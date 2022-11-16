Steinbrenner met with Judge, says ‘we’ve got a good thing’
NEW YORK — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner held a one-on-one meeting with Aaron Judge to make sure the star free agent slugger knows how much New York wants him back.
“I do believe he wants to be a Yankee. I think we’ve got a good thing going here,” Steinbrenner said Tuesday during a 30-minute question-and-answer session with reporters at the Major League Baseball owners meeting.
Judge turned down an offer from the Yankees ahead of opening day that would have been worth $213.5 million from 2023-29. Steinbrenner said he approved general manager Brian Cashman making the offer public since he thought it would leak out.
Steinbrenner says other commitments wouldn’t restrain the Yankees in talks with Judge.
“We know where we’re at, and I can tell you that that’s not going to stop us,” he said.
Judge set an American League record with 62 homers and tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs. The likely AL MVP, he has said his preference is to remain with the Yankees.
Steinbrenner met alone with Judge and was involved in two or three other meetings with the right fielder that included others.
“I wanted him to know how I felt in case there was any — what’s the word I’m looking for? — in case there was, any lack of clarity on his part — ambiguity,” Steinbrenner said.
Steinbrenner spoke before it became known that first baseman Anthony Rizzo had agreed to a $40 million, two-year deal subject to a successful physical.
Nadal out of ATP Finals after loss; Ruud through to semis
TURIN, Italy — Rafael Nadal’s error-strewn performance on Tuesday saw him eliminated from the ATP Finals, missing out once again on adding one of the few major trophies still missing from his glittering list of titles.
The top-seeded Nadal lost 6-3, 6-4 to tournament debutant Felix Auger-Aliassime to leave him with two straight group-stage defeats in Turin. That result coupled with a victory for third-seeded Casper Ruud over Taylor Fritz in the later match meant a swift exit for Nadal.
Ruud became the first player to book a spot in the semifinals.
It also meant that Carlos Alcaraz is guaranteed to end the year ranked No. 1 and the Spanish player will travel to Turin to attend a special ceremony on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old Nadal has now lost four straight matches for only the second time in his career, following defeats at the U.S. Open and Paris. After starting the season by winning the Australian Open and French Open to take his tally of Grand Slam titles to a record 22, Nadal has played just eight singles matches since having to withdraw from the Wimbledon semifinals with an injury.
Pederson, Pérez accept $19.65M qualifying offers
NEW YORK — Outfielder Joc Pederson and left-hander Martín Pérez were the only players to accept $19.65 million qualifying offers from their former teams on Tuesday and end their free agency.
Pederson decided to stay with the San Francisco Giants and Pérez with the Texas Rangers.
Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Xander Bogaerts were among those who declined the offers, joined by Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Willson Contreras and Carlos Rodón along with Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Anderson.
Anthony Rizzo turned down the offer from the Yankees and had an agreement with New York on a $40 million, two-year contract subject to a successful physical, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 10 of 124 offers have been accepted.
A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before.
If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major league contract with another club before the amateur draft, his former club would receive a draft pick as compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B. The placement depends on the amount of the new contract and the revenue-sharing and luxury-tax status of the team losing the player.
Major League Baseball offered last winter to drop qualifying offers and direct draft-pick compensation, and the March lockout settlement tied the proposal to the players’ association agreeing to an international amateur draft. The union rejected the draft in July.
McIlroy says Norman needs to ‘exit stage left’ from LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy remains hopeful that the fractured state of golf between established tours and Saudi-funded LIV Golf can heal. He said Tuesday that probably won’t happen until two lawsuits are decided and Greg Norman is no longer involved in LIV Golf.
“I think Greg needs to go. I think he just needs to exit stage left,” McIlroy said at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. “He’s made his mark, but I think now is the right time to sort of say, ‘Look, you’ve got this thing off the ground, but no one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences.’
“But right now, it’s a stalemate because there can’t be any other way.”
The Daily Telegraph reported last week that Norman would be moving away from his role as commissioner and CEO and that LIV Golf was pursuing Mark King, who formerly ran TaylorMade and now is CEO of Taco Bell. Majed Al Sorour, CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation, denied the report.
LIV Golf is now the lead plaintiff in an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, with a trial date scheduled for January 2024 if it goes that far. Courts in the United Kingdom are expected to rule in February whether the European tour can punish players for joining LIV Golf.
Bears place RB Herbert on IR because of hip injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve because of a hip injury on Tuesday, a big setback for a team leading the NFL in rushing yards.
Herbert will miss at least four games. He was hurt returning a kickoff near the end of last week’s 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Herbert is the team’s second-leading rusher behind quarterback Justin Fields. He has 643 yards on 108 attempts while sharing duties with David Montgomery. He is sixth in the league at 6 yards per carry. Chicago is averaging 201.7 yards rushing, with the Baltimore Ravens second at 168.1 yards per game.
The Bears also waived defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan.
Chicago visits Atlanta on Sunday. The Bears (3-7) have lost six of seven.
Boston Bruins hire firm to review player vetting process
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have hired a law firm led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review their player vetting process after signing prospect Mitchell Miller and then rescinding his contract offer.
The team announced Tuesday it retained Lynch of the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to conduct an independent review of the process. Miller, who was convicted of assault in 2016 for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school, signed an entry-level deal with Boston this month even though the Arizona Coyotes previously relinquished their rights to him after drafting him in 2020.
The Bruins rescinded Miller’s contract offer after facing harsh criticism around the hockey community and from players currently in the NHL. In their latest statement, they pledged to cooperate with Lynch’s investigation and publicly disclose the results of the review when completed.
“We recently fell short of our high standards and disappointed both ourselves and many in our community,” the Bruins said. “Moving forward, we are committed to ensuring that our values are reflected in everything we do as an organization, including our process for vetting future players.”
Bruins President Cam Neely said the team “dropped the ball” in its vetting process in the aftermath of the signing and rescinding fiasco, which still has multiple ways it could get worked out since Miller is technically still under contract and part of the organization until it’s terminated or bought out or there’s a settlement.
Neely said in a statement the Bruins thought Miller’s conduct was an isolated incident and that the team reversed course based on new information — particularly that the team hadn’t spoken to victim Isaiah Meyer-Crothers or his family.
Mystics’ Eric Thibault named head coach, dad Mike remains GM
WASHINGTON — Mike Thibault is retiring from his position as coach of the Washington Mystics.
The team announced Tuesday that Thibault will continue as general manager, and his son, Eric — who has been an assistant with the Mystics for a decade — will take over as head coach.
“I am proud to have been the head coach of the Washington Mystics the past 10 years,” Mike Thibault said in a statement. “I feel like it is time to turn this team over to Eric and his coaching staff on the court. He is ready and prepared for it. I am looking forward to my continued role as GM.”
Thibault is the winningest coach in WNBA history after going 379-289. He was named coach and general manager of the Mystics in December 2012 and led the team to its first WNBA title in 2019. Washington went 22-14 this season and lost to Seattle in the first round of the playoffs.
Neymar joins Brazil, has 1st practice ahead of World Cup
TURIN, Italy — Neymar took part in Brazil’s training session on Tuesday, his first with the national team ahead of the World Cup.
The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France, where he finished the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.
He left the training session about half an hour before his teammates.
Neymar’s PSG teammate Marquinhos also arrived later. The defender had a light practice session on Tuesday.
Brazil has begun its World Cup preparations in Turin, Italy, where it will stay until heading to Qatar on Saturday.
The five-time world champions, seeking their first World Cup title in two decades, will play their opening game against Serbia on Nov. 24. Brazil then faces Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.
Rolovich sues Washington St over firing for refusing vaccine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has sued the university and Gov. Jay Inslee after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The lawsuit, filed last week in Whitman County Superior Court, names the university, athletic director Patrick Chun and Inslee as defendants. Inslee, a Democrat, had required that state employees get vaccinated, or receive a specific exemption, to keep their jobs.
Rolovich contends Chun and other university officials were “hostile” when they denied him a religious exemption and fired him from his $3 million a year coaching job midway through the 2021 season. Rolovich was the highest-paid public employee in the state at the time and had more than three years left on his five-year contract.
Rolovich is Catholic and said in the lawsuit that he applied for a religious exemption from the vaccine requirement.
The lawsuit contends Chun interrupted that process, which led to Rolovich’s religious exemption ultimately being rejected. It also contends Chun called Rolovich a “con man” and accused him of being selfish.
Washington State officials issued a statement Monday saying the lawsuit was “wholly without merit.
“Washington State University carried out the Governor’s COVID-19 vaccination proclamation for state employees in a fair and lawful manner, including in its evaluation of employee requests for medical or religious exemptions and accommodations. For multiple reasons, Mr. Rolovich did not qualify, and the university firmly stands by that decision,” the statement said.
Fiesta Bowl Organization hires Erik Moses as new CEO
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Erik Moses has been hired by the Fiesta Bowl as its new executive director and CEO, the organization announced Tuesday.
Moses will lead the Fiesta Bowl Organization, which hosts the Fiesta Bowl, Guarateed Rate Bowl and a parade. The organization has also worked with many Arizona charities.
Moses replaces Mike Nealy, who stepped down in the spring after eight years in charge. Moses has more than two decades of experience building sports and entertainment properties, including the Military Bowl and AT&T Nationals Football Classic. As president of Nashville Superspeedway the past two years, he also helped bring NASCAR back to “Music City” for the first time in nearly 40 years.
Moses will be charged with making sure the Fiesta Bowl stays relevant in a rapidly changing NCAA football playoff landscape. The game is currently part of the College Football Playoff rotation, hosting a national semifinal game every three years.
“The Fiesta Bowl has a rich history for innovation and a commitment to meaningful impact on and off the college football field. I’m excited to join this high achieving organization and to continue and enhance its inspiring work within Arizona’s communities,” Moses said in a statement.
2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024
AUBURN, Ala. — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory.
The 2020 women’s all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring.
“I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck,” Lee said in a social media post. “But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,”
Lee, 19, became the fifth straight American woman to earn the Olympic title when she edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in a taut final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre, a victory Lee never envisioned until U.S. teammate and 2016 Olympic champion Simone Biles took herself out of the competition to focus on her mental health.
The victory made Lee, who is Hmong-American, an instant celebrity. It also, however, did not keep her from fulfilling her commitment to compete for Auburn. The Tigers are coached by Jeff Graba, the twin brother of Lee’s personal coach, Jess Graba.
Lee became the first reigning Olympic champion to compete at the NCAA level, with attendance at meets spiking wherever she and the Tigers went. Lee is hoping to lead Auburn back to the NCAA championships after they finished fourth in the finals last spring.
Royals agree with O’Hearn on $1.4M deal to avoid arbitration
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn agreed to a $1.4 million contract to avoid salary arbitration Tuesday as part of a flurry of moves that set the club’s 40-man roster ahead of the deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 draft.
O’Hearn, who made $1.3 million last season, can earn up to $250,000 in bonuses. He hit just .239 with one homer and 16 RBIs while in 67 games while ceding playing time last season to Nick Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino.
The Royals selected the contracts of right-hander Alec Marsh, catcher Freddy Fermin and outfielder Diego Hernandez to protect them from the draft. Marsh was just 2-16 with a 6.88 ERA at Double-A and Triple-A last season, while Fermin hit .270 in 87 games at Triple-A and Hernandez batted .287 at Class-A and Double-A.
The Royals designated left-hander Jake Brentz, right-hander Nate Webb and outfielder Brent Rooker for assignment.
Montero, Astros finalize $34.5 million, 3-year contract
HOUSTON — Reliever Rafael Montero finalized a $34.5 million, three-year contract to remain with the World Series champion Houston Astros, a deal that could be worth $36.75 million over three seasons.
The 32-year-old right-hander gets $11.5 million in each of the next three seasons under the deal announced Tuesday.
He can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $100,000 each for 50, 55, 60, 65 and 70 games.
Montero also would get a $250,000 bonus in any season he has 30 games finished.
He would get $50,000 for making the All-Star team, $100,000 for Rivera-Hoffman reliever of the year and $65,000 for finishing second or third for the reliever award.
Montero had a career-low 2.37 ERA, going 5-2 with 14 saves, 73 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings and a 1.02 WHIP in a career-high 71 games. He was acquired from Seattle before the 2021 trade deadline and is 18-23 with a 4.64 ERA and 29 saves for the New York Mets (2014-17), Texas (2019-20), Seattle (2021) and Houston.
Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane out with sprained right big toe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Tuesday that guard Desmond Bane sprained his right big toe and will miss at least two to three weeks.
Team officials said a further evaluation showed that Bane, who sat out a Sunday loss at Washington, has a Grade 2 sprain. Bane was hurt during a win over Minnesota on Friday night. He will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.
The third-year player ranks 15th in the NBA, averaging 24.7 points. He’s also averaging 4.8 assists and shooting 45.1% from three this season. Bane ranks sixth with 46 made 3s.
Memphis visits New Orleans on Tuesday night with Jaren Jackson Jr. listed as questionable for his possible season debut. The Grizzlies announced June 30 that Jackson had surgery on a stress fracture in his right foot during the summer and could be out up to six months.
