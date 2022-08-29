Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington
WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking, the NFL team said Sunday night.
The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to a hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.
Coach Ron Rivera said he had been with Robinson.
“He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support,” Rivera said on Twitter. “He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.”
D.C. police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said it was on the lookout for two possible suspects.
Robinson, a third-round draft pick, was was expected to start for the Commanders this season. He had been particularly impressive during training camp and preseason games, likely earning the job over incumbent Antonio Gibson.
“Brian’s been great,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said recently. “He’s a real serious guy. Football is extremely important to him. He takes a lot of pride in being a physical runner.”
Robinson traveled with the team for its preseason finale at Baltimore on Saturday night but did not dress.
The 6-foot-1, 228-pound back rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns last season at Alabama. The Commanders selected him with the 98th pick in the draft.
Canada trounces Japan 9-0 at women’s hockey worlds
HERNING, Denmark — Defending champion Canada trounced Japan 9-0 at the women’s world ice hockey championship on Sunday, with eight players contributing goals in the one-sided encounter, to top the Group A standings ahead of the United States.
The record 11-time tournament winners wasted little time in getting off the mark when Victoria Bach opened the scoring in the second minute of the game with a power-play marker. Marie-Philip Poulin and Emma Maltais also scored in the first period to open a comfortable lead.
Blayre Turnbull added a fourth early in the second before the floodgates opened. Poulin got her second of the game at 33:09 with Ella Shelton and Jamie Lee Rattray also scoring within the next five minutes.
Japan was overmatched from the start and didn’t register a shot on goal until the dying seconds of the second period when already down 7-0.
Sarah Potomak and Sarah Fillier rounded out the scoring in the third period to complete Canada’s 17th straight victory, a stretch that spans the 2021 worlds, the Winter Olympics and now three games at the current tournament.
It was the second meeting of the teams at a world championship and represents an improvement of sorts for Japan, which lost the first in 1990 18-0.
Canada is top with three wins from three games. The U.S. has won its opening two games.
Also, Denmark beat Hungary 1-0.
Julie Ostergaard scored in 43:05 of the Group B game in Frederikshavn, Denmark, following a long pass by Denmark captain Josefine Jakobsen.
Denmark goalkeeper Lisa Jensen got a shutout with 45 saves.
Hungary and Denmark both have three points. The Czechs lead the group with six points, one more than Sweden.
Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont
WEST WINDSOR, Vt. — Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi died in a crash Saturday while competing in a gravel race in Vermont.
Kangangi was riding at a high speed in the Vermont Overland race when he crashed.
“Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband and son. Gaping holes are left when giant’s fall. Sule was a giant,” his Team AMANI posted on social media. “Instead of leading us at the front of the pack, he will now lead us as our guiding pole star as we press forward in the realization of his dream.”
Rachel Ruto, the wife of president-elect William Ruto of Kenya, posted on Twitter that she was shocked to learn the sad news that he had passed away after a tragic crash.
“My heartfelt condolences to his family, and the entire cycling community, that has lost a talented cyclist, a mentor and a friend,” she wrote. “We will all miss him as an individual. Kenya has lost a champion. Rest in peace Sule.”
The Vermont Overland is a 59-mile (95-kilometer) dirt road bicycle race that includes nearly 7,000 feet (2,130 meters) of climbing, according to the race’s website. About 900 cyclists were competing on Saturday in the race that begins and ends in the community of Brownsville in the town of West Windsor, officials said.
“Vermont Overland is heartbroken by the tragic death of Suleiman ‘Sule’ Kangangi during The Overland yesterday,” Ansel Dickey, owner of Vermont Overland, said in a statement on Sunday. “He was a kind friend and an inspiring and heroic athlete to his teammates and the gravel cycling community at large. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, his friends, Team Amani, and the people of Kenya who are mourning his loss today.”
Auburn QB T.J. Finley to start opener against Mercer
AUBURN, Ala — Quarterback T.J. Finley will start Auburn’s opener against Mercer, beating out two new transfers.
Auburn announced in a Twitter post Sunday that Finley won the job.
The one-time LSU starter had been battling former Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada for the starting job.
Finley started Auburn’s last three games after Bo Nix went down with a season-ending ankle injury. The Tigers lost all three to finish on a five-game slide but did take eventual national runner-up Alabama to overtime.
Finley, who led a 98-yard, winning drive against Georgia State, completed 70 of 128 passes for 827 yards with six touchdowns last season. He was intercepted just once.
Finley turned himself in to police with fall camp about to start on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer.
Astros RHP Verlander departs with right calf discomfort
HOUSTON — Astros ace Justin Verlander left Sunday’s game against Baltimore after three scoreless innings because of right calf discomfort.
The right-hander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.84. He allowed three hits and struck out six.
The 39-year-old Verlander had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and missed all of last season. Entering Sunday’s matchup with the Orioles, he was 8-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last 10 starts.
Verlander threw 60 pitches, including 39 for strikes. He allowed consecutive singles to Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman in the first, and then struck out the next three batters.
He was replaced by Seth Martinez in the fourth with the game scoreless.
Duke volleyball player: BYU response slow to racial slurs
The Duke volleyball player who was subjected to racial slurs during a match at BYU said Sunday that officials onsite didn’t react quickly enough when they were made aware of the behavior during play.
Nor did they adequately address the situation immediately after the game, Rachel Richardson said in a statement posted to her Twitter account.
“No athlete, regardless of their race should ever be subject to such hostile conditions,” said Richardson, the only Black starter on the Blue Devils team.
BYU banned a fan from all athletic venues on campus on Saturday, a day after the match. The fan was not a student but was sitting in the student section.
Richardson, a 19-year-old sophomore from Ellicott City, Maryland, wrote that she didn’t believe the fan’s actions were a reflection of BYU athletes, saying her opponents showed respect and sportsmanship. adding that BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe had reacted quickly once he was notified.
“This is not the first time this has happened in college athletics and sadly it likely will not be the last time,” Richardson said. “However, each time it happens we as student athletes, coaches, fans, and administrators have a chance to educate those who act in hateful ways.”
Richardson also responded to the idea that some people would have liked to see Duke’s team respond quickly, such as by refusing to continue playing in what became a 3-1 victory for BYU.
“Although the heckling eventually took a mental toll on me, I refused to allow it to stop me from doing what I love to do and what I came to BYU to do: which was to play volleyball,” Richardson said. “I refused to allow those racist bigots to feel any degree of satisfaction from thinking that their comments had ‘gotten to me,’ So, I pushed through and finished the game.
“Therefore, on behalf of my African American teammates and I, we do not want to receive pity or to be looked at as helpless. We do not feel as though we are victims of some tragic unavoidable event. We are proud to be young African American women; we are proud to be Duke student athletes, and we are proud to stand up against racism.”
AP source: Dolphins intend to sign DE Trey Flowers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Defensive end Trey Flowers intends to sign a contract with the Miami Dolphins this week, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Sunday.
Flowers’ signing cannot occur until a roster spot opens, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not finalized the move.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed earlier Sunday that the team had Flowers in for a workout in recent days.
“What I saw was a guy that’s in shape that’s ready to play,” McDaniel said. “He’s a consummate professional with a lot of versatility to his game and length. His style of football is conducive to the style we play. His versatility is attractive. So hopefully we’ll get something done here in the near future, but it’s definitely in the works.”
Flowers earned two Super Bowl rings in four seasons with the New England Patriots, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2015. He spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Lions after they signed him to a five-year, $90 million deal in 2019, an offseason in which he was one of the league’s most sought-after free agents. He missed time this past season with various injuries to his knee and shoulder.
Flowers has 31.5 sacks in his seven-year career.
Jill McGill wins US Senior Women’s Open for third USGA title
KETTERING, Ohio — Jill McGill won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday for her third U.S. Golf Association title, closing with an even-par 73 on a day when no one broke par for a one-stroke victory over Leta Lindley.
The 50-year-old McGill finished at 3-under 289 on NCR Country Club’s South Course. She also won the 1993 U.S. Women’s Amateur and 1994 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links.
“That sounds amazing,” McGill said when introduced as the champion. “I love the USGA. I’ve loved it ever since I got spanked in my very first Junior Girls by Brandie Burton. That was a welcome to competitive golf.”
McGill, who played alongside defending champion Annika Sorenstam in the final round, joined Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, JoAnne Carner and Carol Semple Thompson as the only players to win three different USGA championships.
Lindley shot a 74.
Catriona Matthew had a 73 to tie for third at 1 under with 2019 winner Helen Alfredsson, the third-round co-leader who finished with a 76.
Sorenstam shot 77 to to tie for fifth at 1 over with 2018 winner Laura Davies (78) and Juli Inkster (73).
“I didn’t drive it well enough,” Sorenstam said. “I made birdie on the first and felt great and then somehow just my wheels came off.”
Davies began the round tied for the lead with Alfredsson.
McGill earned $180,000 and a spot next year in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
“I’ll have to set my schedule now,” McGill said. “I look forward to it. That place is heaven on earth.”
Steve Stricker wins The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Steve Stricker won The Ally Challenge on Sunday at Warwick Hills for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season and ninth overall.
The 55-year-old Stricker closed with a 5-under 67 — rebounding from a bogey on the 12th with four straight birdies — for a one-stroke victory over Brett Quigley.
“I didn’t play that well early on and I told (wife/caddie) Nicki, I’m like, `We’ve just got to be patient and just keep plugging along,’” Stricker said. “It was a little bit different day, it was windy, it was a little bit harder, I thought.
“Then I had that stretch of four holes where I made four in a row and that was the difference. I just kept plugging.”
Stricker won after fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Jerry Kelly helped him with his putting.
“It’s about time he helps me,” Stricker said. “You know, I help him all the time. No, seriously, him and Nicki got me on the putting green after the first round. I didn’t putt very good the first round and they noticed a couple things. Jerry got right in there, he helped me. He knows my putting stroke as much as I know his, so we help each other and he came through for me this time. I owe him this one because all of a sudden it clicked and I was off and running.”
Stricker also won the major Regions Tradition in May in Alabama.
Quigley finished with a 68.
Jeff Maggert was third at 13 under after a 65.
Second-round leader Scott Dunlap (71) and Padraig Harrington (66) tied for fourth at 12 under. Harrington won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open last week in upstate New York.
E. Kentucky coach Wells under medical care after ‘episode’
RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky says football coach Walt Wells is under the care of medical providers after having an unspecified “medical episode” at work Sunday morning.
A statement from the school there would no further comment and cited federal privacy regulations.
Wells is 10-10 in two seasons at the FCS-level school, including 7-4 last season. EKU is scheduled to open the season Friday night at Eastern Michigan.
The incident comes days after former Colonels defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll was arrested on federal charges of allegedly robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico in January. The program suspended Kirkendoll after being told of his arrest Wednesday and as of Friday he was no longer enrolled at the school.
Free beer was right call at Dublin game says catering firm
DUBLIN — In the postgame analysis, free beer at the Nebraska-Northwestern game in Ireland was the right call.
The freebies flowed for two hours during Northwestern’s 31-28 victory on Saturday, and the catering company for Aviva Stadium hailed its workers for keeping the refreshments coming.
Levy UK + Ireland said Sunday the problem was with its payment provider, and not with the stadium’s internet connection.
“Due to technical issues caused by our payment provider, SumUp, we were unable to process card transactions for two hours at Aviva Stadium,” the company said in a statement.
It said the problem “was solely down to the external network system which the payment provider operates on to process transactions. This was not a technical issue isolated to Aviva Stadium or indeed Ireland.” The stadium went cashless in 2021.
Levy, a sports and hospitality caterer whose other clients include English Premier League soccer clubs, did not give an estimate of lost revenue.
“Our team at Aviva Stadium were extremely quick to ensure that the fan experience was upheld and food and beverage kiosks were kept open serving customers for the entirety of this period,” it said. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this caused customers and would like to thank our employees at Aviva Stadium for the spirit they showed in keeping everything going.”
SumUp posted on its Twitter account minutes before kickoff that it was “experiencing issues with logins, payments, and other services.” Two hours later, it posted that the problem was resolved. It apologized to clients “for any disruption to your day.”
Ronan McGowan got “three or four” plastic cups of Guinness “but it took 40 minutes, I missed the game. It wasn’t good. In fairness, most people didn’t have cash. They did the right thing, under the circumstances.”
McGowan said people were also “ordering a lot of drinks,” which slowed everything.
Nebraska fan Elena Kuiper was already in line when she realized the beer was free. Afterward, she said “news traveled fast.” Her husband, Scott, said a man sitting next to him moved quickly.
“He took off right away and went up there to go get one,” he said Sunday at Dublin Airport.
