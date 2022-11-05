Chargers rule out Keenan Allen, 5 others vs. Falcons
COSTA MESA — Justin Herbert is about to get a crash course in playing a game without his top two receivers.
The Los Angeles Chargers ruled out Keenan Allen for Sunday’s game at Atlanta due to continuing problems with his hamstring. Allen said he experienced a setback last week while doing a workout and didn’t practice all week.
Mike Williams suffered an ankle injury in the Oct. 23 loss to Seattle and is expected to miss at least the next three games.
Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter are expected to start in Allen and Williams’ place, but even that isn’t assured. Palmer came out of concussion protocol earlier this week and has been a full participant in practices, but Carter is questionable due to illness.
“It’s just tough losing guys that we think really highly of. We think really highly of the guys behind them and they have done a great job stepping up all throughout camp and all throughout the season, so far,” Herbert said. “We’re going to do our best to get them the ball and hopefully make things happen.”
Michael Bandy and Jason Moore are also on the roster with the possibility that Joe Reed or Keelan Doss could be elevated from the practice squad.
With injuries impacting the receiver group, Austin Ekeler leads NFL running backs with 53 receptions. It is only the third time a running back has at least 50 catches through his team’s first seven games.
Ekeler could become the first running back in NFL history to have three straight games with double-digit receptions if he has at least 10 against the Falcons.
Four more players have also been ruled out, including tight end Donald Parham (hamstring), linebacker Chris Rumph II (knee), kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (back).
With Hopkins and backup Taylor Bertolet both sidelined, Cameron Dicker will handle kicking duties. Dicker will be the 13th kicker used by the Chargers since they moved to Los Angeles in 2017.
Despite the injuries, the Chargers are 4-3 as they begin a stretch where four of their next five games are on the road.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill likely game-time decision vs Chiefs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas City. Tannehill was questionable a week ago before being ruled out ahead of Tennessee’s flight to Houston where rookie Malik Willis got his first NFL start.
Tennessee has an extra seven hours with the Sunday night kickoff against the Chiefs (5-2), which could be an advantage.
Tannehill sprained his right ankle in a win Oct. 23 over Indianapolis and left the stadium that day in a walking boot. He missed last week’s 17-10 win in Houston, snapping the 11-year veteran’s 49-game start streak for Tennessee.
The veteran said Wednesday his mobility while dealing with the pain would be the deciding factor.
With Tannehill staying in Nashville, Willis threw only 10 passes for 55 yards in his NFL debut while being sacked three times. The Titans won by handing off 32 times to two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry, the most carries by a running back in a game this season.
The Titans will be without starting safety Amani Hooker (left shoulder) and fullback Tory Carter (neck).
Jeffery Simmons, a 2021 Pro Bowl defensive tackle, is questionable with a sprained left ankle after not practicing all week. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree is questionable after being added to the injury report with an illness. Defensive lineman Kevin Strong (ankle) also is questionable.
Russell Henley with another 63 opens 3-shot lead at Mayakoba
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Russell Henley is playing so well that even some of his conservative shots wound up close enough for easy birdies. He had another 8-under 63 and opened a three-shot lead Friday in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
Henley ran off three straight birdies early in his round at El Camaleon, and he capped off another string of three birdies with a bold tee shot to a back pin on the par-3 eighth.
That one might have been an accident.
“I wasn’t trying to hit it back there on No. 8. It just went a little farther than I wanted,” Henley said. “But obviously very happy with the result.”
Henley was at 16-under 126, one short of his career best for the opening 36 holes on the PGA Tour. He shot 125 (62-63) at the Sony Open in Honolulu to start the year, a tournament that ended with Hideki Matsuyama beating him in a playoff.
Henley also had a three-shot lead at the Sony Open. This time, Henley leads over Will Gordon (67) and Sam Ryder (65), each looking for their first PGA Tour title.
Henley is a three-time winner, his last victory coming more than five years ago in the 2017 Houston Open.
Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa finally put together a big round with a 63 and was eight behind, while Masters champion Scottie Scheffler had to settle for a 71 that left him 10 shots back.
The cut was at 4-under 138, a 12-shot differential from top to bottom, which was more about the quality of Henley’s play.
Ueda holds 1-shot lead in Toto Classic after 2nd round
SHIGA, Japan — Motoko Ueda had a 3-under 69 Friday to hold a one-shot lead after the second round of the LPGA’s Toto Classic.
Ueda, who was won this event twice, was 10-under and a shot clear of fellow Japanese players Miyu Yamashita and Ai Suzuki. Yamashita carded a 68 and Suzuki had a 70.
Ueda was not happy about her round after opening on Thursday with a 65.
“My tee shots and putts were not so good compared with yesterday,” she said. “I was thinking during the round that it’s going to be a tough day.”
Attahaya Thitikul of Thailand, the LPGA’s No. 1-ranked player, had 67 and was four shots off the lead. Saiki Fujita of Japan had the best round of the day with a 66 and was three shots off the pace.
Thitikul says she is being powered by Japanese food.
“I just talked with my caddie,” she said. “We’re not going to eat the same thing every day, so we’re going to change every dinner. I think the first two days we had sushi, and then yesterday ramen, and today ramen, so I have to find something for tomorrow and the next day.
Senators are up for sale, buyer must keep team in Ottawa
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators are on the market.
The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment said Friday a process has been initiated for the sale of the NHL club. The board retained Galatioto Sports Partners, a firm specializing in the sports finance and advisory business, as its financial adviser.
“A condition of any sale will be that the team remains in Ottawa,” the team said in a news release.
Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on March 28 at age 62 after battling an illness. He had previously said he planned to leave the team to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.
Melnyk purchased the Senators in 2003 for $92 million at a time when the franchise faced bankruptcy and a tenuous future in the nation’s capital.
A recent valuation from sports-business news outlet Sportico listed the Senators at $655 million.
The team’s day-to-day operations has been handled by the board of directors since Melnyk’s death.
Hashimoto adds world championship to go with Olympic gold
LIVERPOOL, England — Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the men’s all-around title at the world gymnastics championship on Friday, giving the 21-year-old star a bookend to the gold he won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Hashimoto put together an all-around total of 87.198 to edge 2021 champion Zhang Boheng of China, who finished second at 87.765, well clear of bronze medalist Wataru Tanigawa of Japan at 85.231.
Hashimoto posted the best score on pommel horse during his second rotation and finished second in four other events — still rings, floor exercise, vault and high bar — in a display of excellence that showcased why is the heir apparent to Japan’s Kohei Uchimura, a two-time Olympic and six-time world champion.
Hashimoto finished second to Boheng by just .017 points at the 2021 world championships just a couple of months after Hashimoto’s triumph at the Olympics.
“(Boheng’s) performance is so good,” Hashimoto said. “I couldn’t win this competition last year because he won. So I felt sad. Competing against him was a motivation (today). The battle with Zhang Boheng is so good.”
Boheng, who won gold with his Chinese teammates in the team competition on Wednesday, made Hashimoto work for it. The 22-year-old attempted more difficult routines than Hashimoto on each of the final two events but was dinged by the judges for small lapses in execution.
“I feel a little bit disappointed, because as defending champion I didn’t do my best in the final today,” Boheng said. “A lot of the dismounts, especially in the floor exercise, I could have improved those.”
Brody Malone of the United States finished fourth, tied for the best performance by an American in the all-around at a world championship since Jon Horton took bronze in 2010. Eighteen-year-old Asher Hong of the U.S. finished sixth in his first world championship.
“Today went really well compared to how the last two days of competition have gone, so I’m happy with that,” said Malone, who struggled with the rest of the Americans during a fifth-place finish in the team final. “But it’s definitely bittersweet to be that close (to a medal) and taste it, but just not get it. I’m definitely motivated, that’s for sure.”
Djokovic and Tsitsipas reach Paris semis, Alcaraz retires
PARIS — Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title by dispatching Lorenzo Musetti 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Djokovic, who has titles in Israel and Kazakhstan this season, is chasing a record-extending 39th Masters title.
Musetti caused Djokovic problems in the French Open fourth round last year, leading by two sets before retiring in the fifth.
Not this time, as the sixth-seeded Serb bulldozed the first set in 24 minutes against the unseeded Italian.
They swapped breaks at the start of the second set as Musetti briefly rallied for 2-2.
Serving for the match, Djokovic held to love and clinched victory when Musettei swiped a wild forehand into the net.
Djokovic next faces Stefanos Tsitsipas after the fifth-seeded Greek won 6-2, 6-4 against unseeded American Tommy Paul, who knocked out Rafael Nadal in the second round.
Djokovic leads Tsitsipas 8-2, with the past three of Djokovic’s seven straight wins all coming in finals — including a five-set thriller at last year’s French Open, where Djokovic rallied from two sets down.
Earlier, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz was stopped by unseeded Holger Rune of Denmark, who reached his first semis at Masters level.
In a match pitting 19-year-old former junior doubles partners, Rune was leading 6-3, 6-6 and 3-1 in the tiebreaker when the U.S. Open champion Alcaraz retired, a few minutes after having treatment on an abdominal muscle at the changeover.
“I thought it was a great match. Unlucky for him,” Rune said. “We both played very well and I was super focused. It was an amazing crowd, amazing tennis, so I’m super pleased with how I handled everything.”
Rune, who won both of his career titles this year, next faces eighth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime. He beat No. 16 Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 to stay on track for a fourth straight title. The Canadian had eight aces and faced no break points.
Christie Sides hired as Indiana Fever’s new coach
INDIANAPOLIS — Christie Sides is the new coach for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, the team announced Friday.
The former Fever assistant returns to Indiana after a one-year stint as an assistant with the Atlanta Dream. Sides also was a head coach at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, an assistant with the Chicago Sky, an associate head coach at Northwestern and an assistant at LSU.
“Indiana has a great winning tradition and I am excited to team up with Lin and the rest of the organization in laying the foundation for sustainable success as we enter the next era of Fever basketball,” Sides said in a news release by the Fever.
Indiana finished last in the WNBA overall at 5-31 — tied for the league record for most losses in a season. Sides takes over for Carlos Knox, who was the interim coach after Marianne Stanley was fired in May.
“Christie has all the traits I value. She is an excellent teacher with a high basketball IQ. She is a relationship person and a connector,” Fever interim General Manager Lin Dunn said in the release. “Christie will be demanding, pay attention to detail, and will also make sure we defend and play hard. I love her energy and believe she is a perfect fit for our young, talented team.”
Sides played college basketball at Ole Miss before transferring to Louisiana Tech, where she helped the team get to the 1999 Final Four and where she holds the career record for 3-point field goal percentage (.448).
Bears activate left guard Whitehair from injured reserve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair on Friday.
He had been on injured reserve since early October, when he hurt his right knee in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2.
The 30-year-old has been a fixture on the Bears line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
The Bears (3-5) host the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday.
Croatia soccer body fined by UEFA for racist fan incidents
NYON, Switzerland — Croatia’s soccer federation was punished by UEFA on Friday for “racist and discriminatory behavior” by fans at the team’s last game before traveling to the World Cup.
UEFA did not specify the incidents at Croatia’s 3-1 win at Austria in the Nations League in September, which were reported to be insults directed by fans at the federation and far-right chants.
UEFA ordered a section of the stadium to be closed when Croatia hosts Wales in March to open their 2024 European Championship qualifying group. The Croatian soccer body was fined 20,000 euros ($19,900) for the discrimination and 23,000 euros ($22,900) for other incidents in Vienna.
Long-time tensions between Croatia fans and national soccer officials led to a game being stopped at Euro 2016 because of disorder in the stands.
Croatia prepares for the World Cup playing Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Nov. 16, one week before its opening game in Qatar.
The 2018 World Cup runner-up is in a group with Belgium, Canada and Morocco.
NFL’s Ferguson brothers among 32 Salute to Service nominees
NEW YORK — Buffalo’s Reid Ferguson and Miami’s Blake Ferguson — brothers and fellow long snappers — are among the 32 team nominees for the NFL’s Salute to Service award this year.
The Salute to Service award, presented by the league and USAA, recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni for their commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities.
The Ferguson brothers come from a family with a strong military background. Their grandfathers Jim Seale and Robert Ferguson, great uncle Jerry Seale and great grandfather Howard Seale all served.
Denver fullback/tight end Andrew Beck was last year’s award recipient and will serve on the panel that selects this year’s winner after three finalists are determined through a fan vote. Finalists will be announced in January, with the winner recognized during the NFL Honors award show in February during the week of the Super Bowl.
Among others nominated this year are: Seattle general manager John Schneider, Atlanta coach Arthur Smith, Washington coach Ron Rivera, Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Arizona guard Justin Pugh, Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, New Orleans linebacker Demario Davis, San Francisco tight end George Kittle, and the Houston Texans cheerleaders.
The NFL highlights its year-long Salute to Service efforts during Weeks 9 through 11 of the season with various television spots during games, and events and activities at stadiums around the country. The league has raised more than $58 million since 2011 for its Salute to Service partners.
The league’s five core Salute to Service partners include the Pat Tillman Foundation, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, United Service Organizations, the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the Wounded Warrior Project.
