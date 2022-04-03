Angels cut OF Justin Upton, still owe $19.5 million
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Los Angeles Angels have designated Justin Upton for assignment despite owing the slugging outfielder $19.5 million this season.
The Angels will still be responsible for Upton’s salary unless he’s claimed by another team, which seems unlikely. The 34-year-old Upton hit .211 with 17 homers, 41 RBIs and a .705 OPS over 89 games last season.
Upton is in the final season of a $106 million, five-year deal he signed to stay in Los Angeles a few months after being acquired from Detroit via trade during the 2017 season.
A four-time All-Star, Upton was among the game’s promising young stars when he broke into the majors as a 19-year-old with Arizona in 2007. He has 324 home runs and 1,000 RBIs over 15 major league seasons.
By cutting Upton, the Angels have cleared space in the outfield for youngsters Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh to play every day alongside Mike Trout.
Assuming Upton clears waivers, he’s likely to refuse a minor league assignment and become a free agent.
Sanchez scores in LAFC’s 4-2 win over Orlando City
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ilie Sanchez scored for Los Angeles FC on Saturday in a 4-2 victory over Orlando City.
Sanchez put LAFC (4-0-1) ahead for good at 3-2 in the 51st minute.
LAFC also got one goal each from Kwadwo Opoku, Jesus Murillo and Brian Rodriguez.
Alexandre Pato and Joao Moutinho racked up one goal each for Orlando (2-2-2).
Orlando outshot LAFC 12-8, with six shots on goal to four for LAFC.
Maxime Crepeau saved four of the six shots he faced for LAFC.
Both teams next play Saturday, with LAFC visiting the LA Galaxy while Orlando hosts the Chicago Fire.
She’s No. 1: Swiatek downs Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win Miami Open
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Iga Swiatek ended her journey to the women’s No. 1 ranking in fitting fashion.
Swiatek continued her searing start to 2022 on Saturday, beating Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win the women’s title at the Miami Open and extend her winning streak to 17 matches.
Swiatek, who will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty at No. 1 in the women’s rankings officially when the points are updated Monday, also completed the so-called Sunshine Double — winning both Indian Wells and Miami. She’s the fourth woman to do so, joining Victoria Azarenka (2016), Kim Clijsters (2005) and Steffi Graf (1994 and 1996).
“This tournament has so much energy,” Swiatek said.
Swiatek’s homeland is Poland, which has seen more than 2 million people enter from war-torn Ukraine in recent weeks. Swiatek took a moment during her trophy ceremony to acknowledge that those refugees are on her mind.
“As I was doing in my previous speeches at Doha and Indian Wells, I want to say to Ukraine to stay strong,” Swiatek said. “Everything’s going to get better.”
Swiatek broke Osaka for a 3-2 lead in the first set, hanging on from there to win a 52-minute slugfest that saw the opening game — on Osaka’s serve — feature seven deuces and go for 10 minutes.
The second set was a completely different story. Break, hold, break, hold, break, hold and that was that, as Swiatek finished off her ninth consecutive straight-sets victory. It was her third title of 2022 and her sixth consecutive win in a final, a streak that started at the delayed French Open in 2020.
Swiatek, who never faced a single break point, earned $1,231,245 for the win. Osaka earned $646,110 for making the final.
Osaka came into the tournament ranked No. 77 in the world, though certainly didn’t play like there are 76 better women out there on tour right now — beating seeded players in Angelique Kerber, Danielle Collins and Belinda Bencic on her way to the final.
Osaka was as high as No. 13 earlier this year, saw her ranking take a huge hit when she was knocked out early from the Australian Open, and will likely rise to No. 36 when the numbers are officially updated Monday.
Miami was her first final since winning the 2021 Australian Open.
Ginobili, Hardaway among 8 new Hall of Fame inductees
NEW ORLEANS — NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway are among the 2022 class of Basketball Hall of Fame inductees.
The honorees were announced Saturday in New Orleans at the site of the NCAA Final Four.
Also selected this year were former WNBA champion and two-time college national champion Swin Cash; former NBA coach George Karl; long-time college coach Bob Huggins, WNBA champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Whalen; NCAA national championship coach and former WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley, and former NBA official Hugh Evans.
The class will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10.
Baffert wins at Santa Anita before 90-day suspension begins
ARCADIA — Bob Baffert won the sixth race at Santa Anita on Saturday, sending the Hall of Fame trainer out a winner two days before his 90-day suspension begins.
Baffert was in the winner’s circle with Shaaz after the $72,000 race. He was joined by Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, who was aboard for the 2 3/4-length victory.
In Hot Springs, Arkansas, Cezanne finished second in the $400,000 Oaklawn Mile, losing by a neck. Baffert decided to scratch Eda from her scheduled start in the $600,000 Fantasy Stakes at the same track.
Baffert has 21 victories in 66 starts and earnings of $2.6 million so far this year.
But on Friday, the Kentucky Court of Appeals rejected Baffert’s motion for emergency relief from his 90-day suspension by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. His suspension is the result of medication violations involving some of his horses, including Medina Spirit.
South Dakota State cruises past Seton Hall 82-50 wins WNIT
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Kallie Theisen scored a career-high 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Myah Selland added 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and South Dakota State used a huge first-quarter run to beat Seton Hall 82-50 Saturday in the championship game of the WNIT.
Haleigh Timmer added 14 points, Paiton Burckhard scored 13 and Tori Nelson 11 for South Dakota State (29-9). Timmer, who came off the bench in all but two of South Dakota State’s first 28 games and went into the title game averaging 7.8 points this season, started each of the team’s six games and averaged 17.0 points in the WNIT.
The Jackrabbits, who never trailed, scored 15 consecutive points to cap a 21-1 run that made it 25-5 with a minute left in the first quarter. Seton Hall (24-13) went more than 7 minutes without a field goal, missing 11 consecutive shots and committing two turnovers, during that span and trailed by at least 20 points throughout the second half.
Mets ace Scherzer suffers hammy injury, day after deGrom out
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Mets ace Max Scherzer is dealing with a hamstring issue and isn’t sure when he’ll pitch next, another frustrating setback for the top of New York’s heralded but suddenly fragile rotation.
A day after the Mets said star Jacob deGrom will miss significant time with a shoulder injury, Scherzer was scratched from his outing Saturday morning in a simulated game.
Just five days away from opening day in Washington, Scherzer said he wasn’t sure about the immediate plans. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he doesn’t expect the trouble with his right hamstring to be a long-term problem.
AP source: Guardians, RP Clase agree to $20M, 5-year deal
CLEVELAND — After striking out in free agency, the Cleveland Guardians locked up one of their own, agreeing to terms with closer Emmanuel Clase on a $20 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Clase’s deal is pending him passing a physical, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.
The deal includes club options for 2027 and 2028 worth $10 million each. It could be a few days before the deal is completed, the person said.
Clase missed all of 2020 after being suspended for performance-enhancing drugs. However, he thrived in his first year as Cleveland’s closer, recording 24 saves with a 1.29 ERA in 71 appearances as a rookie in 2021. Clase had 74 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings.
The 24-year-old began last season sharing the closer’s job with James Karinchak before becoming one of the AL’s rising young pitching stars. Clase gives manager Terry Francona a dependable weapon at the back end of a bullpen that will need to have a big year to keep Cleveland competitive.
The Guardians have been criticized for their lack of spending during the offseason. They pursued some free agents but came up short and further alienated fans wanting them to do more after an 80-82 season.
Braves key reliever Jackson has ligament damage in elbow
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves reliever Luke Jackson has ligament damage in his right elbow and there’s no timetable for his return.
A key part of the bullpen last year during Atlanta’s run to the World Series championship, Jackson is having a “comprehensive evaluation,” the team said Saturday.
The Braves said tests revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in Jackson’s elbow. The 30-year-old had the test after he was shut down for a week and then had renewed discomfort when he resumed throwing.
Problems with the ulnar collateral ligament can lead to Tommy John surgery, which would end Jackson’s season.
Jackson posted 18 saves in 2019 and has since served as one of the team’s top setup men. He was 2-2 with a career-best 1.98 ERA in 71 games in 2021, helping Atlanta win its first championship since 1995.
Snedeker, Hossler, Spaun, Frittelli lead Valero Texas Open
SAN ANTONIO — Brandt Snedeker and Beau Hossler each shot rounds of 5-under 67 to join J.J. Spaun and Dylan Frittelli atop the leaderboard after the third round of the Valero Texas Open on Saturday.
Both Spaun, who shot 69, and Frittelli (70) bogeyed the last hole to finish with a share of the lead at 10-under 206.
Another final-hole bogey kept Scott Stallings out of the lead. He also shot 65 and was a shot back at 9-under. Matt Kuchar’s bogey at 18 dropped him to 8-under after an even-par round.
Spaun birdied four of his five holes heading to the 18th to take a one-shot lead. At the 17th he drove the green at the 303-yard par-4 and almost made the 19-foot eagle. However, he pushed his tee shot on 18 into the trees, punched out, then laid up short of the stream that guards the final green. He ended up with a 22-foot putt for par that he missed.
Second-round leader Ryan Palmer didn’t have a bogey Friday. On Saturday he didn’t have a birdie and dropped to 21st place with a 5-over 77.
US Open champ Daniil Medvedev says he needs hernia surgery
U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev expects to be sidelined for one to two months after having hernia surgery.
The No. 2-ranked man in tennis wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he has been dealing with “a small hernia” in recent months.
“Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem,” the post said. “I will likely be out for the next 1-2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon.”
That timeline suggests Medvedev likely will miss the next Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, which begins on May 22. He reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year after losing in the first round in each of his first four appearances there.
The 26-year-old Russian briefly reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time in February, before Novak Djokovic regained the top spot.
Keith Yandle’s “Iron Man” NHL streak ends at 989
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle for Saturday’s game against Toronto, ending the NHL’s Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989.
The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix. He passed retired center Doug Jarvis for the mark of 965 games on Jan. 25 against the Islanders. Yandle was a healthy scratch.
The Flyers are one of the worst teams in the NHL and looking at a youth movement down the stretch with a 21-35-11 (53 points) heading into Saturday’s game.
“We’re at the point in the season where as an organization it’s important we get some young players in,” Flyers coach Mike Yeo said. “We have to have an eye on the future and what’s coming down the road. We have to give some new guys an opportunity.”
Arizona Coyotes forward Phil Kessel now has longest active streak at 968 consecutive games played.
Yanks minor league manager Balkovec back after facial injury
TAMPA, Fla. — Playfully wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football helmet, New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was back on the field Saturday.
Balkovec, hired as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill March 22. The accident caused facial swelling.
The 34-year-old Balkovec took the field for the first inning to coach first base in a minor league intrasquad game. Her Bucs helmet was adorned with a Yankees logo.
“You don’t have a sense of humor, you’re not going to last very long out here,” Balkovec said with a laugh. “Our head clubhouse manager put this in my locker. The players said I should wear it. You’ve got give the people what they want.”
Balkovec’s injury caused her to miss her first scheduled spring training game two days later with Class A Tampa. She’s all set to manage her first regular-season game on April 8 at Lakeland.
Revolution’s Matt Turner has hairline fracture in right foot
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner is sidelined with a hairline fracture in his right foot.
Turner tweeted Saturday that the United States’ Feb. 2 World Cup qualifier in frigid weather at St. Paul, Minnesota, “has nothing to do with that’s kept me off the field these last few weeks.”
“I had a brief bout of tendinitis after that game in my left foot that was quickly resolved and back to 100%,” he wrote. “After that, I resumed preseason with the Revolution and training before playing in the final friendly of preseason. Early on in that game a reckless and unnecessary preseason sliding challenge came in which left me a hairline fracture in my right foot.”
Revolution coach Bruce Arena said March 8 that Turner was injured during a practice game at Los Angeles FC. New England said it was during a closed-door scrimmage that took place Feb. 9.
The 27-year-old Turner, who has agreed to to a summer transfer to Arsenal, missed the United States’ last three World Cup qualifiers and was to miss his fifth straight MLS match Saturday.
Man City, Liverpool both win in EPL; Brentford stuns Chelsea
Liverpool completed its 119-day mission to displace Manchester City from atop the English Premier League.
It lasted only a matter of hours.
The status quo was ultimately maintained in what is promising to be another gripping fight for the title between the two giants from northwest England after they beat relegation-threatened opponents on Saturday.
Liverpool was first up, beating third-from-last Watford 2-0 thanks to goals by Diogo Jota and Fabinho to make it 10 straight victories in the league.
That meant City dropped out of first place for the first time since Dec. 4 — but not for long.
Pep Guardiola’s team kicked off barely 30 minutes later at next-to-last Burnley, took the lead after five minutes through Kevin De Bruyne, and coasted to a 2-0 victory. Ilkay Gundogan scored the other goal.
Liverpool and City have games in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday before what could yet be a decisive meeting at City’s Etihad Stadium five days later. One point will separate them heading into what could prove to be a title-decider, with each team having seven more games to play after that.
Benzema converts 2 of 3 penalties, Madrid wins at Celta 2-1
BARCELONA, Spain — With Karim Benzema back from injury, Real Madrid got back on the road to winning the Spanish league after the France striker scored two penalties in a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday.
Benzema, who also had another spot kick saved in Vigo, missed Madrid’s 4-0 defeat to Barcelona before the two-week international break as he recovered from a left-leg injury.
Celta took the game to the league leaders, only to be undone by some rash defending in its area and some borderline calls by the referee. The third penalty that set up Benzema’s 70th-minute winner came after a questionable foul when Ferland Mendy stumbled over the leg of Kevin Vázquez. Celta also had a goal waived off in the first half after a video review.
“The first two were penalties, but the third was not,” Celta striker Iago Aspas said. “Mendy was going full steam and ran over our defender. I think it was a foul in our favor.”
Madrid opened a 12-point gap over Sevilla and a 15-point advantage over Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.
Next up, Madrid visits London on Wednesday to start its Champions League quarterfinal with Chelsea.
Benzema’s brace took his tally to 34 across all competitions, his best scoring mark since he joined Madrid 13 seasons ago. His previous best was 32 back in 2012. His remarkable campaign includes a second-half hat trick to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain from Europe’s elite tournament last month.
Rennes up to 2nd in Ligue 1 after draw at Nice
PARIS — Martin Terrier became the joint top scorer in the French league as Rennes salvaged a 1-1 draw at Nice to move into second place on Saturday.
Nice broke the deadlock with Youcef Atal’s outrageous cross from the outside of the boot that Andy Delort headed into the bottom corner in the 67th minute.
But Rennes leveled in the 78th when Terrier got ahead of Brazilian center back Dante to head home a free kick from Benjamin Bourigeaud. Terrier raised his tally to 17 league goals, tying Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder for the lead.
Rennes could have even won the game but Argentine goalkeeper Walter Benitez saved a close-range effort from Terrier in the 88th.
Marseille was third to Rennes on goal difference. Nice remained in fourth place, two points behind Rennes. The top two clubs qualify for the Champions League while the third-placed club goes to qualifying.
Lewandowski fails to score but Bayern builds Bundesliga lead
BERLIN — This time, Robert Lewandowski failed to score.
It didn’t matter on Saturday as others did for Bayern Munich to stretch its Bundesliga lead to nine points with a 4-1 win in Freiburg.
Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Marcel Sabitzer got the goals as Bayern put the pressure on second-placed Borussia Dortmund, which slumped to a 4-1 loss at home to Leipzig. Six rounds remain.
Lewandowski recovered from a midweek injury scare to start but failed to add to his 31 league goals. Last season, the Poland star scored against Freiburg in the penultimate round to match Gerd Müller’s Bundesliga record of 40. He broke it in the final game of the season against Augsburg.
Bayern had more of the ball in the first half against Freiburg but struggled to create clear-cut chances against the well-organized home team.
Freiburg’s first lapse led to the opener, scored by Goretzka in the 58th with a header to Joshua Kimmich’s free kick. Goretzka was making his first start since Dec. 4.
San Diego teen Anna Davis wins Augusta Women’s Amateur
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Anna Davis didn’t know many of the players when the 16-year-old arrived for her first Augusta National Women’s Amateur. They all know who she is now.
Davis got into the mix with two birdies around Amen Corner, closed with a 3-under 69 and took the title Saturday when Latanna Stone collapsed over the final two holes at Augusta National.
Stone, a junior at LSU, appeared to have the tournament in hand when she hit the ridge on the par-3 16th and watched her golf ball trickle down to 2 feet for her sixth birdie of the round, giving her a two-shot lead with two holes to play.
From the 17th fairway, Stone came up short, pitched too strong over the bunker to about 35 feet and three-putted for a double bogey. Then, she pushed her drive into the pine straw on the 18th, did well to get near the front of the green and then chipped too strong.
Stone’s 15-foot par putt to force a playoff never had a chance. She shot 72.
