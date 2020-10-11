AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity race at rain-soaked Charlotte
CONCORD, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger splashed his way through a torrential rainstorm that turned Charlotte Motor Speedway into a slip-and-slide Saturday to win the Xfinity Series race on the hybrid road course-oval “Roval.”
Allmendinger won for the second time this season in 10 starts for Kaulig Racing. He’s easily the most experienced NASCAR driver at both road course racing and driving in wet conditions — Allmendinger has a long career in multiple formulas, including sports cars and open-wheel, which both race in the rain.
“I don’t know what we just witnessed,” Allmendinger said. “I was complaining the whole race. That was miserable. Crazy. Those conditions, to me, it’s not a lot of fun.
“I thought at times it was dangerous, the hydroplaning. At times I thought we should have stopped it.”
Allmendinger’s victory in near darkness on a soaking wet track ended a sloppy race marred by multiple slides through standing water. It was an elimination race for the Xfinity Series playoffs and Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown, Michael Annett and Riley Herbst were knocked from title contention.
Allmendinger had a short celebration before he had to transition to NBC Sports’ booth to call IMSA’s debut on Charlotte’s purpose-built Roval. While he was in victory lane, the soaking wet fans still in attendance loudly chanted “AJ! AJ! AJ!” as Allmendinger was shown on Charlotte’s massive video board that illuminated the infield.
“In the infield with no lights, and the world’s biggest jumbotron blaring, I mean, you couldn’t see anything,” Allmendinger said. “I was just guessing where the corners were and just praying that when you hit the puddles you don’t go off the racetrack.”
Allmendinger and Xfinity Series championship leader Chase Briscoe, the defending Roval winner, had a spirited race for the victory. Briscoe took the lead from Allmendinger with four laps remaining in regulation but Allmendinger grabbed it back at the start of overtime.
Sei Young Kim up by 2 shots after 3 rounds at Women’s PGA
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Sei Young Kim had another excellent outing at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, shooting a 3-under 67 Saturday to hold the lead after three rounds at Aronimink.
The South Korean sits at 7-under 203, two strokes ahead of Brooke Henderson and Anna Nordqvist as she tries for her first career major championship. A 10-time LPGA Tour winner, Kim was runner-up at the 2015 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and tied for second at the Evian Championship in 2018.
The last four winners of the tournament either led or co-led after 36 holes, and Kim played like a golfer poised to make it five.
Spanish co-driver dies in crash at rally in Portugal
LISBON, Portugal — Portugal’s Rally Vidreiro has reported the death of Spanish co-driver Laura Salvo after her car crashed during the race on Saturday.
The rally said in a statement that Salvo was attended to by medics but died on site before the arrival of a medical helicopter.
The 21-year-old Salvo was co-driving for Miguel Socias’ Peugeot.
“Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of codriver Laura Salvo, who died this morning following an accident at Rally Vidreio Centro in Portugal,” Peugeot Sport said on Twitter.
The race was canceled after the incident.
Mies, Krawietz celebrate after keeping French doubles title
PARIS — Andreas Mies fell onto his back and Kevin Krawietz sank to his knees in celebration after they successfully defended their French Open doubles title on Saturday.
They beat U.S. Open champions Mate Pavic of Croatia and Bruno Soares of Brazil 6-3, 7-5 in the final.
The eighth-seeded German pair won on their second match point when Soares scooped a forehand into the net on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Cantlay, Laird share lead going into final shootout in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Patrick Cantlay picked up enough birdies on the back nine to catch up to Martin Laird, and they each had a 6-under 65 to share the lead going into the final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
It was another day of low scoring for just about everyone but U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. He had a pair of double bogeys through six holes and went from one shot behind to at barely inside the top 40.
DeChambeau was 5 over through a five-hole stretch on the front nine. On the TPC Summerlin, that feels much more over par. “About 12,” he said.
He rallied for an even-par 71, but that left him seven shots behind with 30 players ahead of him.
That starts with a pair of past champions.
Laird, the 37-year-old Scot who learned to play the ball in the air while at Colorado State, won in Las Vegas in 2009 for the first of his three PGA Tour victories. He also lost in a playoff the following year won by Jonathan Byrd with a hole-in-one.
3 MLS players, 2 staff test positive for coronavirus
NEW YORK — Two Minnesota United players, an Orlando City player and two Columbus Crew staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of two MLS games.
Major League Soccer said Saturday the Crew’s match at Orlando City and Minnesota’s match at FC Dallas on Sunday were postponed because of the positive tests.
Orlando City said earlier Saturday that the first-team player that tested positive did not have symptoms and was isolating.
The league earlier postponed Saturday’s match between the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy after a Rapids player tested positive for the coronavirus. It was the fourth Rapids match in a row to be postponed because of positive tests.
Twelve Rapids staff members and five players have tested positive since Sept 24.
The dates for the rescheduled games have not been announced.
MLB players extend streak of no COVD positives to 40 days
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball players extended their streak of consecutive days with no new COVID-19 tests to 40 through Thursday.
Players did not have positive tests in 48 of the previous 49 days, the commissioner’s office said Friday.
There were no positive tests among 8,096 samples samples collected in the week.
MLB has collected 164,117 samples overall, of which 91 have been positive, or 0.06%.
Fifty-seven of 91 positives have been players, and 21 of the 30 teams have had a person covered by the monitoring test positive.
The eight teams that entered the Division Series in the past week are in bubble environments and playing at neutral sites in the hope of minimizing exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Jaguars rule out top pass rusher Josh Allen at Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without their best pass rusher at Houston on Sunday.
Defensive end Josh Allen, who has two of the team’s four sacks this season, was downgraded to out and did make the trip Saturday. Allen made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season.
Rookie K’Lavon Chaisson or Dawuane Smoot is expected to start in Allen’s place.
Jets activate RB Le’Veon Bell off IR ahead of game vs. Cards
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Le’Veon Bell will be back in the backfield for the New York Jets.
The star running back was activated Saturday from the injured reserve list and he will be eligible to play for the Jets on Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals.
Bell spent the last three weeks on IR after injuring a hamstring in the season-opening loss at Buffalo. His return should boost a Jets offense that ranks last or nearly last in the NFL in several categories. Frank Gore has started in all four games at running back, but the 37-year-old veteran is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry.
Many top NHL free agents remain unsigned 24 hours in
It’s 24 hours into NHL free agency — do you know where your top free agents are?
Many are still available.
Even after the initial frenzy of deals, less lucrative than normal because of a flat salary cap, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forwards Taylor Hall, Mike Hoffman and Tyler Toffoli have yet to sign new contracts as of mid-Saturday.
It’s the first time since Zach Parise and Ryan Suter in 2012 that some of the cream of the crop free agents didn’t sign on the first day they could.
Even former Bruins defenseman Torey Krug inked his $45.5 million, seven-year deal with St. Louis on Friday night. Krug was the first domino to fall among the big-name players who aren’t goaltenders and all but closed the door on Pietrangelo remaining with the Blues after helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2019.
Right to Labanc: Sharks sign Labanc to $18.9M, 4-year deal
More than a year after taking a team-friendly contract to help the San Jose Sharks, Kevin Labanc is finally cashing in.
Labanc signed an $18.9 million, four-year deal Saturday that carries an annual salary cap hit of $4,725,000. That’s a significant raise from the $1 million he made last season after putting up a career-high 56 points.
Hurricanes agree to terms on 3-year deal with RW Fast
RALEIGH, N.C — The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to a deal with right wing Jesper Fast on a three-year contract.
The team announced the agreement Saturday, saying it would the deal will have an average annual value of $2 million through the 2022-23 season. Carolina president and general manager Don Waddell called Fast “an intelligent, versatile player who fits the mold” of how the Hurricanes play under Rod Brind’Amour.
The 28-year-old Fast had 12 goals and 17 assists in 69 games with the New York Rangers last season, his seventh in the NHL. He was an alternate captain for the second straight season in 2019-20 for the Rangers, who were swept by the Hurricanes in a best-of-5 Stanley Cup qualifier series in the league’s return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Senators acquire winger Austin Watson from Predators
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators acquired winger Austin Watson from the Nashville Predators on Saturday for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.
The 28-year-old from Ann Arbor, Michigan, had six goals, eight assists and 65 penalty minutes in 53 games with the Predators in 2019-20. The 18th pick in 2010 by Nashville, Watson has 36 goals, 77 points and 358 penalty minutes in 306 regular-season games. He has 10 goals and nine assists in 45 playoff games,
The 6-foot-4, 204-pound forward was reinstated by the NHL in March 2019 after he entered the follow-up phase of the league’s substance abuse program. He started that season suspended and was banned again Jan. 29 as he entered the second stage of the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program.
Devils acquire Johnsson, send Anderson to Maple Leafs
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils continued their offseason makeover Saturday by acquiring winger Andreas Johnsson from the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Joey Anderson.
Johnsson, 25, had eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 43 games last season. He is signed for three more years at a salary cap hit of $3.4 million.
Spain, Germany hold on for Nations League wins
BERLIN — Spain and Germany held on to claim uninspiring wins in the Nations League on Saturday, when Luxembourg and Montenegro also won their games.
A blunder from Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer was enough for Spain to win 1-0 in an empty stadium in Madrid, while Germany defeated Ukraine 2-1 in front of more than 17,000 fans in Kyiv for its first win in the competition at the seventh attempt. Joachim Löw’s team had drawn three and lost three since the first tournament began in 2018.
F1: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole for Eifel Grand Prix
NÜRBURG, Germany — Valtteri Bottas ended Lewis Hamilton’s run of five consecutive Formula One pole positions by claiming first place on the grid at the Eifel Grand Prix on Saturday.
Hamilton briefly sat atop the time charts after toppling Max Verstappen in the third session, but his teammate Bottas sped through seconds later with an unbeatable time, fastest in all three sectors of the Nürburgring track.
University of Minnesota cuts 3 men’s sports programs
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota is cutting three of its men’s sports programs — gymnastics, tennis and indoor track — partly due to budget deficit made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Regents made the decision on Friday, but opted to keep the men’s outdoor track program, which was also threatened, the Star Tribune reported.
Athletic director Mark Coyle announced Sept. 10 that the department would drop the sports for budgetary reasons, and to address Title IX compliance concerns. That budget deficit was projected Friday to be between $45 to $65 million.
Cutting all four programs would have saved $2.7 million per year, but Coyle said retaining outdoor track will reduce that amount to $1.6 million.
Sky Blue closes out fall series with 3-1 win over Chicago
MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Paige Monaghan scored two goals and Sky Blue capped the National Women’s Soccer League fall series with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.
Sky Blue finished the fall series 2-2-0 and moved into fourth place.
The Red Stars, who advanced to the final of this summer’s Challenge Cup tournament in Utah, finished the fall series 1-2-1.
Sky Blue built a 3-0 lead by halftime, topped off by Monaghan’s header in stoppage time. She also scored the game’s opening goal in the 25th minute and assisted on Ifeoma Onumonu’s goal in the 35th.
Morgan Gautrat scored on a header in the 89th minute and the Red Stars avoided the shutout.
Chicago defeated Sky Blue 4-1 at home earlier in the fall series. The league’s teams were divided into three regional groups for the fall series in local markets to cut down on travel amid coronavirus.
Hatton takes 3-shot lead into last round at Wentworth
VIRGINIA WATER, England — After almost nine months in America, English golfer Tyrrell Hatton is on target for a happy homecoming in the BMW PGA Championship — the tournament which inspired him to become a professional.
Hatton will take a three-shot lead over Denmark’s JB Hansen and France’s Victor Perez into the final round at Wentworth, with British Open champion Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed and David Horsey another stroke back on Saturday.
Hatton grew up not far from Wentworth and often came to one of the European Tour’s flagship events as a spectator, while he went into the final round in 2016 a shot off the lead before finishing seventh.
Dowsett wins Stage 8 of Giro, Almeida stays in pink
VIESTE, Italy — British rider Alex Dowsett claimed his first Giro d’Italia stage victory in seven years on Saturday, and João Almeida held onto the pink jersey.
Dowsett, who rides for the Israel Start-Up Nation team, attacked from a six-man breakaway group 17 kilometers (11 miles) from the end of Stage 8, a 200-kilometer (124-mile) route from Giovinazzo to Vieste.
The 32-year-old Dowsett put his hands to his head and shook it as if incredulous as he approached the finish line. His only previous stage win at the Giro was an individual time trial in 2013.
Giro contender Yates tests positive for virus and withdraws
GIOVINAZZO, Italy — Overall contender Simon Yates has withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia after testing positive for the coronavirus, his Mitchelton-Scott team announced before Saturday’s eighth stage.
The 28-year-old British rider “developed very mild symptoms” after Friday’s Stage 7, the team said. An immediate rapid test showed a positive result, which was confirmed in a second test.
