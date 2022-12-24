Titans put RG Nate Davis on IR, activate LB Zach Cunningham
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans placed their second starting offensive lineman on injured reserve in as many days Friday, with right guard Nate Davis joining center Ben Jones.
The Titans (7-7) at least got linebacker Zach Cunningham back from injured reserve, keeping them at 19 players on IR. A starter, Cunningham had been on IR since Nov. 12 with an injured elbow. Cunningham has played in five games this season after being picked up off waivers a year ago from Houston.
Now Cunningham will return in time to play against his old team Saturday. He returned to practice on Dec. 14.
Jones is on injured reserve with his second concussion in a month. The Titans signed offensive lineman Xavier Newman to the active roster off the practice squad on Friday.
They elevated linebacker Andre Smith and running back Jonathan Ward from the practice squad for the game against the Texans and released offensive lineman Beau Benzchawel from the practice squad.
Tennessee has used an NFL-high 80 players this season after using a league-record 91 players last season. The Titans earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed despite all the injuries, which included 26 players on injured reserve.
Tennessee is on its first four-game skid since the end of 2015, and its lead in the AFC South has shrunk to one-half game over Jacksonville.
Ravens waive Bynes, sign Mack to 53-man roster
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens waived linebacker Josh Bynes on Friday and signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack to the 53-man roster.
Baltimore also elevated quarterback Anthony Brown and wide receiver Andy Isabella from the practice squad for Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Brown gives the Ravens another quarterback option along with Tyler Huntley — with Lamar Jackson set to miss a third straight game with a knee injury. The 33-year-old Bynes started Baltimore’s first seven games this season but has been inactive ever since.
AP sources: Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 2-year contract
CHICAGO — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract.
Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical.
Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout.
The 33-year-old Smyly went 7-8 with a 3.47 ERA in 22 starts for Chicago this year.
Smyly joins a group of potential starters that includes Marcus Stroman, Jameson Taillon and Kyle Hendricks. The Cubs also have Justin Steele, Adrian Sampson and Keegan Thompson in the mix.
Chicago went 74-88 this year and finished third in the NL Central. But it went 40-31 in its last 71 games. The rotation had a 2.89 ERA after the All-Star break, third in the majors behind the Astros (2.70) and Dodgers (2.73).
Smyly’s deal is part of a flurry of moves by Chicago. It has finalized contracts with All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson, 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger and Taillon. It also has agreed to terms with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart, pending a physical.
D-backs trade Varsho to Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired one of the top prospects in baseball, adding catcher Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in a Friday swap that sent slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 22-year-old Moreno made the majors last year with the Blue Jays, hitting .319 with a homer in 69 at-bats. The 29-year-old Gurriel is a five-year veteran who hit .291 with five homers and 32 doubles last season.
The Blue Jays get the versatile Varsho, who was arguably the best player on the Diamondbacks last season. The 26-year-old Varsho hit a career-high 27 homers in 2022. He is an excellent defender in the outfield who also has the ability to play catcher.
Moreno and Gurriel are both right-handed hitters, which allows the D-backs to balance their left-handed heavy lineup.
Varsho is a left-handed hitter and was part of Arizona’s group of young, talented outfielders that includes Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy, Stone Garrett and Pavin Smith. The D-backs finished with a 74-88 record last season and are trying to compete in the loaded NL West, which includes the big-spending Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
The Blue Jays had the opposite problem of the Diamondbacks: a heavily right-handed lineup. The addition of Varsho should give them more left-handed balance in the middle of the order.
The trade for Varsho is the latest offseason move for the busy Blue Jays, who also have added outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and reliever Erik Swanson. Toronto loses Moreno but has some depth at catcher with All-Star Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen.
Gurriel is the brother of Astros slugger Yuli Gurriel. Varsho is the son of former MLB outfielder Gary Varsho.
To make room on the 40-man roster for both players, the D-backs designated catcher Ali Sánchez for assignment.
Wild F Mason Shaw suspended by NHL for 2 games for kneeing
NEW YORK — Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was suspended by the NHL for two games on Friday for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov.
The 24-year-old Shaw will miss games on Tuesday night at Winnipeg and Thursday night at home against Dallas. Based on his average annual salary, Shaw also will forfeit $8,108.10 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
The play with Shaw occurred during the second period of Minnesota’s 5-2 loss at San Jose on Thursday’s night. Shaw was assessed a major penalty for kneeing and game misconduct.
Marquette’s Wrightsil says he’s having season-ending surgery
MILWAUKEE — Marquette forward Zach Wrightsil will have season-ending surgery, he said Friday on social media.
Wrightsil, the 2021-22 NAIA player of the year, transferred to Marquette after leading Loyola New Orleans to the NAIA championship last season. He had arthroscopic knee surgery in June and appeared in three games for Marquette before the knee issue kept him from playing again.
“This year went from being my best to my most challenging in a matter of months,” Wrightsil wrote on Instagram. “After trying to play through injury it was clear that I would have to sit out this season and have surgery.”
Wrightsil totaled four points and 26 minutes in the three games he played for Marquette.
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 18.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Loyola New Orleans last season. He departed as Loyola New Orleans’ all-time leader in points (2,104), rebounds (1,065) and assists (480).
“There is something bigger in store for me, and I am trusting this process,” Wrightsil said.
No. 24 Marquette (9-4, 1-1 Big East) hosts Seton Hall on Tuesday.
AP source: OF Conforto, Giants agree to $36M, 2-year deal
SAN FRANCISCO — Outfielder Michael Conforto has agreed to a $36 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt out after the first season, a person with direct knowledge of the pact said Friday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract is pending a successful physical. Conforto missed all of last season following right shoulder surgery.
The Giants lost out on shortstop Carlos Correa earlier in the week when a concern with his surgically repaired right ankle arose during the medical evaluation process. Correa’s $350 million, 13-year deal fell through, and he agreed instead with the New York Mets on a $315 million, 12-year contract.
San Francisco went 81-81 this year and missed the playoffs after winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West in 2021.
The Giants should have a talented, experienced outfield in 2023. Mitch Haniger agreed to a $43.5 million, three-year contract this month, and versatile Mike Yastrzemski returns.
Conforto had surgery performed in April by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The 29-year-old Conforto spent his first 6 1/2 major league seasons with the New York Mets before becoming a free agent after the 2021 season. He turned down an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Mets in November last year.
Agent Scott Boras said Conforto got hurt while training in January 2022 during Major League Baseball’s labor lockout, which ended in March.
Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury.
Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend.
Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-high three passes.
Second-round pick Kyler Gordon and undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones figure to be the top two cornerbacks as the Bears deal with star quarterback Josh Allen and two good receivers in Diggs and Gabe Davis. The Bills rank second overall on offense, fifth in passing and fourth in scoring.
Johnson, a second-round draft pick in 2020, had seven pass breakups in 11 games.
The Bears (3-11) also placed cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) on injured reserve and activated running back Khalil Herbert, who missed four games with a hip injury. They signed defensive back Breon Borders from the practice squad to the active roster, and elevated tight end Chase Allen and receiver Nsimba Webster to the active roster from the practice squad.
Chicago has lost seven straight — one shy of the franchise record.
France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi retires from soccer
PARIS — France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi announced his retirement from soccer on Friday.
The 35-year-old Matuidi won the World Cup in 2018 and made the last of his 84 appearances for Les Bleus three years ago.
“Football, I loved you so much. Football, you gave me so much, but the time has come to say stop,” Matuidi wrote on Twitter. “I’ve achieved my dreams as a child, as a man. It’s with a lump in my throat that I’m turning the page now.”
A tough ball-winner with great stamina and good passing skills, the midfielder also had an eye for goal when he pushed forward. He won four French league titles with Paris Saint-Germain and three straight in Italy with Juventus.
After playing two seasons in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, he was without a club this year.
Matuidi played for Troyes and Saint-Etienne before joining PSG in 2011.
He scored 33 goals in 295 games for PSG and was twice voted into the French league’s team of the season.
Illinois RB Chase Brown to skip bowl game, enter NFL draft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois running back Chase Brown has decided to skip the ReliaQuest Bowl and enter the NFL draft.
Brown had 1,643 yards rushing this season, tops among the Power Five conferences. He announced his future plans on Twitter on Friday.
Illinois (8-4) is scheduled to play No. 24 Mississippi State (8-4) on Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in a matchup of Big Ten and Southeastern conference teams.
“Through the highs and lows, my time at Illinois has been the best experience of my life,” said Brown, a junior who started his college career at Western Michigan in 2018. “I earned a degree, advanced as an athlete, and formed lifelong connections.”
Brown will finish his career as the second leading rusher at Illinois with 3,558 yards, trailing Robert Holcombe (4,105 yards from 1994-97). His rushing yardage this season is third all-time at the school behind Mikel Leshoure (1,697 in 2010) and Rashard Mendenhall (1,681 yards in 2007). He set a school single-season record this year with 11 100-yard games.
Brown thanked his teammates for pushing him and his coaches for believing in him. He also thanked Illinois fans.
“Your dedication, passion, and love for this team are greatly appreciated. It has been an honor and a memorable experience to play for you all,” he wrote. “I will always bleed orange & blue.”
