Clark says push to unionize minor leaguers off to good start
PHOENIX — Major League Baseball Players Association head Tony Clark is confident that at least 30% of minor league players will sign recently distributed union authorization cards in the coming days and weeks, paving the way for thousands more players to potentially join the organization.
“There was tremendous response,” Clark told the AP on Tuesday. “That’s probably not surprising.”
Signed cards from 30% of minor leaguers in the bargaining unit would allow the union to file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board asking for a union authorization election, which would be decided by majority vote. Minor league players would have a separate bargaining unit from their big league counterparts.
While the average major league salary is above $4 million, players with minor league contracts earn as little as $400 a week during the six-month season.
Clark said that while there’s been a lot of action over the past two days, the efforts to push forward with minor league unionization have been in the works for a few years. Clark, who played 15 years in the major leagues, credited the minor league players for “finding their voice.”
“This is the right time, because they say it is,” Clark said.
“I think we’re early in the process, albeit a lot of progress has been made in a short time,” he added. “Oftentimes, these drives are anything but a straight line. We’ll navigate accordingly.”
QB Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins
BEREA, Ohio — At the same time his teammates began practicing, Deshaun Watson headed off in another direction.
Cleveland’s starting quarterback began serving his lengthy NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct on Tuesday, a punishment that will keep Watson away from the Browns until Oct. 10.
Watson was placed on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list shortly before practice started as the Browns finalized their initial 53-man roster on cut-down day. Wearing a baseball cap, Watson emerged from the team’s facility a little after 3 p.m. EDT, got in his car and drove away.
He had been required to leave by 4 p.m. in accordance with the suspension he agreed to in an Aug. 18 settlement with the league.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson agreed to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo mandatory treatment and counseling before he can rejoin the Browns. As long as he meets the requirements of the NFL settlement, he’ll be eligible to play in Week 13 — on the road against the Houston Texans.
The 26-year-old was accused of sexual assault and harassment by two dozen women during massage therapy sessions when he played for the Texans. He has settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits filed by the women.
During the suspension, Watson can’t have contact with Browns personnel.
Unvaccinated NBA players, staff must test weekly for COVID
Unvaccinated NBA players and team personnel must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing this season, the league told its clubs in a memo Tuesday.
There will be certain exceptions to that mandate, the league said, such as when the unvaccinated person is considered to have been “recently recovered” from COVID-19.
But for all others, testing will not be required except when “directed by their team physician or a league physician or government authority,” the league said. Facemasks also will not be required, though they will be recommended for use indoors in markets where coronavirus levels are classified by government officials as high.
The policy for the coming season — agreed to by the National Basketball Players Association — has been developed over the last several weeks and is consistent with what Commissioner Adam Silver said last month he would expect.
FIFA safeguarding program used at under-20 Women’s World Cup
The recently concluded under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica was the first youth tournament to implement FIFA’s safeguarding program, aimed at keeping participants and fans safe from abuse, exploitation and harassment.
FIFA announced Tuesday that all 32 games were staffed by a safeguarding official as well as a representative from Costa Rica’s National Children’s Institute.
The teams that participated in the tournament were briefed on the program upon arrival and materials were distributed to raise awareness and inform participants how to report incidents. Visits were also made to practices and team hotels.
Spain defeated Japan 3-1 in the World Cup final on Sunday in San Jose.
2 minor league players suspended by MLB for drug violations
NEW YORK — Two minor league players were suspended by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for drug violations.
Pittsburgh infielder Francisco Acuna, on the roster of Single-A Greensboro, was banned 80 games without pay after testing positive for gw501516, a performance-enhancing substance.
Arizona pitcher Sebastian Santana, on the roster of the Arizona Complex League D-backs, was suspended 55 games without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.
The suspensions were effective immediately.
There have been 41 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program.
Seven players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program: San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games; Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.
Eagles acquire defensive back Gardner-Johnson from Saints
METAIRIE, La. — The Philadelphia Eagles acquired defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a trade Tuesday with New Orleans that removes a popular and productive playmaker from the Saints’ secondary.
But the Saints appear to be deep at the defensive back position and apparently were making little progress on a contract extension for Gardner-Johnson, who was due to become a free agent after this season.
Saints coach Dennis Allen declined to discuss whether the trade, which also included an exchange of late-round draft picks, was tied to Gardner-Johnson’s contract situation.
“That was not an easy decision. I love Chauncey,” Allen said. “He’s been big part of what we’ve been able to do here.”
Allen added that the Saints wouldn’t have dealt Gardner-Johnson “if I didn’t feel extremely confident in the group (of defensive backs) we had.”
Gardner-Johnson has five interceptions, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his three NFL seasons since the Saints selected him out of Florida in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.
The Saints also sent Philadelphia a seventh-round draft pick in 2025 for a fifth-round pick in 2023 and the later of the Eagles’ two sixth-round picks in 2024.
“We had a chance to acquire some more assets, so that’s the decision that we made,” Allen said.
Wild sign ex-Ducks center Sam Steel to 1-year, $825,000 deal
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed former Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel to a one-year, $825,000 contract on Tuesday, adding depth at a vital position.
The 24-year-old Steel played in a career-most 68 games for the Ducks last season, collecting six goals, 14 assists and a career-high 27 blocked shots.
The 2016 first-round draft pick has 24 goals and 41 assists in 197 career NHL games over parts of four seasons, all with Anaheim. The native of Alberta became the youngest Ducks player to record a hat trick when he scored three goals on March 26, 2019, as a 21-year-old.
Astros ace Verlander placed on IL with calf injury
HOUSTON — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has been placed on the injured list with a right calf injury.
The team announced the move Tuesday and said that an MRI done on the calf Monday revealed fascial disruption, but no muscle fiber disruption.
Verlander’s stint on the injured list is retroactive to Monday. He was injured in his start Sunday while going to cover first base during a rundown in the third inning against the Orioles.
The right-hander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.84 by throwing three scoreless innings before his exit Sunday.
The 39-year-old Verlander returned this season after missing almost two seasons following Tommy John surgery. Entering Sunday’s matchup with the Orioles, he was 8-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last 10 starts.
Verlander’s 16 wins are tied with Atlanta’s Kyle Wright and Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin for most in the majors.
Also on Tuesday, Houston recalled right-hander Brandon Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land and optioned outfielder Jake Meyers there. The Astros also recalled utility player J.J. Matijevic from Sugar Land and added right-hander Hunter Brown to the taxi squad from Sugar Land.
Broncos waive veteran backup QB, trade Reed to Steelers
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Josh Johnson might be looking for his 15th NFL team after the Denver Broncos waived the veteran backup quarterback Tuesday.
Johnson, an 11th-year pro, started the first two preseason games and got the majority of snaps behind starter Russell Wilson this summer, but he was beaten out by fourth-year QB Brett Rypien.
“It was a really close competition,” general manager George Paton said, adding that he hopes to sign Johnson to the Broncos’ 16-man practice squad Wednesday.
Paton also said finances weren’t a factor in left-footed punter Carliss Waitman beating out incumbent Sam Martin, who was waived Monday, even though the move saves the Broncos nearly $2 million in salary this season.
“We picked the best punter for us,” Paton said. “Money had nothing to do with it.”
The Broncos also traded edge rusher Malik Reed to the Steelers along with a seventh-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh’s sixth-round selection next year.
“I love Malik; everyone does,” Paton said. “Great kid. Really good player. We just had a logjam” at edge rusher with Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning and rookie Nik Bonnito.
Among the cuts were wide receivers Seth Williams, Brandon Johnson (ankle) and Kendall Hinton, famous for having played quarterback during the Broncos’ COVID-19 troubles in 2020.
Also, third-year DL McTelvin Agim was cut despite having a monster game against the Vikings last weekend.
Two veterans — DL Mike Purcell and TE Eric Tomlinson — were cut Monday with the understanding they’ll be brought back Tuesday after the Broncos place CB Michael Ojemudia (elbow) and rookie TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) on IR.
That way, Ojemudia and Dulcich will only have to miss the first month of the season. Had they gone on IR Tuesday they would have had to miss the entire season.
“They’re taking one for the team,” Paton said.
The Broncos made it 18 years out of the last 19 that they’ve kept an undrafted free agent on cut-down day. This time it was speedy wide receiver Jalen Virgil of Appalachian State.
“I think you need speed in this league and Virgil obviously provides that,” Paton said.
