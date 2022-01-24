UCLA women finish season sweep of USC
LOS ANGELES — Charisma Osborne was dominant on Sunday evening at the Galen Center, scoring 27 points to help UCLA earn its fourth-straight win with a 68-58 victory over USC. The win was the Bruins’ fourth-straight against USC, as UCLA secured the regular-season crosstown sweep.
IImar’I Thomas (14 pts) and Natalie Chou (10 pts) joined Osborne in double figures for the Bruins (9-4, 4-1).
Alissa Pili, Jordyn Jenkins, and Tera Reed each contributed 13 points apiece for the Trojans (9-7, 2-4).
Winless in ‘21, Danielle Kang starts new LPGA year with win
ORLANDO, Fla. — Danielle Kang readily admits she, and her golf game, remain a constant work in progress. She spent much of the offseason finding a way to be “comfortable being uncomfortable.” It seems to be working.
On a difficult championship test at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Kang ran off five birdies in a seven-hole stretch in the middle of her round, posted the low score Sunday at 4-under 68 and sprinted away to a three-shot victory at the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
“My mental game was really good,” said Kang, who was winless in 2021 after having won in each of her previous four LPGA seasons. “I had a really good attitude all day today and yesterday. I know I left some putts out there, but I never let it get to me, and I kept having to give myself birdie chances as much as possible.”
Kang finished at 16-under 272, three shots clear of Canada’s Brooke Henderson (70).
Kang was the lone player to break 70 on both weekend days (69-68), and the only player to shoot in the 60s all four rounds. The 29-year-old American now has six LPGA titles.
Swafford eagles 16th, wins AmEx for second time in five years
LA QUINTA — Hudson Swafford won The American Express for the second time in five years Sunday, breaking a late tie with an eagle in a closing-round 8-under 64.
Swafford beat Tom Hoge by two strokes on PGA West’s Stadium Course after beginning the day three strokes behind rookies Lee Hodges and Paul Barjon.
Tied for the lead with fellow former Georgia player Brian Harman and Francesco Molinari at 20 under, Swafford pulled ahead with the eagle on the par-5 16th. From 198 yards, he hit to 8 feet on the iconic hole with large, deep bunkers lining the left side.
Swafford then ran in a 20-foot birdie putt on 17, a par-3 hole called Alcatraz with an island green ringed by jagged rocks. He saved par on the par-4 18th with an 8-footer to wrap up a spot in the Masters.
The 34-year-old finished at 23-under 265 in the three-course event for his third PGA Tour title. He also won in the desert in 2017 and took the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
ASU’s Hurley fined, suspended after incident with refs
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was fined $20,000 and suspended for Monday’s game against Southern California for a confrontation with the officiating crew following a game this weekend against Stanford.
Hurley and guard Jay Heath were both suspended and forward Jalen Graham was publicly reprimanded for verbally confronting an official who was exiting the court after Stanford’s 79-76 win on Saturday night.
“The actions of the head coach and student-athletes were in clear violation of the Conference’s standards of conduct, and will not be tolerated,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a statement Sunday night. “The Pac-12 and its membership has established regulations requiring all institutional personnel, especially head coaches, to conduct themselves in a sporting manner, and those involved in this situation failed to meet those standards.”
Hurley was frustrated after the Sun Devils attempted one free throw in the first half and was given a technical foul for arguing 30 seconds into the second half.
He became irate after Stanford’s Brandon Angel was fouled on a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left and hit three free throws, yelling and pointing at the officials as they left the court.
Heath and Graham joined their coach in yelling at the officials.
No. 1 South Carolina calls off UConn game for SEC contest
COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 1 South Carolina won’t get the chance to beat ninth-ranked UConn for a second time this season.
Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said Sunday night that Thursday night’s contest with the Huskies was called off so South Carolina would substitute Mississippi to play a game that had been postponed from earlier this season.
Staley said in a statement it was more important to “complete our SEC schedule to keep ourselves in the running for a conference title.”
One of the few dates Ole Miss had open as Thursday, “so with my team’s best interest at heart, I started the conversations that led us to this point.”
UConn coach Geno Auriemma said Staley reached out to him about cancelling the game. He understood the priority for the Gamecocks was Southeastern Conference games and “this was the best decision for them right now.”
South Carolina and UConn had played at least once each year since 2014-15 season. The teams met in the championship of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament this past November with the Gamecocks taking a 73-57 over the then second-ranked Huskies.
The teams are scheduled to play in each of the next two seasons, at UConn next year and at South Carolina the year after that. Both sides will discuss, South Carolina’s statement said, if there will be changes to that rotation.
The Gamecocks were originally hosting Mississippi on Jan. 2. The game was called off due to COVID-19 concerns within the Rebels’ program. South Carolina substituted Mississippi State, defeating the Bulldogs 80-68.
South Carolina (17-1, 5-1 SEC) trails No. 5 Tennessee in the SEC standings. The Lady Vols are 7-0 in league play this season.
Bucks G Allen suspended for 1 game for foul on Bulls’ Caruso
NEW YORK — Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen was suspended by the NBA for one game on Sunday for his hard foul on Alex Caruso that resulted in a broken right wrist for the Chicago Bulls guard.
Allen will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Caruso was driving to the basket Friday night when a hard foul by Allen caused him to land on his right side. Caruso lay on the floor for a few minutes, though he stayed in the game to attempt the free throws that resulted from Allen’s flagrant 2 foul.
The Bulls announced Caruso’s injury on Saturday. The team said he needs surgery and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.
Gonzaga suspends Stockton’s season tickets over mask rule
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate.
Stockton, one of Gonzaga’s most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review.
“Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit,” Stockton said. “And therefore they received complaints and felt like from whatever the higher-ups — those weren’t discussed, but from whatever it was higher up — they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.”
Stockton has come out against COVID-19 vaccines, mask mandates and other protective measures. Last June, he participated in a documentary titled “COVID and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed.”
In the interview with the Spokane newspaper, Stockton claimed without evidence that more than 100 professional athletes have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think it’s highly recorded now, there’s 150 I believe now, it’s over 100 professional athletes dead — professional athletes — the prime of their life, dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court,” Stockton said.
Experts have told the AP there is “no scientific evidence” that either COVID-19 or the mRNA vaccines have increased sudden cardiac arrest, often referred to as SCA, among athletes.
The false claim that large numbers of athletes are collapsing or dying due to COVID-19 vaccines has circulated on social media for months, particularly among anti-vaccine circles, and has been rejected by medical experts.
Meanwhile, public health experts say masks are a key virus-prevention tool that are most effective when worn by a large number of people.
In a statement, Gonzaga officials said they are committed to implementing health and safety protocols, which include an indoor mask mandate. The university also requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken with the last 72 hours to attend home athletic events. As a way to enforce the mask mandate, Gonzaga has suspended its food and beverage sales at games.
“We will not speak to specific actions taken with any specific individuals,” the statement read. “We take enforcement of COVID-19 health and safety protocols seriously and will continue to evaluate how we can best mitigate the risks posed by COVID-19 with appropriate measures.”
Maine soccer standout hit by a car in Saudi Arabia
LEWISTON, Maine — One of the leaders of a high school soccer team that won its first state championship — and the hearts of many state fans — is struggling for his life after being hit by a car in Saudi Arabia.
Zakariya Abdullahi, a defender on the Lewiston High School’s 2015 team, is currently in a coma in Saudi Arabia, the Sun Journal reported.
Abdullahi was on a pilgrimage to Mecca with his mother and older brother when the brothers were hit by a car while walking on a sidewalk, a soccer coach told the newspaper. Zakariya Abdullahi suffered a serious head injury, the coach said.
A GoFundMe was created Friday morning, and by Sunday morning had raised more than $113,000 to assist in getting him back to the United States and providing medical care.
The GoFundMe post said it will cost $100,000 just to transport Zakariya Abdullahi to the United States “under critical condition in an Air Ambulance to keep him stable throughout his trip.”
The 2015 soccer team featured players from Somalia, Kenya and Congo, elevating an already-good team to the state championship.
Abdullahi was living in Minnesota with his mother before the pilgrimage, but still keeps in touch with his former teammates in Maine, said Dan Gish, coach of Lewiston High’s boys soccer team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.