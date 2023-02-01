Dodgers, Gonsolin agree to $6.65M, 2-year contract
LOS ANGELES — All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed on a $6.65 million, two-year contract Tuesday that avoided an arbitration hearing.
Gonsolin gets $3.25 million this year and $3.4 million in 2024.
His salary in the second season can escalate by up to $3 million based on a points system in which he will be credited one point for each start, or each relief appearance of 3 1/3 innings: $500,000 apiece for 14, 16, 18, 20, 24 and 28 points. The 2024 salary also would increase by $1,125,000 for winning a Cy Young Award this year, $625,000 for finishing second or third in the voting and $500,000 for finishing fourth or fifth.
The sides exchanged salary proposals on Jan. 13, with Gonsolin seeking a raise from $720,000 last season to $3.4 million this year, while the Dodgers offered $3 million.
The 28-year-old right-hander was 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 24 starts during a breakout season last year. Gonsolin earned his first All-Star selection with an 11-0 record and a 2.02 ERA in the first half. He finished with the highest winning percentage (.941) in franchise history.
Gonsolin has been with the Dodgers for parts of four seasons since being drafted in the ninth round out of Saint Mary’s College in 2016. He is 26-6 with a 2.51 ERA in 59 career games.
He helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series during the pandemic-shortened season.
Michigan State player who swung helmet gets probation
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A Michigan State football player who swung his helmet at a Michigan player in a stadium tunnel expressed regret Tuesday and said he’s “just looking forward to wuppin’ some maize and blue” on the field.
Khary Crump, a defensive back, was sentenced to probation. He was one of seven Michigan State players charged in a skirmish that followed a loss at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 29.
Crump was the only Spartan facing a felony, but that charge was dismissed in an agreement to plead guilty to misdemeanors. His record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation.
“Unfortunately, an exchange of words (took place), I felt attacked and unfortunately I did what I did,” Crump said of the tunnel altercation involving Michigan’s Gemon Green. “I’m not proud of that. I’m looking forward to moving forward.”
Crump was suspended by coach Mel Tucker. In addition, the Big Ten has suspended him for eight games in 2023.
“I had difficulties trying to stomach my actions ... on that fateful day, but it happened. I can’t take it back,” Crump told MLive.com after the court hearing. “Honestly, I’m just looking forward to wuppin’ some maize and blue in the future — on the football field, of course.”
At least four other players charged with misdemeanors will likely have their cases dismissed in exchange for community service and other conditions. The cases against two others are pending.
AP source: Broncos get Payton as coach in deal with Saints
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton their head coach, a person with knowledge of the accord said Tuesday.
The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the agreement, said the Broncos would send their first-round pick, No. 29 overall, in this year’s draft to the Saints along with a future second-rounder.
Payton remained under contract with New Orleans after stepping down from the Saints last season and working in broadcasting this season.
The Broncos, who went 5-12 this season and extended their playoff drought to seven years, fired rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26 after he went 4-11. Interim coach Jerry Rosburg went 1-1.
Payton’s top task will be to get quarterback Russell Wilson back to his winning ways after the 11-year pro had his worst statistical season following his blockbuster trade from Seattle for four premium draft picks and three players.
The Broncos dealt their first- and second-round picks to the Seahawks for Wilson. They got back into the first round by trading pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, who sent the Broncos a first-rounder originally owned by the San Francisco 49ers.
That selection, the 29th overall pick, now belongs to the Saints.
Payton also interviewed for the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching vacancy.
Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as head coach
HOUSTON — DeMeco Ryans has been hired as coach of the Houston Texans, giving him his first head coaching job and bringing him back to the place where he started his playing career.
Ryans joins the Texans from the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the past two seasons as their defensive coordinator.
He replaces Lovie Smith, who was fired after just one season where the team went 3-13-1.
Ryans issued a statement thanking the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch for his time in San Francisco before looking ahead to his future with the Texans.
“Being the head coach of the Houston Texans is my dream job and my family is thrilled to be back in H-Town,” Ryans said. “I have been around the game of football my entire life and I’ve always had a natural ability to lead others. I know what it takes to win and be successful in this league as both a player and coach.”
“We’re going to build a program filled with players who have a special work ethic and relentless mindset,” he continued.
“I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and to the fans of Houston to build a winner and I can’t wait to get to work.”
Falcons hire Gray from Packers as assistant head coach for D
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith continued to reshape his defensive staff by hiring Jerry Gray as the assistant head coach for defense on Tuesday.
Gray, 60, brings 26 years of NFL coaching experience to Atlanta, including eight as a defensive coordinator and 16 as a defensive backs coach. In those 24 years as a coordinator or defensive backs coach, his defenses have ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense 10 times and in passing defense 13 times.
The addition of Gray, who had been Green Bay’s defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator, forms a reunion with Smith.
The two worked together as assistants on Washington’s staff in 2007-08 and on Tennessee’s staff from 2011-13, when Gray was the Titans defensive coordinator.
Gray also is a former defensive coordinator with Buffalo (2001-05).
The hiring of Gray comes after the Falcons hired Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator on Friday. Nielsen had been the New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator.
When hiring Nielsen, the Falcons announced three defensive assistants will not return next season: defensive line coach Gary Emanuel, outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino and secondary coach Jon Hoke.
The Packers finished in the top 10 in passing defense in each of Gray’s three seasons on the staff. The Packers ranked sixth in passing defense in 2022.
Dexter Fowler retires at 36 after 14 major league seasons
Dexter Fowler says he is retiring at age 36 after 14 major league seasons.
An All-Star outfielder in 2016 when he won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, Fowler hit .259 with 127 homers and 517 RBIs. A 14th-round pick by Colorado in the 2004 amateur draft, Fowler played for the Rockies (2008-13), Houston (2014), the Cubs (2015-16), St. Louis (2017-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (2021).
Fowler signed a minor league contract with Toronto last March 31. He went 5 for 12 (.417) with three RBIs in three games for Triple-A Buffalo from April 28-30, then was released on May 3.
“From an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a ‘vet’ in Anaheim -- there are a few things I will never forget,” Fowler wrote on Twitter. “Getting THAT call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first ‘you’ve been traded to Houston’ heart pounding call. The feeling of bliss while hearing the words ‘All-Star.’ ... Soaking wet and freezing on the field with tears in my eyes after winning the World Series in Chicago. ... I’m mostly proud to look back at my career knowing that I played the game the right way and did my best to make a positive impact beyond the win.”
Cal fires swim coach McKeever, winner of 4 NCAA team titles
BERKELEY — Longtime University of California women’s swimming coach Teri McKeever was fired Tuesday following an investigation into alleged harassment, bullying and verbally abusive conduct, the school said in a statement.
McKeever led the Golden Bears to four NCAA team titles over 29 years. She coached the U.S. women’s swim team at the London Olympics in 2012, the first woman to serve in that role.
Cal Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said in a letter to team and athletic staff that an investigative report by an independent law firm detailed “numerous violations of university policies that prohibit race, national origin, and disability discrimination. ... The report also details verbally abusive conduct that is antithetical to our most important values.”
Knowlton said the 482-page report substantiated many allegations of unacceptable behavior and said it was in “the best interests of our student-athletes, our swimming program and Cal Athletics as a whole” that the program part ways with McKeever.
The San Jose Mercury News reported that the investigation followed a Southern California News Group probe in May that said McKeever “allegedly verbally and emotionally abused, swore at and threatened swimmers on an almost daily basis, pressured athletes to compete or train while injured or dealing with chronic illnesses or eating disorders.”
Rays’ Díaz gets $24 million, 3-year deal, avoids arbitration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Díaz agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract on Tuesday that avoided a salary arbitration hearing.
Díaz’s agreement could be worth $36 million over four seasons.
The 31-year old will receive $6 million this season, $8 million in 2024 and $10 million for 2025. The 2026 club is $12 million with no buyout. There is a $1 million assignment bonus that would be payable by receiving team.
Díaz has spent parts of six seasons in the majors with Cleveland (2017-18) and Tampa Bay (2019-22). He has a career average of .278 with 39 home runs and 198 RBIs.
Acquired by the Rays in a three-team trade on Dec. 13, 2018, Díaz hit .296 with nine homers and 57 RBIs in 137 games last season, He career highs with 71 runs, 140 hits, 33 doubles, and 78 walks.
Díaz was the third Rays’ arbitration-eligible player to reach a deal.
Brazilian volleyball player suspended over Lula poll
SAO PAULO — Brazilian volleyball club Cruzeiro suspended Olympic gold medalist Wallace de Souza on Tuesday after he conducted a social media poll asking his fans whether they would shoot Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the face.
The 35-year-old de Souza, who played on Brazil’s winning team at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 and has won several other titles with the national team, is a hardcore supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro, Lula’s far-right opponent.
The volleyball player shares Bolsonaro’s pro-gun policies, which the leftist Lula seeks to reverse. Lula, who also governed between 2003-2010, took office on Jan. 1 after a narrow victory over Bolsonaro in October’s elections.
Cruzeiro did not specify the length of de Souza’s suspension.
Later, de Souza said he regretted posting the poll on his Instagram account.
De Souza wrote on social media that “I would never incite violence in any context, even less so when it comes to our president. So I am here to apologize, it was an unfortunate posting I made. I was wrong.”
Government minister Paulo Pimenta said Brazil’s solicitor-general will take action against de Souza.
The Brazilian Volleyball Confederation said in a statement it “repudiates any kind of violence or incitation to violent action.”
Mets lock up batting champion McNeil on $50M, 4-year deal
NEW YORK — Batting champion Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets finalized a $50 million, four-year contract Tuesday that avoided a salary arbitration hearing.
The move was the latest by the high-spending Mets. who added pitcher Justin Verlander and David Robertson, catcher Omar Narváez and outfielder Tommy Pham, and also reached a $162 million, eight-year deal to keep outfielder Brandon Nimmo.
“It starts with ownership,” McNeil said at a news conference. “They want to put a winner on the field. It’s been pretty amazing to see what that’s looked like the last few years.”
He gets $6.25 million this year, $10.25 million in 2024 and $15.75 million in each of the following two years. The Mets have a $15.75 million option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout, a season that if exercised would make the agreement worth $63.75 million over five years.
He would get $100,000 for winning the World Series MVP, $50,000 for League Championship Series MVP, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger or making the All-Star team. McNeil would receive a one-time $500,000 assignment bonus if traded, payable by the receiving team. He also gets a hotel suite on road trips.
A two-time All-Star, McNeil led the majors with a .326 average last season. The second baseman asked for a raise from $3 million to $7.75 million this year, while New York offered $6.25 million.
Kenyan runner Rono banned 4 years for evading doping test
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan runner Georgina Rono, who was third at the Boston Marathon in 2012, was banned for four years on Tuesday for evading a doping test.
Rono, who also has podium finishes at the Eindhoven and Frankfurt Marathons, was banned until Jan. 25, 2027. She had all her results since May 27 stripped from her record in a ruling by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya.
Kenyan authorities are battling a doping crisis, with more than 50 athletes from the East African country currently suspended.
The extensive problems raised fears of an all-out ban for the Kenyan athletics federation late last year but the governing body of track stopped short of that strict sanction after the Kenyan government gave guarantees to devote more funding to its anti-doping effort.
Kenya has won the second-most Olympic medals behind the United States since 2000 but has had serious problems policing its athletes.
Diego Castillo, Mariners argue case in salary arbitration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Diego Castillo and the Seattle Mariners went to salary arbitration Tuesday, with the relief pitcher asking for $3,225,000 and the team offering $2.95 million.
Richard Bloch, Melinda Gordon and Brian Keller heard the case. A decision is expected Wednesday.
A 29-year-old right-hander, Castillo was 7-3 with a 3.64 ERA and seven saves in 59 relief appearances last year for the Mariners, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2001 and lost to eventual World Series champion Houston in the Division Series.
Castillo struck out 53 and walked 22 in 54 1/3 innings. He had a $2.15 million salary.
Castillo signed with the Rays in 2014 and pitched for Tampa Bay from 2018 until he was traded to Seattle in July 2021. He is 24-18 with a 3.12 ERA and 35 saves in five major league seasons, and is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series.
Outfielder Teoscar Hernández, acquired by the Mariners from Toronto, also remains on track for a hearing. He asked for a raise from $10.65 million to $16 million, and Seattle offered $14 million.
Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe and Los Angeles argued the first case of the year on Monday in a decision that is being held for later announcement. He asked for a raise from $7.65 million to $11.9 million, and the Angels argued for $11.25 million.
Twenty-four players remain scheduled for hearings, to take place through Feb. 17.
Three players who had been scheduled to have their cases heard agreed to multiyear contracts Tuesday. New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil got a $50 million, four-year deal and Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Díaz agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract. Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin signed a $6.65 million, two-year deal.
