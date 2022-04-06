Los Angeles Rams sign former Giants punter Riley Dixon
THOUSAND OAKS — Punter Riley Dixon has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
Dixon joined the Super Bowl champions on Tuesday after spending the past four seasons with the New York Giants, posting the two highest single-season net punting averages in franchise history during his tenure. New York released him last month.
The Syracuse product began his NFL career with two seasons in Denver.
Dixon will compete to replace Johnny Hekker, the four-time All-Pro who was released by the Rams last month in a cost-cutting move after a decade with the franchise. Hekker, who also was the Rams’ holder on placekicks, quickly signed with Carolina.
Dixon is just the third veteran free agent signed in the offseason by the Rams, joining receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Los Angeles has lost six free agents who played extensively last season, including Von Miller. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth retired, and receiver Robert Woods was traded to Tennessee.
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe wins John R. Wooden Award
LOS ANGELES — Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky won the John R. Wooden Award as the men’s college basketball player of the year.
Tuesday’s announcement from the Los Angeles Athletic Club was made on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”
Tshiebwe led the nation with 515 total rebounds and 15.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9 center had the most rebounds in a season since 1973 and the highest per game average since 1980. Kentucky was beat in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by St. Peter’s.
Tshiebwe, who is from Congo, is the second Kentucky player to win the award, joining Anthony Davis in 2012. Tshiebwe also collected player of the year honors from The Associated Press, Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, The Sporting News and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
The other finalists were Ochai Agbaji of national champion Kansas, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Drew Timme of Gonzaga.
Aliyah Boston with national champion South Carolina won the women’s Wooden Award on Monday. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 16.8 points and had a Southeastern Conference record of 27 straight double-doubles.
Tshiebwe and Boston have been invited to Los Angeles for Friday’s 46th annual presentation.
Voting took place from March 14-21 during the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament by a national panel of voters who cover the sport and former winners.
Kansas’ victory most-viewed men’s title game on cable TV
NEW YORK — Kansas’ comeback victory over North Carolina to win the NCAA basketball championship was the most-viewed men’s title game on cable television.
The Jayhawks’ 72-69 win averaged 18.1 million viewers on TBS, TNT and truTV. It is also a 4% increase over last year’s title game between Baylor and Gonzaga on CBS. This was the third time the championship game was on Turner networks, but first since 2018. They were supposed to have the 2020 final, but the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The entire tournament on CBS and Turner averaged 10.7 million viewers, a 13% increase over last year.
Kansas’ 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history, was also the third most-watched college basketball game in cable TV history. Saturday’s semifinal matchup between North Carolina and Duke, averaged 18.5 million, ranks second. The 2015 semifinal between Wisconsin and Kentucky — also on Turner — is No. 1 (22.63 million).
Peacock stars Banks, Lee and Edert enter transfer portal
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Three of the stars of Saint Peter’s remarkable run to the Elite Eight have put their names in the transfer portal following coach Shaheen Holloway’s departure for Seton Hall.
Starting guards Daryl Banks III and Matthew Lee and backup Doug Edert tweeted about their moves Wednesday. All thanked the little Jesuit university in Jersey City, New Jersey, for the past three years. They said they wanted to see what opportunities awaited them in basketball.
Players who enter the portal are letting other schools know they are considering a transfer. Peacocks big man and three-time Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference defensive player of the year KC Ndefo entered the portal last year but returned to Saint Peter’s.
Holloway, who led the Peacocks to the MAAC Tournament title and wins over No. 2 seed Kentucky, No. 7 seed Murray State and No. 3 seed Purdue in becoming the Cinderellas of this year’s NCAA Tournament, was hired by Seton Hall, his alma mater, on March 28. It happened a day after national runner-up North Carolina routed Saint Peter’s for a berth in the Final Four.
Saint Peter’s is still searching for a new coach. The players’ decision to enter the portal might be seen as keeping their options open if they have concerns about who gets the job.
Jets donating $1 million to aid relief efforts in Ukraine
NEW YORK — Suzanne Johnson’s thoughts often turn to her late parents when she sees the heartbreaking video clips and news reports out of Ukraine.
Sometimes it’s too much to take. And she just desperately wants to help.
It all hits close to home for Johnson, the wife of New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. Her mother Marie was born to Ukrainian immigrant parents, while her father Stefan Ircha was from Ternopil — a town outside of battle-rocked Kyiv — and emigrated by himself to the United States when he was 21.
“My mother passed away 10 years ago and my father two years ago, and he must be turning in his grave right now,” Johnson told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.
“This would’ve killed him. It’s just incredulous and it’s really the only word I can think of for what’s happening today.”
The Jets announced Tuesday a $1 million donation to help aid the people of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia on Feb. 24. The donation will be split between several organizations over the next year, with each receiving $100,000.
“I wanted to do my part in helping and to bring awareness because this is a problem that’s not going to go away,” Suzanne Johnson said.
“The money, they’re going to need for a long time for rebuilding and for the aid. It’s going to be there. So I just hope we could start something going. The world has been quite generous and I just hope it continues to be that way.”
Johnson was born in the United States and grew up in a Ukrainian neighborhood in New York. She has contributed to Ukrainian organizations for several years, and put her contacts to use when she and her husband were deciding how to help.
Brewers’ Severino suspended 80 games for fertility drug
NEW YORK — Milwaukee catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on Tuesday following a positive drug test, the fourth major leaguer penalized in two days.
Severino tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, the commissioner’s office said. The women’s fertility drug has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.
Severino will lose about half his $1.9 million salary. He apologized to the Brewers, teammates and fans.
“Since late 2020, my wife and I had been trying to start a family unsuccessfully,” Severino said in a statement issued by the players’ association. “When we returned to the Dominican Republic after the 2021 season, we sought medical assistance to determine why we had not succeeded. One of the doctors I consulted with prescribed me with a medication to treat infertility issues. Unfortunately, I now know that the medication contained Clomiphene. I accept responsibility for this mistake and have decided not to challenge my suspension.”
A seven-year major league veteran, the 28-year-old is in his first season with the Brewers after playing for Washington and Baltimore. He hit .248 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs last season for the Orioles, leaving him with a .235 career average with 33 homers and 133 RBIs.
“I have been tested more than 100 times in my career and I had never had an issue,” Severino said.
Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods says, for now anyway, he’s planning to play this week in the Masters, a little more than a year after nearly losing a leg in a car crash.
The five-time champion at Augusta National made the announcement Tuesday morning. He will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before making a final decision, but will be doing so with the intention of playing Thursday.
“As of right now,” Woods said, “I feel like I’m going to play.”
Woods was asked if he believes he can win this week. “I do,” he said.
“I can hit it just fine,” Woods added. “I don’t have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. It’s now, walking’s the hard part. This is not an easy walk to begin with. Now given the condition that my leg is in, it gets a little more difficult. And 72 holes is a long road. It’s going to be a tough challenge and a challenge that I’m up for.”
MLB players gave $50,000 to minor leaguers
NEW YORK — The union for Major League Baseball players gave $50,000 to their ununionized minor league counterparts.
The payment was made in November 2021, according to the annual financial disclosure dated March 31 and filed by the Major League Baseball Players Association with the U.S. Labor Department.
Players on 40-man major league rosters are represented by the union and have a minimum salary of $700,000 in the major leagues and $57,200 for a player in the minors under his first big league contract For ununionized players with minor league contracts, the weeky minimum is $500 per week at Class A, $600 at Double-A and $700 at Triple-A over the roughly five-month season.
The union paid $2,223,064 in 2021 to Winston & Strawn, the law firm of Jeffrey Kessler. The firm was retained to represent the union in the grievance against MLB over the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, a case that was dropped last month as part of the memoradum of agreement for a labor contract running until December 2026, a deal that ended a 99-day lockout.
The union had $271.2 million in cash, U.S. Treasury securities and investments on Dec. 31, up from $178.5 million at the end of 2020, $159.5 million at the end of 2019, $102.4 million at the end of 2018 and $80.1 million at the end of 2017. The union usually prepares for bargaining by withholding licensing money due to players and keeping it available to disburse during or after a stoppage.
Union head Tony Clark again topped staff with a $2.25 million salary, and chief negotiator Bruce Meyer was at $1 million.
The union did not give any money in 2021 to the Players Trust, which last year hired Amy Hever as its new director.
Big 12 commish Bowlsby stepping away from role this year
IRVING, Texas — Bob Bowlsby said Tuesday that he will step away from his role as Big 12 commissioner later this year after a decade in that job.
Bowlsby will remain as the Big 12’s leader until a new commissioner is appointed. The expectation then is that Bowlsby, whose contract goes into 2025, will transition into a new interim role with the league.
“After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as commissioner, as well as in my career,” Bowlsby said in a statement.
The 70-year-old Bowlsby has been the Big 12 commissioner since 2012. He came to the league from Stanford, where he was the athletic director for six years. Before Stanford, Bowlsby had been AD at Iowa since 1991, overseeing the athletic program where growing up he sold soda at football games.
Patriots complete trade with Dolphins for DeVante Parker
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots looked within their division to find some help at receiver, completing a trade with the Dolphins on Tuesday to acquire veteran DeVante Parker.
New England sent a 2023 third-round draft pick to Miami for Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick.
Parker, a 2015 first-round pick, arrives in New England with 338 receptions for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns. His most productive season was in 2019 when he finished fifth in the NFL with 1,202 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
But he has struggled with injuries throughout his seven seasons, appearing in only 24 games over the past two seasons.
The Patriots are hoping Parker can add to a group of Patriots receivers that already includes Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor.
Both Bourne (55 catches, 800 yards, 5 TDs) and Meyers (83 catches, 866 yards, 2 TDs) are coming off good seasons, but finding dependable playmakers for quarterback Mac Jones is a priority as he prepares for his second season.
Rays OF Margot gets $19 million, 2-year contract
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Outfielder Manuel Margot has agreed to a $19 million, two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The deal reached Tuesday includes salaries of $7 million in 2023, up from the $5.6 million the 27-year-old is due to earn this season, and $10 million in 2024. It also includes a $12 million mutual option in 2025 or a $2 million buyout.
Margot would have been eligible for free agency after this season.
Margot was obtained in a trade from the San Diego Padres in February 2020 and has played all three outfield positions over two seasons with the Rays.
He hit .254 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs last season.
La Salle hires former Penn, Temple coach Fran Dunphy
PHILADELPHIA — La Salle hired former Penn and Temple coach Fran Dunphy on Tuesday to take over the sagging men’s basketball program that he led to some of its greatest seasons as a guard in the 1960s.
The 73-year-old Dunphy went 580-325 as head coach and led his teams to 17 NCAA Tournaments. He was at Temple from 2006-19 and coached Penn from 1989-2006.
Dunphy is ingrained in the Philly hoops fabric like few in the city’s storied history. He played basketball at Philly high schools and went to games at the Palestra as a kid. He was co-captain under Tom Gola at La Salle, earned a master’s degree at Villanova and won 10 Ivy League titles in 17 seasons at Penn.
“La Salle has given me so much over the years,” Dunphy said. “It gave me a chance to be a a part of multiple teams as a student-athlete, an opportunity to form lifelong friendships, and helped mold me into the man I am today. I can’t wait to work with the young men on the team, reintroduce myself to the campus community, and to help my alma mater any way I can.”
Dunphy succeeded Hall of Famer John Chaney and led the Owls to some of their biggest upsets, including wins over No. 3 Villanova in 2009, No. 5 Duke in 2012, No. 3 Syracuse in 2012, No. 10 Kansas in 2014 and No. 8 SMU in 2016.
Royals top prospect Witt Jr to start opener at third base
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Witt Jr., widely considered the best prospect in baseball, has made the Kansas City roster and will start at third base in the Royals’ season opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.
The move with the 21-year-old infielder was widely expected, especially after he hit well in spring training. Witt batted .290 with 33 homers and 29 steals across Double-A and Triple-A last season.
The Royals chose to go with Witt at third base, even though his natural position is shortstop, so they could keep Adalberto Mondesi there.
Witt was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft. His father, Bobby Witt Sr., pitched for 16 years in the big leagues with several different franchises.
Aguilar, Marlins agree on 1-year, $7.5 million contract
Jesús Aguilar and the Miami Marlins reached agreement Tuesday on a one-year contract that guarantees him $7.5 million.
The 31-year-old first baseman will get a $7.3 million salary this season. The deal includes a mutual option for 2023 with a $200,000 buyout.
Aguilar hit 22 home runs with 93 RBIs and batted .261 for the Marlins last year.
An All-Star with Milwaukee in 2018, Aguilar was traded to Tampa Bay in July 2019 and was acquired by the Marlins after that season.
Aguilar made his major league debut with Cleveland in 2014. In parts of eight seasons, he’s hit 93 home runs and has a career .260 batting average.
Temple names Diane Richardson as new women’s hoops coach
PHILADELPHIA — Temple named Diane Richardson its new women’s basketball coach on Tuesday.
Richardson went 80-66 in five seasons at Towson, including this season’s school-record 24 wins and a berth in the NIT.
She also led Towson to the NCAA Tournament in 2019, when the Tigers finished the season with a 20-13 overall record for just its second 20-win season in program history. Towson won the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship in 2019.
Under Richardson, Towson’s Kionna Jeter became the first player in program history to be selected in the WNBA Draft when she was drafted in the third round in 2021.
“Temple has a rich tradition of success in women’s basketball, and I am thrilled to take over this program and work hard to take it to the next level,” Richardson said.
She replaces Tonya Cardoza, who was fired in March with a 251-188 record in 14 seasons.
Vols’ Kennedy Chandler declares for NBA draft, hires agent
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee point guard Kennedy Chandler has declared for the NBA draft and is signing with an agent after his freshman season with the Volunteers.
Chandler announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post.
“I am humbled to be in a position where I am so close to a lifelong dream,” Chandler wrote.
He thanked Tennessee coach Rick Barnes for coaching him with high standards and holding him accountable. He also said he will miss his teammates whom Chandler credited with being patient with the freshman, allowing him to lead. Chandler also thanked Tennessee fans.
Chandler came to Tennessee as a five-star recruit and the top-rated point guard in the class of 2021. He helped lead the Vols to their first Southeastern Conference Tournament title in 43 years. Tennessee finished the regular season with a No. 5 ranking before losing to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The freshman point guard started all 34 games for Tennessee. Chandler led Tennessee in scoring, averaging 13.9 points with a team-high 4.7 assists per game.
Chandler announced he will be hiring agent Ryan Smith.
