Dodgers place designated hitter J.D. Martinez on injured list with groin tightness
CLEVELAND — The Dodgers are hoping rest in August will have J.D. Martinez ready for October.
Los Angeles placed the designated hitter on the injured list Tuesday with groin tightness, and expect him to be sidelined for several weeks.
The team made the move with the All-Star hitter before opening a three-game series against the Guardians. Manager Dave Roberts said Martinez has been affected by lingering pain and the team felt the only remedy was for him to stop playing completely.
“On certain swings it didn’t affect him, but when he would stride out a little further that’s when it gets him,” Roberts said. “He’s pretty adamant that it’s not the back, but regardless it was impeding his swing.
“The one thing we haven’t done is just quit activity and hopefully that can knock it out.”
The 36-year-old Martinez has been out since Saturday. He recently underwent an MRI and an epidural injection while being slowed by hamstring tightness and a lower back issue.
Martinez is batting .256 with 25 homers and 78 RBIs in 92 games. But he’s been struggling since the All-Star break. He hit his 300th career home run in June.
“He just was compromised with his swing,” Roberts said. “He tried to play through it, but it was just something where we felt he wasn’t going to be able to perform at his or our expectations, so IL made sense.”
Roberts said Martinez will not do any hitting for at least one week before he’s re-evaluated.
As for when the 36-year-old will be back, Roberts said that’s impossible to predict.
“I think the hope is that it gets cleared up,” Roberts said. “This should do it. The question is how long is the timetable and I don’t think anyone knows right now.”
To fill the roster spot, the NL West-leading Dodgers recalled infielder Michael Busch from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Busch was in the lineup at DH on Tuesday against the Guardians. Roberts said he’ll use Max Munday in that role on Wednesday.
White Sox fire executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday, cutting ties with their baseball leadership amid another disappointing season.
Williams, who originally joined the White Sox front office in 1992 as a scout, was in his 11th season as executive vice president after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 years. Hahn had been the GM since October 2012.
Williams and Hahn, who joined the organization in October 2000, helped Chicago win the 2005 World Series. The White Sox also won the AL Central in 2008 and made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but the franchise has fallen on hard times of late.
After going 81-81 last year, Chicago had a 49-76 record heading into Tuesday night’s game against Seattle.
“While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels,” White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a release. “This has led me to the conclusion that the best decision for the organization moving forward is to make a change in our baseball department leadership.”
The 87-year-old Reinsdorf, one of the most loyal owners in sports, called the dismissal of Williams and Hahn “an incredibly difficult decision.” He described Williams as “like a son to me.”
In the release announcing the changes, the White Sox said they anticipate having a new leader of baseball operations in place by the end of the season.
The upheaval with baseball operations raises questions about the future of manager Pedro Grifol, who was hired in November.
Harden fined $100,000 for public comments about status with 76ers
NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000 for public comments he made about his status with the team.
Harden made public comments on Aug. 14 and Aug. 17 saying he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless he were traded to another team. The league talked to Harden as part of its investigation and confirmed that his comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not grant his trade request.
Harden picked up his player option for next season in June, but the 76ers have not found a deal, prompting Harden’s anger. Among other things, he called 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event in China.
“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said at the event. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”
The National Basketball Players Association issued a statement supporting Harden.
“We respectfully disagree with the league’s decision to discipline James Harden for recent comments he made, which we believe do not violate the rule against public trade demands. We intend to file a grievance and have the matter heard by our Arbitrator.”
Harden has been one of the league’s top players for the past decade, having won three scoring titles and the 2018 league MVP award. He led the league in assists last season. But he hasn’t won an NBA title, and with him turning 34 this week, time is running out.
Arizona State to start freshman Jaden Rashada at quarterback, AP source says
TEMPE, Ariz. — Freshman Jaden Rashada will start the season as Arizona State’s quarterback, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Rashada will start the Sun Devils’ opener against Southern Utah on Aug. 31, the person said on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced.
Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro first reported Rashada will start the opener.
Rashada was in a three-man competition with returner Trenton Bourguet and Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne entering fall camp. Pyne had a setback when he suffered a hamstring injury in a scrimmage and has been out.
A former four-star recruit, Rashada initially committed to Miami before switching to Florida. He asked for his release in January after a lucrative name, image and likeness (NIL) deal fell through.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback impressed new Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham with his athleticism and decision-making throughout camp, earning him the nod over Bourguet.
“He’s getting better every day,” Dillingham said earlier in camp. “He’s making throws out here that are top-notch NFL throws that our team sees and it’s exciting to see.”
Bourguet started five games for the Sun Devils last season, throwing for 1,490 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions.
Mayfield lands Buccaneers QB job, beats out Trask in competition to replace Brady
TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield was selected as the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending the competition for Tom Brady’s old job on Tuesday.
The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft prevailed over third-year pro Kyle Trask, a 2021 second-round draft pick who spent the past two seasons as the third-string quarterback behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert.
Mayfield, who’s with his fourth team since July 2022, signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Bucs after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns. He made six starts for the Carolina Panthers and four more with the Los Angeles Rams a year ago, going a combined 2-8.
Tampa Bay opens the regular season at Minnesota on Sept. 10.
“There’s a lot that goes into it. I can’t sit up here and give you every detail,” coach Todd Bowles said after practice Tuesday.
Mayfield started and played 1½ quarters of Tampa Bay’s preseason opener, completing eight of nine passes for 63 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 28-year-old didn’t play last Saturday against the New York Jets, when Trask started and wound up playing most of the game after third-stringer John Wolford was injured.
“We love everything Kyle has done. He’s gotten leaps and bounds better. ... And we’re excited about Baker,” Bowles said. “We like where we’re at right now experience-wise and his understanding the playbook just a little bit better.”
From the day he joined the Bucs and began learning the system installed by first-year offensive coordinator Dave Canales, Mayfield’s experience figured to make him the favorite to replace Brady, who retired after last season.
While Trask has only seen action in one regular-season game, attempting nine passes; Mayfield is 31-38 in 69 starts and thrown for 16,288 yards, 102 touchdowns and 64 interceptions over five seasons.
Mayfield, who led the Browns to the playoffs once in four seasons in Cleveland, was not surprised by Tuesday’s decision.
“I expect to be the starter,” he said. “I know how talented I am. I know what kind of leader I am.”
Knicks sue Raptors, accusing rival of using ex-Knicks employee as ‘mole’ to steal scouting secrets
NEW YORK — The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scouting employee on Monday, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks.
The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court seeks unspecified damages and a ban on the further spread of the Knicks’ trade secrets. The lawsuit claimed that secrets including scouting and play frequency reports, along with a prep book and a link to valuable software, had been downloaded thousands of times by Raptors employees.
“This material consists of secret, proprietary information critical to the Knicks’ efforts to maintain a competitive advantage over their rivals, including the Raptors,” the lawsuit said.
The Knicks said the theft occurred in recent weeks after the Raptors hired and recruited “a mole” within the Knicks organization. The lawsuit identified him as Ikechukwu Azotam, who since August 2021 had directed the planning, organizing and distribution of all video scouting responsibilities for the Knicks’ coaching staff.
They blamed Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic, hired in June, along with player development coach Noah Lewis, the Raptors’ parent company — Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. — and 10 unidentified Raptors employees, saying that they received proprietary information and sometimes directed Azotam to misuse his access to Knicks information.
In a statement Monday, the Raptors and its parent company said it “strongly denies any involvement in the matters alleged.”
According to the statement, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and the Raptors were notified by the owner of the Knicks on Thursday about the allegations, but they had not yet been served a lawsuit.
“MLSE responded promptly, making clear our intention to conduct an internal investigation and to fully cooperate,” the statement said. “MLSE and the Toronto Raptors will reserve further comment until this matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of both parties.”
An email address listed in the lawsuit for Azotam with the Raptors was not accepting emails late Monday.
Washington starting RB Davis out for season with lower body injury
Washington running back Cameron Davis is out for the season after suffering a lower body injury last week during practice.
Washington coach Kalen DeBoer made the announcement on Tuesday.
Davis, a 6-foot, 212-pound junior, ran for 522 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He would have had an expanded role for the 10th-ranked Huskies now that last year’s top rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has moved on.
Will Nixon and Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson likely will get more touches with Davis out.
DeBoer also said sophomore offensive lineman Gaard Memmelar will miss the season because of injury.
Washington opens the season at home against Boise State on Sept. 2.
Former Texas A&M QB Haynes King claims the starting job at Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — Former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has claimed the starting job at Georgia Tech.
Coach Brent Key announced Tuesday that King will start the Sept. 1 opener against Atlantic Coast Conference rival Louisville.
“We feel like he gives us the best chance in the first game to go out and play the game we want to play,” Key said.
King beat out redshirt freshman Zach Pyron for the No. 1 spot. Zach Gibson was also in the mix, but it basically became a two-man competition during preseason camp.
After hinting that he might wait as late as game time to announce a starter, Key felt comfortable enough with King to make the call more than a week before the opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“It’s time to turn the page with that,” Key said, “and get the team focused and prepped moving forward.”
Key said he met individually with both King and Pyron on Monday to inform them of his decision.
“I talked with them at depth, kind of where they’re at, where they stand, what they need to continue to work on,” the coach said. “Both quarterbacks had outstanding camps.”
King came to Georgia Tech as a graduate transfer in January after the last two seasons as Texas A&M’s starter.
He played only two games in 2021 before going down with a season-ending broken leg. A year ago, King lost the starting job after an upset loss to Appalachian State, though he did wind up playing in six games — five of them losses.
King completed 55.6% of his passes for 1,220 yards, with seven touchdowns and six interceptions in a hugely disappointing season for the Aggies. They started out ranked in the top 10, but finished 5-7.
Now, he’s getting a fresh start at Georgia Tech, which has endured four straight losing seasons, including a 5-7 mark last season.
Manager Dave Martinez has agreed to an extension with the Washington Nationals
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez agreed to a new two-year contract with the club he led to the 2019 World Series championship.
The Nationals said Tuesday, before opening a series at the New York Yankees at night, that Martinez is getting what they called a multiyear extension without revealing for how long. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press it is for two years; the person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced.
“It’s always good when you’re working really hard to get better, but to continue to give me the opportunity to do that, especially with such a young group, means a lot to me,” Martinez said before Tuesday’s game. “We are heading in the right direction.”
The Nationals entered Tuesday with a 57-68 record and last in the NL East.
The Athletic was first to report on Martinez’s agreement and reported that general manager Mike Rizzo was close to a new contract, too.
MRI on Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin’s toe injury showed no major damage, an AP source says
Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin had an MRI on a toe injury that showed no major damage, a person with knowledge of the tests said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team is not yet required to provide injury updates at this stage of the preseason.
X-rays taken Monday night on McLaurin were also negative. The combination of those results makes the Commanders optimistic about McLaurin playing in the season opener Sept. 10 against Arizona.
Washington’s top wideout left the preseason game against Baltimore late in the first half with an injury to a toe on his right foot, after Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch landed on it.
McLaurin was injured making his third and final catch of the game. He immediately left and did not return to the sideline for the remainder of a 29-28 victory that ended the Ravens’ NFL-record preseason winning streak at 24.
But that result in exhibition play mattered far less for the Commanders than the status of McLaurin, who is expected to be new starting quarterback Sam Howell’s top pass-catcher.
Howell when he made his debut in the 2022 finale became the 10th different quarterback McLaurin has played with since entering the league in 2019. Despite that, he has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past three seasons.
A third-round pick out of Ohio State three years ago, McLaurin is in the midst of a $71 million contract with $53 million guaranteed that was signed last summer.
Serena Williams gives birth to second child, a daughter
Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl, she posted Tuesday on Instagram, almost exactly a year after her last match as a tennis star.
Adira River Ohanian is the second child — and second daughter — for the 41-year-old Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their first, Olympia, was born in 2017.
Williams, who won 23 Grand Slam singles titles during a career that transcended her sport, revealed at the Met Gala in May that she was pregnant.
When she told the world in August 2022 she was preparing to close her playing career, Williams cited a desire to grow her family as one of the main reasons for walking away from tennis.
“Believe me,” Williams wrote last year in an essay for Vogue magazine, “I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”
The 2022 U.S. Open was her last tournament. She reached the third round in New York by beating second-seeded Anett Kontaveit before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Sept. 3.
Panthers RB Miles Sanders confident he’ll be ready to play in regular-season opener vs. Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders said Tuesday he’ll be ready to play in his team’s Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons despite missing more than two weeks of training camp with a groin injury.
“Absolutely,” Sanders said when asked if he’s confident he’ll play in Week 1.
Sanders returned to practice this week. He is scheduled to start and is considered Carolina’s “three-down back,” according to coach Frank Reich.
He hasn’t played in either of the team’s exhibition games and his status for Friday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions remains uncertain, Reich said.
The Panthers signed Sanders to a four-year, $25.4 million contract in the offseason in hopes of replacing Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for four draft picks midway through last season.
“We do feel like Miles has the opportunity and potential to be one of our playmakers,” Reich said. “He’s explosive. He’s a dual threat. He’s got long speed, he’s got burst, he’s got quickness, he’s got good vision. That’s why we went out and got him.”
Sanders caught 50 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, in addition to rushing for 818 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
But his receiving numbers have tailed off the past three years with Sanders catching no more than 28 passes in a single season. He had just 20 receptions last season during Philadelphia’s run to the Super Bowl, although he did rush for a career-high 1,259 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“Yes, I would love to showcase my talent, whether it’s catching the ball, running the ball, blocking,” Sanders said. “I’ll do whatever to help our team win.”
Sanders declined to declare any personal goals heading into the season, but said he thinks the Panthers will have a solid offense and that the ball will be spread around among several players.
Kerr joins Nash as a shareholder of Spanish first-division soccer club Mallorca
MADRID — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has joined former NBA great Steve Nash as a minority owner of Spanish first-division soccer club Mallorca.
Tuesday’s announcement came a few months after Mallorca restructured its ownership, with club president Andy Kohlberg acquiring the shares of former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to become majority owner.
“I’m a friend of Andy Kohlberg and we were talking this summer,” Kerr said. “He told me about the change in ownership, and offered me the chance to be part of the new investment group. I’m really looking forward to it, I was in Mallorca last summer to watch a match, supporting the team and becoming a fan. It’s a very exciting opportunity.”
Kerr will be the coach of the U.S. team at the basketball World Cup that begins Friday in the Philippines.
“When he was here a year ago and spoke to the players, he made a big impact and I loved hearing the message about the importance of being a team and the involvement of each member, on the pitch and on the bench, in order to always be ready,” said Kohlberg, who is American. “The players loved it and Steve enjoyed it, too.”
Nash became a Mallorca shareholder in 2016.
Mallorca opened its Spanish league campaign with a draw at Las Palmas and a home loss against Villarreal.
Some men’s tennis players will get a guaranteed income under a new ATP Tour plan
LONDON — Men’s professional tennis players ranked in the Top 100 will be guaranteed an annual income of $300,000 in 2024 under a new financial program announced by the ATP Tour on Tuesday.
The plan, called Baseline, starts with a three-year trial beginning next season and aims at “ensuring a greater number of players can make a sustainable living from the sport,” the tour said in a news release.
The ATP expects a total of 30 to 45 players to receive money through one of Baseline’s three parts each season.
In “guaranteed base earnings,” the ATP will make up the difference if players do not reach certain thresholds: $300,000 for the Top 100, $150,000 for players ranked from 101 to 175 and $75,000 for those ranked from 176 to 250.
An element called “injury protection” will pay players who participate in fewer than nine ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Events in a season.
And “newcomer investment” will offer access to $200,000 in funding when players first make it into the Top 125, offset against prize money they make.
