Big league pitchers can use PitchCom for signals this year
Big league pitchers can signal electronically what they plan to throw this year.
Major League Baseball expanded use of the PitchCom device to pitchers in addition to catchers on Friday.
“Use of the PitchCom device is optional for clubs and wholly voluntary for players,” MLB said in a memo to teams. “The decision of one club to not use the PitchCom device shall not preclude their opposing club from using the PitchCom device.”
MLB adopted the PitchCom device last season, allowing catchers to push buttons on wristbands to call for fastballs, curves, changeups and anything else, along with the location. The pitcher heard the result on an earpiece inside his hat.
MLB will provide each team at least three transmitters, 12 receivers and two charging cases. Teams may not be have more than three transmitters or 12 receivers at any time.
Up to five receivers may be used on the field by a defensive team at any time. Batters and runners can’t use the device.
Shin, Szeryk, Jutanugarn share lead at Superstition Mountain
GOLD CANYON, Ariz. — Jenny Shin of South Korea had a run of five straight birdies to close out her front nine on the way to a 5-under 67 on Friday and shared the lead with Maddie Szeryk of Canada and Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand after two rounds of the LPGA Drive on Championship.
Jutanugarn raced up the leaderboard, following an opening 67 with a bogey-free 7-under 65 that included an eagle and five birdies. Szeryk pieced together a round that included an eagle and six birdies, including one on her final hole, while Shin used seven birides to offset two bogeys to get to 12-under 132 at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in the LPGA’s first full-field event of the year.
American Lilia Vu shot a 6 under and was a stroke off the lead, while South Korea’s Na Rin An and American Alison Lee were tied for fifth place at 10 under.
No. 3-ranked Jin Young Ko, a winner two weeks ago in Singapore, was among eight players tied for seventh place at 9 under on the crowded leaderboard.
The event marks the debut of the tour’s new cut policy. The cutline after 36 holes includes the top 65 players and ties advancing to the weekend. Previously, the top 70 players and ties advanced to the final rounds.
The cutline fell at 3 under, with 76 players advancing. Two of the big names missing the cut included three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist of Sweden and two-time major champion Brook Henderson of Canada, both at 1 under.
Memphis player charged over punch in handshake line
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Memphis basketball player has been charged by Bowling Green campus police with assault after punching a Falcons player in the handshake line following a Women’s NIT game, according to the Bowling Green athletic department.
“Violence is never acceptable and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well,” the athletic department said in a statement Friday. “This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time.”
As the teams walked toward center court Thursday night following Bowling Green’s 73-60 win in the Round of 16 game, Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes stopped to talk with the Falcons’ Elissa Brett. After a short conversation, Shutes appears to throw a punch at Brett’s face. Brett fell toward the scorer’s table and onto the sideline.
There was no immediate word about what caused the confrontation.
Bowling Green coach Robyn Fralich didn’t directly comment on the incident after the game, saying only that they were “figuring all those things out,” as far as what happened in the handshake line.
Memphis’ athletics department said Friday that the incident was “extremely unfortunate and certainly not consistent with, or representative of, our expectations for our programs and student-athletes.”
“Because the incident occurred after the game, jurisdiction falls in the hands of local authorities, and we are cooperating fully with their process,” the statement said. “To be respectful of that process, we will not comment further until it is complete.”
The Memphis Commercial Appeal newspaper reported that Shutes, who leads the Tigers in scoring, took an elbow to her face with 24 seconds left in the opening quarter and played just eight minutes in the first half. She returned to start the second half.
Shutes, a fifth-year player who finished with 13 points in her final game with the Tigers, was a second-team All-AAC selection this season.
Brett scored 15 points in the win.
Alcaraz, Fritz, Andreescu advance to Miami Open 3rd round
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Carlos Alcaraz picked up a straight-set win at the Miami Open Friday to keep his world No. 1 ranking over idle Novak Djokovic.
Djokovic is not participating in the Miami Open because he still can’t travel to the United States as a foreign citizen who is not vaccinated against COVID-19.
The 19-year-old Alcaraz, who beat Casper Ruud in the 2022 U.S. Open final for his first No. 1 ranking, defeated Facundo Bagnis 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the third round.
No. 1 American and No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz began his tournament campaign with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Emilio Nava. Fritz is 17-1 in his opening rounds of hard court tournaments since the start of 2022, with his only loss coming at the 2022 US Open to No. 303 Brandon Holt.
Fritz will next face No. 24 Denis Shapovalov, who defeated Guido Pella on Friday.
On the women’s side, Bianca Andreescu — the 2019 U.S. Open champion — came from a set down to oust No. 7 seed Maria Sakkari 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Andreescu improved to 2-1 over Sakkari, with both wins coming in Miami.
Andreescu will face Sofia Kenin in the third round.
No. 5 Caroline Garcia lost to Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-3. Cirstea beat Garcia 10 days ago in the fourth round at Indian Wells, and will face Karolína Muchová next.
In other action, Varvara Gracheva defeated No. 4 Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2; and Jannik Sinner beat Laslo Đere 6-4, 6-2.
Raiders sign DT John Jenkins to free-agency contract
HENDERSON, Nev. — Veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins signed a free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.
He most recently played for the Miami Dolphins the past two seasons.
Jenkins also played for the New Orleans Saints (2013-16), the Seattle Seahawks (2016), the Chicago Bears (2017, 2020) and the New York Giants (2018).
He has 212 career tackles.
Mavs’ Doncic fined $35,000 over money sign toward officials
NEW YORK — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was fined $35,000 on Friday for directing a money sign toward officials in the final seconds of a loss to Golden State.
Doncic walked toward officials while rubbing his fingers together with 1.7 seconds left in the 127-125 loss on Wednesday night. The four-time All-Star apparently was upset that a foul wasn’t called when he missed a layup.
Dallas was trailing 125-122 when Doncic caught a pass under the basket and his layup bounced off the back of the rim. After the Mavericks committed a foul to stop the clock, Doncic made the gesture.
The NBA said the fine was for “an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official.”
Officials didn’t give him a technical over the gesture. Doncic frequently complains to officials and is one technical foul away from 16 this season, which would trigger a one-game suspension. The count doesn’t carry over into the playoffs.
Dallas owner Mark Cuban said he planned to protest the loss to the Warriors over a sequence late in the third quarter that led to an uncontested dunk for Golden State’s Kevon Looney.
The Mavericks thought they had possession coming out of a timeout and lined up on their offensive end. The Warriors inbounded on the other end with no defenders, leading to Looney’s easy bucket for a 90-87 Golden State lead.
Before the timeout, official Andy Nagy signaled possession for Golden State when the ball went out of bounds, but quickly pointed to the Dallas bench to indicate a timeout.
The Mavs contended that official Michael Smith must have thought Dallas had possession because he was on the same end of the floor as the Mavs. Dallas believed officials should have stopped play to sort out the confusion.
Cardinals sign pitcher Miles Mikolas to $55.75M, 3-year deal
ST. LOUIS — Miles Mikolas is sticking with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The right-hander signed a $55.75 million, three-year contract on Friday that will carry through the 2025 season.
The new deal replaces a $68 million, four-year contract signed in February 2019 that covered the 2020-23 seasons and was set to pay $15.75 million this year.
Mikolas will receive a $5 million signing bonus payable July 1 and will make $18.75 million in 2023 and $16 million in each of the following two seasons. Mikolas can earn a $250,000 bonus for winning a Cy Young Award, $50,000 for All-Star election or selection or winning a Gold Glove, $100,000 for League Championship Series MVP and $150,000 for World Series MVP.
Mikolas is scheduled to make the second opening-day start of his big league career next Thursday when the Cardinals host Toronto. Mikolas went 12-13 with a 3.29 ERA last season while helping St. Louis to the NL Central title.
“Miles stands among the top pitchers in the game today, and has continued to provide a steady presence for us both in the rotation and inside the clubhouse,” St. Louis general manager John Mozeliak said in a statement.
Mikolas is 45-40 with a 3.79 in 143 games with San Diego, Texas and St. Louis. He recently pitched six shutout innings in two appearances for the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic.
Panthers agree to deal with receiver DJ Chark
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a deal with free-agent wide receiver DJ Chark, the team said Friday.
The 26-year-old Chark, a five-year veteran, had 30 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns for Detroit last season.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the NFL Network reported it was for one year.
Chark joins veteran Adam Thielen, who agreed to deal with Carolina on Sunday, as part of a revamped receiving corps for the Panthers, who traded their best wideout, D.J. Moore, to the Chicago Bears as part of a package for the top overall pick in the draft.
The Panthers intend to draft a quarterback at No. 1, and whoever they choose will have two veteran targets on the outside. Carolina also brought in pass-catching tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Miles Sanders as it revamps an offense that ranked near the bottom of the league last year.
Chark was a 2018 second-round pick by Jacksonville out of LSU. His best season was 2019, when he had 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jaguars.
Injuries have limited him to 28 games over the past three seasons.
Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine out 2-4 weeks with triceps injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is out 2-4 weeks after straining a triceps muscle in practice, yet another blow to the last-place team in the NHL that has been hampered by injuries all season.
The Blue Jackets announced Laine’s absence Friday before their home game against the New York Islanders.
They already have 454 man-games lost to injury, one of the highest numbers in the league, and have a record of 22-41-7.
Laine missed two separate stints with elbow and ankle injuries in the fall. The 24-year-old Finn is the team’s second-leading scorer with 52 points in 55 games.
Columbus has been top defenseman Zach Werenski since November because of a torn labrum and separated shoulder. Forward Sean Kuraly recently went on injured reserve with a strained left oblique muscle but is set to return Friday.
South Carolina’s leading scorer Jackson heads to NBA draft
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina leading scorer Gregory “GG” Jackson II said Friday that he’s entering the NBA draft after one season in college.
The 6-foot-9 freshman said on Instagram Live that his year in college with the Gamecocks helped him mature.
“Now, I’m declaring for the NBA draft, just like that,” he said.
Jackson, 18, is projected as a mid-first round selection.
He started 29 of 32 games for the 11-21 Gamecocks, averaging a team-high 15.4 points a game. He also led South Carolina with 26 blocks and 24 steals.
Jackson, from Columbia, was rated the No. 1 college prospect in 2023. But he reclassified to join his hometown team and first-year coach Lamont Paris.
Bruins’ Greer suspended 1 game for crosscheck on Hoffman
NEW YORK — Bruins winger A.J. Greer was suspended for one game without pay Friday for his crosscheck to the face of Montreal’s Mike Hoffman
The incident occurred in the first period as they awaited a face-off during Boston’s 4-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday. Greer was given a game misconduct on the play, part of a testy 932nd matchup between the Original Six rivals which featured 31 penalty minutes during the opening period.
It was their only matchup in Boston this season.
Greer will forfeit $4,121.62 under the NHL collective bargaining agreement based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
The 26-year-old has five goals, 11 points (five goals, six assists), and 85 penalty minutes in 52 games this season.
