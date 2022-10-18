Lakers’ Schröder out at least 3 weeks after thumb surgery
EL SEGUNDO — Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be sidelined for several weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb.
The German point guard had surgery Monday to repair a ligament in his thumb, the Lakers announced. He will be re-evaluated by team doctors in three weeks.
Schröder re-signed with the Lakers last month after spending the previous season with Boston and Houston. He spent the 2020-21 season with the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists in 61 games as a starter for Los Angeles.
Schröder appeared in just one preseason game for the Lakers after missing much of training camp due to visa issues.
The Lakers open the regular season at Golden State on Tuesday. They’ll host the Clippers in their home opener Thursday night.
The Lakers’ roster is loaded with ball-handling guards, including Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley. Westbrook is expected to play for Los Angeles against the Warriors despite a strained left hamstring.
Oft-injured big man Anthony Davis missed three of the Lakers’ six preseason games with back stiffness, but the eight-time All-Star says he will begin the season with no restrictions.
Barkley, ‘Inside the NBA’ crew agree to extensions
Charles Barkley will not be leaving TNT or the “Inside the NBA” crew for the foreseeable future.
Barkley has signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which owns TNT. Barkley’s agreement coincides with contract renewals for host Ernie Johnson and analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.
Barkley has been with TNT since retiring as a player in 2000. He had floated the idea of doing commentary for Saudi-funded LIV Golf this past summer.
“We’re all a big family — Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me — and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” Barkley said in a statement. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal ... and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”
“Inside the NBA” begins its 34th season on Tuesday. Johnson has been with the show since the beginning while Smith became a studio analyst in 1998. O’Neal joined the quartet in 2011.
The deals with Johnson, Smith and O’Neal are “long term,” but last well beyond the end of Turner’s current deal with the NBA in 2024-25. The league is expected to begin rights negotiations soon. Turner has been carrying games since 1984 while ESPN/ABC replaced NBC in 2002.
The other major sports leagues have recently negotiated new rights deals. Amazon is in its first season carrying the NFL, with the rest of the league’s renewed contracts with other networks kicking in next season. Major League Baseball’s new contracts with Fox, ESPN and Turner began this year while the NHL’s with Turner and ESPN are in its second season.
Major League Soccer’s deal with Apple TV+ begins next season. Besides the traditional networks, the NBA should see increased competition from streaming services trying to get a package of games.
Keegan Bradley wins Zozo for first PGA Tour win in 4 years
INZAI CITY, Japan — It was worth the trip to Japan for Keegan Bradley, who won the Zozo Championship on Sunday with a 2-under 68, one shot ahead Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam for his first PGA Tour win in just over four years.
Bradley raised both arms to the sky and had to choke back tears after clinching the victory with a tap-in on 18.
Bradley bogeyed two of the last five holes, but came through with a key birdie putt on the 17th to give him a two-shot lead going in the 18th ahead of playing partners Fowler and Putnam.
Bradley’s last PGA Tour victory was in 2018 at the BMW Championship. This is his fifth Tour victory.
Fowler also has not won on the Tour for 3½ years, and Putnam is winless in four years.
The Zozo, played at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo, is the only PGA Tour event in Japan. The prize money is $11 million with $1.98 million to the winner
Commanders’ Carson Wentz has surgery to repair broken finger
WASHINGTON — Carson Wentz underwent surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger, sidelining the Washington Commanders starting quarterback six games into his tenure with the team.
The Commanders announced Wentz had surgery in Los Angeles, but did not provide a specific timeframe of how much time Wentz will miss. If he goes on injured reserve, he would be out at least four games, which would mean missing returns to Indianapolis and Philadelphia.
Taylor Heinicke is expected to start Sunday when Washington hosts Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, his 17th NFL start since being a surprise playoff star in the playoffs in January 2021.
Wentz was injured when his throwing hand got tangled up with Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones while delivering a pass during the second quarter of the game Thursday night. He continued to play despite the injury and helped the Commanders snap a four-game losing streak.
Dr. Steven Shin at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center did the operation, the team said.
On his third team in as many seasons, Wentz has thrown for 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was the Commanders starter after they traded multiple picks to the Colts for him in March.
They now turn to Heinicke, who started 15 games last season after replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick in the first half of Washington’s opener. He made his first NFL start against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round the previous season, completing 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards not long after being out of the league and taking college classes online.
Tagovailoa to prepare this week as Dolphins starter
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa is back, and his return will be a welcome sight for a Dolphins team that has not won a game since he suffered a concussion on Sept. 29.
Tagovailoa will go through practice this week as the Dolphins starter, and assuming all goes well, he is expected to start Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“He’s a captain for a reason,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “I think he’s a very, very good player at that position. Very good players, they definitely give people a boost, not because of what other people aren’t, but because he is who he is.”
Tagovailoa returned to practice on a limited basis last week. He had been in the concussion protocols since getting hurt and needing to be taken off the field on a stretcher against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.
Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was listed as a full participant Friday. He, along with backup Teddy Bridgewater, was medically cleared to return on Saturday after completing all of the return-to-play steps required by the NFL.
Executive VP Easterby let go by Texans
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans, off to a 1-3-1 start, have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.
“I met with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and we have mutually agreed to part ways,” team owner Cal McNair said. “For the remainder of the season, effective immediately, his responsibilities will be absorbed by our football operations staff. We acknowledge Jack’s positive contributions and wish him and his family the best in the future.”
Easterby came to Houston in 2019 after working for the New England Patriots for several years in jobs such as chaplain and character coach.
He was hired as executive vice president of team development before being promoted to his current role in January 2020.
He was close to McNair and gained more power in the organization after coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired following the team’s 0-4 start in 2020.
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday.
Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return.
The trade could be beneficial to both sides: Anderson’s days in Carolina appeared numbered after he was sent off the field and into the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, following a sideline argument with an assistant coach.
The 29-year-old Anderson has been durable and productive for the Jets and Panthers over the past seven seasons. His best year came in 2020, when he caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.
Anderson joins a Cardinals offense that will also welcome back three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, who missed the season’s first six games after being suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. The Cardinals host the Saints on Thursday night.
Rays promote Jorge Moncada to major league bullpen coach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted Jorge Moncada from minor league pitching coordinator to major league bullpen coach.
The club announced the move Monday, replacing Stan Boroski, who retired after 13 seasons on the major league staff — the past 11 as bullpen coach.
Moncada, 38, spent the last seven seasons as a minor league pitching coordinator. He joined the Rays organization in 2006, and this will be his first assignment on the major league level.
“I can’t say enough about Stan’s positive impact on our pitchers and clubhouse during his time here, and wish him the best during his retirement. We will miss him greatly,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.
“Jorge has been integral to our pitching development over the last several years,” Cash added. “He has tremendous knowledge of pitching and his work ethic, passion and humility make him a perfect fit for our staff and culture.”
Lions DL Levi Onwuzurike out for year after back surgery
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after having back surgery earlier this month.
Lions coach Dan Campbell made the announcement Monday.
“That’s a little bit of a gut punch,” he said.
Detroit has struggled over the years in part because of its difficulties to select productive players in the second round of the NFL draft, and Onwuzurike is the latest example. The Lions drafted the former Washington standout with the No. 41 pick overall in 2021 and he had an underwhelming rookie season.
Onwuzurike played in 16 games as a backup last year and had 35 tackles, including one sack. While trying to recover from a back injury this season, he did not play in a game.
The Lions (1-4) play the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) on the road Sunday.
Lung issues force Bills’ Poyer to take long road to KC
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Prevented from flying because of the aftereffects of a collapsed lung, Bills safety Jordan Poyer and the team came up with the next best alternative for him to get to Kansas City for a game against the Chiefs.
Driving.
The team rented a luxury van, which included room for sleeping, for Poyer, his wife and child to make the 14-hour, near 1,000-mile trek to Arrowhead Stadium for Buffalo’s 24-20 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
And Poyer was still on the road Monday in making the return trip long after the rest of the team arrived in Buffalo to kick off its bye week.
“What level of commitment, right?” coach Sean McDermott said on Monday, a day after news of Poyer’s travel arrangements were revealed following the win.
“Just that level of dedication and commitment, I think, goes a long way on our team. And he’s not the only one. We’ve got a lot of guys, that would do that as well. So my hat goes off to Jordan in this case.”
Poyer was limited to driving because the rib injuries he sustained in a 23-20 win at Baltimore two weeks ago resulted in a collapsed lung, which the team’s medical staff feared could be affected by air pressure changes that come with air travel. Poyer, however, was cleared to play after the injury forced him to miss a 38-3 win over Pittsburgh last week.
The decision for Poyer to drive to Kansas City was made over the course of last week, and with input from the team’s head athletic trainer Nate Breske as well as the player, McDermott said.
“I’m not going to go too far into that, but I trust our medical staff in their communication with Jordan, in this case, and I know our docs were heavily involved. I’ll just leave it at that,” McDermott said, noting Poyer left for Kansas City after practice on Friday.
Hornets’ LaMelo Ball unlikely to play in season opener
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to miss Wednesday night’s season opener against the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained left ankle.
Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Monday that Ball is doubtful for the game and is uncertain if he will make the trip out West.
“He wasn’t able to do anything today,” Clifford said. “He is doing extra rehab and everything he can, but I would say very doubtful.”
Ball was injured in the Hornets’ preseason loss to the Washington Wizards on Oct. 10 when Anthony Gill stepped on his foot. Ball hasn’t practiced or played since.
Clifford said there is no timetable for Ball’s return.
If Ball doesn’t play, Terry Rozier would start at point guard alongside Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee, Clifford said.
When asked about not having Ball in the lineup, Clifford joked, “I’m not sleeping as much. I’m eating more. Usually I have one bag of cough drops. Today I have had three. Other than that, everything else is the same.”
Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds in his second season.
Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer on Tennis Hall of Fame ballot
NEWPORT, R.I. — Dutch wheelchair star Esther Vergeer is among three new International Tennis Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2023 announced Monday, joining the half-dozen holdovers from the vote last year, the first time in history no one on the ballot was selected.
Vergeer, who won 44 Grand Slam titles between singles and doubles and was unbeaten for more than 10 years, and Rick Draney, who helped pioneer the Quad Division in addition to being an accomplished athlete, are nominated in the Wheelchair Tennis Category, which appears on the Hall ballot every four years.
Daniel Nestor, owner of eight Grand Slam doubles trophies, makes his debut in the Player Category.
Returning in that category: Cara Black, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta, Carlos Moya and Lisa Raymond.
None of those six reached the required 75% of the vote for the Class of 2022 in combined results from the official voting group — which includes media, historians, Hall of Famers and industry experts — and bonus percentage points awarded based on a fan vote. Nominees can remain in contention for three years.
Inductees will be announced next year. The Hall ceremony is scheduled for July 22 at the Rhode Island-based Hall, which has been around since 1955.
Hornets’ James Bouknight arrested for DWI in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight has been arrested for driving while impaired just days before the team was set to open the regular season.
Bouknight was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Sunday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to a police report. Bond was set at $2,500.
The 22-year-old Bouknight, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2021, practiced on Monday but did not speak to reporters.
“We are just gathering information right now,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said after practice. “Until we know more definitely on what happened I can’t comment on that.”
The news of Bouknight’s arrest emerged on the same day restricted free agent Miles Bridges, who led the Hornets in scoring last year, had a court date in Los Angeles surrounding his arrest on three felony domestic violence charges. Bridges has pleaded not guilty.
Bouknight played in 31 games as a rookie, averaging 9.8 minutes and 4.6 points.
He feuded on the sideline with former coach James Borrego during a game last season, but was hoping for a new start under Clifford, who was hired this offseason for his second stint as the Hornets’ coach.
Clifford said last week that Bouknight has starter-level talent in the NBA.
The Hornets open the season at San Antonio on Wednesday night.
“That’s this league. You know what I mean?” Clifford said when asked about Bouknight’s arrest being a distraction. “I was told a long time ago that if you want to enjoy coaching, understand that a lot more things go wrong every day that go right. It’s just the kind of job that it is. It’s part of coaching at every level.”
Houston Rockets agree to 4-year extension with Porter
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets announced a multiyear contract extension with Kevin Porter Jr. on Monday that could be worth as much as $82 million.
The team did not reveal details, but a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press it was a four-year extension with only the first season, in 2023-24, guaranteed at about $16 million.
The deal was reached Monday, the deadline for players out of the rookie draft class of 2019 to agree to extensions. The 22-year-old Porter will make $3.2 million this season in the last year of his current deal which remains in place, according to the person who spoke with AP on condition of anonymity because details were not released.
Porter is one of the young players the rebuilding Rockets hope will help them return to contention. He has played in 87 games with 84 starts over two seasons, averating 15.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds last season.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beats Vekic to win San Diego title
SAN DIEGO — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a challenge from qualifier Donna Vekic on Sunday to win the San Diego Open title 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.
Swiatek earned her tour-leading 64th victory of the season heading into the WTA Finals that begin Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. The event features the tour’s top eight singles and doubles teams.
The 21-year-old won her eighth title of the season, including the French Open and U.S. Open earlier this year.
“I’ve worked hard with my coach and my psychologist to keep focused on those moments that make it easier to close the match,” Swiatek said. “I just wanted to be proactive in making my shots.”
Speaking in her native Polish, Swiatek thanked the vocal Polish contingent that exhorted her with chants of “Iga! Iga!”
“I wanted to be the one who hit the last ball in, use my patience more and not think too much,” said Swiatek, who ascended to world No. 1 some seven months ago following the surprise retirement of Australia’s Ash Barty.
Swiatek was awarded a winner’s check of $116,340 along with a yellow surfboard.
Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula won the doubles final, defeating Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico 1-6, 7-5, (10-4). Top-seeded Gauff and Pegula had to play two full matches on Sunday because rain postponed the semifinal match.
After Vekic won the second set, Swiatek left no doubt about her dominance in the final set with her array of topspin cross-court forehands and looping shots that flustered her tiring opponent.
“I managed to win the second set, but in the third I just hit the Iga wall,” said Vekic, who came into the first-year WTA event as an unseeded qualifier, winning seven matches in eight days.
“She played out of this world,” the Croatian added. “She showed why she’s definitely the best player in the world right now.”
An unlikely finalist, Vekic, ranked 77th, reached the finals only a few hours before her match with Swiatek, claiming a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2) semifinal win over unseeded Danielle Collins of the U.S.
Spread over two days due to Saturday night’s two lengthy rain delays, the Vekic-Collins match totaled three hours, including Sunday’s 32-minute finish. Collins re-started with a 4-2 edge in the third set, but Vekic battled back to earn the finals berth.
