pushed what was mostly a formality to a secondary need until after Seattle’s unexpected playoff run finally ended.
“At that point it was kind of verbally done, just kind of a few little small details. And then we get into the playoffs and busy and it kind of got put on the back burner and I didn’t want it to be a distraction with the team and where they were at,” Francis said.
That finality came on Wednesday when the Kraken announced Francis had signed a three-year extension through the 2026-27 season. Francis originally signed a five-year deal when he became the first GM in franchise history back in 2019 and the new contract will kick in starting with the 2024-25 season.
Sevilla wins Europa League again at Mourinho’s expense as Montiel clinches another penalty shootout
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Five months after scoring the winning penalty in the World Cup final, Gonzalo Montiel converted the clinching spot kick in the Europa League final to earn Sevilla a seventh title in the competition at the expense of Jose Mourinho’s Roma on Wednesday.
The Argentina international’s penalty sealed a 4-1 win in the shootout for Sevilla after the match finished 1-1 after extra time in Budapest, where Mourinho was looking to maintain his record of having never lost a final in European competitions.
Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez failed to convert for Roma from the spot.
Sevilla has still never lost a final of the Europa League or its precursor, the UEFA Cup — the team also won the competition in 2006, ’07, ’14, ’15, ’16 and ’20 — and secured a place in next season’s Champions League.
It was the first loss for Mourinho in a European final after five victories.
Novak Djokovic tries to put issue of Kosovo comments behind him at French Open
PARIS — Novak Djokovic sure seemed like someone ready to move on from the latest non-tennis issue he’s been involved in during a Grand Slam tournament. Criticized after his previous match for comments about clashes in northern Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and NATO-led peacekeepers, the 22-time major champion stayed away from political matters on Wednesday night.
When his 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-3 victory over Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the French Open ended, Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, wrote on the lens of a TV camera — a custom at more and more tennis tournaments — and kept it simple, with an autograph and a smiley face.
It was quite different from what happened after his win Monday, when Djokovic drew attention for writing in Serbian, “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence,” and then speaking out about the matter at a news conference with reporters from his home country.
That drew rebukes from a member of France’s government, French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo and the Kosovo tennis federation.
Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera warned Djokovic on Wednesday morning not to wade into such international issues again at Roland Garros, saying his comments were “not appropriate.” Speaking on TV station France 2, Oudea-Castera said Mauresmo encouraged Djokovic and his entourage to maintain “neutrality” on the field of play.
