Chargers sign 3-year extension with WR Williams
COSTA MESA — Mike Williams will remain a valuable part of the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense for the next three seasons. The wide receiver signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the franchise on Tuesday.
The extension, including $40 million guaranteed, also came on what is deadline day for teams to place franchise tags on players. Williams was the Chargers’ top free agent they were hoping to retain.
The seventh overall draft pick by the Chargers in 2017 is coming off a career season when he set personal highs in catches (76) and yards (1,146). He also had nine touchdowns and averaged 15.1 yards per catch.
Williams is averaging 16.8 yards per reception over the past three seasons, tied for fifth in the league. He said at the end of the 2021 season he hoped to remain with the Chargers.
“I feel like I have built some lifelong friendships here with the guys in this organization, on and off of the field,” he said. “I like the organization, I like the people that I come to work with every day. Hopefully, things work out on both ends.”
Williams has shown versatility in his game throughout his five seasons. He was a red-zone target in 2018 before becoming more of a deep threat in 2019 and ‘20. Last season with a new offensive scheme installed by coach Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, he caught more passes on short routes but also had nine receptions of at least 40 yards, which led the AFC.
Of Williams’ nine touchdowns in 2021, five were go-ahead scores in the fourth quarter or overtime.
“I know that I’ve said this before, but every time he’s had an opportunity to make a play for us, he does,” general manager Tom Telesco said when the season concluded. “I didn’t see this as a one-year thing with Mike this year. His second year in the league, he had 10 touchdowns. His third year, he had 1,000 yards and led the league in yards per catch. Then ... where we knew he was going to have more targets and that we were going to expand where we used him on the field, and he produced again — a career year in catches and yards.”
Rowdy fans barred, 14 arrested in Mexico soccer match brawl
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s soccer federation said Tuesday it will ban clubs of rowdy fans known as “barras” from attending away matches after a mass weekend brawl among soccer fans that left over two dozen people injured, three of them critically.
The federation and top-division league owners announced that the host team in Saturday’s match, Queretaro, will have to play home matches without fans for one year after stadium security was shown to be inadequate.
The Queretaro team’s fan club, or “barra,” will be banned from attending even local games for three years. The team’s owner will be required to sell his stake in it and the current team management will be banned from the league for five years.
The federation also levied a fine of about $70,000, and ruled the Saturday match — which had been tied 1-1 when the fighting broke out — to be a 3-0 win for the opposing team, Atlas from the city of Guadalajara.
The club owners said they would institute measures to identify fans entering stadiums.
Authorities in north-central state of Queretaro said earlier Tuesday they had arrested 13 suspects in the brawl. A 14th suspect was turned in by his mother to police. Officials said that raids and searches are continuing in several cities to find the others.
Guadalupe Murguía, the interior secretary of Queretaro state, said a total of 26 people had been identified as participating in the brawl.
The arrests were based on a review of videos and other evidence from the Saturday confrontation.
The state has suspended five officials after security forces at the stadium were unable to control the violence. They include police and civil defense employees, and three people responsible for planning and preparations.
The private company partly responsible for security at the soccer stadium also had its contracts cancelled.
MLB launches $1M fund for ballpark workers, matching union
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball launched a $1 million fund Tuesday to support spring training workers impacted by canceled games, matching the amount of the fund the players’ association announced last week.
MLB said the money will be administered by teams to part-time and seasonal workers based on financial need. Eligible groups include concessionaires, grounds crew, security, clubhouse and ballpark workers,
MLB said it plans to announce a fund for seasonal and part-time workers affected by missed regular-season games.
“Regrettably, the people who make Spring Training a first-class experience for our fans have been affected through no fault of their own,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “Major League Baseball and our Clubs remain committed to supporting our most vulnerable staff.”
The players’ association said Friday its fund will be administered by the union and the AFL-CIO.
The union also announced a $500,000 fund to support not-for-profit youth development programs whose fundraising and promotion were disrupted by spring training cancellations. Applications are due March 31 for grants of up to $5,000.
Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback
Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery.
The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer revealed the severity of his foot injury in an episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series that will air Tuesday night on Barstool Sports.
Sanders was hospitalized for around a month in the middle of last season when the Tigers finished 11-2.
He had a dislocated toe along with an inflamed nerve. His initial procedure was in September and he later returned to the field for practice using a golf cart and crutches. He roamed the sideline for a game with the help of a push scooter.
As he healed, his toes began to darken under the bandages.
“They were talking about the amputation of toes,” said Sanders. “Then they were talking about the amputation of my leg from the knee down. Then, they were trying to ensure I had life.”
The 54-year-old Sanders underwent several surgeries. He developed a femoral arterial blood clot. He also had compartment syndrome, where his leg swelled up, and doctors had to flay open his leg to drain fluid. Sanders later had his big toe and the second toe amputated.
Woods to have teen daughter introduce him at Hall of Fame
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Tiger Woods introduced his son to the spotlight at the PNC Championship the last two years. Now it’s his daughter’s turn.
Woods has chosen 14-year-old Sam to introduce him Wednesday night when he and three others are inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.
She is the older of his two children, born the day after his runner-up finish in the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont.
Charlie Woods, who turned 13 last month, has played with his father in the PNC Championship. They finished runner-up in December, drawing enormous publicity because it was the first time Woods played since serious injuries to his right leg in a car crash.
Hall of Fame member Davis Love III will be introducing retired PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem. Another Hall of Fame member, Judy Rankin, will introduce three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning.
Also recognized posthumously is Marion Hollins, a U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, Curtis Cup captain and the first woman to develop golf courses.
This is the first time since 2013 the induction ceremony is in Florida during The Players Championship.
Titans agree to extension with Pro Bowl OLB Harold Landry
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans finally have a strong pass rush they’re going to keep together.
The Titans announced Tuesday night they had agreed to terms on an extension for Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III hours after declining to use the franchise tag. Terms were not announced.
Landry reportedly agreed to a five-year extension worth $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed.
The deal keeps him off the free-agent market after he posted a career-high 12 sacks to rank 10th in the NFL and earn his first Pro Bowl nod. He had a team-high 14 tackles for loss, was second with a career-high 49 quarterback pressures and tied for second with 75 tackles. He has 4½ postseason sacks for his career.
The linebacker led the Titans in sacks three straight seasons, and his 31 sacks in his first four seasons lead the team. Only Jevon Kearse, who had 37, has had more sacks in his first four seasons with the team since individual sacks became an official NFL statistic in 1982.
Landry has started 52 straight games, the sixth-longest streak among NFL defensive players, and played in 64 consecutive games since sitting out the first game of his rookie season.
Seahawks releasing LB Bobby Wagner after trading Wilson
SEATTLE — Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has been informed he is being released by Seattle.
Wagner confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after the team agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Seattle is expected to make Wagner’s release official Wednesday. ESPN first reported Wagner was being cut.
Wagner’s departure isn’t surprising but is another sign of the massive rebuild about to take place in Seattle.
Wagner, 31, is a six-time first-team All-Pro and likely a future Hall of Famer. But he carried a massive salary cap charge of $20.6 million for the 2022 season in the final year of his current contract. It was unlikely the Seahawks would bring Wagner back facing that large of a hit to the salary cap.
“We love playing with Bobby. He’s been a great player had another great season,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said last week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. “You know at this time of year, there’s a lot of guys that are in a position where we got to figure out how everything fits together and Bobby has been such a steady part of it. We’d love to be able to play with him. So we’ll work toward that if we can.”
Packers give franchise tag to All-Pro receiver Davante Adams
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are putting a franchise tag on Davante Adams to prevent the two-time All-Pro receiver from becoming an unrestricted free agent.
The Packers made the move Tuesday after MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he’s planning to return to Green Bay for an 18th season.
If the Packers hadn’t tagged him or signed him to an extension, any team would have had the opportunity to sign Adams when the free agency period opens March 16.
Adams and the Packers now have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension. If they don’t come to terms, Adams would play this season for just over $20 million because a player’s franchise tag tender is either the average of the five largest salaries from the prior year at the position - $18.4 million for receivers - or 120% of his previous season’s salary. The player receives the higher amount; in Adams’ case, he gets the 120%.
Adams could negotiate with other teams under the non-exclusive tag, but the Packers could match any offer, and if they didn’t they would receive two first-round draft picks.
Apple, MLB announce ‘Friday Night Baseball’ package
CUPERTINO — Apple will enter the live sports coverage arena with “Friday Night Baseball.”
Apple and Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Apple TV+ will carry a weekly doubleheader on Friday nights in eight countries when the regular season begins. Games will initially be available without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription.
The games will be exclusively on Apple TV+ and will not be available on teams’ regional sports networks.
MLB has been under a work stoppage since owners locked out players at the end of the collective bargaining agreement. At 97 days, it is the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history.
The broadcasts on Apple TV+ will include pregame and postgame shows and will not be subject to local broadcast blackout restrictions. They will be produced by MLB Network.
Besides being shown in the United States, Canada and Mexico, games will also initially be available in Australia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.
Thunder G Dort has season-ending left shoulder procedure
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lu Dort, Oklahoma City’s No. 2 scorer, will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to address a cartilage tear in his left shoulder.
Dort joins reserves Ty Jerome and Mike Muscala as Thunder players who had procedures on Tuesday, the team announced.
Dort, a well-established defensive guard, stepped up his offensive game this season and averaged 17.2 points per contest. The team said he is expected to return to full basketball activities before next season.
Muscala, a power forward and center, had procedures to repair his injured right ankle. The crowd favorite averaged 8.0 points in 43 games and shot 42.9% from 3-point range. He is expected to return to full basketball activities prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.
Jerome, who plays guard and small forward, had surgery to repair a sports hernia. He averaged 7.1 points in 48 games. He is expected to return to full basketball activities in approximately eight weeks.
The Thunder already were without starting point guard Josh Giddey (right hip) and don’t expect him back for at least a few weeks.
Djokovic in draw at Indian Wells, status still up in air
INDIAN WELLS — Novak Djokovic was placed in the men’s draw for the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday, although it remains to be seen whether the second-ranked player will be allowed to enter the United States.
Djokovic isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The U.S. requires visitors to be vaccinated to enter the country. Additionally, tournament officials have said everyone at Indian Wells must be fully vaccinated to be on site.
Djokovic’s name was on the entry list when the men’s draw was made Tuesday, so the five-time tournament champion was included. He received a first-round bye and would play either David Goffin or Jordan Thompson in the second round.
“We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) approval to enter the country,” tournament officials said in a statement.
Djokovic’s photo was included on a “We Miss You” wall of players who are absent from Indian Wells.
He last played at a tournament in Dubai last month, losing in the quarterfinals to Jiri Vesely.
Bucs place franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin for 2nd time
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin will be one of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers after the Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on him for the second straight year.
The team announced the move Tuesday after failing to reach a long-term agreement with the 26-year-old, who led the Bucs with a career-best 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns despite missing the final three weeks of the 2021 season after suffering torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee.
Godwin, who also sat out the playoffs after undergoing surgery, will earn $19.18 million under the franchise tag next season.
A third-round draft selection out of Penn State in 2017, Godwin has started 47 of 72 games he’s played with the Bucs over five seasons. He has 342 catches for 4,643 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Sass first Iditarod musher to leave Nikolai
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Brent Sass is the leader in the early stages of this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Sass was the first musher to leave the Nikolai checkpoint. He and his team of 13 dogs rested just eight minutes in Nikolai, which is 263 miles (423.26 kilometers) into the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race.
He left Nikolai with an eight-minute lead over defending champion Dallas Seavey.
Aaron Burmeister, who was first into Nikolai, left about two hours behind the two leaders. Also out of Nikolai are Ryan Redington, Richie Diehl, Mille Porsild and three-time champion Mitch Seavey.
The race started Sunday in Willow. The winner is expected sometime early next week in Nome, on Alaska’s western coast.
NFL salary cap for 2022 increases by nearly $26M to $208.2M
The NFL’s salary cap for 2022 will be $208.2 million, a healthy increase from the previous, pandemic-impacted years.
The cap is going up from $182.5 million, which was down by nearly $10 million from the 2020 season.
Adding in benefits attached to the cap, teams will be allowed to have a total player cost of $284.367 million.
Quarterbacks, of course, will have the highest franchise tag hit at $29.7 million. The 32 teams had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to apply franchise tags, and two star receivers, Green Bay All-Pro Davante Adams and Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin, got them. The deadline for franchise-tagged players to reach a long-term contract is July 15.
Free agency officially begins Wednesday, March 16, though teams can negotiate with player representatives beginning Monday. Most big deals get done in the two days before the league year officially starts.
The second-highest tag price is for linebacker at $18.7 million, followed closely by wide receivers ($18.4 million), and defensive ends ($17.85 million). Then come defensive tackles ($17.39 million), cornerbacks ($17.28 million), offensive linemen ($16.66 million), safeties ($12.91 million), tight ends ($10.93 million), running backs ($9.57 million) and kickers ($5.22 million).
Other players who were given franchise tags were tackles Orlando Brown Jr. of Kansas City and Cam Robinson of Jacksonville; Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III; and tight ends Mike Gesicki of Miami, Dalton Schultz of Dallas, and David Njoku of Cleveland.
None of those tagged was given the exclusive category, meaning any of them could sign elsewhere, but the club losing the player would receive two first-round draft selections as compensation.
Also:
—The Bills freed up about $5 million in cap space by cutting linebacker A.J. Klein, who was entering the final year of a three-year contract. In completing his ninth NFL season, Klein had four starts in 15 games, and was the primary backup to Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds. Buffalo is still projected to be close to $10 million over the cap.
Court date reset for 2 NFL players, 2 others in Vegas case
LAS VEGAS — A judge in Las Vegas postponed until next month a hearing in an assault case involving two NFL players and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants — Darrin Young and Percy Harris — did not have to appear in court in person Tuesday while a prosecutor acknowledged that video evidence and witness statements are still being provided to their attorneys.
Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia reset the hearing for April 25.
Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl game before he was arrested. Lammons turned himself in several days later. Young and Harris were arrested Feb. 14. Each faces felony charges of battery causing substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery.
Young’s attorney, John Spilotro, said defense lawyers also were awaiting evidence relating to statements the men allegedly made in a limousine while returning to their hotels following the 6:30 a.m. Feb. 5 attack at an elevator of the rooftop Drai’s nightclub.
Police have said surveillance video shows the alleged victim stepped toward the elevator with the four men and several other people, Kamara put his hand on the man’s chest to stop him, the man pushed Kamara’s hand away and Lammons punched the man.
More punches followed, the man fell unconscious on the floor and the defendants allegedly stomped on his face, chest and legs, police said, leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees and arms.
Lammons’ attorney, Ross Goodman, has acknowledged that police allege his client threw the first punch.
Attorneys for all four men say they intend to plead not guilty.
Kamara, 26, is one of the top running backs in the NFL. He rushed for more than 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He was picked for his fifth Pro Bowl in five seasons.
Lammons, 26, signed with three NFL teams in 2018 — the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins — before signing with the Chiefs in 2019. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in 2020.
Ukraine gets $700K donation from Grand Slams, WTA, ATP, ITF
INDIAN WELLS — A charitable donation of $700,000 to aid humanitarian relief efforts via Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund and to support the Ukraine Tennis Federation was made Tuesday by the four Grand Slam tournaments and the sport’s governing bodies.
The WTA, ATP and the International Tennis Federation joined the groups that run the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in each giving $100,000 to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The seven organizations also created a Tennis Plays for Peace campaign, which will include giving ribbons for players to wear during the upcoming tournament in Indian Wells to show support for Ukraine.
Also Tuesday, three-time major champion Andy Murray said on Twitter that he would “be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year” to humanitarian efforts aimed at helping children in Ukraine.
Cardinals pitcher Kwang-hyun Kim joins Korea’s Landers
INCHEON, South Korea — Kwang-hyun Kim has left the St. Louis Cardinals and will return to South Korea on a record four-year contract.
The left-handed pitcher will rejoin his old club, which is now known as the SSG Landers, in the Korean Baseball Organization.
The club issued a statement Tuesday saying the deal was worth up to 15.1 billion won ($12.3 million) over four seasons and was the largest contract in the league’s history.
Kim pitched for the SK Wyverns, as the Landers were previously known, from 2007 to 2019 before joining the Cardinals on a two-year contract. The 33-year-old Kim became a free agent after the 2021 season.
He was the KBO’s regular season MVP in 2008 and won four Korean Series titles with the Incheon-based club.
In two seasons with St. Louis, Kim went 10-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 35 games, including 28 starts. He began the 2020 season as the Cardinals closer, recording a save in his first Major League appearance at the age of 32.
“While pitching in the majors, I got to experience baseball at the highest level and also learned the value of connecting with fans,” Kim said in a statement released by the Landers. “I was able to challenge myself in the majors because of support from fans here. I decided I wanted to give back to them once I returned to the KBO.
“The Landers recognized my value with the biggest contract ever in the KBO — I didn’t have to think long and hard about the reunion.”
Kim is expected to report for spring training Wednesday.
Ganassi and PNC Bank launch Women in Motorsports campaign
Chip Ganassi Racing and PNC Bank marked International Women’s Day with the launch of a campaign to drive gender equality in motorsports.
Women in Motorsports will feature both a video content series showcasing female industry leaders and an internship program designed to create opportunities in motorsports for women.
“While women continue to make inroads in careers dominated by males, such as motorsports, tech and finance, much work remains in achieving greater access to highly skilled jobs and equal pay,” said Debbie Guild, head of Enterprise Technology and Security and chief security office at PNC Bank.
“Making inroads to build out the next pipeline of female innovators, entrepreneurs and business leaders is critical to closing the economic gender gap,” Guild added. “We all recognize that a diverse workforce can spark innovation in the workplace and influence economic inclusion for all. This program shines a light on this business imperative.”
The application portal for the internship element of the Women In Motorsports campaign opened Tuesday on Chip Ganassi Racing’s official website. The team will select qualified female college students by April 1 for on-site learning and career-development experiences throughout the 2022 season.
“We’re excited to highlight the achievements of our team members and share a behind-the-scenes look at their contributions to this championship organization, which will hopefully help pave the way for female students to develop specialized skills in areas such as racing operations and engineering to information technology and athletic training,” said team owner Chip Ganassi.
The campaign will highlight several top female employees in the Ganassi organization, which last year featured a pair of women on two of its winning IndyCar teams.
The video series will feature engineer Angela Ashmore, mechanic Anna Chatten and Danielle Shepherd, who was the simulation engineer on Alex Palou’s championship team in 2021. Shepherd, who previously won a championship with Scott Dixon, this season has been promoted to lead race engineer on one of Ganassi’s sports car teams.
“Winning a championship takes commitment, cooperation and persistence, and Danielle Shepherd brought that every day,” Dixon said. “I was very impressed with her expertise and intelligence during our championship run in 2018 and am thrilled to see her continued success with CGR.
“I hope that one day, it isn’t necessarily a rarity to see women working on the team side of things in motorsports, and I’m happy for Danielle that she can be a leader in this program and share her knowledge with the next generation.”
