Betts leads MLB in jersey sales, 4 Dodgers in top 10
NEW YORK — Mookie Betts and the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers had four of the top 10 selling jerseys in Major League Baseball this season.
Betts’ No. 50 uniform claimed the top spot for the second straight year after he was acquired prior to the 2020 season from the Boston Red Sox. He’s joined in the top 10 by teammates Clayton Kershaw at five, Cody Bellinger at six and World Series MVP Corey Seager at eight. Kershaw and Seager are set to become free agents.
Betts was followed at No. 2 by Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., who signed a $340 million, 14-year deal to remain with San Diego prior to the season and then played his way into the thick of the NL MVP race.
Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves was third despite a season-ending knee injury in July, while Javier Báez finished fourth with combined sales of his Cubs and Mets jerseys after he was traded to New York midseason.
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani finished ninth after one of the most remarkable seasons in baseball history. The AL MVP favorite had 46 homers, 100 RBIs and a .965 OPS at the plate and also went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts on the mound.
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who led MLB in jersey sales three straight years from 2017-19, ranked seventh. Nolan Arenado was 10th in his first season with the St. Louis Cardinals after a trade from Colorado, followed by Phillies star Bryce Harper at 11th.
Anthony Rizzo, traded midseason from the Cubs to the Yankees, ranked 12th with his combined total. He was followed by Angels star Mike Trout, who cracked the list despite playing just 36 games due to a calf injury.
The rankings released by MLB and MLB Players, Inc., on Monday are based on Nike jersey sales from MLBShop.com since opening day.
Utah players return to practice grieving teammate
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah players and coaches returned to practice Monday grieving one of their own who was killed in a shooting at a postgame party.
The team was on the field for the first time since sophomore defensive back Aaron Lowe was shot on Sept. 26, just nine months after Lowe’s friend and teammate, running back Ty Jordan, died in an accidental shooting. The team was on a previously scheduled bye last week.
“We miss Aaron,” said coach Kyle Whittingham, who was noticeably teary-eyed. “Senseless loss. For our team to experience the loss we have in less than a year’s time — with Ty and Aaron — has been a challenge.”
Salt Lake City police on Sunday arrested 22-year-old Buk M. Buk in the shooting and booked him on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Online jail records do not indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Police Chief Mike Brown did not discuss a motive and declined to answer questions from reporters. But he did say the shooting was not a targeted attack on the university, its athletic department or Lowe, nor was it gang-related.
Luis Rojas out as Mets manager after 2 losing seasons
NEW YORK — For a while this summer, Luis Rojas was a potential Manager of the Year contender.
Just a few months later, he’s out of a job.
Rojas was let go as New York Mets manager on Monday after two losing seasons. The team declined its option on his contract for 2022, making the announcement a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85 in Steve Cohen’s first year of ownership.
The move was no surprise, the first of several significant changes coming again this offseason for a club in constant turmoil.
“I want to share such heartfelt gratitude to so many in the Mets organization for not only the last two seasons as manager, but for the last 16 years in a variety of roles,” Rojas said in a statement released by the team.
“We live in a results-oriented business, and am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn’t reach our goals this season,” he said.
The Mets said Rojas has been offered the opportunity to remain in the organization in a role still to be determined. The club said decisions about the coaching staff will be made in the coming days.
“The entire Mets organization is grateful for the dedication and devotion that Luis has exhibited over the last two seasons as manager,” team President Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “He has shown a great commitment to the Mets over many years in multiple capacities. These decisions are never easy, but we feel a change is needed at this time.”
Wainwright gets $17.5M from Cards in ‘22, over double ‘21
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright is guaranteed $17.5 million under his 2022 contract with the Cardinals, more than double his $8 million salary this year.
The 40-year-old also has a full no-trade provision in the deal announced Friday, not that it makes any difference. Wainwright has the right to block any trade as a 10-year veteran who has spent five seasons with his team.
Wainwright has spent all 16 of his big league seasons with the Cardinals.
He was 17-7 with a 3.05 ERA in 32 starts this year, and the three-time All-Star is scheduled to be on the mound for Tuesday’s NL wild-card game at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Max Scherzer gets the start for LA.
Wainwright is 184-105 with a 3.35 ERA in 358 starts and 67 relief appearances for the Cardinals.
LPGA loses Japan event to pandemic, leaving 1 stop in Asia
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Toto Japan Classic is no longer part of the LPGA Tour schedule because of pandemic, leaving only one tournament as part of the tour’s Asian swing in the fall.
The Toto Japan Classic is scheduled for Nov. 4-7.
The LPGA Tour now has only four tournaments left in the season, starting this week at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey. The BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea will be Oct. 21-24. After a two-break, the tour wraps up with back-to-back events in Florida concluding with the CME Group Tour Championship.
The tour previously lost tournaments in Shanghai and Taiwan.
The LPGA Tour cited “continuing health concerns and significant travel restrictions” caused by the pandemic for the Japan tournament no longer being on its schedule. It was still listed on the Japan LPGA Tour website on Monday night.
The PGA Tour is still going to Japan in three weeks for the Zozo Championship, with commitments from Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, British Open champion Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler.
The LPGA Tour said it expects to have the Toto Japan Classic on next year’s schedule.
Jets’ Maye facing DUI charges from arrest in February
NEW YORK — New York Jets safety Marcus Maye is facing three misdemeanor charges following a DUI arrest after an alleged car accident in Florida in February.
Broward County court records show the 28-year-old Maye was charged on Feb. 22 with driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property, and leaving the scene of an accident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A Zoom hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20 in the case.
ESPN first reported the accident and charges Monday night.
Maye is also facing a civil suit “in excess” of $30,000 filed by the driver of the car he hit, according to court documents.
The accident had not previously been reported publicly, and it’s uncertain if the Jets were made aware by Maye of the incident before Monday night. The team told The Associated Press it would have no comment since it is a pending legal matter.
Maye’s arrest could subject him to the NFL’s personal conduct policy and result in the safety being suspended. League spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed to the AP the NFL is reviewing the matter under its policies. Maye could also be subject to discipline if he didn’t inform the Jets.
John Brooks to miss US World Cup qualifiers with back injury
AUSTIN, Texas — Defender John Brooks will miss the United States’ three World Cup qualifiers this month because of a back injury.
Wolfsburg coach Mark van Bommel said Monday that the 28-year-old Brooks will not travel from Germany to Texas, where the Americans play Jamaica on Thursday night. The U.S. team then confirmed Brooks had been dropped and said he will not be replaced on the roster for the match against the Reggae Boyz.
Brooks started two of the Americans’ first three qualifiers in September and is among the few veterans of the team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Brooks played during the second half of Wolfsburg’s 3-1 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday in the Bundesliga. Von Bommel said Brooks may be healthy by the Oct. 16 match against Union Berlin.
Brooks became the second defender dropped from the 27-man roster announced last week. Fulham’s Tim Ream withdrew Friday for family reasons and was replaced by Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman.
The U.S. also is missing star attacker Christian Pulisic (ankle) and midfielder Gio Reyna (hamstring), who have not recovered from injuries suffered during last month’s qualifiers.
After playing the Reggae Boyz, the U.S. is at Panama on Sunday, then meets Costa Rica on Oct. 13 at Columbus, Ohio.
Dorrell apologizes to cameraman, team for on-field incident
BOULDER, Colo. — Karl Dorrell considers himself calm and collected on the football field.
Except on Saturday, when the Colorado coach lost his cool and pushed a photojournalist’s camera on his way off the field following a 37-14 loss to Southern California.
Dorrell apologized Sunday both publicly and privately, and he told his team Monday he was sorry, too.
“I have to have better composure,” Dorrell said. “That’s not how we want to do things. ... His camera was there but it was not a personal attack to him or anything like that. It was more a reaction from the game.
“The best way to learn from this is to understand that it was a mistake and go and apologize and move forward. We’ve done that and we’re hoping to move forward.”
The Buffs (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12) were called out on social media Saturday night when athletic director Rick George apologized on his head coach’s behalf.
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologizes for being ‘just stupid’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized to his family, his team and owner Shad Khan for “being a distraction” after a video surfaced over the weekend showing a young woman dancing close to his lap.
Meyer called a team meeting Monday and vowed to “own it,” the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility.
“I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction,” Meyer said. “Just stupid and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position.”
Meyer didn’t fly back with his team following Jacksonville’s 24-21 loss at Cincinnati on Thursday night. He remained in Ohio to see family members and went to dinner Friday at his restaurant/bar in Columbus, Urban Meyer’s Pint House.
“I stayed to see the grandkids and we all went to the dinner that night,” he said. “There was a big group next our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did. They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left.”
The 9-second video of Meyer and the woman went viral Saturday night.
Gophers’ Potts hospitalized at Purdue; condition ‘improving’
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota running back Trey Potts remained in a hospital two days after an undisclosed ailment that arose late in the team’s game at Purdue.
The university’s athletic department said Potts’ condition was “improving” and that he was “doing well,” in a statement distributed on Monday.
The university said further updates on Potts, who is second in the Big Ten with 552 rushing yards, would be provided when available with his and his family’s permission.
Potts left the field late in the fourth quarter on Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana. After immediate observation and treatment by the team’s medical staff, Potts was transported to a nearby hospital for further attention.
Athletic director Mark Coyle, head athletic trainer Mike Sypniak and team physician Dr. David Jewison stayed in Indiana overnight with Potts.
Potts had the go-ahead touchdown run for the Gophers in the third quarter of their 20-13 victory over the Boilermakers. His last carry went for 6 yards on third-and-3 near the 3-minute mark as Minnesota was winding down the clock.
Potts stepped into the lead role in the backfield after Mo Ibrahim, a second team preseason Associated Press All-American pick, suffered a season-ending lower leg injury on Sept. 2 in the opener against Ohio State.
The Gophers don’t play this week. Their next game is Oct. 16 against Nebraska.
Fernandez, Stephens, Muguruza on Billie Jean King Cup teams
LONDON — Grand Slam champions Garbiñe Muguruza, Sloane Stephens, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Barbora Krejcikova and U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez are among the players named Monday for the 12 teams at next month’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Defending champion France returns Caroline Garcia, Alize Cornet and Fiona Ferro from the group that won the event in 2019. The 2020 edition was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Matches will be played in Prague on Nov. 1-6.
The host Czech Republic will be led by 2021 French Open singles and doubles champion Krejcikova.
She is joined by Marketa Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open runner-up and Tokyo Olympics singles silver medalist, and Katerina Siniakova, who was Krejcikova’s doubles partner for three Grand Slam doubles titles and a gold medal at the Summer Games.
Olympic singles champion Belinda Bencic is on Switzerland’s team, while Muguruza will play for Spain along with Carla Suarez Navarro, Azarenka is on the Belarus roster, Kerber leads Germany, Fernandez is on Canada’s team and Stephens is joined by Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, CoCo Vandeweghe and Caroline Dolehide on the U.S. roster.
