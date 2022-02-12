Rams’ Noteboom, Higbee placed on injured reserve
Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom and tight end Tyler Higbee were placed on injured reserve on Friday.
The move was expected for Higbee, who hasn’t practiced since being injured in the NFC title game. Noteboom practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday, but was a non-participant on Friday.
There were no setbacks for running back Darrell Henderson and defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day. Rams coach Sean McVay said both will be activated from IR.
“They’ll be ready to go,” the coach added.
Friday’s work was conducted under balmy, 82-degree conditions. The wind that was problematic earlier in the week, forcing McVay to move practice to the Rose Bowl on Thursday, was not a factor and barely noticeable.
“Nice!” McVay said. “The weather cooperated with us. Everything is coming together at the right time.”
With the final hours leading up to the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in the wind, McVay summed up the theme to his players.
“Do your last little preparation, but trust your preparation,” he said. “Trust your process. Trust yourself and your teammates. Understand that we have a little time until kickoff. It’s great to be a little excited about it, but just be in the moment.”
The Bengals ended their final practice with red-zone work.
For the majority of their final workout Friday at Drake Stadium on the campus of UCLA, the Bengals stayed inside the 20-yard line as Joe Burrow threw passes to his receivers and his tight ends. Then they tacked on some special teams work before finishing with a huddle at midfield.
Exam finds no definitive cause of Medina Spirit’s death
ARCADIA — A necropsy on 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit showed no definitive cause of death.
The California Horse Racing Board on Friday released the results of the examination done after the colt collapsed and died after a workout on Dec. 6 at Santa Anita.
Trainer Bob Baffert said the colt suffered a heart attack. Medina Spirit had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November.
The necropsy report said Medina Spirit’s swollen lungs and foam in his windpipe, as well as enlarged spleen and congestions and mild hemorrhages in other tissues “are common in horses dying suddenly, and are compatible with, but not specific for a cardiac cause of death.”
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby victory last May came under scrutiny after he tested positive for betamethasone, a legal medication that is not allowed on race day in Kentucky.
As a result, Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and barred from entering horses in the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies. He also was banned by the New York Racing Association from entering horses at its Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct tracks.
Sponsor exemption Theegala leads WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Sahith Theegala made up for a messy finish Friday morning in the suspended first round of the WM Phoenix Open in a hurry — and kept on going.
Making his tournament debut on a sponsor exemption, Theegala shot a 7-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele at firm, fast and fan-packed TPC Scottsdale.
“Just thankful that I’m here and trying to make the most out of the opportunity,” Theegala said. “No expectations at all, honestly.”
Koepka shot his second straight 66. He’s the last player to win the event in his first appearance, doing it in 2015 for his first PGA Tour title.
“Striking it good, maybe lost a little bit of speed there on a few putts,” Koepka said. “But the greens they’re getting fast, they’re getting firm. It will be interesting to see what they’re like tomorrow.”
Schauffele had a bogey-free 65. He tied for second last year.
“Relatively stress-free, which is always nice around the property,” Schauffele said. “There’s a lot going on.”
Byron Allen says the NFL needs him to be an owner
INGLEWOOD — Byron Allen says the NFL needs him to join the ownership group.
Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Denver Broncos and become the NFL’s first Black owner. He told The Associated Press on Thursday night that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft approached him in November 2019 about buying a team.
”(They) said: ‘We need your help. We want to achieve an important goal, which is to have the first Black owner of an NFL team, which is something we haven’t been able to achieve in 100 years,’” Allen said. “I said, ‘I’m happy to help.’”
The NFL’s ownership ranks are overwhelmingly white. Of the league’s 32 teams, the only minorities to have a controlling ownership stake are the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Shad Khan and the Buffalo Bills’ Kim Pegula, who co-owns the team with her husband, Terry.
76ers wait on Harden’s debut following big trade for Simmons
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden’s 76ers jerseys were stitched to order on the concourse for fans who could not wait until he had even played a game. They also plunked down $164.99 for Harden’s No. 1 jerseysin red and in blue that lined racks next to Joel Embiid’s No. 21 inside the team store.
The Harden jersey price is a steal compared to what the Sixers will pay the real deal to wear the uniform this season.
The Sixers expect Harden’s arrival to be worth what they paid in talent, salary and draft picks — things needed to shoot them toward their first NBA championship since 1983. The question is, when?
Harden will not play for the Philadelphia 76ers in games Friday and Saturday night, and his debut is on hold until he’s evaluated this weekend by the team’s performance staff.
12-year veteran Ron Torbert to referee first Super Bowl
Ron Torbert, a 12-year veteran NFL official who has been a referee since 2014, will handle his first Super Bowl on Sunday.
Torbert, 58, a Harvard Law School graduate and former lawyer, will be the third Black referee for a Super Bowl. Mike Carey did the game in 2008 and Jerome Boger in 2013. Torbert was a back judge and side judge for four seasons before being elevated to referee.
Assignments for the postseason are given through a league grading system used throughout the regular season.
“I’ve been preparing for this moment for more than 30 years,” he said. “I didn’t always know that’s what I was doing, but every game I worked, every clinic, every training camp and practice that I’ve been a part of, every moment at the gym, every training and scouting video that I’ve ever watched, has helped me get ready for this game.”
Joining Torbert will be umpire Bryan Neale, down judge Derick Bowers, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Rick Patterson, side judge Keith Washington, back judge Scott Helverson, replay official Roddy Ames, and replay assistant Sean McKee.
Daboll’s Giants staff: 1st woman coach, 2 new coordinators
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Giants coach Brian Daboll filled out a majority of his staff Friday, hiring the first woman to hold a coaching position in the team’s history along with a pair of coordinators new to New York.
Among those announced to join the recently hired Daboll was Laura Young, who will be the team’s director of coaching operations, coordinating and organizing practices, as well as game-day operations. She has 18 years of NFL experience, the last four with Daboll in Buffalo, where she was the Bills’ player services coordinator.
Mike Kafka will be the new offensive coordinator and Don “Wink” Martindale will run the defense. Thomas McGaughey is back for a fifth straight season as special teams coordinator.
In addition to Young, two other members of the Bills will follow Daboll to the Meadowlands — offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney.
Daboll also named DeAndre Smith as the running backs coach, while Mike Groh will guide the wide receivers, Andy Bischoff will oversee tight ends and Tony Sparano Jr. is the assistant offensive line coach. Andre Patterson is the new defensive line coach.
NASCAR’s stars unify to create formal drivers’ council
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR’s top drivers have once again unified to form an independent council to gain a collective voice in decisions that affect the sport.
The Drivers Advisory Council announced on Friday is a more organized effort than a previous attempt to unify in 2014. A board of directors has been established and retired driver and current NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton agreed to oversee the effort.
The board is comprised of seven members that represent teams from the front and back of the Cup Series starting grid. Each board member will serve as a representative to a smaller group of drivers.
The board includes Denny Hamlin, the three-time Daytona 500 winner who spearheaded the first attempt at a driver council, as well as former Cup champions Kurt Busch and Joey Logano. Also selected were Austin Dillon, Corey LaJoie, Daniel Suarez and retired driver Kyle Petty, who like Burton is an NBC Sports analyst.
Clemson’s Collins suspended 1 game for foul vs Duke’s Moore
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson guard David Collins has been suspended one game by the Atlantic Coast Conference for a foul on Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. that Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said was a “dangerous” play.
Collins, the 6-foot-4 graduate transfer from South Florida, will miss the Tigers home game Saturday against Notre Dame.
Moore stole the ball from Collins in the first half and appeared to have a clear lane for an uncontested layin. However, Collins undercut Moore while in the air and the Duke forward crashed hard against the floor.
“One of the most dangerous plays that I’ve ever seen,” Krzyzewski said after the game.
Moore got up soon after and continued playing. He finished with eight points and a team high eight assists in the seventh-ranked Blue Devils 82-64 victory.
Flyers center Couturier has season-ending back surgery
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier underwent back surgery on Friday and will miss the rest of the season.
Couturier was the Flyers’ top line center but had missed the last 17 games with the injury. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in the offseason. He ended the season with 17 points in 29 games.
The Flyers are 3-11-3 without Couturier. He is expected to be ready for the start of next season.
After investigation, Auburn sticks with coach Bryan Harsin
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin will return for a second season after defections by assistants and players alike helped prompt a school investigation into unspecified concerns.
Auburn President Jay Gogue announced the decision Friday, a week after telling trustees that his office was “trying to separate fact from fiction” surrounding the polarizing coach who was accused publicly by one former player of treating his team “like dogs.”
Gogue decried the “wild speculation” and misinformation in the “feeding frenzy” surrounding Harsin, whose firing would have cost Auburn millions. His contract runs through the 2026 season,
“Let me be clear — our university, the administration and the entire Board of Trustees stand behind Coach Harsin and are ready to help him succeed as the leader of our football program,” Gogue said in a letter posted on the university’s website.
He said the review, which started after concerns were raised to his administration, included interviews with current and former coaches and administrative staff under Harsin, plus “numerous” players, administrators and others.
Adrian Peterson looks to extend career in Seattle
LOS ANGELES — The list of career accolades for Adrian Peterson is as impressive as any. The 15-year veteran is fifth in NFL history in rushing yards and the only non-quarterback to win NFL MVP since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.
But the 36-year-old running back says he is not quite ready to retire.
“I feel like I have the ability to continue to play, so I’m like why not continue to go for it?” Peterson said Friday on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
Peterson, the 2012 league MVP, split the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, playing in four games and totaling 98 yards and two touchdowns. The three-time NFL rushing leader told podcast host and Rob Maaddi that he has made some new adjustments to his workout regimen, such as single-leg squats to take pressure off his back.
Peterson is just 82 yards shy of 15,000 for his career. His 120 career rushing touchdowns are tied with Jim Brown for 10th on the all-time list, a spot he said he doesn’t mind sharing — for the time being.
Fox has 3-shot lead after Bekker’s big day at Ras Al Khaimah
RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates — Ryan Fox shot 3-under 69 to open a three-stroke lead after two rounds of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic on Friday.
The 211th-ranked New Zealander mixed six birdies with three bogeys for a 36-hole total of 12-under 132 at Al Hamra Golf Club in the latest stop on the “Desert Swing” of the European tour.
Oliver Bekker set a course record with a 62 to join five other players three strokes off the lead.
The 37-year-old South African looked unlikely to make the cut after an opening 73 in the second consecutive week at Al Hamra. But an eagle on the par-5 14th, to go with nine birdies and a bogey, left Bekker with a share of second place.
Arizona State promotes Henderson to defensive coordinator
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State has promoted defensive backs coach Donnie Henderson to defensive coordinator.
Henderson, whose hiring was announced Friday, has coached for more than 30 years and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000. He served as the interim defensive backs coach last season after being hired as a consultant in 2020.
Henderson will be in his second stint with the Sun Devils after serving as defensive backs coach from 1992-97. He was the defensive coordinator under current Arizona State coach Herm Edwards with the New York Jets from 2004-05 after five years with the Ravens.
Fisk University launches first HBCU gymnastics program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fisk University is launching the first women’s gymnastics program at a historically Black college and university.
The school based in Nashville, Tennessee, made the announcement Friday.
Fisk competes at the NAIA level, and is hoping to begin the gymnastics program during the 2022-23 season. The school said it will award athletic and merit scholarships.
There has been an uptick in participation among gymnasts of color at all levels of the sport. Black women account for nearly 10% of the scholarship athletes at the NCAA Division I level, an increase from 7% in 2012. More than 10% of USA Gymnastics membership self-identify as Black.
Fisk has started funding scholarships and plans to work with Brown Girls Do Gymnastics, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that’s dedicated to providing “scholarships, coaching, training and other forms of support to athletes from underrepresented and marginalized groups.”
French league leader PSG again relies on Mbappe for late win
PARIS — Kylian Mbappe came through yet again for French league leader Paris Saint-Germain when he scored in the third minute of injury time to scrape a 1-0 home win against Rennes on Friday.
Mbappe was set up by Lionel Messi in the 93rd minute for his 12th league goal.
The victory moved PSG 16 points ahead of second-placed Marseille, which has a game in hand.
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino picked a full-strength team against Rennes, the only side to beat him in the league this season, but PSG was as lackluster as it has been several times in this campaign.
PSG’s ultras displayed banners critical of the club directors, in particular sporting director Leonardo.
“Leonardo, Time to Get Lost?” one banner read.
Rather than keeping his stars fresh for the Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday, Pochettino started Mbappe and Messi against Rennes, which beat PSG 2-0 at home and negated PSG until another late escape.
Sevilla beats Elche 2-0 to be 3 points from Real Madrid
BARCELONA, Spain — Papu Gómez and Rafa Mir scored to help Sevilla beat Elche 2-0 and keep in touch with Spanish league leader Real Madrid on Friday.
Gómez broke through in the 70th minute when the Argentina midfielder slalomed past three defenders and his shot took a deflection in off an Elche player.
Anthony Martial, who made his home debut since his loan from Manchester United, crossed for substitute Mir to head in the second goal six minutes later to ensure the victory at Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.
Julen Lopetegui’s side closed to within three points of Madrid.
Madrid visits sixth-placed Villarreal on Saturday without injured striker Karim Benzema, the league top scorer with 17. Three days later it will travel to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16.
Elche was left in 14th place after its first loss in six rounds.
Emerging as the top challenger to Madrid after the struggles of defending champion Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, Sevilla added Martial and Jesús Corona to its attack in the winter transfer market. Sevilla saw the chance to add to its sole league title in 1946.
Improving Leipzig eyeing Champions League qualification
LEIPZIG, Germany — Leipzig rebounded from its narrow defeat to Bayern Munich by moving to fourth in the Bundesliga after beating visitor Cologne 3-1 on Friday.
Goals from Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo and Angeliño helped the home team overtake Cologne, which had been sixth, and move into the last qualification spot for the Champions League ahead of the rest of the 22nd round.
It’s where the energy drink-backed club will hope to be at the end of the season after reaching the Champions League in each of the last three seasons.
Leipzig endured a difficult start to the season under American coach Jesse Marsch but appears to be getting back to form under his successor Domenico Tedesco, who took in December.
Leipzig has won four of its last five games with last weekend’s 3-2 loss in Munich the exception, and won six of the nine games under Tedesco.
Nkunku rewarded the home team’s dominance with the opening goal from a perfectly struck free kick over the visitors’ line of players in the 25th minute. Olmo let fly inside the far post in the 54th and then set up his Spanish compatriot Angeliño to seal the result on a counterattack three minutes later.
Cologne substitute Tim Lemperle scored the visitors’ deserved consolation with a header to a corner in injury time.
Giron upsets top-seed Fritz to reach Dallas Open semifinals
DALLAS — Seventh-seeded Marcos Giron upended No. 1 seed Taylor Fritz — his practice partner — 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the ATP Dallas Open.
Giron battled back after losing the second set and falling behind 4-2 in the third set.
“When I was down a break in the third, we got a change of balls, and I was able to kind of take advantage of that,” Giron said. “Once I was able to sneak out a break, my level improved.”
By defeating the 19th-ranked player in the world, No. 70 Giron scored his fifth career win in 18 chances against top 20 players to reach his second ATP semifinal.
Fritz was playing in his first tournament as the top seed.
