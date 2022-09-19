Arizona State fires Edwards following loss to MAC school
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson made a calculated gamble in hiring a football coach five years ago, one that earned the school a national mocking.
He hoped Herm Edwards, despite no head college coaching experience and nine years in a television studio, would give the program the jolt it needed, usher it into a new era through an NFL-like leadership model.
Edwards managed to quiet many of the critics with some early wins on the field and recruiting trail.
When ugly losses piled up and an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations lingered, Anderson decided to make a change.
Arizona State and Edwards mutually agreed to part ways Sunday, a day after the Sun Devils lost 30-21 to Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference as heavy home favorites.
“I don’t regret at all because I believed it was the right thing to do then,” Anderson said. “But I also believe that when you come to a point where you realize that you’re not always right, and perhaps it’s not working at the level you want and you don’t have the patience to wait because the world is changing really fast out there, then you make changes. That’s what we’ve done.”
Edwards managed to hold onto his job after an up-and-down 2021, but another shaky loss led to his firing three games into his fifth season. Arizona State is still awaiting word on possible NCAA sanctions for allegedly hosting recruits on campus during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 dead period in 2020.
Edwards went 46-26 at Arizona State, including 1-2 this season and 17-14 in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils never won more than eight games in a season under Edwards and fell short of Anderson’s goal of playing in major bowl games.
Running backs coach Shaun Aguano will serve as interim coach.
Homa a surprise winner in Napa
NAPA — Max Homa chipped in from nearly 33 feet for birdie on the closing hole, then watched as Danny Willett shockingly three-putted from inside 4 feet on Sunday to give Homa his second straight title at the Fortinet Championship.
Homa high-fived his caddie when his ball hit the flagstick and dropped. His previous shot from a nearby bunker came up short of the green at the par-5 18th hole. Willett, meanwhile, had a one-shot lead at the rain-soaked PGA Tour season opener and stuffed his third shot to 3 feet, 7 inches.
He rammed his first putt 4 feet, 8 inches by, then missed the comebacker to hand Homa his fifth victory on tour.
Homa closed with a 4-under 66 for a total of 16-under 272 and now heads to Charlotte, North Carolina, as a captain’s pick for the Presidents Cup with three wins in the past 12 months. Willett shot 69. Taylor Montgomery was alone in third at 13 under after a closing 64.
Andrea Lee rises again, wins Portland for 1st LPGA title
PORTLAND, Ore. — Andrea Lee recovered from two early bogeys and pulled away with five birdies on the back nine to close with a 6-under 66 and win the AmazingCre Portland Classic for her first LPGA Tour title.
Lee took the lead for good with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and then hit a superb bunker shot from left of the 17th green to save par and keep a two-shot lead.
She was in the middle of the 18th fairway when she watched Daniela Darquea of Ecuador finish with a third straight birdie for a 66 to pull within one shot. Lee drilled her approach to 15 feet and lagged her putt to within inches to tap in for the win.
It was quite a turnaround for Lee, a former No. 1 amateur from Stanford whose game got off track to the point her LPGA status suffered and she started the year on the developmental Epson Tour.
And then she climbed her way out of it, winning on the Epson Tour, taking advantage of sponsor exemptions with solid play and finally cashing in at Columbia Edgewater Country Club for her first win.
Nebraska fires defensive coach
LINCOLN, Neb. — A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out.
Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Sunday that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma.
Chinander had led Nebraska’s defense since Frost took over the team in 2018, but his unit floundered this year as the Cornhuskers fell to 1-3. A week before the 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska gave up 642 yards in a 45-42 upset by Georgia Southern that preceded Frost’s firing.
“We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said in a statement. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction.”
Special teams coordinator Bill Busch was promoted to defensive coordinator.
Athletic director Trev Alberts said after Joseph was named interim head coach that he would have the power to make any changes he thought were needed. Alberts fired Frost after he went 16-31 in a little more than four seasons.
Texas Tech LB Ramirez still hospitalized with leg fracture
RALEIGH, N.C. — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remained hospitalized Sunday, a day after suffering a gruesome left leg injury in the Red Raiders’ loss at 12th-ranked North Carolina State.
Sports medicine staff from Texas Tech were with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will stay with the fourth-year junior until he is able to safely travel back to Lubbock.
Ramirez fractured his lower left leg in the first half Saturday night when he tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston. The pile rolled over Ramirez’s leg, which was planted in the turf. It bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass.
Trainers covered the leg with a towel when they began treating him on the field, and ESPN chose not to show a replay of when the injury.
The game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes before Ramirez was put on a motorized cart and then transported to the hospital.
In a tweet from his personal account Sunday, Ramirez thanked Texas Tech fans for their support, and ended his message with a red heart and then a black one — the school’s primary colors.
“I appreciate all you guys for all the prayers, love, and support!!! I love you Red Raider Nation!!!” Ramirez tweeted.
Diamond DeShields chronicles FIBA World Cup in Sydney
SYDNEY — Been in Sydney for about 3 days now. At first, I didn’t think the jet lag was that bad, but I definitely hit a wall today. I think we all did.
The city is beautiful and the weather is perfect, so it’s been really nice to be able to take in such beautiful views. Our hotel is RIGHT across the way from the Opera House (Thanks USA Basketball!!), and so now I can officially check that off my bucket list of “things to see.”
A couple of players met up with us out here, so it’s been fun being in the gym with such talented players.
There are quite a few things I’d like to do before leaving Sydney, so I’m hoping I can get over the jet lag soon so that I’m able to at least go explore a bit more. I DEFINITELY want to see what the fashion scene is like out here, so I’ve been doing a bit of research on where some good spots are to go shopping. There are also a few really dope restaurants I’d like to try.
All in all, I’m really enjoying my first trip to Australia, and I’m really looking forward to having yet another opportunity to compete for a gold medal. GO USA!
Carter-Vickers, Richards to miss US World Cup warmups
CHICAGO — Defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Chris Richards will miss the United States’ last two World Cup warmup matches because of injuries.
The pair were replaced Sunday by Mark McKenzie and Erik Palmer-Brown, who join Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long as central defenders for exhibitions against Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany, and Saudi Arabia four days later in Murcia, Spain.
Goalkeeper Zack Steffen, left back Antonee Robinson, midfielders Yunus Musah and Cristan Roldan, and winger Tim Weah also are missing the matches because of injuries. Central defender Miles Robinson is sidelined through the World Cup because of a torn left Achilles.
Biden to host 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will host the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves at the White House.
Biden is getting in the Sept. 26 visit with just about a week before the 2022 regular season wraps up and playoffs begin. The Braves beat the Houston Astros in six games last year. The Braves are in second place in the National League East standings with 91 wins. Post-season begins Oct. 7.
The president, regardless of party, often honors major league and some college sports champions with a White House ceremony, typically nonpartisan affairs in which the commander in chief pays tribute to the champs’ prowess, poses for photos and comes away with a team jersey.
Those visits were highly charged in the previous administration. Many athletes took issue with President Donald Trump’s policies and rhetoric on policing, immigration and more. Trump, for his part, didn’t take kindly to the criticism from athletes or their on-field expressions of political opinion.
Under Biden, the tradition appears to be back. He’s hosted the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the White House.
Kenya’s Moses Kibet wins Sydney marathon in record time
SYDNEY — Kenyan Moses Kibet claimed victory in a fast-paced Sydney marathon which saw the top three finishers all better the previous fastest time in Australia.
Kibet finished the course set around Sydney’s harbour and city center in 2 hours, 7 minutes, 3 seconds on Sunday, two seconds ahead of countryman Cosmas Matolo.
Ethiopian Chalu Deso Gemisa, the winner of the Paris marathon earlier this year, was third in 2:07:08.
The three Africans finished inside the previous record time of 2:07:50 set by Japan’s Yuta Shitara at the Gold Coast in 2019.
Ethiopia’s Tigist Girma Getachew won the women’s marathon in 2:25:10, ahead of compatriot Letebrhan Haylay Gebreslasea and Eritrea’s Nazret Weldu Gebrehiwet.
Japan’s Jun Hiromichi won the men’s wheelchair marathon in 1:52.47.
The Sydney marathon is in the first year of a three-year candidacy to join cities like London, Tokyo and New York to host a World Marathon Majors event. Cape Town in South Africa and Chengdu in China are also contending to become majors.
‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ outages anger fans for 2nd straight week
DirecTV’s “NFL Sunday Ticket” package malfunctioned for the second straight week, causing fans trying to watch through the app or online to miss entire games.
DirecTV said via social media that customers trying to stream the 1 p.m. EDT games were unable to through the app. Shortly after 4 p.m. EDT, they said that the server problems were fixed and that streaming could resume.
That came too little, too late for those trying to view the seven early games. The outages did not affect customers watching via normal satellite service.
A DirecTV spokesman said the company will continue to monitor for server problems and apologized to customers for the inconvenience.
This is the final season that DirecTV will be the exclusive carrier of “Sunday Ticket.” Amazon and Apple are among the bidders for the package of out-of-market games after commissioner Roger Goodell said during the summer that he expected a new carrier.
DirecTV extended its contract in 2014 and pays $1.5 billion per season. The new package is expected to fetch at least $2.5 billion per year.
DirecTV is expected to remain in the running for a package that can be sold to bars and restaurants.
