NHL postpones seven more games, including Kings on Saturday
Seven more NHL games have been postponed because of COVID-19 problems with New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota.
Three upcoming Devils games, two Sabres games and two Wild games have been postponed, with no clarity yet on new dates. New Jersey won’t play Thursday or Saturday against Philadelphia or next Monday against Boston and currently has 16 players on the league’s COVID protocols list.
The Devils haven’t played since Dec. 31, when they visited Buffalo. The Sabres also haven’t played since then either because of an outbreak, and their games Thursday and Saturday against Washington have been postponed amid nine players on the COVID list.
Minnesota, which has nine players on the list, had games against St. Louis on Thursday and Los Angeles on Saturday postponed.
Washington St QB Jayden de Laura suspended after DUI arrest
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has been suspended from the team after his arrest in Pullman on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The freshman started all four games for Washington State last fall.
The Spokesman-Review reports that the 19-year-old de Laura was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge early Saturday.
According to police, de Laura was pulled over at 2:13 a.m. after driving through a stop sign and subsequently driving the wrong way. De Laura failed a field sobriety test, but police weren’t able to register his blood-alcohol level after he refused to take a breathalyzer test.
De Laura was released from the police station shortly afterward.
Football players returned to Pullman last month for the start of the new semester and are currently going through their winter conditioning regimen.
De Laura, who is from Honolulu, won the starting quarterback job as a freshman last fall. He faces competition this year from holdover Cammon Cooper and Tennessee graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano.
AP source: MLB slightly deadening ball amid HR surge
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has slightly deadened its baseballs amid a years-long surge in home runs.
MLB anticipates the changes will be subtle, and a memo to teams last week cited an independent lab that found the new balls will fly 1 to 2 feet shorter when hit over 375 feet. Five teams also plan to add humidors to their stadiums, raising the total to 10 of 30 MLB stadiums equipped with humidity-controlled storage spaces.
A person familiar with the note spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the memo, sent by MLB executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword, was sent privately. The Athletic first reported the contents of the memo.
The makeup of official Rawlings baseballs used in MLB games has come under scrutiny in recent years. A record 6,776 homers were hit during the 2019 regular season, and the rate of home runs fell only slightly during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — from 6.6% of plate appearances resulting in homers in 2019 to 6.5% last year.
A four-person committee of scientists commissioned by MLB concluded after the 2019 season that baseballs had less drag on average than in previous seasons, contributing to the power surge. Their report blamed the spike in part on inconsistencies in seam height.
MLB’s balls are hand-sewn by workers at Rawlings’ factory in Costa Rica, leading to inevitable, minor deviations in production that can have sizeable repercussions.
The league mandates all baseballs have a coefficient of restitution (COR) — essentially, a measure of the ball’s bounciness — ranging from .530 to .570, but in recent years the average COR had trended upward within the specification range.
In an effort to better center the ball, Rawlings has loosened the tension on the first of three wool windings within the ball. Its research estimates the adjustment will bring the COR down .01 to .02 and will also lessen the ball’s weight by 2.8 grams without changing its size. The league does not anticipate the change in weight will affect pitcher velocities.
The memo did not address the drag of the baseball, which remains a more difficult issue to control.
The Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox already have humidors. The five teams adding humidors were not identified in the memo.
49ers sign backup QB Josh Rosen to 1-year extension
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers signed backup quarterback Josh Rosen and running back Austin Walter to one-year extensions Monday.
The Niners originally acquired Rosen in December when they signed him off Tampa Bay’s practice squad because they didn’t have a healthy backup quarterback.
He was on the roster for the final two games but didn’t get a chance to play. He’s in position to be the backup in 2021 with C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens both eligible for free agency.
Rosen was originally drafted 10th overall by Arizona in 2018. He spent one season with the Cardinals before being traded to Miami when Arizona picked Kyler Murray first overall.
Rosen was cut by Miami last September and spent most of the 2020 season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad.
Rosen has appeared in 20 games with 16 starts in his career, completing 275 of 502 passes for 2,845 yards and 12 touchdowns, 19 interceptions and a 63.5 pass rating.
Walter played four games for San Francisco this season. He had one carry for three yards, one catch for 27 yards and five kick returns for 93 yards.
Man charged with trespassing after run on Super Bowl field
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man who ran onto the field during the Super Bowl has been charged with trespassing.
With the world watching, authorities say Yuri Andrade, 31, scampered onto the field Sunday night in the fourth quarter of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Andrade was wearing shorts and a pink leotard or swimsuit. He was eventually tackled on about the 3-yard-line by security personnel and escorted out of Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.
Hillsborough County jail records show Andrade posted $500 bail and was released early Monday. The records did not indicate if Andrade has an attorney to speak for him.
Tampa TV station WFLA reported that Andrade was planted at the game by social media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. He runs an adult website called Vitaly Uncensored, which was written on the front of Andrade’s pink outfit.
The Buccaneers won the game 31-9.
MLB renews 7-inning doubleheaders, runners on 2nd in extras
NEW YORK — Seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings will return for a second straight season under an agreement for 2021 health protocols reached Monday between Major League Baseball and the players’ association.
The deal did not include last year’s experimental rule to extend the designated hitter to the National League or expanded playoffs. After allowing 16 teams in the postseason last year instead of 10, MLB had proposed 14 for this year before withdrawing that plan last month.
Last year’s expanded playoffs agreement did not come together until hours before the season’s first pitch.
There were 78 extra-inning games last year, and the longest by innings were a pair of 13-inning contests at Houston, won by the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 29 and by Oakland on Aug. 7. Every previous season since 1901 had at least one game of 15 innings or longer.
There were 45 games postponed for COVID-19-related reasons and just two were not made up, between St. Louis and Detroit. In order to accomplish that, there were 56 doubleheaders, the most since 76 in 1984. About 12% of games were part of doubleheaders, the highest percentage since 13.6 in 1978.
The agreement includes more sophisticated contact tracing for COVID-19 that includes the use of technology, and more league rules on behavior to comply with novel coronavirus protocols.
Spring training opens Feb. 17 and the season starts April 1. The union last week rejected MLB’s proposal to delay spring training and opening day until April 28, a plan that would have led to a compressed schedule of 154 games per team instead of the usual 162.
Last season’s start was delayed from March 26 to July 23 because of the pandemic, and each team’s schedule was cut to 60 games.
ACC postpones Miami-UNC men’s basketball game
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Miami’s men’s basketball game on Monday night at North Carolina has been postponed.
The postponement follows a meeting of officials from both schools who concluded the game could not be played, but neither school has publicly disclosed reasons why the game was called off.
Earlier Monday, The Daily Tar Heel student newspaper reported that video had surfaced on social media of UNC players Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe mingling with multiple other people celebrating Saturday’s win against rival Duke and no one wearing a mask.
On Sunday, the school said it was reviewing complaints of potential violations of student COVID-19 protocols after hundreds of fans flocked to Franklin Street to celebrate the big win.
No makeup date was given. Both teams are following ACC protocols.
Miami was the only ACC team that had not had a conference game postponed or canceled this season.
Breeders' Cup delaying ticket sales because of SoCal restrictions
The Breeders’ Cup is delaying ticket sales for this year’s world championships in Southern California because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two-day event is set for Nov. 5-6 at Del Mar racetrack, north of San Diego.
Breeders’ Cup officials said Monday that ticket sales are being delayed until they have “greater clarity” on the ever-changing situation involving COVID-19.
Officials says it’s their “strong intent” to host fans for the event. Southern California has been especially hard-hit during the pandemic.
Last year’s event at Keeneland in Kentucky did not include spectators.
English Premier League has two new virus positives
The English Premier League announced two positive tests in the latest round of coronavirus tests.
From Feb. 1-7, the EPL twice tested 2,970 players and club staff.
The two positives are the lowest total of new cases in the league since October, when there were also two from 1,609 tests.
Both positive cases came from the first round of tests in the first half of the week. The unnamed individuals are self-isolating for 10 days.
US Olympic wrestling trials looks for new site
The U.S. Olympic wrestling trials won’t be held at the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State because of COVID-19 restrictions on attendance. The trials were originally scheduled for April 2020 but weren’t held because of the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Games.
USA Wrestling said early April remains the target date for the trials and a new site should be announced soon.
Spokesman Gary Abbott said a change in venue became necessary because capacity at the Bryce Jordan Center would be capped at 500 in the arena and 150 in the practice gym. Abbott said that capacity would not accommodate the participants, let alone spectators.
As part of an agreement with Penn State, the 2024 wrestling trials will be held at the Bryce Jordan Center.
No. 2 Baylor postpones three more games because of COVID
The No. 2 Baylor men’s basketball team has postponed three more games because of COVID-19 issues and won’t play again until at least Feb. 20.
The Bears didn’t play Saturday’s scheduled home game against TCU and had already postponed Wednesday’s game at No. 12 Oklahoma before the latest changes announced Monday.
Now postponed are next Saturday’s home game against No. 7 Texas Tech, then two games next week at No. 14 West Virginia. That includes a Feb. 15 game at Morgantown, and then a Feb. 18 game in Waco that was supposed to be the makeup of a game postponed in January because of COVID-19 protocols in the Mountaineers program.
Baylor’s next scheduled game is Feb. 20 at home against No. 23 Oklahoma State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.