Angels add relievers Tony Watson and Steve Cishek
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Angels added a pair of relievers three days before their opener, agreeing to $1 million, one-year contracts with left-hander Tony Watson and side-arming, right-hander Steve Cishek on Monday night.
Watson was released from a minor league contract with Philadelphia on Friday after allowing five runs — four earned — and nine hits in five innings over seven spring training appearances. He struck out seven and walked two.
Watson, 35, is 40-25 with 32 saves and a 2.80 ERA in 10 major league seasons with Pittsburgh (2011-17), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017) and San Francisco (2018-20). He leads active left-handers in appearances since 2011.
Cishek was released Thursday from a minor league contract with Houston after seven spring training appearances. The 35-year-old allowed three runs — on three solo homers — and seven hits in 7 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
He is 32-37 with 132 saves and a 2.78 ERA in 11 major league seasons with the Marlins (2010-15), St. Louis (2015), Seattle (2016-17), Tampa Bay (2017), the Chicago Cubs (2018-19) and the Chicago White Sox (2020).
Both took less than they would have gotten had they been added to major league rosters under their original contracts this season: Watson $3 million and Cishek $2.25 million.
Los Angeles placed right-hander Luke Bard on the 60-day injured list.
Marlins’ reliever James Hoyt traded to Angels for cash
MIAMI — Right-handed reliever James Hoyt was traded to the Los Angeles Angels by the Miami Marlins for cash Monday.
Hoyt went 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 24 games for the Marlins last season. He has also pitched for the Astros and Indians and has a career ERA of 3.71 in five seasons.
He became expendable in Miami after the Marlins added several relievers during the offseason.
Raised fists, kneeling during anthem OK at US Olympic trials
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee will not sanction athletes for raising their fists or kneeling during the national anthem at Olympic trials, previewing a contentious policy it expects to stick to when many of those same athletes head to Tokyo this summer.
The USOPC released a nine-page document Tuesday to offer guidance about the sort of “racial and social demonstrations” that will and won’t be allowed by the hundreds who will compete in coming months for spots on the U.S. team. The document comes three months after the federation, heeding calls from its athletes, determined it would not enforce longstanding rules that ban protests at the Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee’s Rule 50 is an ongoing source of friction across the globe. Many U.S. athletes have spearheaded the call for more freedom in using their platform at the Olympics to advance social justice causes. But others, both in and outside the U.S., balk at widespread rule changes that they fear could lead to demonstrations that sully their own Olympic experiences.
The wide-ranging debate traces its most-visible roots to the ouster of U.S. sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos from the 1968 Games. Their raised fists on the medals stand in Mexico City led to the seminal snapshot of social protest in sports history.
With guidance from its recently formed Council on Racial and Social Justice, the USOPC released a list of do’s and don’ts as part of its document. The list of allowable forms of demonstration included holding up a fist, kneeling during the anthem and wearing hats or face masks with phrases such as “Black Lives Matter” or words such as “equality” or “justice.”
Supreme Court case could change the nature of college sports
WASHINGTON — A Supreme Court case being argued this week amid March Madness could erode the difference between elite college athletes and professional sports stars.
If the former college athletes who brought the case win, colleges could end up competing for talented student athletes by offering over-the-top education benefits worth tens of thousands of dollars. And that could change the nature of college sports.
At least that’s the fear of the NCAA. But the former athletes who sued say most college athletes will never play professional sports and that the NCAA’s rules capping education benefits deprive them of the ability to be rewarded for their athletic talents and hard work. They say the NCAA’s rules are not just unfair but illegal, and they want schools to be able to offer any education benefits they see fit.
Blue Jays’ 3rd homestand at spring ballpark in Dunedin
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays will play their third homestand of the season at their spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Fliorida, because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Toronto announced Feb. 18 that its first two homestands will be at TD Ballpark and on Tuesday added 10 games from May 14-24 against Philadelphia, Boston and Tampa Bay.
Twenty-two of 81 home games have been switched to Florida from the Rogers Center. Toronto hopes to return home at some point in 2021.
Another possible site for home games is Sahlen Field, home of their Buffalo Bisons Triple-A farm team.. The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo and were 17-9 there.
The TD Ballpark in Dunedin seats about 8,500 fans and had a major renovation in 2019-20. The Blue Jays intend to limit capacity to 15%.
Clippers hit 19 3s, beat Bucks 129-105 for 6th win in a row
LOS ANGELES — Marcus Morris scored 25 points and three other starters had at least 20 points, helping the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-105 on Monday night for their sixth straight victory.
Kawhi Leonard added 23 points and nine rebounds, Luke Kennard had a season-high 21 points and Reggie Jackson added 20 points.
The Clippers made 19 3-pointers, one off their season high. They hit eight in the fourth, when they stretched a 13-point lead to 24 points. Kennard, starting in place of injured Paul George, made four 3s in a row while the Bucks managed just two points during a stretch midway through the quarter.
George was a late scratch because of right foot soreness.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 32 points, making 10 of 12 free throws, and Jrue Holiday added 24 points in the opener of a six-game trip, their longest of the second half.
Nosek’s go-ahead goal lifts Vegas past Kings, 4-1
LAS VEGAS — Tomas Nosek scored in the second period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Monday night.
Alec Martinez, Reilly Smith and Nicolas Hague also scored for Vegas, which has won 14 of 18 and improved to 14-2-1 at home. Jonathan Marchessault had two assists. Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots.
The Golden Knights have won six in a row, their longest win home winning streak in two years.
Matt Roy scored for Los Angeles and Jonathan Quick had 20 saves. Quick came into the game with a 6.05 goals-against average and .814 save percentage in two appearances against Vegas this season.
Grubauer gets 100th win as Avalanche beat Ducks 5-2
DENVER — Philipp Grubauer got his 100th career win with a 13-save night to lead the Colorado Avalanche past the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Monday night.
Grubauer has 57 wins since joining Colorado before the 2018-19 season and notched his 21st this season.
Gabriel Landeskog and Tyson Jost scored in the second period to help Colorado extend its points streak to 11 games (9-0-2). Mikko Rantanen, J.T. Compher and Valeri Nichushkin also scored, Cale Makar had three assists and Nathan MacKinnon added two.
Danton Heinen and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks. Ryan Miller made several highlight saves but was overwhelmed by 48 shots. He finished with 43 saves for Anaheim, which had its two-game win streak snapped.
Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A gold medalist in sledding at the 2002 Winter Olympics has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah, authorities said.
James “Jimmy” Shea made his first court appearance Monday on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual battery. The incidents occurred in 2020, court documents show.
Shea’s attorney, Rudy Bautista, said Tuesday that the charges are a result of a family dispute and a misunderstanding about what his client contends was loving and affectionate touching.
Shea, 52, plans to plead not guilty to the charges that he thinks should be dropped, Bautista said.
The Associated Press isn’t identifying the relationship of the alleged victim to Shea to protect the child’s identity. In general, the AP does not identify people who say they are victims of sexual abuse.
Jazz charter turns back after striking birds on takeoff
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Jazz charter flight headed to Memphis had to return to Salt Lake City after the plane struck a flock of birds on takeoff.
No injuries were reported. The Jazz confirmed their Delta charter for Wednesday’s game returned to Salt Lake City International airport shortly after takeoff.
Following the incident, several players expressed gratitude for the safe landing. Donovan Mitchell posted a praying hands emoji on Twitter, while Rudy Gobert wrote “It’s a beautiful day!”
The Jazz were scheduled to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.
Qualifiers: Ronaldo scores, Belgium and Dutch earn big routs
MADRID — Belgium and the Netherlands scored 15 goals combined in big routs in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, while Portugal got one from Cristiano Ronaldo in its victory against a Luxembourg team that tinkered with another shock result.
Belgium crushed Belarus 8-0 to stay at the top in Group E, while the Dutch trashed Gibraltar 7-0 to go second behind Turkey in Group G.
Minnow Luxembourg, which opened with a surprising win against Ireland, looked on its way to pulling off another upset after it took the lead against Portugal, but the visitors came from behind to stay at the top of Group A along with Serbia, which earlier defeated Azerbaijan with another double by Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Some medical experts unconvinced about holding Tokyo Games
TOKYO — The Tokyo Olympics open in under four months, and the torch relay has begun to crisscross Japan with 10,000 runners. Organizers say they are mitigating the risks, but some medical experts aren’t convinced.
“It is best to not hold the Olympics given the considerable risks,” Dr. Norio Sugaya, an infectious diseases expert at Keiyu Hospital in Yokohama, told The Associated Press. “The risks are high in Japan. Japan is dangerous, not a safe place at all.”
Sugaya believes vaccinating 50-70% of the general public should be “a prerequisite” to safely hold the Olympics, a highly unlikely scenario given the slow vaccine rollout in Japan.
Fewer than 1% of the population has been vaccinated so far, and all are medical professionals. Most of the general public is not expected to be vaccinated by the time the Olympics open July 23.
“Tens of thousands of foreigners are going to be entering the country, including mass media, in a short period of time,” Sugaya said, “the challenges are going to be enormous.”
The Japanese government and local Olympic organizers have said vaccination is not a prerequisite for the Olympics, although the International Olympic Committee is encouraging the 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes to be vaccinated when they enter Japan.
NCAA President to meet with protesting basketball players
NCAA President Mark Emmert is planning to meet this week with a group of basketball players who used a social media campaign at the start of March Madness to protest rules banning college athletes from earning money from their names, images and likenesses.
Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association, said Tuesday that Emmert is scheduled to hold a video conference call with Michigan’s Isaiah Livers, Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon and Rutgers’ Geo Baker on Thursday ay 9 a.m. EDT.
The three players used the Twitter hashtag #NotNCAAProperty to raise awareness of what they believe are inequities in college sports two days before the men’s basketball tournament started in Indianapolis.
Livers, who has not been able to play in the tournament because of an injury, has worn a T-shirt during Michigan games with #NotNCAAProperty written across the front.
Rizzo returning to MLB Network as contributor on ‘High Heat’
Alanna Rizzo is returning to MLB Network, where she will be a regular contributor on Christopher Russo’s “High Heat” show.
Rizzo spent two seasons with MLB Network before going to SportsNet LA, where she spent seven seasons as a reporter and host for the network’s coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers. She announced earlier this year that she was leaving to be closer to family on the East Coast.
“I didn’t want to be done and retire. I reached out to some colleagues and friends at MLB Network after I made my decision to let them know that I was available,” she said.
Rizzo will provide news and commentary during “High Heat”, which airs weekdays in the early afternoon. She said the biggest challenge of the new job will be getting up to speed on teams outside of the NL West.
Jason Shay resigns as head men’s basketball coach at ETSU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Jason Shay has resigned after one season as head coach of the men’s basketball team at East Tennessee State.
Athletic director Scott Carter said Shay told him earlier Tuesday of his intention to resign.
“I fully respect Coach Shay’s decision and have accepted his resignation,” Carter said in a statement. “Coach Shay is part of our championship history at ETSU, and I thank him and his family for the effort they have given to our university.
Shay spent six seasons with ETSU, his first five as an assistant and one as head coach. He replacedSteve Forbes who left for Wake Forest last year, but Shay said he decided it was in the best interest of himself and his family and also the ETSU program for him to resign.
Arthroscopic knee surgery to sideline Rays’ Choi 3-5 weeks
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi will have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to be sidelined at least three to five weeks.
Manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that the AL champions should have a better idea of how long the South Korean might be out after Wednesday’s operation.
Fordham hires Villanova’s Neptune to revive men’s basketball
NEW YORK — Fordham hired longtime Villanova assistant Kyle Neptune on Tuesday to take over a men’s basketball program that has had only two winning seasons since joining the Atlantic 10 Conference in 1995.
The 36-year-old Neptune grew up in Brooklyn before attending Lehigh, where he played for four years and was a team captain as a senior.
“This is Fordham’s time. As a native New Yorker, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be coming home at a moment like this, when Fordham men’s basketball is poised to make its mark in the Atlantic 10 Conference and beyond,” he said in a statement. “I know this program well and I know its potential to recruit and develop winning young men both on and off the court who will inspire Fordham fans and the entire community.”
Neptune has been an assistant at Villanova under Jay Wright for the last eight seasons. During that time the Wildcats have won two national championships and five Big East titles.
Rebecca Welch first woman to referee in English men’s league
LONDON — An English men’s professional league game will have a female referee for the first time when Rebecca Welch takes charge of the fourth tier fixture between Harrogate and Port Vale on Monday.
“Initially I wasn’t really aware of it being appointed as the first female referee,” Welch said on Tuesday. “I was just given the appointment and I was over the moon but when you kind of reflect on it, you think, you’re the first woman ever to do this, so I’m extremely proud and my family’s extremely proud as well.”
The English Football League runs the three divisions below the Premier League, including League Two where Welch will officiate Monday’s game.
Elliott honors Kulwicki with 1992 championship paint scheme
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chase Elliott has seen the picture somewhere — it’s hanging in their family shop, Bill Elliott confirms — of his father shaking hands with Alan Kulwicki following the 1992 season finale.
The photo symbolizes a golden era for NASCAR and shows one driver losing with grace and accepting that the best man won.
That ‘92 closer is a benchmark race for NASCAR in that a nail-biting season came to an end during an emotional passing of the torch. Richard Petty retired that day, using Jeff Gordon’s first Cup race to mark his farewell, all while six drivers showed up at Atlanta Motor Speedway in contention for the Winston Cup title.
Bill Elliott entered the race ranked third out of the six, trailing both Davey Allison and Kulwicki. He’d pretty much mentally conceded the title, but wasn’t going to be embarrassed at his home track.
And so the title came down to the final stretch in a two-driver battle between Elliott and Kulwicki. It was Elliott first to the checkered flag but Kulwicki was second, and in leading a race-high 103 laps to Elliott’s 102, Kulwicki earned a five-point bonus and the Cup.
Barty moves into the Miami semifinals, Isner bows out
MIAMI — The heat and humidity this time of year in South Florida remind Ash Barty of what conditions can be like in her native Australia. She loves it.
The world’s top-ranked player didn’t wilt in the conditions Tuesday at the Miami Open, winning the final nine points to finish off No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in a quarterfinal matchup — her third three-set win in four matches in this tournament.
The temperature reached the mid-80s Fahrenheit (upper 20s Celsius) on Tuesday and the humidity made it feel even hotter, especially so without any shade on the court. Barty and Sabalenka got a 10-minute heat break before starting the third set, though the defending Miami champion from when the event was last held two years ago looked like she didn’t need much downtime.
Barty faced seven break points in the match and saved them all. She’ll meet either No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina or Anastasija Sevastova in the semifinals; they will play later Tuesday in their quarterfinal matchup.
Barty is now 18-3 in her last 21 three-setters, 10-1 in her last 11 quarterfinal matches and 12-3 in her last 15 meetings against fellow top-10 players.
Meanwhile, Roberto Bautista Agut didn’t take the easiest route to the Miami quarterfinals.
The No. 7 seed from Spain fought off a match point before ousting former Miami champion and No. 18 seed John Isner of the U.S. 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7) — his second three-set win in as many matches so far in the tournament.
Japan routs Mongolia 14-0 in World Cup qualifying
SEOUL — Japan stayed perfect in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday by routing Mongolia 14-0.
The Japanese scored five goals in the first half and added nine more in the second. The team leads Group F with 15 points from five matches. A victory over Myanmar in June will secure first place in the group and a spot in the third round of Asian qualifying.
The eight group winners and four best second-place teams will advance to the third round of qualifying, which is scheduled to start in September.
Takumi Minamino, Yuya Osako, Daichi Kamada and Hidemasa Morita all scored in the first half, along with an own-goal from Mongolia defender Khash-Erdene Tuyaa.
Osako ended up with a hat trick, while Sho Inagaki, Junya Ito and Kyogo Furuhashi scored two goals each. Takuma Asano also scored.
The game had been scheduled to take place in Mongolia but was changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Asian Football Confederation decided this month to play all remaining Group F matches in Japan.
Later Tuesday, Saudi Arabia defeated Palestine 5-0 in the only other qualifying match from the Asian region and moved to the top of Group D above Uzbekistan.
Yasser Al-Shahrani and Fahad Al-Muwallad scored late in the first half to give the hosts the lead in Riyadh with two goals from Saleh Al-Shehri early in the second sealing the win. A late penalty from Salem Al-Dawsari completed the rout.
2026 Olympics plan for Cortina bobsled track, outdoor oval
ROME — Organizers for the 2026 Olympics are sticking with their plans to spend 50 million euros ($60 million) to rebuild an abandoned bobsled track in Cortina d’Ampezzo and take on the risky proposition of holding speedskating at an outdoor oval in Baselga di Piné.
Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò, who also leads the organizing committee for the Milan-Cortina Games, offered an update on the venues Tuesday during a presentation of the 2026 logos.
Unbeaten Essential Quality is the 3-5 Blue Grass favorite
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Unbeaten Essential Quality is the 3-5 morning line favorite and will start from the No. 4 post for the $800,000 Blue Grass at Keeneland race course.
The Brad Cox-trained, Eclipse Award-winning colt, who won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and Breeders’ Futurity last fall at Keeneland, is 4-0 lifetime including a 4¼-length win in the Grade 3 Southwest Stakes at Oakland on Feb. 27. Highly Motivated will start Saturday’s nine-horse, Grade 2 race for 3-year-olds beside Essential Quality as the 7-2 second choice from the No. 3 post. Untreated and Keepmeinmind are the 8-1 third choices from the Nos. 2 and 9 posts respectively.
The 1 1/8-mile race awards 100, 40, 20 and 10 points respectively for the top four for the May 1 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The top 20 points earners during the racing season qualify for the Derby.
