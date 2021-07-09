USC’s Isaiah Mobley won’t follow brother to NBA draft
LOS ANGELES — Isaiah Mobley decided not to follow his younger brother, Evan, into the NBA draft. The junior announced Wednesday that he has withdrawn his name and will return to Southern California this fall.
Mobley averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds last season, when the Trojans reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. That’s when the forward broke out, averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds in four games.
The Trojans lost their top two scorers — Evan Mobley and Tahj Eaddy — to the NBA draft. Isaiah White and Chevez Goodwin will take advantage of the NCAA allowing players an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic and return to the team.
Evan Mobley was named the Pac-12’s player, defensive player and freshman of the year. He’s expected to be among the top picks in the draft on July 29.
UCLA’s Johnny Juzang and Cody Riley withdraw from NBA draft
LOS ANGELES — Johnny Juzang and Cody Riley have withdrawn their names from the NBA draft and will return to UCLA this fall.
Juzang, a guard from nearby Tarzana, averaged a team-high 16 points and 4.1 rebounds while starting 26 of 27 games last season. He was even better during the Bruins’ run to the Final Four. Juzang averaged 22.8 points and four rebounds in six NCAA Tournament games.
Riley, a forward from Kansas City, Kansas, started all 31 games last season, averaging 10 points and 5.4 rebounds — both career highs. The Bruins lost to Gonzaga in the national semifinals.
“Westwood, I can’t wait to go to war!” Juzang posted on his social media account. “We’ve got a team full of warriors and there’s nobody I’d rather fight beside. With Coach Cronin and our staff, I’m very excited for this season. Let’s do something special!”
Riley said he’s more motivated than ever to graduate and help UCLA chase a championship.
Riley didn’t play his freshman season after being suspended for his involvement in a shoplifting incident in China during the Bruins’ season opener.
Coach Mick Cronin said he’s excited to have both players remain in the fold.
“Obviously, we had a special run in March and Johnny, playing on a sprained ankle, was magnificent along with his teammates,” Cronin said. “Cody is one of the hardest working players I have ever coached.”
Earlier this week, guard Chris Smith announced that he won’t return to Westwood for a fifth year of eligibility, which the NCAA would have allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Smith averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while starting the first eight games before sustaining an ACL tear to his left knee and missing the rest of his senior season.
USA Select team loses 3 players over virus-related concerns
LAS VEGAS — The USA Select Team will be without three players for the remainder of Olympic training camp for coronavirus-related reasons, though there are no indications that any cause for concern exists past those players.
The U.S. Olympic team practiced for a third consecutive day Thursday, with the remaining members of the select team taking part in that workout. Players on both the Olympic team and the select team -- a group of 17 players that were brought in to scrimmage and practice against the Tokyo-bound club -- are tested daily.
“I think we all know (the pandemic) is not over yet,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. “That goes without saying. Everybody has to still be vigilant and careful.”
A person with knowledge of the situation said the three players involved for the virus-related reasons were Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets teammates P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither USA Basketball nor the players revealed names publicly, said one of the three had tested positive for COVID-19 and the two others were being held out over possible exposure concerns. The person did not reveal which player tested positive.
Osaka says Djokovic, Michelle Obama, others reached out
NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka says former first lady Michelle Obama and sports stars Novak Djokovic, Michael Phelps and Stephen Curry were among those who reached out to offer support after she withdrew from the French Open to take a mental health break.
In an essay in Time magazine’s Olympic preview issue, on sale Friday, Osaka — a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player — wrote that she hopes “we can enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones,” and suggests they be allowed to sometimes skip media obligations without punishment.
“There can be moments for any of us where we are dealing with issues behind the scenes,” the 23-year-old Osaka said. “Each of us as humans is going through something on some level.”
She said before the French Open began that she would not speak to the media during that tournament, saying those interactions were sometimes uncomfortable and would create doubts for her on the court. After her first-round victory in Paris, Osaka was fined $15,000 for skipping her mandatory news conference and threatened by the four Grand Slam tournaments with the possibility of disqualification or suspension if she continued to avoid the media.
Osaka then pulled out of that tournament, saying she deals with anxiety before news conferences and has experienced bouts of depression in recent years.
Don Mattingly agrees to manage Miami Marlins in 2022
MIAMI — Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly will return for a seventh season in 2022, general manager Kim Ng said Thursday afternoon during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Mattingly and the club agreed to the mutual option in his contract that allows him to manage next season.
“There was a deadline in the contract by which we had to make our feelings known, and that was coming up real soon,” Ng said, “We just decided to make sure to get it done. A little bit early but, nonetheless, we wanted to make sure to tell you guys.”
The Marlins ended a 17 year playoff drought when they reached the postseason in 2020. That accomplishment earned Mattingly NL Manager of the Year honors.
Munoz, Hadley share the lead at John Deere Classic
SILVIS, Ill. — Sebastian Munoz was motoring along when he closed with five straight birdies at the TPC Deere Run for an 8-under 63, turning a solid day into a share of the lead with Chesson Hadley.
Hadley was on the other side of the course, finishing on the front nine. It wasn’t nearly as spectacular, but he played bogey-free and had back-to-back birdies on three occasions. He was helped by making three of his birdies from 25 feet.
Hank Lebioda, who finished one shot out of the playoff last week in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, was poised to join them. He was 7 under through 12 holes and tied the lead with a tee shot on the 213-yard seventh hole that stopped 20 inches from the cup.
But he missed the fairway to the right on the par-4 ninth, chose to pitch back to the fairway and hit a wedge to 6 feet below the cup. He missed the par putt and had to settle for a 64. Chez Reavie and Camilo Villegas, who played in the morning, also were at 64.
Scoring was so good in immaculate conditions that nearly half the field broke 70.
Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, who chose to play in the 50th anniversary of the John Deere Classic instead of defending his title in the U.S. Senior Open, got off to a sluggish start until he rallied with a few birdies on the front nine for a 70.
That will leave the three-time John Deere champion some work to do Friday afternoon to make the cut. But at least Stricker gets a little more sleep for that 54-year-old body.
Rahm lives up to billing with 1st-round 66 at Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — About to start his first event as a major champion, Jon Rahm was taking some practice swings on the first tee at the Scottish Open when his status as golf’s hottest player was underlined.
“On the tee,” the official starter said, “the U.S. Open champion, the Race to Dubai champion, the world No. 1 from Spain, Jon Rahm.”
An opening round of 5-under 66 saw him live up to the billing on Thursday.
Rahm mixed seven birdies with two bogeys over the links at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick and was two strokes off the lead held by Jack Senior, a 353rd-ranked English player who was upstaging one of the best fields assembled on the European Tour for some time.
No. 3-ranked Justin Thomas holed a 90-foot eagle putt and also birdied the last to wind up in a tie for second place with Lee Westwood, with both players shooting bogey-free 65s.
Rahm was a further stroke back in a nine-way tie for fourth and showing his game remains in great shape after a two-week break following his win at Torrey Pines for his first major title.
“I was a little surprised by it,” Rahm said of his introduction on the first tee. “I didn’t expect it. And my ego might have gotten a little too big. I tried to hit it too hard on No. 1.”
Another major is coming up next week — the British Open at Royal St. George’s in the south of England — and that explains why there is such a strong lineup at the Scottish Open, which is regularly used as a warmup event due to it also being played on a links course.
Of the other high-profile names, No. 11-ranked Rory McIlroy birdied two of his last three holes and shot 1-under 70 along with Collin Morikawa, last year’s PGA Championship winner and the world No. 4.
Nasa Hataoka shoots 10-under 61 in Marathon LPGA Classic
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Nasa Hataoka parred the final two holes to miss a chance for the second 59 in LPGA Tour history, finishing with a 10-under 61 and a four-stroke lead Thursday in the Marathon LPGA Classic.
Annika Sorenstam is the only player to shoot 59 on the LPGA Tour, accomplishing the feat in her 2001 Standard Register PING victory at Moon Valley in Arizona.
“When I had my ninth birdie it kind of did come to my mind,” Hataoka said. “But then, after I only having two holes (left), I just thought how great Annika was more than me getting it.”
Hataoka was a stroke off the Highland Meadows record of 60 set by Paula Creamer in 2008. The 22-year-old Japanese player had her lowest score on the LPGA Tour, topping a third-round 63 in her 2018 NWA Championship victory.
“I think what was really working is I was able to control my iron shots to make sure I could get close to the pin to get the birdies,” Hataoka said.
Hataoka had six straight birdies on Nos. 15-2 and added three more in a row on Nos. 5-7 before closing the bogey-free round with the two pars.
“I didn’t feel any pressure on myself or didn’t feel way good,” Hataoka said. “Everything was just right at the center, so I guess I would say it was the zone, yes. I was able to control everything.”
The three-time LPGA Tour winner lost a playoff to Yuka Saso a month ago in the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club.
Lauren Stephenson was second after a 65. She also missed a chance to go lower on her final two holes, finishing with two pars on the par-5 17th and 18th.
Astros stars Correa, Altuve will not play in All-Star game
HOUSTON — Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will not play in next week’s All-Star Game.
Both players were named reserves for the game Tuesday night in Denver.
Altuve, a second baseman, on Thursday cited needing the time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg as his reason for pulling out of the game.
“I really think I need those four days to get everything on my leg right and be really healthy for the second half because I feel like the team needs me 100%,” Altuve said.
Altuve, who was named to the team for the seventh time, has not missed any time with the problem this season and would not provide any details on what exactly is wrong with his leg.
Correa, a shortstop who received his second All-Star nod this season, chose to skip the game to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.
Nevada fighters no longer penalized for marijuana tests
LAS VEGAS — Nevada athletic regulators voted this week to remove penalties for boxers and MMA fighters who test positive for marijuana.
The decision follows the controversial move by the United States Anti-Doping Agency to suspend American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson after she tested positive for marijuana, forcing her to miss the Olympics this month.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Nevada Athletic Commission to immediately remove any penalties for a fighter who tests positive for the chemicals found in marijuana. A fighter who appears to be under the influence of the drug on a fight night could still be sanctioned.
Before the change, a positive test for marijuana could leave a competitor facing a suspension of up to nine months and a fine of their purse.
Fighters will continue to be tested for the drug for six months, the newspaper reported. The commission will then decide whether to continue screening for marijuana.
Commissioners unanimously approved the change Wednesday after the controversial banning of Richardson, though they had already planned to discuss the change before the news of Richardson’s test broke.
McMillan looking for more success as Hawks’ full-time coach
ATLANTA — Nate McMillan earned his deal as full-time coach of the Atlanta Hawks by leading the team to its first playoff appearance since 2017.
The playoff run took the Hawks all the way to the Eastern Conference finals, and McMillan says he believes more success awaits the young team.
“I am truly blessed to be able to lead this special group into the future,” McMillan said in a statement released by the team on Thursday, when his deal as full-time coach was made official.
“I believe what we accomplished this season is just the beginning of what we can achieve if we stay connected and committed to each other.”
McMillan’s deal was formalized after general manager Travis Schlenk said Monday an agreement had been reached but the contract had not been drawn up.
As interim coach, McMillan led the Hawks to an improbable run that changed the expectations for the young team.
The Hawks were only 14-20 under former coach Lloyd Pierce, who along with Schlenk led the rebuilding effort. McMillan, 56, was named interim coach after Pierce was fired.
The Hawks responded with an immediate turnaround, including sudden success in retaining late leads that had slipped away early in the season.
The Hawks posted a 27-11 regular-season record under McMillan and earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Back in NCAA: Larry Brown joins Hardaway’s staff at Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has added Hall of Famer Larry Brown to the Tigers’ staff as an assistant, reuniting the former New York Knicks player and coach.
Brown, 80, is the only coach to win championships in both the NCAA (with Kansas in 1988) and the NBA (Detroit Pistons, 2004) over a 42-year career that also included stops in the ABA. He received coach of the year awards in each league.
The 2002 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee won 1,098 NBA games and reached the playoffs 18 times over 26 seasons. His NCAA title with the Jayhawks was among three Final Four appearances his teams made in the 1980s, one of them with UCLA.
Brown, who went 94-39 at SMU from 2012-16 and more recently was head coach of Auxilium Torino in Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A in 2018, joins a Tigers program fresh off an NIT championship this spring and seeking its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.
Hardaway called Brown a legend in a news release Thursday and praised his basketball knowledge.
Marquette’s Dawson Garcia transferring to North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring and rebounding as a freshman last season, has indicated on social media he is transferring to North Carolina.
Garcia released an Instagram post that showed him in a North Carolina uniform. He included the message, “Chapel Hill! Let’s Rock! #committed.”
The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds for Marquette last season. He entered his name in the NBA draft before opting to return to school, but he also had entered the transfer portal.
Garcia is the latest transfer set to join the Tar Heels under new coach Hubert Davis, who took over after the April retirement of Hall of Famer Roy Williams.
Vos wins second Giro stage as van der Breggen keeps lead
PUEGNAGO DEL GARDA, Italy — Three-time world champion Marianne Vos won her second stage in the Giro d’Italia Donne on Thursday, attacking along with Elisa Longo Borghini on the final lap of an 11-lap circuit and staying away to the finish line.
Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen finished third with the same time as the leaders to keep her nearly 3-minute buffer in the overall race lead. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio also had the same time and remains in second place overall.
The 34-year-old Vos dominated the sport for most of a decade, winning Olympic gold at the London Games in 2012, but she had seemingly been passed by Dutch teammates van der Breggen and Demi Vollering. While van der Breggen remains a big favorite to win gold at the Tokyo Games later this month, Vos has been making quite a statement of her own.
Along with two wins at the Giro, the most prestigious women’s stage race, Vos also has three other podium finishes.
Rafael Nadal to make return to competition with debut in DC
WASHINGTON — Rafael Nadal will return to competition by making his debut at the hard-court tournament in Washington.
The Citi Open announced Thursday that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is in the field for the July 31 to Aug. 8 event that serves as a U.S. Open tuneup.
Nadal has not played since his loss to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open last month.
The 35-year-old Spaniard decided to sit out Wimbledon, which ends Sunday, and the Tokyo Olympics, which open July 23, saying his body needed time to rest and recover after the clay-court season.
Others on the list of players entered in the Citi Open include Wimbledon semifinalists Denis Shapovalov and Hubert Hurkacz, who beat Roger Federer on Wednesday.
Ex-Madrid captain Sergio Ramos signs 2-year deal with PSG
PARIS — Obsessed with winning the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain added precious experience to its squad by recruiting former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on Thursday.
The 35-year-old Ramos signed a two-year deal with PSG after Madrid preferred not to renew his contract last month.
Ramos was with the Spanish powerhouse since arriving from Sevilla in 2005 when he was 19. The central defender helped the club win 22 titles, including four Champions Leagues and five Spanish leagues. His 93rd-minute header helped secure Madrid the European trophy in 2014.
2-year jail sentence for golfer Cabrera over assault charges
BUENOS AIRES — Argentinian golfer Ángel Cabrera, a former Masters and U.S. Open champion, was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison on assault charges against his former partner.
A court in the province of Cordoba, 500 miles (about 800 kilometers) northwest of Buenos Aires, convicted the 51-year-old for assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018.
Cabrera, who denied in the trial any wrongdoing, will serve his sentence immediately.
“His situation is much more complex than this, he has other charges for which there are arrest warrants too. There are other victims,” prosecutor Laura Battistelli told TV channel Todo Noticias.
The first charges were brought by Torres Mana, and two other women then did the same.
The golfer traveled to the United States in July 2020 without seeking permission, which led the province of Cordoba to request his arrest.
AP source: Winger Vladimir Tarasenko asks Blues for trade
Vladimir Tarasenko has asked the St. Louis Blues for a trade, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The Blues declined comment when asked about Tarasenko’s trade request, which was first reported by The Athletic. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the request was not made public.
Tarasenko is a five-time 30-goal scorer, but injuries have limited him to just seven in 34 games the past two seasons. He has undergone three shoulder surgeries in three years, most recently a second operations on his left shoulder last fall.
The 29-year-old Russian winger who helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019 has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $7.5 million.
Tarasenko is a homegrown member of the Blues after they drafted him in the first round in 2010. He has 218 goals and 223 assists in 531 regular-season games, all with St. Louis.
