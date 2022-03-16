Chargers release oft-injured offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga
Bryan Bulaga was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday after playing only one game last season.
The offensive tackle was beset by injuries during his two years with the Chargers, including a back injury in last season’s opener at Washington which sidelined him after playing the first half.
Bulaga played in only 10 games in 2020 and was in for every offensive snap in only five. His release saves the Chargers $10.75 million in salary cap space.
General manager Tom Telesco has been proactive with the new league year starting on Wednesday. Last week, wide receiver Mike Williams signed a three-year extension, and a deal is in place with the Chicago Bears to acquire edge rusher Khalil Mack for a pair of draft picks.
The Chargers have also agreed to terms with cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, as well as reaching extensions with kicker Dustin Hopkins and quarterback Chase Daniel.
Los Angeles also tendered their three restricted free agents:— wide receiver Jalen Guyton, offensive tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.
Norton started 15 games at right tackle last season. Guyton had 17 of his 31 receptions in the final five games, including three touchdowns.
Parham had 20 receptions and three touchdowns last year, but missed the final three games after suffering a frightening concussion during the first half of the Dec. 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Both NFC finalists lead draft with 4 compensatory picks
NEW YORK — The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the team they beat for the NFC title, the San Francisco 49ers, each received five compensatory picks in next month’s draft.
Just behind with four selections in the April 28-30 proceedings in Las Vegas were the Chargers, followed at three by Detroit, Baltimore and Arizona.
A total of 39 compensatory selections have been awarded to 16 teams, the NFL said Tuesday, including special picks. A team losing more or better free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks. The compensatory picks will be positioned in the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the free agents lost.
Getting two spots are Kansas City, Dallas, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Tennessee. Receiving one each are Cleveland, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay.
The Lions have the highest pick at No. 97; they lost five players to free agency last year, including key receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, and kicker Matt Prater.
New Orleans goes in the next spot after losing defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Sheldon Rankins.
The compensatory picks run through No. 262 in the seventh and final round.
Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.
Fritz, Isner, Keys lead U.S. contingent at Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS — Taylor Fritz defeated Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2) on Tuesday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open, making him one of five American men still alive in the desert tournament.
Fritz reached the semifinals at Indian Wells last year, his career-best result in an ATP Masters 1000 event. The son of former WTA Tour pro Kathy May has been on an upward trajectory since, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open in January — his best showing yet in a Grand Slam event.
John Isner beat 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman, 7-5, 6-3, to reach the fourth round. The 6-foot-11 American capitalized on his 16-inch height advantage, blasting 13 aces and frustrating Schwartzman with clever drop shots. Isner didn’t even need any tiebreakers; 18 of his 30 sets played this year have ended in tiebreakers.
Two other Americans, Tommy Paul and wild-card Steve Johnson, got beat. Paul lost to 29th-seeded Alex de Minaur, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Johnson dropped a 7-6 (7), 6-3 decision to 11th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.
In women’s fourth-round action, Madison Keys beat British qualifier Harriett Dart, 6-1, 6-4. Keys is the last American woman still in the tournament.
No. 3 seed Iga Swiatek outlasted three-time major champion and former No. 1 player Angelique Kerber, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Simona Halep, the 2015 champion, beat Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-4. The Romanians played for the first time in 12 years and have split their four meetings.
Petra Martic of Croatia beat No. 28 Liudmila Samsonova, 7-6 (6), 6-4. No. 6 Maria Sakkari advanced when qualifier Daria Saville retired trailing 4-1 because of a left thigh injury.
Michigan hires Big Ten’s 1st female football grad assistant
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan has hired Milan Bolden-Morris to be the first female graduate assistant football coach in the Big Ten.
The school said she’s also the first female GA in a Power Five football program.
Michigan announced her hire on Tuesday. The former college basketball player, who started for Georgetown this past season, will start June 1 and work with quarterbacks.
The position is considered entry level for those pursuing a career in college coaching.
“I have always believed in providing opportunities for individuals who are passionate about football and Mimi is someone who has shown that drive to become a football coach,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. “We had some great conversations and I came away extremely impressed with her desire and ideas for coaching, and for making us better as a team.”
He added that the team “can’t wait to see the new perspective she brings.”
Bolden-Morris is a Florida native who played three seasons at Boston College before transferring as a graduate student to Georgetown. She played guard and led Georgetown in scoring at 12.3 points per game.
“The opportunity to be the first female GA in the Power 5, especially the Big Ten, is an absolute honor,” Bolden-Morris said in a statement. “It speaks volumes to the efforts that Coach Harbaugh has made to create an environment of inclusion. These opportunities have been an anomaly for a Black woman until recently.
“Growing up watching my dad coach my brother, it has always been my dream to be a part of a football team in some form, so this opportunity is allowing me to live out a dream of mine, especially working with quarterbacks.”
Graduate assistants usually receive a stipend and have their tuition covered by the school.
Bolden-Morris’ brother, Mike Morris, is a senior defensive end for Michigan.
Wimbledon, British government in talks about Russian players
Wimbledon organizers are having conversations with the British government about whether Russian tennis players — such as No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev — should be allowed to compete at the tournament this year if they don’t distance themselves from President Vladimir Putin because of his country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking Tuesday to legislators in London about Wimbledon, British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “Absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed. Many of us would be willing and able to (allow them to) compete as non-aligned, non-flag-bearing entities. But I think it needs to go beyond that. We need some potential assurances that they are not supporters of Vladimir Putin and we are considering what requirements we may need to try and get some assurances along those lines.”
Asked by a member of parliament about any back-and-forth with the All England Club, which runs the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, Huddleston replied: “We are in discussions.”
The All England Club confirmed that discussions were ongoing with both U.K. government and tennis governing bodies.
Yankees’ Judge sidesteps vaccine question amid NYC mandate
TAMPA, Fla. — Yankees star Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccine status Tuesday amid a requirement in New York City that every private sector employee be inoculated against the coronavirus.
“I’m still focused on just getting to the first game of spring training,” Judge said from the team’s Florida training complex. “So I think we’ll cross that bridge after the time comes. But right now, so many things could change. So I’m not really too worried about that right now.”
Just like Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, unvaccinated players on the Yankees and Mets will not be allowed to suit up at home due to the city’s private employer mandate that went into effect Dec. 27.
The employer mandate is the same across the board, whether it’s a sports team playing indoors or outdoors. A city hall official who was not authorized to speak on the record noted that the start of the season is a month away, too far out to make a determination about what will happen then as the city continues to monitor COVID-19 cases.
The Yankees said in a statement that team president Randy Levine was “working with city hall and all other appropriate officials on this matter.”
“We will have no further comment,” the team added.
The Yankees open their season at home against the rival Boston Red Sox on April 7.
Cubs finalize deal with slick-fielding shortstop Simmons
MESA, Ariz. — The Chicago Cubs finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons on Tuesday.
A native of Curacao selected by Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2010 amateur draft, Simmons had his best season in 2017 when he hit .278 with 14 home runs, 69 RBIs, 38 doubles and 19 stolen bases. His .981 career fielding percentage ranks third best in among active shortstops, and his range at a vital position makes him an analytics favorite.
The 32-year-old Simmons won the most recent of his four Gold Gloves in 2018. He batted just .223 with three homers for Minnesota last year and is a career .265 hitter over 10 seasons with Atlanta, the Los Angeles Angels and the Twins.
The Cubs finished with a 71-91 record in 2021 after breaking up their 2016 championship core prior to the July 30 trade deadline.
The Cubs dealt shortstop Javier Báez to the New York Mets, Kris Bryant to San Francisco and Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees in that flurry.
Dolphins upgrade offensive line, agree with Connor Williams
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Offensive lineman Connor Williams agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal Tuesday with the Miami Dolphins, who went into free agency knowing that position group was one in need of upgrades.
Williams comes to the Dolphins after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, with whom he made 57 appearances, 51 of them starts.
Williams’ deal includes $7.5 million in guaranteed money, said agent Drew Rosenhaus. Another Rosenhaus client, linebacker Duke Riley, also has agreed to return to the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth $3 million. Riley played in 16 games with Miami last season.
Also Tuesday, the Dolphins re-signed wide receiver Preston Williams on a one-year deal with a value that could reach about $1.9 million. Preston Williams has appeared in exactly eight games in each of his three seasons with the Dolphins; he caught 32 passes in 2019, 18 passes in 2020, and just six this past season.
The Dolphins have been extremely busy during the NFL’s legal tampering period that ends Wednesday. Tuesday’s deals came a day after they retained one of their own free agents to be in pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah (four years, $65 million) and added, among others, Miami native Teddy Bridgewater (one year, up to $10 million) to be Tua Tagovailoa’s backup quarterback; running back Chase Edmonds (two years, $12.6 million); and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (three years, $22.8 million).
Bengals sign DT B.J. Hill to 3-year, $30 million deal
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill to a three-year, $30 contract.
Hill was a critical player on the Bengals’ defensive line during their run to the Super Bowl last season, especially after the injury to Larry Ogunjobi, who is expected to sign elsewhere.
The 26-year-old Hill came to Cincinnati last August via a trade with the New York Giants in exchange for little-used offensive lineman Billy Price. Hill went on to play in 16 regular-season games and all four playoff games, with three postseason starts. He had 50 tackles and was fourth on the team with 5½ sacks. In the postseason, he had 13 tackles, 1½ sacks and intercepted a pass.
“I knew it was special here,” Hill said Tuesday. “Special coaches, special players, special delight. And I definitely wanted to be back. I was telling people, I’m going back to Cincinnati, I want to be back here and that was my goal and that’s my main priority to be back here.”
If the Bengals had not signed Hill, he would have become a free agent at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Khudobin has hip surgery; Stars likely to hold on to Holtby
Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin is expected to miss six months after having hip surgery, a move that almost certainly means Braden Holtby will remain with the team rather than getting moved before the trade deadline.
The 35-year-old Khudobin underwent arthroscopic surgery and had the labrum repaired in his right hip, general manager Jim Nill said Tuesday, a day after the procedure was done in New York.
Khudobin had not played in the NHL since mid-January and at all since Jan. 29. He has split time this season with Dallas and their top affiliate, the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.
With Dallas among a handful of teams fighting to make the playoffs in the competitive Western Conference, Holtby — who did not dress in the Stars’ most recent game because of a lower-body injury — is a valuable presence even after young Jake Oettinger emerged as the starter. Holtby, who won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie in 2016 and backstopped the Washington Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018, is under contract for the rest of this season.
Khudobin has one more year left on his deal at a salary-cap hit of $3.33 million. After stashing him in the minors for part of this season, Dallas could put him on long-term injured reserve if Khudobin’s recovery from a difficult surgery for goalies takes longer than anticipated.
The Stars now look smart for going into this season with extra goalies. Longtime starter Ben Bishop gave up on his comeback from nagging knee injuries in December, and he’s expected to spend 2022-23 on LTIR.
NFL helping USFL launch in April with officiating crews
The revitalized USFL, which begins play in April, will be using 32 game officials who are in the NFL Development Pipeline.
Those crews all have college officiating experience and are part of the more-established league’s program that provides opportunities for college-level officials who are ready to advance to professional football.
In all, the USFL will use five crews of seven officials — a referee, umpire, down judge, line judge, field judge, side judge, back judge — with two crews working two games on any given weekend. Of the 35 total officials in the league, which kicks off on April 16 with all games in Birmingham, Alabama, 33 have worked in the Power Five conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12, and SEC). The all-inclusive USFL officials’ roster includes four women and 16 people of color.
“The USFL will have the best officials not currently in the NFL,” said Mike Pereira, USFL officiating head and previously a director of officials in the NFL. “Our association with the NFL officiating department clearly serves the USFL by supplying officials who are ready to call games at the highest level, and it also benefits the NFL by providing professional game experience for those who are just a step away from working Sundays in the fall. In fact, I expect several officials calling USFL games this spring to officiate in the NFL later this year.”
