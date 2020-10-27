Browns star Beckham done for season with torn knee ligament
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the rest of the season after tearing a knee ligament during Sunday’s 37-34 win at Cincinnati.
Beckham’s second season in Cleveland ended when his left leg buckled while running to try and make a tackle after Baker Mayfield’s first pass was intercepted by Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips.
An MRI taken Monday in Cleveland confirmed the diagnosis of a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
On what became his final play of 2020, Beckham was chasing Phillips down the sideline when his leg got twisted awkwardly. He immediately grabbed it, was taken directly to the Browns locker room and didn’t return.
The Browns (5-2) played well without Beckham, who for all his talent hasn’t been able to make a strong connection with Mayfield since arriving in a blockbuster trade from the New York Giants before last season. Beckham played most of 2019 with a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery.
After Beckham went out Sunday, Mayfield completed 21 consecutive passes and threw five TD passes — matching a franchise record — as the Browns outlasted the Bengals.
Mayfield was also without injured running back Nick Chubb, tight end Austin Hooper and receiver Jarvis Landry played a broken rib. But the third-year QB had one of his best games by making plays with rookie tight end Harrison Bryant (two TDs), Rashard Higgins (six catches) and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones, who entered the game without a catch and grabbed Mayfield’s winning TD pass with 11 seconds left
Cleveland, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2002, will have to go the rest of the way without Beckham, who will turn 28 on Nov. 5. He had 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season. He also scored on a 50-yard touchdown run.
Lewis Hamilton wins Portuguese GP for record 92nd F1 victory
PORTIMAO, Portugal — British driver Lewis Hamilton made Formula One history on Sunday, winning the Portuguese Grand Prix for a 92nd career victory to move one ahead of German great Michael Schumacher.
Hamilton finished nearly 25.6 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 34.5 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for his eighth win of another dominant season. He also took an extra point for the fastest lap to extend his huge championship lead to 77 points over Bottas with just five races left.
Hamilton won his first F1 race in 2007 and first title the following year. But his career really took off when he replaced the retired Schumacher at Mercedes in 2013. Hamilton has added five F1 titles and the runaway championship leader is now odds-on to equal Schumacher’s record of seven.
Hamilton took a record-extending 97th career pole position, starting ahead of Bottas and Verstappen on a track being used for the first time in F1.
McLaren’s Carlos Sainz Jr. briefly held the race lead and then Bottas led until Hamilton passed him on Lap 20.
After that he coasted to the finish line and into the record books.
ESPN won’t hold college basketball events in Florida bubble
ORLANDO, Fla. — ESPN won’t hold college basketball tournaments in a Florida bubble next month.
In a statement Monday, ESPN Events said it had “set out to create a protected environment” in Orlando for teams set to compete in events it operates. Those plans changed due to “certain challenges surrounding testing protocols,” leading to the decision to resume those events during the 2021-22 season.
ESPN Events lists 10 college basketball tournaments and doubleheaders on its website originally scheduled for the upcoming season, including the Champions Classic that annually features Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State as well as the Preseason NIT, the Jimmy V Classic and the Orlando Invitational.
The NCAA delayed the start of the season to Nov. 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic, though scheduling remains unsettled with less than a month to go.
UNLV football will be first with fans at Raiders’ stadium
LAS VEGAS — Fans of UNLV football will be the first to attend a game at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders after the university’s plan to allow a limited number of spectators was approved by the Southern Nevada Health District and Nevada’s department of Business & Industry.
The Rebels are scheduled to host in-state rival Nevada at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday in the annual battle for the Fremont Cannon, college football’s largest rivalry trophy. It will be the first game played before fans at the new stadium since the Raiders have decided to play their inaugural season in Vegas before empty seats amid the pandemic.
UNLV is limited to 3% of the stadium’s capacity, about 2,000 spectators.
Fans attending the game must be screened upon entry and will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. The approval is strictly for UNLV’s first two home games at Allegiant Stadium. The school said plans must be resubmitted for any games after that.
“This is a big deal for the community, this is a big deal for the two cities, this is a big deal for the university, the alumni,” UNLV first-year coach Marcus Arroyo said.
SEC fines Lane Kiffin over officiating complaints
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference has fined Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin $25,000 for his complaints about officiating on social media.
The league announced the fine on Monday, but also said the replay official should have stopped play to review the call after Mississippi’s fourth-quarter kickoff appeared to have touched the right hand of Shaun Shivers. The Rebels recovered in the end zone but the on-field call was that Shivers didn’t touch it and play wasn’t halted for a review.
It’s unclear which social-media posts drew the fine but Kiffin did retweet one calling the officiating “a disgrace.”
Earlier Monday, Kiffin said he had spoken to SEC coordinator of officials John McDaid about the play. He said he was instructed not to publicly disclose the explanation given by McDaid.
“I asked the side judge, ‘Why aren’t they replaying it? Do I need to challenge?’” Kiffin said before the fine was announced. “He said, ‘They’ve already looked at it. There’s nothing there.’ I’m not allowed to say anything about the conversation but I really wish that our fans and players could hear what I was told.”
Auburn went on to win 35-28 on Bo Nix’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with 1:11 left.
Kiffin said he wanted “to take a five-minute power yoga class” to help him control his words to reporters after the call with McDaid.
“I really wish for our players, for our fans, that they could hear what I was just told,” he said. “I think they deserve to. But I asked. They made sure to tell me there’s a policy that I can’t tell you, the players or the fans what their, if you want to call it, explanation for that situation and how TV copy and everybody in the country can see it hit him.”
Public criticism of officials “is absolutely prohibited” under SEC bylaws.
Missouri WR arrested, dismissed from team
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri wide receiver Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the team after being arrested, school officials said Monday.
Massey, 20, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage, according to the Boone County Sheriff Department. He was released after bonding out of jail.
Massey had not played for the Tigers this year after he opted out of the season because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the Mizzou Football program for a violation of team rules,” the university said. “Since electing to opt out of the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 last month, he has not been involved in any of our practices or team activities.”
A former three-star recruit from St. Louis, Massey played in four games for Missouri last year but did not record a catch.
Missouri (2-2) takes a two-game winning streak to No. 10 Florida (2-1) on Saturday.
American runner Leeper loses appeal to use prosthetic legs
GENEVA — An American runner who uses two prosthetic legs lost an appeal Monday in his bid to try to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a decision by the governing body of track and field that had ruled Blake Leeper gets a competitive advantage against able-bodied runners because of the added height his prostheses give him.
“This means that Mr. Leeper cannot compete in the Olympic Games or (World Athletic Series) competitions with the prostheses he uses at present,” World Athletics said in a statement.
The 31-year-old Leeper, who was born with no legs below the knee, can challenge the ruling at the Swiss supreme court before the Olympics open in July 2021.
“I will never give up and will continue to do all I can to compete and be judged by standards that are non-discriminatory, in every way,” the 400-meter runner said.
Leeper said in a statement released by his lawyers that the International Paralympic Committee’s rules on the subject are racially biased against Black athletes. His legal team said the height limit was based on data drawn from “height proportions of Caucasians and Asians,” not Black athletes.
“This part of the (court) decision was racially discriminatory and thus against public policy,” said Leeper’s lawyer, Jeffrey Kessler.
The case was similar to the one lodged by Oscar Pistorius. The South African runner was cleared to compete in able-bodied events after CAS found his carbon-fiber blades did not give him an advantage.
South Korean striker Lee to retire from K-League at age 41
SEOUL, South Korea — Veteran striker Lee Dong-gook finally called time on his record-breaking career on Monday at the age of 41.
The Jeonbuk Motors forward announced via social media that he will retire after Sunday’s game against Daegu FC.
Lee is the K-League’s all-time leading scorer with 228 goals, and has also netted more than anyone else in the Asian Champions League, the continent’s top club competition, with 37 goals.
“I will always have the memories of fans who chanted my name and the moments of joy and glory that we shared,” Lee, who has scored four goals in 10 appearances this season, said. “I am grateful for those who supported me on and off the pitch over the long period of 23 years. I was very happy as a player.”
Should league-leading Jeonbuk take a point on Sunday, it will give Lee his eighth domestic league championship with the club. He also won the 2016 Asian Champions League and was voted K-League MVP on four occasions.
The award of ‘Rookie of the Year’ in 1998 with Pohang Steelers signaled a significant start to a club career that would include short stints with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga and the English Premier League’s Middlesbrough before a return to Asia in 2008.
Lee appeared 105 times for his country, although despite playing at the 1998 World Cup, he was surprisingly left out of the roster for the 2002 tournament by coach Guus Hiddink. South Korea reached the semifinals that year in the World Cup it co-hosted with Japan.
Ahead of the 2006 World Cup, Lee had established himself as the country’s No. 1 striker but he was ruled out because of a serious knee injury. He had to wait until 2010 to return to the world stage.
