Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Showers early then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.