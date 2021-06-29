Mike Trout moved to 60-day, out until after All-Star break
NEW YORK — Mike Trout was transferred to the 60-day injured list by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, ruling out his return until after the All-Star break.
Trout swung a bat Monday in a batting cage for the first time since he strained his right calf on May 17.
“He’s doing really well, actually,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said before a series opener against the New York Yankees. “He’s on pace. He’s on target.”
Trout’s injury is more than 50% healed, Maddon said. Trout will go on a minor league rehabilitation assignment, probably after the All-Star break. He is eligible to return July 17, when the Angels host Seattle in their second game after the break.
An eight-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP, Trout was batting .333 with eight homers and 18 RBIs when he was hurt while running the bases against Cleveland. The outfielder remains on the longer end of the initial timetable of the team, which projected his return in six-to-eight weeks.
Los Angeles optioned infielder infielder Kean Wong to Triple-A Salt Lake after Sunday’s 6-4 win at Tampa Bay and selected the contract of outfielder Scott Schebler from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
Schebler, 30, was hitting .281 with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 40 games at Triple-A this season. A seven-year big league veteran, he hit .148 (4 for 27) in 11 games with the Angels from April 19 to May 3.
Outfielder Justin Upton, who hasn’t played since June 22 because of a strain on the lower right side of his back, is improving.
“I think he’s going to be fine. When he’s ready to come off, he should come off,” Maddon said. “He still would not be able to maneuver in the batter’s box like he normally does. But we think within a couple of days that he will.”
Messi breaks Mascherano’s record for most Argentina caps
CUIABA, Brazil — Lionel Messi has become Argentina’s most capped international player.
The 34-year-old Messi started the Copa America match against Bolivia at the Arena Pantanal on Monday, marking his 148th appearance for the national team and beating the previous record held by retired defender Javier Mascherano.
Messi made his Argentina debut in 2005 in a 2-1 win in a friendly against Hungary. He was sent off during that match after hitting a rival with his elbow.
The Barcelona striker, who also holds the all-time Argentina high of 73 goals, is seeking to break two South American records: Pele’s as the top goal scorer of a national team (scored 77 for Brazil), and Chile’s Sergio Livingstone mark of 34 for most Copa America appearances (Messi has 31).
Diego Maradona scored 32 goals in 87 matches for Argentina, including the 1986 World Cup triumph. Messi, despite his impressive individual statistics, is yet to win a major title for Argentina.
He was runner-up at the 2014 World Cup and at two editions of Copa America in 2015 and in ‘16.
Demaryius Thomas retires from NFL after 10-year career
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Demaryius Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday following a decade-long career.
“I’m just happy to say I’m done and it did me well,” Thomas said in a video on the Broncos’ Twitter account.
Thomas was part of the winningest four-year period in team history from 2012-15 with Peyton Manning at quarterback. The Denver Broncos went 55-17 during that span, winning two AFC titles and Super Bowl 50.
Manning said he never played with somebody as big, as strong and as fast as Thomas, who caught 445 passes for 6,249 yards and 46 touchdowns from 2012-15, including the playoffs.
Thomas’ biggest catch, however came with Tim Tebow at quarterback in an AFC wild-card game on Jan. 8, 2012, when he hauled in a 80-yard touchdown pass on the first snap of overtime to beat Pittsburgh 29-23 in a memorable moment.
“I’ve never heard Empower Field at Mile High louder,” Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said.
“It was like it was yesterday,” Thomas said in the video the Broncos posted on their Twitter account celebrating his career. “Every time I see it, every time I watch it, I still get the chills because it was just crazy.”
The Broncos plan to celebrate Thomas’ nine-year stint in Denver during their home opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 26. Thomas will serve as honorary captain and there will be a video tribute to his career.
She’s up! Bat girl 60 years in making reaches Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK — Gwen Goldman finally got to be a bat girl for the New York Yankees — 60 years after she was turned down because of her gender.
At 70, Goldman worked at Yankee Stadium during the game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.
She had been rejected by then-general manager Roy Hamey, who wrote her in a letter on June 23, 1961: “While we agree with you that girls are certainly as capable as boys, and no doubt would be an attractive addition on the playing field, I am sure you can understand that it is a game dominated by men a young lady such as yourself would feel out of place in a dugout.”
Current Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he had been forwarded an email written by Goldman’s daughter, Abby. In a letter dated this June 23, Cashman wrote “it is not too late to reward and recognize the ambition you showed in writing that letter to us as a 10-year-old girl.”
“Some dreams take longer than they should to be realized, but a goal attained should not dim with the passage of time,” Cashman added. “I have a daughter myself, and it is my sincere hope that every little girl will be given the opportunity to follow her aspirations into the future.”
Wearing a full Yankees uniform, Goldman threw out a ceremonial first pitch to New York player Tyler Wade, then stood alongside manager Aaron Boone for the national anthem.
“I think it’s really cool,” Boone said after meeting her. “I think you’re going to see her probably take balls out at some point to home plate. ... Hopefully it’s an experience of a lifetime for her and a long one in coming.”
New York extended the invitation as part of the Yankees’ annual HOPE week, which stands for Helping Others Persevere & Excel.
After the third inning, the Yankees played a video that included the letters and a Zoom session in which Cashman, assistant general manager Jean Afterman and pitcher Gerrit Cole were among those informing her of the offer.
She then was introduced to the crowd, walked up the Yankees dugout steps onto the field and waved her cap as fans applauded.
Indians’ Josh Naylor breaks ankle in frightening collision
CLEVELAND — Indians outfielder Josh Naylor will need surgery after breaking his right ankle during a frightening collision with Cleveland second baseman Ernie Clement.
Naylor smashed into the rookie in the fourth inning Sunday in Minnesota. Naylor was sprinting toward a shallow pop in short right when he hit Clement as the players were trying to make the catch.
The Indians said Naylor has a “closed” fracture and dislocation.
Naylor spent the night at a hospital in Minneapolis. He’ll travel to Ohio on Monday and will be evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic this week by foot/ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz, who will schedule surgery.
The team did not provide a timetable for Naylor’s return.
The impact with Clement spun Naylor, whose right foot was planted awkwardly. Naylor immediately reacted in pain, rolling around and pounding his fists into the grass. His leg was placed in an air cast and the 24-year-old was carted off the field on a stretcher.
Naylor, who was acquired by Cleveland last year in a trade with San Diego, has been steady contributor for the Indians this season. He’s batting .253 with seven homers and 21 RBIs and made several big defensive plays.
Naylor’s injury is the latest for the Indians, who have been overrun with medical issues but are just 2½ games out of first in the AL Central.
The club is also without reigning Cy Young winner Shane Bieber (shoulder), starters Aaron Civale (finger) and Zach Plesac (thumb), slugger Franmil Reyes and Gold Glove-winning catcher Roberto Pérez (finger).
Ben Simmons withdraws from Australia’s Olympic squad
SYDNEY — Ben Simmons has withdrawn from Australia’s Olympic squad in order to spend time working on his individual skill development following a disappointing NBA post-season for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Basketball Australia issued a statement early Tuesday local time to confirm Simmons’ decision to pull out of selection for the Tokyo Olympics.
“It is a pretty rough time for him right now,” Australia’s head coach Brian Goorjian said. Going to the Olympics “is something that he wanted to do, but the timing just hasn’t worked.
“The best thing for everybody right now is for him to go on and develop that skill package and improve in a couple of areas for his next season in the NBA.”
Goorjian left the door open for Simmons to rejoin Australia’s men’s national team in future.
“The Boomers are always here for him,” he said. “We wanted him to know that in his time of need, the culture and the guys here are behind him and support him.”
The 24-year-old Simmons shot 25 for 73 (34%) from the free-throw line in the NBA playoffs and missed 27 alone against the Atlanta Hawks.
He pinned his playoff failures on a mental block more than shot mechanics.
Martyl Reinsdorf, wife of Bulls, White Sox chairman, dies
CHICAGO — Martyl Reinsdorf, the wife of Chicago Bulls and White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, died Monday following a lengthy illness, the teams announced. She was 85.
The teams said she died at her home in Paradise Valley, Arizona.
A creator of Cloisonné jewelry, Martyl Reinsdorf designed five of the Bulls’ six NBA championship rings as well as the White Sox’s 2005 World Series ring. Known as “Grandma Martyl,” she also created and distributed more than 1 million coloring books, crayons, markers and toys to hospitals, orphanages and shelters around the world.
“My mother had such a heart for children,” son Michael Reinsdorf, the Bulls’ president, said in a statement. “The joy she brought through her coloring books made me so proud to be her son. As a father, I loved seeing her being such an involved grandmother with my children. They had so many shared interests and spent time together developing computer programs, creating costumes and starting her coloring book program. These are memories that we all treasure as a family.”
Born in Denver in 1936, Martyl Reinsdorf moved to Chicago with her family in 1944. She majored in Japanese and Chinese history at George Washington University in the nation’s capital, where she met and married Jerry Reinsdorf in 1956.
She went on to work at the Pentagon and, after the couple moved to Chicago, for the Department of Agriculture.
Besides Jerry and Michael, Martyl Reinsdorf is survived by son Jonathan and daughter Susan Reinsdorf as well as nine grandchildren. Son David Reinsdorf died at age 51 in 2014.
Maya Moore to receive Arthur Ashe Award at The ESPYS
NEW YORK — Maya Moore will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at The ESPYS for her work on criminal justice reform.
The four-time WNBA champion will receive the honor from “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts on July 10 in New York. It’s the same day that the late tennis champion would have turned 78.
Moore stepped away from her basketball career in 2019 to seek justice for Jonathan Irons, who was serving a 50-year prison sentence after being wrongly convicted of burglary and assault. Irons’ conviction was overturned last year and he was freed. The couple later married.
Moore formed a “Win With Justice” campaign to educate the public on the power of prosecutors and organize for Irons’ freedom.
Moore has won two Olympic gold medals and been the WNBA’s MVP and a three-time MVP at the league’s All-Star Game. She is the subject of the film “Breakaway,” which will debut July 13 on ESPN and re-air Aug. 8 on ABC.
The Ashe Award is given to individuals whose contributions transcend sports. Among the previous honorees are Muhammad Ali, Billie Jean King and Pat Summitt.
Josh Rawitch to become president of Baseball Hall of Fame
Josh Rawitch will become president of baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sept. 9 after spending 27 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Major League Baseball Advanced Media.
Tim Mead left the Los Angeles Angels after 40 years to become Hall president on June 24, 2019, taking over from Jeff Idelson, who had held the job since 2008.
Mead announced on April 16 he was quitting in mid-May. Idelson returned as interim president May 15 and will stay on the job until Rawitch starts, the Hall said Monday.
The 44-year-old Rawitch was hired by the Dodgers in 1995, worked in the marketing department for five years and switched to the public relations department.
He worked for BAM from 2001-02, returned to the Dodgers and was vice president of communications. Rawitch is in his 10th season with the Diamondbacks, his sixth as senior vice president of content and communications.
Rawitch was the 2018 winner of MLB’s 2018 Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence.
Son of Bruins star David Pastrnak dies 6 days after birth
BOSTON — Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak says his son has died six days after birth. He did not disclose a cause.
Pastrnak posted on Instagram that girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson gave birth to Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, who died June 23.
“We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER,” Pastrnak wrote. “Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times.”
In a statement, the Bruins said, “David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss.”
The NHL offered condolences as well, as did current and former players.
Pastrnak, a 25-year-old winger, was born in the Czech Republic. He was drafted in the first round in 2014 and was an All-Star in 2019 and 2020.
US to open Olympic baseball against Israel on July 30
Host Japan will open the Olympic baseball tournament against the Dominican Republic at Fukushima on July 28, and Mike Scioscia’s U.S. team will start two days later against Israel at Yokohama.
The U.S., in Group B, also plays defending champion South Korea on July 31. The U.S. has not yet announced its roster, Israel’s team is expected to include former major leaguers Ian Kinsler and Danny Valencia.
Japan, whose roster features former New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka and Yomiuri Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano, is in Group A with Mexico.
Only the first day is at Fukushima, about 180 miles north of Tokyo, and the rest of the baseball tournament is at Yokohama, about 20 miles south of Tokyo.
The U.S.-Israel game is the nightcap of a doubleheader that opens with Mexico-Dominican Republic, and the U.S.-South Korea game is the finale of a doubleheader that starts with Japan-Mexico.
The group stage determines seeding for the double-elimination knockout stage, which starts Aug. 1. The gold medal and bronze medal games are Aug. 7.
Only players not on 40-man major league rosters are eligible.
Baseball was dropped from the Olympics after 2008, was restored for this year and is being dropped again for the 2024 Paris Games. It is expected to be added for 2028 in Los Angeles.
