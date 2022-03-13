Opoku, Tajouri-Shradi spark LAFC to 2-0 win over Inter Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Kwadwo Opoku scored late in the first half and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi added an insurance goal in the second half to propel Los Angeles FC to a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami FC in MLS play on Saturday.
Neither team managed a shot on goal in the first 40 minutes of a match played in gale-force winds and pouring rain. Opoku’s goal came in the 45th minute and two minutes later Miami’s Brek Shea drew a red card to thoroughly swing momentum in L.A.’s favor.
Tajouri-Shradi capped the scoring with a goal in the 82nd minute.
LAFC (2-0-1) has yet to lose under new manager Steve Cherundolo.
Miami (0-2-1) outshot LAFC 8-5 with a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.
Maxime Crepeau saved all four shots he faced for LAFC.
Arreaga’s goal sends Sounders past Galaxy 3-2
SEATTLE — Xavier Arreaga scored the deciding goal on a header in the 72nd minute, sending the Seattle Sounders past the LA Galaxy 3-2 in MLS action on Saturday.
Alex Roldan assisted on Arreaga’s game-winner to help the Sounders (1-2-0) pick up their first three points of the season.
Javier Hernandez scored in the 6th minute to give the Galaxy (2-1-0) the lead. Jordan Morris pulled Seattle even with a goal 11 minutes later.
The Sounders took a 2-1 lead into intermission when Fredy Montero scored in stoppage time. Julian Araujo fouled in the box and Montero scored from the spot on a free kick.
Douglas Costa had a free kick deflect into the net off Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei three minutes into the second half to knot the score at 2.
Efrain Alvarez’s attempt to get LA even hit the crossbar with 10 minutes remaining.
The Galaxy outshot Seattle 14-8, but the Sounders had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.
Frei had one save for Seattle. Jonathan Bond made one save for L.A.
AP source: Browns landing WR Cooper in trade with Cowboys
CLEVELAND — The Browns weren’t willing to wait for free agency or the NFL draft to get their No. 1 wide receiver.
Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry filled his club’s biggest need on Saturday by agreeing to acquire Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.
The Browns would send a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to Dallas for Cooper, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams cannot complete the deal until the new league year begins Wednesday. ESPN was first to report the proposed trade.
Poulin seals Canada’s 4-3 OT win over US in Olympic rematch
PITTSBURGH — An Olympic gold medal wasn’t on the line this time for Marie-Philip Poulin, who added another clutch goal against the United States by scoring 2:13 into overtime in Canada’s 4-3 win in a “Rivalry Rematch” on Saturday.
Some three weeks after Poulin scored the final two goals in Canada’s 3-2 gold-medal win over the Americans at the Beijing Games, the aptly dubbed “Captain Clutch” was at it again. With teams playing three skaters aside, Poulin drove to the right post and had her centering pass deflect off U.S. defender Megan Keller and through the legs of goalie Nicole Hensley.
Blayre Turnbull, Jamie Lee Rattray and Jocelyne Larocque also scored for Canada, which has won five consecutive meetings against its cross-border rival.
Hilary Knight, Hayley Scamurra and Hannah Brandt scored for the Americans in a game which represented more of a glimpse toward the future of the sport than its past.
The game was a showcase for the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association at a time it is intensifying discussions with select NHL teams and corporate sponsors to launch a pro league within the next year.
With Penguins captain Sidney Crosby watching from a suite, the U.S. rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits and took a 3-2 lead on Scamurra’s goal at 7:46 of the third period. Canada responded 24 seconds later with Poulin setting up Rattray snapping in a shot from the right circle.
The game featured uneven rosters, with the Americans dressing just 14 skaters to the Canadians’ 17, and lacked the intensity of both meetings in Beijing, or even the two nations’ six pre-Olympic tuneups. An official attendance was not immediately available, though PWHPA officials said more than 5,000 tickets were sold through Friday night.
Medvedev debuts as No. 1, Nadal wins at Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS — Daniil Medvedev beat Tomas Machac 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open, the Russian’s first tournament since ascending to No. 1 in the world.
Medvedev made quick work of his Czech opponent, finishing Machac off in just over an hour. The Russian won 80% of his first-serve points and saved the lone break point he faced.
Rafael Nadal didn’t have it as easy in opening his pursuit of a fourth title at Indian Wells. He got pushed to the limit by practice partner Sebastian Korda before winning 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (3), giving Nadal a 16-0 record this year.
He won the Australian Open in January for his record 21st major championship, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. He won other titles in Melbourne and in Mexico.
Nadal trailed 5-2 in the third set before winning four straight games with two breaks of Korda to take a 6-5 lead. Korda held at 6-all to force the tiebreaker. The 38th-ranked Korda led 3-2 and then Nadal reeled off five straight points to close out the 2 1/2-hour match.
NC A&T’s Ross Jr. wins men’s 400 meters at NCAA indoors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — North Carolina A&T’s Randolph Ross Jr. ran a personal best and a Birmingham CrossPlex facility record 44.62 seconds to win 400 meters at the NCAA indoor track and field championships on Saturday.
Ross, a member of the 4X400 relay team team that won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a just a tenth of a second off from the collegiate record.
Micaela DeGenero pulled away late to win the women’s mile by nearly two seconds, finishing in a personal best and facility record 4 minutes, 33.92 second to win Colorado’s second consecutive title after Sage Hurta won the event last year.
Dick Vitale returns to court, gets recognized at SEC tourney
TAMPA, Fla. — That was awesome, baby!
College basketball icon Dick Vitale made an appearance at the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Saturday, getting recognized for his contributions to the sport, the league and his fight against cancer.
Vitale, who lives about an hour south of Tampa in Sarasota, was presented a basketball signed by the SEC’s 14 coaches before the first of two semifinal games at Amalie Arena. Vitale walked into the venue amid a standing ovation — and shouts of “Dickie V!” — and accepted the autographed ball from league Commissioner Greg Sankey at midcourt. He made a brief stop at ESPN’s broadcast seats, the spot he held for decades before stepping back for health reasons.
Vitale, 82, has been public about his treatment for assorted medical issues, including at least two forms of cancer.
He hadn’t made an in-person appearance at a college basketball game since calling reigning national champion Baylor’s 57-36 victory against Villanova in mid-December. Shortly thereafter, doctors put him on voice rest upon discovering precancerous dysplasia on his vocal cords that required surgery.
McLaren F1 signs American driver Herta for testing program
American racer Colton Herta was announced Saturday as a test driver for Formula One team McLaren as part of its 2022 program.
Herta, who turns 22 at the end of the month, currently competes in IndyCar for Andretti Autosport. Michael and Mario Andretti both believe the second-generation racer is F1 material and would like to move him to the series should Michael Andretti land an F1 team.
In the meantime, McLaren will use him under new F1 regulations that allow teams to test 1-year-old cars under the “Testing of Previous Cars” provision. The McLaren TPC program gives the team an option to test potential drivers and evaluate young talent for the future.
“Colton is a proven talent in IndyCar and we will be interested to see how he adapts to a Formula 1 car,” McLaren principal Andreas Seidl said. “We believe this testing program will provide him with valuable experience while demonstrating the benefit of expanding previous car testing to showcase promising drivers for the future.”
Herta does not have the necessary points required to obtain the FIA license required to compete in F1. He became the youngest winner in IndyCar history in 2019 when he won at Circuit of the Americas days before his 19th birthday.
Rangers trade INF Kiner-Falefa to Twins for catcher Garver
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the starting shortstop for the Texas Rangers who was supplanted by the blockbuster addition of Corey Seager, was traded Saturday to the Minnesota Twins for catcher Mitch Garver.
Texas also sent minor league right-hander Ronny Henriquez to Minnesota a day before the mandatory reporting date for players following the end of Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout.
Kiner-Falefa was a Gold Glove third baseman during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, after which the Rangers said he would replace Elvis Andrus as their starting shortstop. Andrus, the starter for 12 seasons and only remaining player from their two World Series teams, was traded to Oakland before spring training last year.
Just before the MLB lockout began Dec. 2, the Rangers signed All-Star shortstop Seager to a $325 million, 10-year contract and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to a $175 million, seven-year deal.
Nanna Koerstz Madsen takes 1-shot lead at LPGA Thailand
CHONBURI, Thailand — Nanna Koerstz Madsen birdied her last two holes to take a one-shot lead after three rounds of the LPGA Thailand on Saturday.
The 55th-ranked Dane’s error-free 6-under 66 gave her a 54-hole total of 21-under 195 in humid conditions after lightning and rain disrupted play for 90 minutes in the afternoon at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course.
“I didn’t make many mistakes. I hit a lot of greens,” the 27-year-old Madsen said. “I would love to make a couple more putts but I’m happy with the round in overall.”
Lin Xiyu (66) of China and Celine Boutier (67) of France trail by one stroke.
Madsen is searching for her first LPGA title after two top five major finishes in 2021 — she tied for third in the ANA Inspiration and had a share of fifth in the Women’s British Open. Her best result on the LPGA was second at the 2019 Indy Women in Tech Championship.
“I don’t think I have been in the lead before. I have to be patient and make a lot of birdies,” she said. “It will be amazing if I win my first LPGA title. That’s what I play for.”
The 22nd-ranked Boutier, with six birdies against one bogey, is eyeing her third LPGA title following wins in the 2019 VIC Open in Australia and 2021 Shoplite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.
“My parents and my sister are here this week. They don’t have many chances to watch me play,” said Boutier, who is of Thai heritage. “It’s very nice to have them support me and pray for me to have birdies. I hope to hit the fairways more in the final. That will help me play more aggressive on the approach shots.”
The 45th-ranked Lin, after securing just one birdie on the front, reeled off four straight birdies from holes 12-15 before adding one more on the 18th for her second straight 66.
Hight tops Funny Car qualifying at NHRA Gatornationals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday in the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in his bid to open the season with three straight victories.
Hight had a 3.831-second run at 333.41 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro for his first No. 1 qualifier of the season and 72nd overall. He opened the season with victories in Pomona, California, and Chandler, Arizona.
“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting to be No. 1,” Hight said. “We just needed to make a good run so we have a solid baseline for tomorrow. Tomorrow, we’ll have to pick it up a little bit but when we do that, it’s going to run even better. This thing is amazing — 14 out of 15 runs it’s gone in the 3.80s.”
Tripp Tatum led the Top Fuel field, Aaron Stanfield topped the Pro Stock lineup and Matt Smith got the top spot in Pro Stock Motorcycle based on points from last season.
Tatum raced to his first career No. 1 qualifier, making the quickest run in track history with a pass of 3.674 at 331.53.
Points leader Stanfield made the quickest run in the history of electronic fuel injection in Pro Stock with his track-record pass of 6.468 at 211.66 in a Camaro.
Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying could not be completed Saturday.
Steve Torrence, Brittany Force, Mike Salinas and Justin Ashley won first-round races in the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout. The final two rounds of the specialty event will be completed at the Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis in September.
Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo knee surgery
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is scheduled to undergo knee surgery Monday, Coach Jared Bednar announced Saturday.
There’s no timetable yet for Landeskog’s return. The Avalanche are in firm control of the top spot in the Western Conference standings and are eyeing their second straight Presidents’ Trophy, which goes to the team with the NHL’s best regular-season record.
Landeskog has a team-leading 30 goals this season. It’s the second time in his career he’s reached the 30-goal plateau.
In addition, the Avalanche announced Saturday they signed goaltender Pavel Francouz to a two-year extension that runs through the 2023-24 season. The 31-year-old has a 10-3-1 record this season and a 2.46 goals-against average.
LSU fires Wade, citing NCAA probe and ‘shroud of negativity’
LSU has fired men’s basketball coach Will Wade for cause amid “serious” allegations of NCAA violations, the university announced Saturday in a joint statement from its president and athletic director.
The firing comes the day after LSU was bounced from the Southeastern Conference Tournament by Arkansas, 79-67, in a quarterfinal game on Friday night.
“For more than four years, the University has patiently allowed the NCAA investigative process to unfold, jointly working with the NCAA Enforcement Staff and, subsequently, with the Complex Case Unit (CCU), to ensure the evidence collected was as thorough and fair as possible,” said the statement signed by President William F. Tate and Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “Throughout that time, the University and its men’s basketball program have operated under an exhausting shroud of negativity.”
The Complex Case Unit this past week issued LSU a formal notice of allegations, which “contains serious allegations, including multiple charges alleging Coach Wade’s personal involvement in — or awareness of — Level I misconduct,” the LSU statement said. “We can no longer subject our University, Department of Athletics, and — most importantly — our student-athletes, to this taxing and already-lengthy process without taking action. Our responsibility to protect and promote the integrity and well-being of our entire institution and our student-athletes will always be paramount.”
Level I violations can include a head coach’s lack of oversight on compliance matters; failure to cooperate in an NCAA investigation; unethical or dishonest conduct; or disallowed cash or similar benefits provided to recruits.
Mississippi St hires Louisville assistant Purcell as coach
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State has hired longtime Louisville assistant Sam Purcell as head coach to succeed interim coach Doug Novak.
Purcell has spent the past nine seasons with the No. 5 Cardinals, including the past five as associate head coach to Jeff Walz. Considered one of the nation’s best recruiters, talent developers and game scouts, Purcell has helped Louisville go 262-47 during his time there and 147-19 the past five years alone. The highly successful program has reached the NCAA Tournament all nine years with a Final Four appearance in 2018 among four Elite Eight and six Sweet 16 berths.
The 19-year coaching veteran said in a release that he was honored to become MSU’s coach and “thrilled” to come to Starkville. Purcell added the program “is synonymous with winning, and I fully intend to continue that winning culture. Hail State!”
Known for wearing colorful and clever suits on the sidelines, the native of Dalton, Georgia, has also worked at Georgia Tech, Tulsa and Auburn. He will continue coaching Louisville through the rest of the postseason.
MSU athletic John Cohen said Purcell had emerged as a “terrific fit to lead our program” and expressed confidence he’ll elevate the Bulldogs.
Rafael Nadal becomes latest to pull out of Miami Open
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Rafael Nadal has become the latest big draw to pull out of the Miami Open.
Nadal is a five-time finalist at the event but hasn’t played in Miami since 2017. His absence means that neither of the winners of this year’s first Grand Slam event will be in the tournament; he won the Australian Open for his record-setting 21st major title, and women’s champion Ashleigh Barty also withdrew earlier this month.
Nadal’s decision came three days after Novak Djokovic announced that he wouldn’t be playing at Indian Wells or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the United States.
“Rafa will certainly be missed. He has so many fans here in South Florida, and we hope to see him back in Miami next year,” Miami tournament director James Blake said.
Nadal, who is playing Indian Wells, is currently ranked No. 4 in the world. He was a Miami finalist in 2005, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2007 — with all those events taking place at the tournament’s former South Florida home on Key Biscayne.
The Miami Open starts March 21.
Brady acclaims another GOAT: Ronaldo nets Man U hat trick
MANCHESTER, England — The NFL’s greatest rose to applaud the soccer great.
Tom Brady picked the perfect moment to come to Old Trafford to witness a rarity from Cristiano Ronaldo: A Manchester United hat trick.
While the record seven-time Super Bowl winner is enjoying the start of his retirement, Ronaldo is showing there’s still goals left in this 37-year-old veteran.
The header that completed Saturday’s treble against Tottenham required something more from the Michael Jordan playbook with a leap in the air to meet a corner, ensuring United won 3-2 and went fourth in the Premier League.
Ronaldo was able to savor the acclaim of the crowd after being substituted moments after the 81st-minute winner, with Brady among those providing a standing ovation.
And then the GOAT made it down to the field to exchange post-match thoughtswith one of the “Greatest of All Time” kicking a round ball after Ronaldo took his career goals’ tally to 807.
“Good playing,” Brady told Ronaldo. “You played great.”
While the Portugal forward now has 59 career hat tricks, only one other before Saturday had been in a United jersey — in January 2008 against Newcastle during his first six-season spell at the club.
United was on its way to winning the title 14 years ago. Now it’s just about securing Champions League qualification in Ronaldo’s first season back from Real Madrid.
Sass maintains lead in Iditarod, picks up cash, fish swag
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Musher Brent Sass is maintaining his lead in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and was the first to arrive at the checkpoint in Kaltag early Saturday.
Kaltag is 629 miles (1,012 kilometers) into the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) trek across the Alaska wilderness. The winner is expected in Nome early to mid-week.
Sass and his team of 12 dogs arrived at 2:36 a.m. He dropped one dog from his team at the previous checkpoint in Nulato.
For reaching Kaltag first, Sass was presented a burned art piece in the shape of a fish made by local artist Apay’uq Moore, $2,000 and 25 pounds of fresh Bristol Bay salmon filets that will be delivered to him at the end of the race.
Five-time champion Dallas Seavey remained in second place, leaving the Nulato checkpoint Saturday morning after completing one of his mandatory eight-hour layovers. Seavey dropped two dogs on his team, and left Nulato with 10 dogs in harness.
Jessie Holmes was in third place. Several other mushers, including former champions Mitch Seavey and Pete Kaiser, were on the trail to Nulato.
The Iditarod started March 6 north of Anchorage for 49 mushers; since then, four have scratched. Among those was Hugh Neff, who was in third place Friday. But in conjunction with race marshal Mark Nordman, Neff decided it was in the best interest of his team that he withdraw.
F1 champ Verstappen tops last day of testing, Hamilton slow
As world champion Max Verstappen dazzled under the floodlights for Red Bull, easily topping the charts on the last day of Formula One preseason testing on Saturday, title rival Lewis Hamilton was not optimistic about how Mercedes will fare when the season starts next weekend.
Hamilton missed out on a record eighth F1 title on the last lap of the last race last year and is looking to grab his crown back from Verstappen.
Although it’s only testing, which can be misleading because teams sometimes have something in reserve, the task could prove harder than envisaged for the British veteran with a record 103 race wins.
Verstappen looked to be in that sleek pole position mode — he led F1 with 10 poles last year — beating his own leading time near the end, and going so fast at one point he even did a 360 spin.
Running with the RB18’s upgraded sidepods and floor that clearly worked, Verstappen clocked a leading time of 1 minute, 31.720 seconds, the fastest across the three days of testing in Bahrain.
He was around .5 seconds ahead of Mick Schumacher, who moved up when driving alone as the American-owned Haas team was granted two extra hours after everyone finished.
That was agreed in order to make up time lost on Wednesday, after the late arrival of freight shipments left Haas unable to join in Thursday morning’s first session.
Bayern drops more Bundesliga points, Hertha slide continues
BERLIN — Bayern Munich again dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and Hertha Berlin took another unwanted step toward relegation.
Hertha lost 2-0 at Borussia Mönchengladbach to slip into a direct relegation place with eight rounds of the league remaining, good news for Stuttgart which gained a vital draw in its fight against the drop.
Robert Lewandowski’s 29th league goal of the season was all Bayern could get despite dominating the game in Sinsheim, where Christoph Baumgartner had opened the scoring in the 32nd minute for Hoffenheim.
It was Bayern’s second consecutive draw in the Bundesliga after last weekend’s 1-1 with Bayer Leverkusen, and the third game in its last five in which it has dropped points.
Bayern stretched its lead to 10 points but second-place Borussia Dortmund has played two fewer games. Dortmund hosts coronavirus-hit Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday, and it still has to face Mainz after their game last week was postponed due to coronavirus infections.
Bayern had three goals ruled out for offside and missed a host of chances, while Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann helped frustrate the visitors with a string of good saves.
Gondola linking 2 Tahoe ski resorts to open for next winter
RENO, Nev. — A long-awaited gondola connecting two Lake Tahoe ski resorts that was entangled in a legal battle will be completed for the 2022-23 ski season at Palisades Tahoe, resort officials say.
Alterra Mountain Co., the Denver-based parent company of the resorts, broke ground last spring on the $65 million project that it says will effectively create the third-largest ski area in North America.
The 2.2-mile-long (3.5-kilometer-long) gondola had been controversial because it will travel near the edge of federally protected wilderness on national forest land above Lake Tahoe. A settlement was reached with conservationists two years ago.
The gondola will carry up to 1,400 people per hour in eight-passenger cabins. A 16-minute ride travels about 2,000 vertical feet (609 meters) over the ridge separating the ski areas to reach panoramic views of the alpine lake between Tahoe City and Truckee, California.
Its newly connected 6,000 acres (2,428 hectares) of ski terrain will rank only behind Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia and Park City Mountain in Utah. The resort hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics.
