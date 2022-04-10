Taiba wins Santa Anita Derby to enter Kentucky Derby picture
ARCADIA — Taiba won the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby by 2 1/4 lengths on Saturday on the last weekend of major prep races for the Kentucky Derby.
Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Taiba overtook pacesetter Messier in the stretch and went on to win against the West Coast’s top contenders for the first Saturday in May. Both colts are trained by Tim Yakteen, who took over recently for Bob Baffert, the six-time Kentucky Derby winner serving a 90-day suspension.
“Pretty exciting moment,” Yakteen said in the winner’s circle, his forehead sweaty under a hot sun. “Overwhelmed is an understatement.”
At Keeneland, Zandon rallied from the back of the field to overtake favorite Smile Happy in the stretch and win the $1 million Blue Grass by 2½ lengths. He ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.35 on the muddy-to-good track and paid $6.20 to win.
At Aqueduct, Mo Donegal rallied to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial by a neck.
In California, Taiba won just the second start of his career and his first in a stakes race, running 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.67. Purchased for $1.7 million, he’s a son of 2017 Horse of the Year Gun Runner. He paid $10.60, $3.60 and $3.20 at 4-1 odds.
Messier returned $2.80 and $2.10. Happy Jack was another 10 lengths back in third and paid $4.20 to show. Armagnac, the third colt in the field who came to Yakteen from Baffert’s barn, was fourth.
Forbidden Kingdom, the even-money favorite, was last in the field of six.
Taiba made his debut at Santa Anita on March 5, winning by 7 1/2 lengths for Baffert. Yakteen, once a longtime assistant for Baffert, took over a couple weeks later.
The major West Coast prep for the Kentucky Derby was expected to be a showdown between Messier and Forbidden Kingdom. But Taiba flashed his early speed and took on both rivals out of the starting gate.
Colton Herta sets track record in winning pole at Long Beach
LONG BEACH — Colton Herta broke the Long Beach track record in Saturday qualifying, and the California native will start from the pole for his home IndyCar race.
Herta turned a lap at 1 minute, 05.3095 seconds on the temporary street course set up through downtown Long Beach to earn his eighth career pole and the right to lead the field to green on Sunday. The previous track record was 1:06.2254 set by Helio Castroneves in 2017.
Herta, who is from nearby Valencia, is the defending race winner and hoping to give Andretti Autosport its fourth consecutive victory in the most prestigious street course race in the United States.
“As a young kid, I always trained to be an IndyCar driver and that’s because of this race,” Herta said.
Herta paced a fast session for Andretti, which saw him, 2018 and 2019 winner Alexander Rossi and Romain Grosjean advance into the final qualifying round. But as Grosjean was chasing Herta for the pole, the former Formula One driver hit a tire barrier that brought the session to a sudden stop.
Herta celebrated as he drove back to pit lane because he thought the session was over. Instead, IndyCar said there were 2 seconds remaining on the clock and would permit drivers to go back on track for one final qualifying lap. Felix Rosenqvist and Rossi were the only two in the Fast Six to make another lap and neither advanced position.
Grosjean, who had been second-fastest before he crashed, was docked his fastest lap and dropped to sixth on the starting grid. That moved Josef Newgarden of Team Penske, winner at Texas in IndyCar’s last outing, to second.
Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou qualified third for Chip Ganassi Racing, followed by Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren SP, Rossi and Grosjean.
Denver beats Minnesota St 5-1, claims 9th NCAA hockey title
BOSTON — Ryan Barrow and Mike Benning scored less than three minutes apart to give Denver the lead and the Pioneers awakened with five goals in the third period to rally past Minnesota State 5-1 on Saturday night for their record-tying ninth college hockey title.
Two nights after eliminating Michigan in the Frozen Four semifinal, Denver joined the Wolverines as the only schools with nine championships. Magnus Chrona stopped 27 shots for the Pioneers (31-9-1), who won it all for the first time since 2017.
Minnesota State (38-6) took a 1-0 lead on Sam Morton’s first-period goal and dominated — outshooting Denver 18-8 in the first 40 minutes — before Barrow slid a rebound of Benning’s shot through the legs of Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay five minutes into the third.
Forty seconds later, Morton was sent off for tripping; he had just returned to the ice and crossed into the defensive zone when Benning one-timed it into the net to give the Pioneers the lead. Massimo Rizzo added another goal with 6:26 to play, and Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright added empty-netters 30 seconds apart in the final 2 1/2 minutes.
McKay made 15 saves for Minnesota State, which led the nation in wins.
Johnson prepared to race at Long Beach with broken hand
LONG BEACH — Jimmie Johnson pulled one glove over the carbon fiber splint built specifically for his broken right hand. A piece of tape around two fingers outside of the glove was to prevent him from using his pinky — the digit closest to the fracture — as he drove his car around the downtown streets of Long Beach.
But what was supposed to be a Saturday morning test to determine Johnson’s fitness a day after he was injured ended in another crash, another trip to the medical center and another set of X-rays.
“I had no pain on track, I felt great, just trying to go too fast into Turn 1 and locked the tires and got wide,” Johnson said outside the medical center. “I’m more disappointed in myself making the mistake and tearing up the car again. But from an injury standpoint, I feel really good.”
Johnson said he’s good to go for Sunday at Long Beach, the IndyCar stop considered his home race. He grew up two hours away in El Cajon, so Long Beach was an annual childhood family trip, and Johnson rented a suite for 40 friends to watch him make his second career IndyCar start at Long Beach.
It’s been a whirlwind weekend, though, for Johnson. He arrived in Long Beach coming off an IndyCar career-best sixth-place finish in his oval debut at Texas Motor Speedway — a performance that suddenly vaulted the seven-time NASCAR champion into the Indianapolis 500 contender conversation.
Smith youngest hat trick for US women since ‘00 in 9-1 rout
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sophia Smith became the youngest player in 22 years to score a hat trick for the U.S. women’s national team, which routed Uzbekistan 9-1 on Saturday and extended its unbeaten streak on American soil to 66 games.
Smith scored in the 33rd, 35th and 56th minutes. At 21 years, 242 days, she became the youngest American woman with an international hat trick since Christie Welsh at 19 years, 38 days in an 8-0 win over Iceland on April 5, 2000. Smith’s only previous national team goal was on Sept. 21 against Paraguay.
Andi Sullivan, Mallory Pugh, Catarina Macario, Jaelin Howell, Ashley Hatch and Ashley Sanchez also scored at Lower.com Field for the top-ranked U.S.
Aziza Norboeva scored for 48th-ranked Uzbekistan, the first goal the U.S. has conceded on home soil since March, 11, 2020, against Japan.
It was the first of two games between the teams. The second is set for Tuesday night in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Ganassi goes 1-2 in IMSA sports car race at Long Beach
LONG BEACH — Chip Ganassi Racing scored a second consecutive IMSA victory by winning the Long Beach Grand Prix sports car race Saturday.
Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande won from the pole in the No. 01 Cadillac in a 1-2 finish for Ganassi. The sister No. 02 Cadillac, which Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn drove to victory at Sebring last month, finished second.
It was the 62nd IMSA victory for Ganassi, who has had a full weekend at Long Beach with both IndyCar and his sports cars running at the same time. He had six cars competing comprised of eight different drivers, and, star Jimmie Johnson broke his hand in a crash on Friday.
Johnson plans to run the IndyCar race on Sunday with a carbon fiber cast on his right hand.
Bourdais and Van der Zande both won for the first time in IMSA at Long Beach. Van der Zande beat Bamber by 3.761-seconds.
Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas of Heart of Racing benefitted from a penalty on the No. 3 Corvette team to win the GTD Pro class.
NHL suspends Islanders forward Casey Cizikas for 1 game
NEW YORK — New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas has been suspended for one game without pay for boarding Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith, the NHL announced Saturday.
The incident occurred in the third period of a game Friday night at Carolina. Smith tried to control a loose puck in a corner and was hit from behind by Cizikas, who had closed in to forecheck. The force of the hit sent Smith’s helmet hard into the plexiglass and Cizikas was assessed a minor penalty on the play.
Under terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Cizikas will forfeit $12,500 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Myles Straw, Guardians reach $25 million, 5-year contract
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outfielder Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians agreed Saturday to a $25 million, five-year contract that includes two option years that could take the deal to $39.5 million over seven seasons.
The agreement was the club’s third long-term commitment this week.
Straw was acquired in a July trade with Houston. He has made a quick impact for Cleveland at the top of the order and in center field. His deal includes club options for 2027 and 2028.
“Ever since the day I got (to Cleveland) last year these guys have been nothing but great to myself and my family, and they really do take care of my family and that means a lot to me,” Straw said. “I love the city. This team has been amazing, from the front office, the staff, the teammates, the fans; all of the above. It’s been great. If I didn’t enjoy those things I wouldn’t have done something like this.”
The 27-year-old Straw batted .285 with two homers and 13 steals in his two-month stint with Cleveland last season. But he showed more than enough to make the club believe he is worthy of a long-term investment.
Straw’s deal contains escalators that have the potential to make it worth $43.5 million over seven seasons. It replaces a one-year contract that called for a major league salary of $719,900.
Golovkin beats Murata to become unified middleweight champ
SAITAMA, Japan — Gennady Golovkin became the unified world middleweight champion with a ninth-round stoppage of Japanese fighter Ryota Murata on Saturday.
Kazakh boxer Golovkin, who turned 40 on Friday, sent his opponent to the canvas with a big right hand and Murata’s corner threw in a towel.
Golovkin added Murata’s WBA title to his IBF and IBO belts after his first fight since December 2020.
A third bout against Canelo Alvarez could be next for Golovkin, whose only defeat in his 44-fight professional career came at the hands of the Mexican boxer.
Golovkin was shaken in the early rounds but a right hook, which saw Murata’s mouthguard fly across the ring, in the fifth changed the course of the fight.
Big servers Isner, Opelka set up all-American Houston final
HOUSTON — Tall, big-hitting Americans John Isner and Reilly Opelka joke about being “serve-bots” and their similar styles of play will be on display against each other in the final of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship.
The fourth-seeded Isner, who won the Houston title in 2013, hit 17 aces Saturday to eliminate reigning champion Cristian Garin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals. The third-seeded Opelka had 21 aces while beating Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 7-5.
The final Sunday will be the sixth career meeting between the 24-year-old Opelka, who is listed by the ATP at 6-foot-11, and the 36-year-old Isner, who is listed at 6-10.
Opelka leads 4-1 head-to-head, with four victories in a row.
“When guys like Reilly and I lock horns,” Isner said, “it’s going to be tiebreakers.”
Talk about an understatement.
The last 12 sets they contested all went to tiebreakers, including one Isner called “ridiculous” on Saturday. That’s because it went to 24-22 in the semifinals at Dallas in February — the longest tiebreaker in an ATP match since 1990. Opelka landed 39 aces in that win, 18 more than Isner.
Isner is up to 71 aces this week after playing three consecutive three-set matches, breaking his own Houston record of 64 aces for the tournament, which he established in 2013.
“Clay is a good surface for guys like Reilly and I,” Isner said. “Our serve is good anywhere. In my opinion, we don’t need a fast court to hold serve. And both of us maybe prefer a little bit of a slower court, to get into points and give ourselves time to wind up for shots. Faster courts make that a lot tougher.”
He is into his first tour-level clay final since Houston nine years ago and first final on any surface since on Atlanta’s hard courts in August 2021.
Opelka, meanwhile, got to his third ATP final of this season; only 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has more, four.
Olympics figure skater Alysa Liu retires at age 16
Alysa Liu, a 2022 Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at age 16.
Considered the future of U.S. women’s skating and already a two-time national champion, Liu posted her decision Saturday on Instagram.
“I honestly never thought i would’ve accomplished as much as i did LMAOO i’m so happy,” Liu said in her post. “I feel so satisfied with how my skating career has gone. now that i’m finally done with my goals in skating i’m going to be moving on with my life. ... this skating thing has taught me a lot more about life than i anticipated. i’m really glad i skated.”
And skated better than any American woman at such a young age.
Using the triple axel that few U.S. women have landed successfully, Liu won her first national title in 2019 at age 13, and repeated the next year. She was too young to compete internationally on the senior level, however, and remained a force as a junior, getting comfortable with quadruple jumps as well.
But she lost to Bradie Tennell and Mariah Bell at the last two national championships, making the Olympic team despite having to withdraw from the trials in January when Liu tested positive for COVID-19.
Liu, of Richmond, California, recovered in time to skate in the Beijing Games, where she landed seven triple jumps in her free skate to finish seventh overall.
ESPN’s ‘KayRod Cast’ looks to blend conversation with game
Seven months after Peyton and Eli Manning provided a template on how alternate broadcasts could succeed, Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay think they can improve on it.
The “KayRod Cast” with Rodriguez and Kay debuts Sunday night on ESPN2 when the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees. It will be the first of eight this season that will take place while “Sunday Night Baseball” airs on ESPN.
“Well, we’re presently in the legal maneuverings to get adopted by a pair of people so we can actually be brothers, so that will give us more of a ‘Manningcast’ feel,” Kay said jokingly during a conference call earlier this week. “I thought the ‘Manningcast’ was great. I think we’re going to pay a little bit more attention to the game.”
Alternate broadcasts can go off the rails because the game becomes secondary to the interviews and personalities, but baseball might be the one sport that can blend both due to the pace of play.
While Rodriguez and Kay aren’t related like the Mannings, they are longtime friends. Kay has broadcast Yankees games since 1992 while Rodriguez spent 12 of his 22 major league seasons in pinstripes.
Rodriguez has managed to transition into broadcasting despite some controversies on and off the field. While he has been engaging while doing studio work for Fox, he struggled as an analyst during his four seasons as an analyst in the “Sunday Night Baseball” booth.
Leclerc takes pole position for F1 Australian Grand Prix
MELBOURNE, Australia — A Ferrari versus Red Bull battle is shaping up as the likely scenario on Sunday at the first Australian Grand Prix since the pandemic began in 2020.
Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari’s first pole position at the revamped Albert Park circuit since 2007 with a decisive final lap of 1 minute, 17.868 seconds in Melbourne on Saturday.
But running close behind were the Red Bulls of world champion Max Verstappen, who qualified .286 seconds behind, and Sergio Perez, who posted the third quickest time.
Leclerc and Verstappen have shared the opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and will now start alongside each other on the front row.
Leclerc, whose teammate Carlos Sainz qualified ninth, said he had never felt entirely comfortable on the circuit in previous visits.
This continued through practice sessions on Friday and Saturday. But in front of a record Saturday crowd of 123,247, he gambled by asking his Ferrari for more in what was a dashing last lap as he took his second pole position of the season and the 11th of his career.
Marquez downplays win chances in return to Texas, starts 9th
AUSTIN, Texas — Marc Marquez is back to racing after his latest bout with injuries and vision problems with shaken confidence and lowered expectations for the Grand Prix of the Americas, a race he has dominated for nearly a decade.
These are trying times for Spain’s six-time MotoGP champion as he confronts rare uncertainty on his Repsol Honda and even some fear of what could happen if he has another hard crash.
Marquez will start from ninth on Sunday in Texas in his return after a scary crashin warm-up laps for the Indonesian Grand Prix on March 20 that left him with double vision and also knocked him out of last Sunday’s race in Argentina.
“In the way of confidence I feel much worse, that’s obvious after another injury, with the vision. It’s something that makes me scared,” Marquez said this week. “(But) I can’t fear that I cannot crash. Racing is my passion.”
Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin of Spain took pole position Saturday and will lead an all-Ducati front row. Next to him are Ducati Lenovo teammates Jack Miller of Australia and Francesco Bagnaia of Italy.
It’s rare Marquez isn’t right up there with them. He’s won at the Circuit of the Americas seven times since 2013 and started on pole seven times.
Marquez showed bursts of his old speed through several rounds of practice. And he was unlucky in qualifying when two fast laps were wiped out by crashes in front of him. Those laps might not have earned him the front row, but he likely would have been a lot closer.
If he could somehow earn a podium finish Sunday, it would go a long way toward energizing a rider who hasn’t won a championship since 2019. His 2020 season was wiped out by injuries from a crash in the first race, and 2021 was a struggle to regain his winning form.
Perfect day for Tottenham in Premier League’s top-4 fight
It was a Premier League day that could hardly have gone any better for Tottenham.
With its 4-0 win at Aston Villa — inspired by Son Heung-min’s hat trick — and losses for both Arsenal and Manchester United on Saturday, Tottenham became favorite to claim the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.
Antonio Conte’s team is hitting form just as its rivals are imploding and now has a three-point cushion in fourth place over Arsenal, which slumped 2-1 at home to Brighton for a third loss in its last fourth games.
As for United, a 1-0 loss at an Everton team that had been in freefall constituted another low in what has turned into a desperate season. One, remarkably, that could yet end without qualification for European competition.
United is in seventh place, six points behind Tottenham and with plenty of traffic between them.
In Son, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham has an attacking triumvirate that is proving impossible to keep down, and they scored and assisted all four goals against Villa.
Son now has six goals in his last three league games, having opened the scoring in the third minute after a shot from Kane deflected into his path at the edge of the area. His finish was unforgiving, kissing the post on its way in just like his third goal — in the 71st and off a pass from Kulusevski — which completed his first hat trick of the season.
Two glancing headers from Kane set up the other goals from Kulusevski and Son in the 50th and 66th minutes.
Tottenham and Arsenal meet in their third-to-last matches of the season, respectively. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will just be hoping his team isn’t out of the running by then.
Inter wins 2-0 to move 1 point behind leader AC Milan
MILAN — Defending Serie A champion Inter Milan moved within one point of league leader and city rival AC Milan with a 2-0 win against Hellas Verona on Saturday.
Ivan Perišić set up both first-half goals for Nicolò Barella and Edin Džeko.
Milan visits Torino on Sunday. Both Milan teams have played the same number of games as Inter still has to play a postponed match against Bologna. Napoli, which hosts Fiorentina on Sunday, is level on points with Inter.
Inter was buoyed by a 1-0 win at Juventus last weekend but without its top scorer against Verona as Lautaro Martínez was suspended.
Perišić almost scored in the 18th minute but Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipò pulled off a fantastic save to deny the Inter forward.
However, the Croatia international set up the opener four minutes later as he raced down the left flank from the halfway line and crossed for Barella to fire into the roof of the net.
Inter doubled its lead in the 30th minute when Perišić headed on a corner for Džeko to drive into the bottom left corner.
It was the 36-year-old Džeko’s 17th goal of the season in all competitions.
Verona had chances to get back into the match but was prevented from doing so by a mix of wayward finishing and fine saves from Samir Handanović.
Inter almost scored a third in the 73rd minute but Montipò pushed Danilo D’Ambrosio’s effort onto the post.
