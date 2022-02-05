Clippers, Blazers exchange five players in trade
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, rookie Keon Johnson and a second-round pick in 2025.
The trade, first announced by ESPN, moved the Trail Blazers under the luxury-tax threshold. The move comes less than a week before the NBA’s trade deadline.
Both teams are in danger of having to go through the play-in tournament to get to the playoffs.
The Clippers have won two of their last three to even their record at 27-27. They have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Lakers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but trail Denver by 2 1/2 games for the sixth seed, which would avoid having to take part in the play-in tournament.
The Trail Blazers are 21-31 and in 10th place heading into their game Friday night against Oklahoma City.
Los Angeles has floundered most of the season due to injuries to All Stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. George has missed the past 22 games due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his shooting elbow. Coach Ty Lue said an MRI is scheduled for George’s on Feb. 24 to determine if it is healing or whether he will need season-ending surgery.
The Clippers are 10-12 with George out of the lineup. Their next game is Sunday at home against Milwaukee.
“I hope he’s feeling good. Just something to look forward to. Hope is stronger than fear,” Lue said Thursday night after the Clippers’ 111-110 victory over the Lakers.
The addition of Powell should help during George’s absence. Powell has averaged 18.7 points this season, helping the Blazers weather injuries and protocol absences. The six-year veteran came to Portland last year in a trade with Toronto but returns to Southern California. He grew up in San Diego and attended UCLA.
Man arrested over altercation that badly injured 49ers fan
LOS ANGELES — A suspect was arrested in an altercation that badly injured a San Francisco 49ers fan in a parking lot outside SoFi Stadium during last weekend’s NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, authorities said Friday.
Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell, 33, was arrested for investigation of assault by means to produce great bodily injury and was released on $30,000 bail.
Investigators traced the suspect through a vehicle at the scene and after the suspect declined to come in, they went to him and he voluntarily came to the police station where he was advised of his rights, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. told reporters.
The mayor said the case will be presented to prosecutors. Messages seeking comment were left at phone numbers and an email address believed to be associated with Cifuentes-Rossell but were not immediately returned. It was not known if he retained a lawyer.
The 49ers fan, Daniel Luna, 40, had to be put into a medically induced coma after he was punched, fell and struck his head on the ground, according to Butts. The mayor said Friday that Luna’s condition had neither improved nor degraded.
UCLA player arrested after allegedly spitting at Arizona fan
TUCSON, Ariz. — UCLA men’s basketball player Mac Etienne was arrested and cited on suspicion of misdemeanor assault after appearing to spit toward a fan after the Bruins lost a road game to Pac-12 rival Arizona, a University of Arizona police spokesman said Friday.
The alleged incident occurred Thursday night as UCLA players left the McKale Center playing floor and entered a tunnel to go to their locker room, said the spokesman, Officer Jesus Aguilar.
Etienne was allowed to go to the locker room and was then arrested, cited and released, Aguilar said.
Local media outlets reported that fans jeered UCLA players when the incident occurred. The Wildcats beat the Bruins 76-66.
UCLA officials knew of the incident and were reviewing it, university spokesman Scott Markley said in a statement.
“UCLA Athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship,” the statement said.
Etienne, a redshirt freshman, was not in uniform and did not play in the game.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether saliva landed on any fans but the misdemeanor assault charge alleges intent, Aguilar said.
“We did have a willing victim who did want to press charges,” he said.
Etienne wasn’t taken into custody or booked into jail but he will be expected to either appear in court on a future date or make alternative arrangements with court officials, Aguilar said.
“We had no reason to take him into custody,” he said.
AP source: 49ers hire Anthony Lynn as assistant head coach
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers are hiring former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn as their assistant head coach.
A person familiar with the move said Friday that Lynn will join coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff in San Francisco. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the hiring.
ESPN first reported the hiring.
Lynn brings a strong background in the run game to Niners and has experience working with running quarterbacks which will be beneficial with San Francisco expected to turn the offense over to Trey Lance next season.
Lynn played six seasons as a running back in the NFL, including with the Niners in 1995 and ‘96. He also played in Denver under Shanahan’s father, Mike, where he began his coaching career as an assistant in 2000.
He later worked as an assistant in Jacksonville, Dallas, Cleveland, the Jets and Buffalo, where he served as offensive and interim head coach in 2016.
Lynn then was hired as head coach by the Chargers in 2017 and had a 33-31 record in four seasons.
Lynn spent last season as offensive coordinator for Detroit.
The addition of Lynn comes after Jon Embree was not brought back as tight ends coach and assistant head coach in San Francisco. It also provides a coach with deep knowledge of the running game as insurance if offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel gets hired as head coach in Miami.
Seamus Power sets 36-hole record at Pebble to lead by 5
PEBBLE BEACH — Even for being located next to the ocean, the iconic finishing hole at Pebble Beach is short for par 5s by modern standards. That didn’t keep Seamus Power, who has plenty of pop, from taking an iron off the tee and playing it as a three-shot hole.
Power knew what he was doing. He wrapped up a sublime display with his wedges Friday with a 4-foot birdie, his 10th of the round, to set a 36-hole record in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The 34-year-old Irishman had another 8-under 64 — the seventh time in 14 rounds this year he has been at 65 or lower — and built a five-shot lead to par.
“My wedge play was great,” Power said. “I had three or four shots I hit very, very close and the way I’ve been putting — they were not gimme birdies, but certainly ones you would expect to make — it just changes your whole complex of your round, of your score.”
That score was 16-under 128 over rounds at Spyglass Hill on Thursday and Pebble Beach on Friday, both under as magnificent weather as the Monterey Peninsula can provide.
The wind might show up at some point this year on the PGA Tour, it just might not be in Hawaii or California.
Power broke the 36-hole tournament record previously held by Nick Taylor (14-under 129) in 2020 and Phil Mickelson (15-under 129) in 2005.
Tom Hoge could only manage a 69 at Monterey Peninsula and was at 11-under 132 along with Adam Svensson of Canada (63 at Monterey Peninsula) and Andrew Putnam (67 at Spyglass).
Maguire, Alex share lead in LPGA Drive On Championship
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Leona Maguire and Marina Alex shared the lead Friday in the LPGA Drive On Championship after another windy round at Crown Colony.
Maguire birdied the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65, and Alex closed with birdies on the par-4 eighth and par-5 ninth for a 66. They were at 13-under 131 with a round left.
Maguire had six birdies in a 10-hole stretch in the middle of her bogey-free round.
“Just been playing really solid, taking advantage of the shorter holes,” Maguire said. “My wedges have been really dialed in. Just staying really patient. I think that’s been the theme of the last two weeks in general with the wind we’ve been getting. Taking your chance where you get them, taking the pars on the tougher holes playing into the wind. ”
The 27-year-old Irish player is winless on the LPGA Tour,
“Lydia (Ko) said last week, `If you knock on the door enough times eventually it’ll open,’” Maguire said. “I’m adopting that same mentality, putting myself in these positions. Put a lot of work in over the offseason too, and it’s nice that it’s paying off this early in the season. If it does, great. If not, no big deal. We still got a long year ahead of us.”
Alex, tied for the first-round lead with Nasa Hataoka after a 65, had seven birdies and a bogey. The 31-year-old American won the 2018 Portland Classic for her lone LPGA Tour title.
Sprained knee sidelines Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah for 2nd day
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah missed a second day of practice due to a knee injury suffered in the AFC championship game.
Offensive lineman Jackson Carman has a sore back and also sat out Friday as the Bengals practiced for a second day in the indoor bubble at the University of Cincinnati because of bad weather, according to a pool report.
Uzomah became a clutch receiver for quarterback Joe Burrow this season, and the Bengals hope to get him back for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. He was carted off with a knee sprain in last Sunday’s AFC championship win over Kansas City.
Phoenix Mercury sign WNBA leading scorer Tina Charles
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury have signed WNBA leading scorer Tina Charles, their second big addition in as many days.
Phoenix announced Charles’ signing Friday, a day after adding Diamond DeShields in a three-team trade with Chicago and New York.
Charles joins a roster that includes Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals last season.
“Tina is an elite talent in our league and adding a player of her caliber is another example of our commitment to our fans and players to pursue a championship every year,” Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said in a statement. “Tina has made it clear that she wants to win and wants to do so in Phoenix.”
Charles led the WNBA in scoring for the second time in her career in 2021, averaging 23.5 points while shooting 36% from the 3-point arch.
An 11-year WNBA veteran, Charles was the league MVP in 2012, is a nine-time All-WNBA selection and eight-time All-Star. She’s led the league in rebounding four times and is a three-time Olympic gold medalist.
Congress questions independence of NFL’s Washington probe
An investigation into sexual harassment of women employed by Washington’s NFL franchise was not as independent as the team and the league claimed, members of Congress said Friday.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released documents that showed the league and the team, now known as the Commanders, agreed to pursue a “joint legal strategy” related to the probe.
The private agreement was signed days after the league said it had taken over an investigation of the team initiated by owner Dan Snyder. It stipulated that any information exchanged as a result of the investigation was privileged and could not be shared without the consent of both the NFL and the team.
However, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement Friday that the league, and not the team, would determine what information from the investigation could be released.
The committee also found that the team and Snyder agreed that attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm, which conducted the investigation, would produce a written report, but that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asked Wilkinson to present her findings to him orally instead.
Johnson’s 71 leaves him 6 shots back at Saudi International
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Defending champion Dustin Johnson shot a 1-over 71 to fall six strokes behind co-leaders Harold Varner III and Adri Arnaus at the Saudi International after a windy second round on Friday.
Varner and Arnaus carded 66s to reach 10 under overall while Johnson finished his front nine with back-to-back bogeys and dropped another shot on No. 16 — to go with his two birdies — in pursuit of a third victory at the event.
Cameron Smith (66) and Matthew Wolff (67) were two strokes off the lead at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, and Tommy Fleetwood’s 67 left him a further shot back, alone in fifth place.
Arnaus, a Spaniard who played at Texas A&M, had seven birdies. His three bogeys came on the front nine.
“You have some opportunities that you want to take advantage of but definitely the most important thing is to keep the ball in a good spot for you to be able to score and try to have your game as complete as possible and we were able to do that today so pretty happy,” the 27-year-old Arnaus said.
With the wind gusting up to 30 mph (48 kph) “you just have to commit to your shots,” he said, adding that the talented field has pushed him to play his best.
“It motivates me to play with these guys,” Arnaus said. “I’m certainly enjoying it and I’m ready for the weekend.”
The No. 5-ranked Johnson is one of a slew of high-profile players from the U.S. PGA Tour and European tour on big appearance fees at the opening event of the Asian Tour, and he’s looking to back up his titles from last year and 2019. He finished second in 2020.
Speedskater Dawson stuck in US, still hopes to make Olympics
BEIJING — The clock is ticking for American speedskater Casey Dawson to get to his first Olympics.
He tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. Recently, Dawson had been testing negative and he believed that by producing two consecutive negative tests he would be cleared to join his teammates in Beijing.
“Everything was good until I received news that they now require four negative tests to even consider sending me over,” Dawson wrote in an Instagram post.
He’s also had issues with testing centers in Utah that must be approved by the Chinese consulate.
“My expectation is that he’ll get here,” Matt Kooreman, long track program director for US Speedskating, said Friday.
Kooreman said they’re targeting an arrival date of Monday for Dawson.
MLB umps: West done, Ortiz is 1st staffer from Puerto Rico
NEW YORK — Joe West has made it official, retiring from Major League Baseball after umpiring a record 5,460 regular-season games.
Roberto Ortiz became the first Puerto Rican-born umpire to join the big league staff in a series of retirements and promotions announced Friday by MLB.
“I am honored and blessed to have the privilege of becoming the first Puerto Rican umpire to be hired by MLB,” the 37-year-old Ortiz said. “It fills me with pride to be able to represent my family and my island of Puerto Rico in what I consider the best league in the world.”
Longtime umpires Gerry Davis, Kerwin Danley, Brian Gorman and Fieldin Culbreth also have retired.
Ben May, Ryan Additon, Sean Barber and John Libka joined Ortiz in promotions to the full-time MLB staff.
Laz Díaz, Greg Gibson, Marvin Hudson, Ron Kulpa and Bill Welke were elevated to crew chiefs.
The 69-year-old West worked his first big league game on Sept. 14, 1976, at third base in Atlanta when the Braves hosted the Houston Astros. His finale was on Oct. 6, when he worked home plate at Dodger Stadium for the NL wild-card game between Los Angeles and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Ravens still trying to reach a new deal with Lamar Jackson
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are working under quarterback Lamar Jackson’s timeline when it comes to a potential contract extension.
Jackson’s contract status was at the forefront of a news conference held by Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta. The 2019 NFL MVP is playing under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season.
DeCosta addressed several issues in his first news conference since the season ended, but probably none more than Jackson’s situation.
The quarterback is one of a handful of NFL players not represented by a traditional sports agent, so contract talks can be tricky. And there doesn’t appear to be a sense of urgency for a new deal as of yet.
Paul Arriola agrees to 4-year contract with MLS’s Dallas
FRISCO, Texas — Winger Paul Arriola signed a four-year contract with Major League Soccer’s Dallas team on Friday, a week after he was acquired in a trade from D.C. United.
The 26-year-old was obtained on Jan. 26 for $1.5 million in General Allocation Money this year and $500,000 next year.
Arriola has 20 goals in 89 regular-season matches since joining D.C. from Tijuana in 2017. He missed most of 2020 because of a torn right ACL and played three games with Swansea during the second half of the 2020-21 season before a quadriceps injury.
Arriola has eight goals in 43 international appearances.
Sebastian Berhalter, son of US coach, dealt to Vancouver
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, a son of U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter, was traded to Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps from the Columbus Crew on Friday for $50,000 in general allocation money plus $50,000 in allocation money contingent on performance.
As part of the trade, Columbus would receive a percentage of any transfer fee if Berhalter is transferred to an international team.
The 20-year-old signed a homegrown player contract on Jan. 17, 2020, and made his professional debut that July 11 against Cincinnati. He made nine appearances, including four starts that season.
Berhalter spent last season on loan to Austin and made 18 appearances, including five starts.
Nilan says he was fired from radio job for refusing vaccine
MONTREAL — Former NHL enforcer Chris Nilan says he was fired from a Montreal sports radio station for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
In a letter posted to social media Thursday advising listeners of his departure from TSN 690, the 63-year-old Nilan said a request for an exemption was refused and he received a letter Tuesday signed by a Bell Media executive informing him his contract was being terminated.
Nilan said Bell Media ordered him to get vaccinated late last year. Nilan said he consulted with his doctor and, because of an unspecified medical condition, decided against vaccination. Bell Media declined to comment Friday.
Nilan, who hosted “Off the Cuff” on the station, had 110 goals, 115 assists and 3,043 penalty minutes in 688 NHL games with Montreal, Boston and the New York Rangers between 1979 and 1992.
Man U knocked out of FA Cup by Boro after penalty shootout
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United made an embarrassing early exit from the FA Cup after losing to second-tier side Middlesbrough in a penalty shootout at Old Trafford on Friday.
The fourth round got off to a stunning start when the English Premier League giant arguably saw its last realistic hope of silverware this season extinguished by Chris Wilder’s Championship outfit.
Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for Ralf Rangnick’s star-studded side, but lifelong United fan Matt Crooks levelled and the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Every penalty found the net until Anthony Elanga missed his at the Stretford End, wrapping up an 8-7 spot-kick success for Boro and sending its 9,500 visiting fans wild.
Few could have seen the match going the distance given the way United started.
Sancho hit the crossbar inside 80 seconds of a one-sided first half in which he would fire the hosts ahead via a slight Isaiah Jones defection shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty miss.
Boro looked limited but the host’s profligacy hurt it, and Duncan Watmore crossed for fellow former United youth player Crooks to score in front of the raucous travelling Teessiders.
Unal scores brace to lead Getafe’s 3-0 win over Levante
BARCELONA, Spain — Getafe striker Enes Unal scored a first-half brace to lead a 3-0 victory over Levante in the Spanish league on Friday.
Unal took Getafe’s opener just two minutes after kickoff when he headed in a corner kick. He added a second goal on the half-hour mark after making a skillful control of a pass while spinning free of his marker before firing into the corner.
Unal had not scored this season before Quique Sánchez Flores returned to the club in mid-October for his third stint as Getafe’s coach. Since then, the Turkish player has scored nine times in 12 appearances.
“I was needing this spark since I have been in Spain, and finally I have found it. Now I just have to keep it up,” said Unal, whose previous season high in Spain had been six goals while playing for Valladolid both in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Carles Aleñá added a third goal in injury time.
Before Sánchez Flores took over, Getafe lost seven times and managed only a single draw to start the term. Since then, the experienced coach has put the modest Madrid-based club on a run of only three losses in 15 league matches. The win over the hapless Levante moved it seven points clear of the relegation zone.
Milik nets 3 as Marseille beats Angers 5-2 to move into 2nd
MARSEILLE, France — Arkadiusz Milik emphatically reminded coach Jorge Sampaoli of his ability with a hat trick as Marseille rallied from 2-0 down to beat visiting Angers 5-2 in the French league on Friday.
The win moved Marseille one point above rival Nice and into second place for the automatic Champions League spot.
The imposing Milik made a big impression when joining on loan from Italian side Napoli last season with nine goals in 15 league games, but then lost his place under Sampaoli.
Before Friday’s game he had only one goal in 12 league outings, but the Poland striker took full advantage of a rare start at Stade Velodrome.
Sampaoli was annoyed at the way his team lost at Lyon 2-1, conceding twice in the last 15 minutes, and demanded more.
Instead, his side trailed 2-0 after 11 minutes as midfielders Angelo Fulgini and Nabil Bentaleb scored for Angers.
Milik pounced in the 18th when he neatly clipped the ball over the goalkeeper after being set up by midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, and Brazilian midfielder Gerson equalized in the 21st.
Bochum draws 1-1 to stretch Hertha Berlin’s winless run
BERLIN — Hertha Berlin’s bid for a fresh start after the international break ended in disappointment as Bochum fought back to draw 1-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.
Ishak Belfodil’s early goal for Hertha was canceled by former Union Berlin forward Sebastian Polter after the break, stretching the home team’s wait for its first win in 2022. Hertha has failed to win in five games across all competitions this year.
The draw left Hertha just four points above the relegation zone ahead of the rest of the 21st round.
Bochum stayed two points above Hertha in 11th place.
After making four winter signings to shake up the squad, Hertha was hoping for more from its first game since announcing that sporting director Arne Friedrich will leave at the end of the season.
Former Stuttgart defender Marc Oliver Kempf started for his Hertha debut in central defense beside Niklas Stark. Lee Dong-jun came on in the 59th for the South Korean’s Bundesliga debut, and Norwegian defender Fredrik André Björkan in the 75th for his.
Hertha dominated the first half and Bochum drastically improved for the second
