Japan’s vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late
TOKYO — It may be too little, too late.
That’s the realization sinking in as Japan scrambles to catch up on a frustratingly slow vaccination drive less than two months before the Summer Olympics, delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to start.
The Olympics risk becoming an incubator for “a Tokyo variant,” as 15,000 foreign athletes and tens of thousands officials, sponsors and journalists from about 200 countries descend on — and potentially mix with — a largely unvaccinated Japanese population, said Dr. Naoto Ueyama, a physician, head of the Japan Doctors Union.
With infections in Tokyo and other heavily populated areas currently at high levels and hospitals already under strain treating serious cases despite a state of emergency, experts have warned there is little slack in the system.
Even if the country succeeds in meeting its goal of fully vaccinating all 36 million elderly by the end of July — already a week into the Games — about 70% of the population would not be inoculated. And many have dismissed the target as overly optimistic anyway.
To meet it, Japan is vowing to soon start administering 1 million doses daily. It currently is only giving 500,000 per day, already a big improvement after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on military doctors and nurses and started making legal exceptions to recruit other vaccinators in order to boost the drive.
US wins group at world hockey, Canada reaches quarterfinals
RIGA, Latvia — Kevin Labanc and Conor Garland scored two goals apiece and the United States won its sixth straight game with a 4-2 victory over Italy in its final preliminary game at the world hockey championship on Tuesday.
With the victory, the U.S. clinched first in Group B and will play Slovakia in the single-elimination quarterfinals, which start Thursday.
“Seventeen days ago, we came together some of us not knowing each other, and to now be sitting here in first place, we’re a proud group,” coach Jack Capuano said.
Jake Oettinger made nine saves in winning for the third time in the tournament. Brian Boyle took over as captain with Justin Abdelkader sidelined with an injury.
Italy lost all seven games in the tournament. Italian goaltender Davide Fadani made 39 saves.
Finland, Germany and Canada also advanced in Group B. Russia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia advanced to the quarterfinals in Group A.
Essential Quality is 2-1 morning line favorite for Belmont
NEW YORK — Essential Quality was set Tuesday as a 2-1 favorite for the Belmont Stakes, which will be run Saturday without a horse from trainer Bob Baffert pending an investigation into Medina Spirit’s failed drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby.
Preakness winner Rombauer and Essential Quality headline a field of eight horses for the third jewel of the Triple Crown. Baffert has no horses running at Belmont Park because the New York Racing Association suspended him in light of Medina Spirit’s positive drug test for a corticosteroid at the Derby.
Essential Quality, who drew the No. 2 post position, went off as the Derby favorite and finished fourth. Brad Cox’s other Derby horse, Mandaloun, would be named the winner of that race if Medina Spirit is disqualified, but Cox opted to run only Essential Quality in the Belmont.
Edmonton CFL franchise changes its team name to Elks
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton CFL franchise has changed its team name to Elks.
The club made the announcement on Tuesday.
Edmonton dropped its longtime name, Eskimos, last year following a similar decision by the NFL’s Washington team amid pressure on franchises to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.
It had been called the Edmonton Football Team up until the announcement, but its logo continued to feature two Es.
Elks was one of seven potential name changes the Edmonton Football Team provided on its shortlist. The others included: Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Elkhounds, Eagles and Elements.
When the Edmonton Football Team announced last year it was discontinuing the Eskimos name, president Chris Presson said it was the franchise’s hope to keep its double-E logo and green and gold colors.
The decision came following a review by the franchise after it twice opted to maintain its team name.
The Eskimos moniker has been tied to sports teams in Edmonton since the 19th century, but critics say the name is derogatory and a colonial-era term for Inuit.
US beats Nicaragua to open 2nd chance at Olympic baseball
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Todd Frazier hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in a two-run first inning, St. Louis prospect Matthew Liberatore pitched one-run ball for five innings and manager Mike Scioscia’s U.S. team beat Nicaragua 7-1 Monday night in the first game of its second chance to qualify for the Olympics.
Liberatore, a 21-year-old left-hander taken by Tampa Bay with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft who is 0-3 this year at Triple-A Memphis, allowed five hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
Brandon Dickson, who failed to hold a ninth-inning lead against Mexico when the U.S. was three outs from qualifying at the Premier12 tournament in November 2019, got six outs, and Anthony Gose and Marc Rzepczynski three apiece, combining for four innings of hitless relief.
The U.S. had 14 hits.
Frazier’s sacrifice fly and Eric Fillia’s RBI single built a 2-0 lead in the first against 34-year-old lefty Carlos Teller.
Poland rests Lewandowski in 1-1 draw with Russia
WROCLAW, Poland — Poland rested Robert Lewandowski for a 1-1 draw with old rival Russia on Tuesday in a warmup for the European Championship.
Poland took the lead in the fourth minute when Przemyslaw Frankowski got in behind the Russian defensive line and laid the ball off for Jakub Swierczok to score his first international goal. Russia hit back in the 21st when Vyacheslav Karavaev sneaked in at the far post to score off Alexander Golovin’s cross from deep.
Lewandowski watched with the substitutes after coach Paulo Sousa opted to give him time to recover after a hectic season with Bayern Munich.
Earlier, Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic scored on his 100th appearance for Croatia in a 1-1 draw with Armenia, whose Colombia-born midfielder Wbeymar equalized from outside the box.
Croatia has four wins from 12 games in the last year as it struggles to recapture the form from its run to the 2018 World Cup final.
Two other Euro 2020 teams were held to 1-1 draws at home. Slovakia fielded an experimental lineup for its draw with Bulgaria. First-time qualifier North Macedonia was on course for a win over Slovenia when Eljif Elmas scored off Leeds left back Ezgjan Alioski’s cross, but Slovenia leveled deep into added time.
South America restarts World Cup qualifying amid COVID rise
BUENOS AIRES — South American World Cup qualifiers resume on Thursday after a seven-month interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, though that doesn’t mean the virus has waned in the region.
Top-of-the-table Brazil and second-place Argentina could take decisive steps in the next two rounds to assure somewhat calm pathways to Qatar, while Peru, which made it to Russia three years ago but now has one point after four matches, is already fighting to survive.
The latest rounds of South American World Cup qualifiers were in November. More games scheduled to be played in March were postponed when clubs of other confederations refused to allow their players to travel due to the pandemic.
The top four teams will automatically qualify. The fifth-place squad will go into an inter-continental playoff. The current standings show Brazil (12 points), Argentina (10), Ecuador (9) Paraguay and Uruguay (6) in those spots.
Real Madrid hires Carlo Ancelotti as coach to replace Zidane
MADRID — Real Madrid hired Carlo Ancelotti as coach on Tuesday to replace Zinedine Zidane, who quit last week after the team’s first trophyless season in more than a decade.
The 61-year-old Ancelotti left as manager of Premier League club Everton to take over in Madrid, where he coached for two seasons from 2013 to 2015.
The Spanish club said that Ancelotti has agreed to a three-year contract and that a press conference was scheduled Wednesday.
Zidane was Ancelotti’s assistant when Madrid won its 10th European title in 2014. Ancelotti also led Madrid to titles in the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup and FIFA’s Club World Cup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.